« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 174681 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,928
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4320 on: October 18, 2024, 10:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on October 18, 2024, 10:17:07 pm
Let me tell you about popularity and winning people over. You lefties need to learn a thing or two



Frottage must be rubbing his hands together.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4321 on: October 18, 2024, 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 18, 2024, 08:29:09 pm
Im by no means a huge fan but its been 13 odd weeks, she hasnt even announced a budget yet

Exactly.  Its still pre-season for Labour, 4-5 years to go, at least. 
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4322 on: October 18, 2024, 10:51:13 pm »
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4323 on: October 18, 2024, 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 10:51:13 pm
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there

Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4324 on: October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October 18, 2024, 10:54:15 pm
Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.

There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4325 on: October 18, 2024, 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on October 18, 2024, 10:39:11 pm
Hes not even involved in this shitshow though, so whos to blame if not the left?

Well he did manage a net approval of minus 55 at one point so I guess the shit show could be even worse
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4326 on: October 18, 2024, 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

There may be and time will tell.  It wont be a giveaway budget given the landscape left to deal with.  Focus will be on the medium term at best, as you cant reverse 14 years of austerity and little to zero growth overnight.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4327 on: October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4328 on: October 18, 2024, 11:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.

Its going to be tough for surem and it does look like most of the burden will come from additional taxes rather than spending cuts.

It also looks like there will be some borrowing to fund capital investment/infrastructure, which also seems sensible with where we find ourselves, Ido think we are goign to need capital investment in the NHS for instance to drive improved efficiency/productivity
Logged

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4329 on: October 19, 2024, 01:31:54 am »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 08:54:45 pm
This and KH's post are object examples of what I was talking about. One might have wished that being told by someone whom they purport to morally stand for might prompt people to ask what I was talking about, but no, they continue in exactly the vein that I was referring to.

There is a tendency among the left of assuming that they are morally right and thus anyone who differs must be morally wrong. And everything is defined in to fit this worldview. I think I might have posted on this before, but this time I highlighted that I am actually one of those whom they pretend to stand for. And still the righteous left continues in exactly the same way.

I dont think that anyone in here given your long history needs to ask what you are talking about or your motivations.  You  decided to have a tantrum and chuck a grenade in because some people dare to say anything less than roses about the government and want to hide your hands.  Ironically the posters and comments that have triggered you to lash out are very much actual centre left and not far left (along with someone who self admittedly says they are more right leaning than most here) and have for the most part defended the government but I understand that irony is lost on you.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4330 on: October 19, 2024, 06:32:53 am »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.
Or the truss option , cut relative taxes to boost growth and increase absolute taxes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4331 on: October 19, 2024, 07:57:50 am »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4332 on: October 19, 2024, 08:17:32 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 19, 2024, 07:57:50 am
Pot calling kettle

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1963975/nigel-Frottage-labour-us-election

I like to think Im above that kind of behaviour but honestly, if that helicopter comes down in a different way this country would be in a much better place.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4333 on: October 19, 2024, 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 19, 2024, 08:17:32 am
I like to think Im above that kind of behaviour but honestly, if that helicopter comes down in a different way this country would be in a much better place.
Undeniably true, the man has poisoned our politics and done more to ruin the country than anyone else.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4334 on: October 19, 2024, 02:59:16 pm »
Just seen that Eton can claim back £5m in vat on capital expenditure when the vat rules come in.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/jobs/schools-universities/eton-claim-48m-vat-clause-labour-private-school-tax-law/
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4335 on: October 19, 2024, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on October 19, 2024, 01:35:03 pm
Undeniably true, the man has poisoned our politics and done more to ruin the country than anyone else.

Theres an element of that, but at the same time the same shit is happening in the US, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, so whatever is happening is bigger than one twat.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4336 on: October 19, 2024, 09:21:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 19, 2024, 02:59:16 pm
Just seen that Eton can claim back £5m in vat on capital expenditure when the vat rules come in.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/jobs/schools-universities/eton-claim-48m-vat-clause-labour-private-school-tax-law/


Then it's terribly written legislation that has such a shitty loophole.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 01:28:48 am »
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.

But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.

The guy has zero principles.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:28:48 am
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.

But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.

The guy has zero principles.


They had already backed off on abolishing the House of Lords before the manifesto came out as far as I know, and given the Tories stacked the HoL they likely will end up having to put some people in to stop it being an eternal blocking chamber.

But hey, whatever keeps your righteous anger burning......
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 01:38:03 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:31:25 am
They had already backed off on abolishing the House of Lords before the manifesto came out as far as I know, and given the Tories stacked the HoL they likely will end up having to put some people in to stop it being an eternal blocking chamber.

But hey, whatever keeps your righteous anger burning......
it was a promise he whilst standing for leader of labour.

He can squirm his way out of it by blaming the Tories or a 22 billion pound black hole.

Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 07:12:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 19, 2024, 09:21:46 pm

Then it's terribly written legislation that has such a shitty loophole.


I guess it's in line with other companies that charge vat though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,319
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:28:48 am
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.
But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.
The guy has zero principles.
Setting your own agenda you stopped short of mentioning that Starmer want to end hereditary peers though.
As usual it's a pick and mix of anything negative isn't it.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,928
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 am
it was a promise he whilst standing for leader of labour.

He can squirm his way out of it by blaming the Tories or a 22 billion pound black hole.

He/they did promise to abolish the HoL, but, that was ditched before the election.  They then changed it to abolish hereditary peers.  It was also stated they would stack the house, in order to make sure their legislations passes, without a hitch, as the Tories has stacked it, previously.

That's the current state of play, I think.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:34 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4343 on: Yesterday at 10:52:34 am »
HoL is just a no mans land policy. Most people in the country dont know much about it or really even care. Its an outdated and elitist concept but during the shittest days of Brexit they stood up to Johnson and the previous governments. Ending hereditary peers is a good starting point.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,417
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 am
it was a promise he whilst standing for leader of labour.

He can squirm his way out of it by blaming the Tories or a 22 billion pound black hole.
Was it a promise or a proposal that was changed

He's hardly squirming his way out of it considering it was not in the manifesto and was dropped before election campaign.  Does seem like you're chatting shabite there.

On the things to criticise Labour for to be honest I don't think people really care that much about HoL in comparison with the health, economy etc, so it's understandably well down the list.

Do you seriously think spending money on abolishing the HoL and creating a new class of paid politicians is something the public wants right now?  That's crazy mate people might not like HoL but its definitely not the time for more politicians, that would be an insult to many right now
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:28:48 am
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.

But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.

The guy has zero principles.

The HoL played a decent role in curbing the worse of the Tories policies. I think. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:12:37 am
The HoL played a decent role in curbing the worse of the Tories policies. I think.

Was going to say this, not that I agree with it in general but it did stop the torys multiple times.

Charlotte Owen and people like her being granted peerages though..
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 11:18:25 am »
Quick refresher. Is the hol there to a) check laws are in fact legal. I guess with respect to other laws and maybe echr etc. b) advise on the 'effectiveness' of laws.  Maybe to check for unintended consequences.

Both seem very valid roles. Very much administrative and probably if that role was absorbed by say the civil service it would make more nse.  The pagentary and the titles , less so.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:31:25 am
They had already backed off on abolishing the House of Lords before the manifesto came out as far as I know, and given the Tories stacked the HoL they likely will end up having to put some people in to stop it being an eternal blocking chamber.

But hey, whatever keeps your righteous anger burning......

The HoL mandate is not to block the democratically elected House of Commons, rather to scrutinise to ensure bills are legal and prevent abuse of power. So they send back bills with bill amendments (should be the bill be amended it would the get approval)

Ultimately if the HoL is frustrating the government of the time, the government has several tools to resolve this, including flooding it with their people to reduce the friction, and a nuclear option of abolishing it entirely. This means the HoL rarely push too hard on bills, as the HoC have both the power and the elected representatives (will of the people)
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 11:53:31 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:27:31 am
The HoL mandate is not to block the democratically elected House of Commons, rather to scrutinise to ensure bills are legal and prevent abuse of power. So they send back bills with bill amendments (should be the bill be amended it would the get approval)

Ultimately if the HoL is frustrating the government of the time, the government has several tools to resolve this, including flooding it with their people to reduce the friction, and a nuclear option of abolishing it entirely. This means the HoL rarely push too hard on bills, as the HoC have both the power and the elected representatives (will of the people)
I think the Parliament Act is usually the first port of call.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4350 on: Today at 03:12:07 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:21:17 am
Setting your own agenda you stopped short of mentioning that Starmer want to end hereditary peers though.
As usual it's a pick and mix of anything negative isn't it.
I don't have an agenda. Starmer ran on a platform of scrapping the House of Lords. Only a year ago, he was talking about it on Sky News.

Maybe if he stuck to his principles, I wouldn't be so negative.

Lo and behold, Labour is also going to raise fuel taxes by 7p, affecting millions of working people. Actually, it will affect pretty much everyone in the country (cost of goods, impact on small and large businesses, etc.).

Raising national insurance on businesses indirectly affects millions of working people.

Freezing personal tax thresholds until 2028 is essentially a tax on working people.

These are their political choices.

These guys ran on a platform of change, and yet all they are offering, as soon as they get into power, is more hurtat a time when people are already hurting.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:12 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 