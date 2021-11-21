Yup, but not for this mate .i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)



Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.



Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.



Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.



Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.



UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.



No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.



The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.



The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.



Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.





Just to address a few of those.You are aware that the budget is still ahead of us? The Winter Fuel Allowance is tiny compared to the likely tax increases on IHT, CGT, Employers NI etc.What do you mean by "unequal sentencing", If people take part in either promoting or taking part in mass disorder they are going to get the book thrown at them, the same thing happened in 2011 with the riots.On Brexit they were pretty clear on the manifesto it wasn't going to be reversed, they are talking to the EU to try to improve things outside of that, but that is never going to be quick.On water its pretty simple, fixing it is expensive a lot of water companies are close to the wall now, there aren't many easy sources of savings there beyond relatively small ones like dividends, so you are left with the same truth as always - its expensive to fix and who do you want to pay for it the taxpayer or the consumer.On the other stuff none of its going to get fixed overnight, and its been pretty broadly leaked that there will be a change to the fiscal rules to allow more investment