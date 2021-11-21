And just a few short months after you pledged to personally volunteer in your local campaign to rid the country of the Tories.....
Yup, but not for this mate
.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)
Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.
Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.
Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.
Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.
UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.
No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.
The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.
The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.
Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.