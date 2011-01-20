Setting your own agenda you stopped short of mentioning that Starmer want to end hereditary peers though.
As usual it's a pick and mix of anything negative isn't it.
I don't have an agenda. Starmer ran on a platform of scrapping the House of Lords. Only a year ago, he was talking about it on Sky News.
Maybe if he stuck to his principles, I wouldn't be so negative.
Lo and behold, Labour is also going to raise fuel taxes by 7p, affecting millions of working people. Actually, it will affect pretty much everyone in the country (cost of goods, impact on small and large businesses, etc.).
Raising national insurance on businesses indirectly affects millions of working people.
Freezing personal tax thresholds until 2028 is essentially a tax on working people.
These are their political choices.
These guys ran on a platform of change, and yet all they are offering, as soon as they get into power, is more hurtat a time when people are already hurting.