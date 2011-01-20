« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 172750 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4320 on: October 18, 2024, 10:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on October 18, 2024, 10:17:07 pm
Let me tell you about popularity and winning people over. You lefties need to learn a thing or two



Frottage must be rubbing his hands together.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4321 on: October 18, 2024, 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 18, 2024, 08:29:09 pm
Im by no means a huge fan but its been 13 odd weeks, she hasnt even announced a budget yet

Exactly.  Its still pre-season for Labour, 4-5 years to go, at least. 
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4322 on: October 18, 2024, 10:51:13 pm »
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4323 on: October 18, 2024, 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 10:51:13 pm
Its also no great surprise that Labour are going to take a hit over a tough first budget, going to be no shortage of things to piss people off in there

Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4324 on: October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October 18, 2024, 10:54:15 pm
Lets wait and see.  This time 2 yrs ago the country suffered the Truss budget. So thats not on the menu this time round.

There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4325 on: October 18, 2024, 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on October 18, 2024, 10:39:11 pm
Hes not even involved in this shitshow though, so whos to blame if not the left?

Well he did manage a net approval of minus 55 at one point so I guess the shit show could be even worse
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4326 on: October 18, 2024, 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

There may be and time will tell.  It wont be a giveaway budget given the landscape left to deal with.  Focus will be on the medium term at best, as you cant reverse 14 years of austerity and little to zero growth overnight.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4327 on: October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on October 18, 2024, 11:02:08 pm
There is going to be a fair amount of tax pain in this one though, no shortage of things for people to get annoyed about.

It sounds like the fuel duty is going up as well so the driving lobby will be back up in arms again as well!

Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4328 on: October 18, 2024, 11:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.

Its going to be tough for surem and it does look like most of the burden will come from additional taxes rather than spending cuts.

It also looks like there will be some borrowing to fund capital investment/infrastructure, which also seems sensible with where we find ourselves, Ido think we are goign to need capital investment in the NHS for instance to drive improved efficiency/productivity
Offline The Real Rasta

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 01:31:54 am »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 08:54:45 pm
This and KH's post are object examples of what I was talking about. One might have wished that being told by someone whom they purport to morally stand for might prompt people to ask what I was talking about, but no, they continue in exactly the vein that I was referring to.

There is a tendency among the left of assuming that they are morally right and thus anyone who differs must be morally wrong. And everything is defined in to fit this worldview. I think I might have posted on this before, but this time I highlighted that I am actually one of those whom they pretend to stand for. And still the righteous left continues in exactly the same way.

I dont think that anyone in here given your long history needs to ask what you are talking about or your motivations.  You  decided to have a tantrum and chuck a grenade in because some people dare to say anything less than roses about the government and want to hide your hands.  Ironically the posters and comments that have triggered you to lash out are very much actual centre left and not far left (along with someone who self admittedly says they are more right leaning than most here) and have for the most part defended the government but I understand that irony is lost on you.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 06:32:53 am »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 11:17:50 pm
Given the finances the Tories have left, you can have a choice of 2 options.

1. Borrow to cover the everyday finances.
2. Everyday finances are covered by taxes.

If the latter, which everything points towards, then you have 2 further choices.

2a. Raise taxes to cover costs.
2b. Reduce costs to fit finances.

A mixture of both, but you're still looking at those 2 options. If you don't want taxes to go up in one area, then find where they can go up in another area, or find where more costs can be cut.
Or the truss option , cut relative taxes to boost growth and increase absolute taxes.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 07:57:50 am »
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:57:50 am
Pot calling kettle

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1963975/nigel-Frottage-labour-us-election

I like to think Im above that kind of behaviour but honestly, if that helicopter comes down in a different way this country would be in a much better place.
Offline koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:17:32 am
I like to think Im above that kind of behaviour but honestly, if that helicopter comes down in a different way this country would be in a much better place.
Undeniably true, the man has poisoned our politics and done more to ruin the country than anyone else.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 02:59:16 pm »
Just seen that Eton can claim back £5m in vat on capital expenditure when the vat rules come in.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/jobs/schools-universities/eton-claim-48m-vat-clause-labour-private-school-tax-law/
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Undeniably true, the man has poisoned our politics and done more to ruin the country than anyone else.

Theres an element of that, but at the same time the same shit is happening in the US, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, so whatever is happening is bigger than one twat.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:59:16 pm
Just seen that Eton can claim back £5m in vat on capital expenditure when the vat rules come in.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/jobs/schools-universities/eton-claim-48m-vat-clause-labour-private-school-tax-law/


Then it's terribly written legislation that has such a shitty loophole.

Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 01:28:48 am »
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.

But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.

The guy has zero principles.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 01:31:25 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:28:48 am
Starmer promised to abolish the House of Lords just 3 years ago.

But now Labour insiders say he wants to appoint 200 Labour peers so he can get his legislation through.

The guy has zero principles.


They had already backed off on abolishing the House of Lords before the manifesto came out as far as I know, and given the Tories stacked the HoL they likely will end up having to put some people in to stop it being an eternal blocking chamber.

But hey, whatever keeps your righteous anger burning......
