I was on the verge of starting a private pension on top of work one until someone on here (cant remember who it was) said the same thing about the rules always changing and me being better off just putting the money into an ISA instead to mitigate any rule changes, probably some of the best advice I have received in a long time.
You can only ever plan long term based on what the rules are at the moment. Guessing what's going to happen in the future is a folly.
Pensions are far and away the most efficient vehicle for investing long term, even if they scrap/limit the tax free allowance, especially if you are a higher rate rate payer and if your company contributes.
In this gap period between Labour coming to power and the budget I've seen rumours of:
- The lifetime allowance coming back in for pension pots (max. ~£1m)
- The higher rate pension tax relief being downgraded to a flat percentage somewhere between 25-35%
- The tax free amount being capped to a maximum of £100k
- The yearly ISA limit being downgraded from £20k to potentially half of that
- A cap to how much you'll be able to have in an ISA
- An additional S&S ISA allowance to invest in "British companies"
If you are planning whether or not to open a SIPP based on what you think may or may not come to pass from the list above then I would like to borrow your crystal ball.
For a large amount of people, the way to long term financial independence is to put as much as possible into your pension (certainly enough to gain your employer match), invest in low-cost globally diversified funds and dial up your exposure to stocks rather than bonds when you are a long way away from retirement.
An ISA is useful as it gives you more flexibility with respect to when you can take money out of it.
Personally I'm planning on retiring at 55 so am shovelling as much as I can afford into my pension but building a big enough ISA fund that will see me through the gap period between retirement and whatever age I'll be able to access my private pension.