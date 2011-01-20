« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 168129 times)

Online PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 05:29:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:18:27 pm
That won't effect us then as it was gonna be about 8k he took out 👍

There very much seems to be leaks about the level coming down from some amount of money I can't imagine to £100k, so I think he'd need to be  withdrawing 25% of £400K.
If he's got that sort of money, he probably needs to a) check his life insurance , b) hire someone to check everything you cook for him :)
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 07:40:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm




AAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!

That has pissed me off so much.

Rising property prices - way above inflation - is the epitome of unearned income.

CGT is not levied on your primary residence (so the vast majority of people won't pay it)

But landlords, by definition wealthy people who've helped drive up house prices in search of making even more money, should be paying income tax on their profit - again, this is just asset price appreciation that they've done cock all to deserve, other than own that asset.

If this is true, then it's a disgrace; more pandering to the rich and fucking millions over (people who depend on public services or welfare) to stop the rich having to pay more tax that they can easily afford.

If you increase the tax on the sale of buy to lets, landlords wont sell buy to lets, they will just old on to them resulting in less houses coming on to the market and the tax take going down. Did you read the article?
Offline stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 07:53:00 am »
They are saying they are pro growth yet they are about to put taxes on business and the stock market (by far are biggest market and export)?
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 08:02:03 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:00 am
They are saying they are pro growth yet they are about to put taxes on business and the stock market (by far are biggest market and export)?

The market tends to favour stablity. Hence everyday expenditure is covered by the tax base. The Tories have left the budget with a hole that needs to be filled. Hence the government is looking for cuts, and looking for tax increases. If you won't want taxes on productive areas to be increased, where else would you like taxes to be increased? Or would you prefer greater cuts to be made instead?
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 08:23:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:29:52 am
There very much seems to be leaks about the level coming down from some amount of money I can't imagine to £100k, so I think he'd need to be  withdrawing 25% of £400K.
If he's got that sort of money, he probably needs to a) check his life insurance , b) hire someone to check everything you cook for him :)

As if we'll ever see £100k never mind £400k in our remaining lifetime.  Neither of us has life insurance and never will.
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 08:27:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm




AAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!

That has pissed me off so much.

Rising property prices - way above inflation - is the epitome of unearned income.

CGT is not levied on your primary residence (so the vast majority of people won't pay it)

But landlords, by definition wealthy people who've helped drive up house prices in search of making even more money, should be paying income tax on their profit - again, this is just asset price appreciation that they've done cock all to deserve, other than own that asset.

If this is true, then it's a disgrace; more pandering to the rich and fucking millions over (people who depend on public services or welfare) to stop the rich having to pay more tax that they can easily afford.

I'm a landlord but I'm very, very far from being financially wealthy so thanks for wanting what little I do have to be taxed further.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 09:11:44 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm
I agree with what you say but we should be defending competent politicians. the Tory politicians were very effective getting their message across to the public over the last 14 yrs but they were absolutely useless when it came to competency, even the most right wing Tory mps understood this when one said this is the result of electing talentless people into power. he was talking about Liz Truss & co. Torys loved her bullshit but couldn't see how useless she was.
That would be my criticism of Labour today, am certain they will change things for the better because they have the talent to see what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it all. the inequality suffering will change in time but I can't see Labour being given the time. too many knockers not defending their aims, growth and competency.  it's politics, being competent is the most important quality but the public are more impressed by the incompetent bullshitters. I wish Labour did have some impressive competent politicians when it comes to getting the message across but they haven't so I will carry on defending them as I think they have the talent to change things for the better, attacking them will only keep things as they are today, the bullshitters will win.
How about the public taking some responsibility for what has happened, not going to happen is it but that doesn't mean that's not part of the problem. they remind me of all the billionaires who say they are emigrating because everything's gone to shit, they played a part in everything going to shit by backing the Torys for 14 yrs, same applies to the people who voted in the Torys, now they moan about not being able to pay the bills and everything's got worse, these people played a big part in bringing about the suffering they now feel. who are they turning too now, the left? no chance, they are supporting the right wing politicians like Frottage.

I agree on these points, and it is endlessly disheartening and frustrating. However, I am slightly more optimistic that Labour can turn the messaging around. But it depends on a having a bit of steel.

Labour are going to take flak no matter what. They always do. The gifts scandal is just one example. But if Labour are going to take flak and be hit in the polls anyway, why not take flak and be hit in the polls for something meaningful?

Think how much political capital Labour have expended on the gift scandal? That is political capital that could have been spent on reversing the Tories NI cut, for example. The gift scandal wouldn't even be a thing amongst all the NI headlines. But Labour were too fearful of the Tory media to reverse the NI cut, even though I think most of the population would have been more understanding of it. And then Labour got slammed by the media even after continually running scared. Being honest on the need for taxes to fix the country and maintain functioning services might be breifly unpopular amongst the media shitstorm, but in the middle-to-long term it might help change  the overall narrative orthodoxy on taxes as people see public services and infrastructure improve. At the same time at the NI reversal, Labour could introduce a minor wealth tax, even knowing most billionaires will dodge it. But at least ordinary people would know Labour are willing to take on inequality and the billionaire class. Instead, ordinary people now think Labour are grifters like the last lot, even if the gifts are absolute peanuts compared to the billions embezzled by the Tories. And Labour are still operating in an economic straightjacket out of fear of the Tory headlines.

I keep banging on about taxes, which I appreciate is very boring, but you get my idea. With a bit more steel and a bit more willingness to take flak from certain quarters, Labour still have the scope to take on certain vested interests, and importantly be seen to do. But it requires a willingness to ruffle a few feathers. Labour have the majority to do so.

Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 09:54:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:40:36 am
If you increase the tax on the sale of buy to lets, landlords wont sell buy to lets, they will just old on to them resulting in less houses coming on to the market and the tax take going down. Did you read the article?


Its kind of a big issue with CGT generally, people can choose when to sell, if they don't and don't crystalise the gain then no tax is raised.

I was in favour of pushing the rates generally, until it was pointed out that it would likely reduce the tax take as well.

For me the point of tax increases is to pay for better services, I think some may view it more as a chance to bash the rich or others they don't approve of whether it raises money or not.

More stuff leaking out now, seemingly the increase to stamp duty on house purchases will not be renewed either.

The interesting big remaining one is how much they do on employers NI, I think it would be tough to both raise the rate and apply to pension contributions, I suspect that will be an either/or.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 10:30:36 am »
Interesting to see where the 3 billion in welfare cuts, will come from.  They are already at a bare minimum (apart from the legacy disability benefits, which are more generous).

Quote
Rachel Reeves will seek to make around £3bn of cuts to welfare over the next four years by restricting access to sickness benefits, it is understood. The chancellor is looking to raise up to £40bn from tax hikes and spending cuts in the budget as the government seeks to avoid a return to austerity, reports the PA news agency.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:54:06 am

Its kind of a big issue with CGT generally, people can choose when to sell, if they don't and don't crystalise the gain then no tax is raised.

I was in favour of pushing the rates generally, until it was pointed out that it would likely reduce the tax take as well.

For me the point of tax increases is to pay for better services, I think some may view it more as a chance to bash the rich or others they don't like whether it raises money or not

Yes, some look at these things from a practical point of view, others from a moral/philosophical point of view, personally im in the practical camp.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:31:45 am
Yes, some look at these things from a practical point of view, others from a moral/philosophical point of view, personally im in the practical camp.

Being right at the bottom, unlike those conversing learnedly about how to dispose of their savings and income, I am firmly in the practical camp. Not a landlord wondering about how to best organise their pension funds, but a minimum wage renter wondering how to make sure I can afford the rent. Unlike the former, I don't marvel at how wonderful high horses are. I scratch by and offer to give yet more while high horse riders admonish me for being a right wing fascist.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:39:33 am
Being right at the bottom, unlike those conversing learnedly about how to dispose of their savings and income, I am firmly in the practical camp. Not a landlord wondering about how to best organise their pension funds, but a minimum wage renter wondering how to make sure I can afford the rent. Unlike the former, I don't marvel at how wonderful high horses are. I scratch by and offer to give yet more while high horse riders admonish me for being a right wing fascist.

The one thing which I really do hope we start seeing, is getting consistently above inflation increases every year for the minimum wage sooner rather than later, far too many people working full time and struggling to get by.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 10:53:21 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:47:22 am
The one thing which I really do hope we start seeing, is getting consistently above inflation increases every year for the minimum wage sooner rather than later, far too many people working full time and struggling to get by.

Didn't they promise a real living wage?
Online TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Truth in this

Offline ...

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 10:54:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:27:26 am
I'm a landlord but I'm very, very far from being financially wealthy so thanks for wanting what little I do have to be taxed further.

If it's your house, sell it. Otherwise get a different 'job'.
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 10:55:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:30:36 am
Interesting to see where the 3 billion in welfare cuts, will come from.  They are already at a bare minimum (apart from the legacy disability benefits, which are more generous).

As a disabled person, Liz Kendall in charge of the DWP scares the hell out of me. She's about as right wing as it gets in the labour party.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 10:58:26 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:47:22 am
The one thing which I really do hope we start seeing, is getting consistently above inflation increases every year for the minimum wage sooner rather than later, far too many people working full time and struggling to get by.

Yup, less subsiding by the state of employers paying poor wages, and more money for the government in income tax and NI. Id go so far as to say we should have triple lock for the minimum wage, the only issue being once you start these kinds of policies its a pain to get out of them once they have achieved a decent level for the minimum wage.
Online PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 11:07:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:58:26 am
Yup, less subsiding by the state of employers paying poor wages, and more money for the government in income tax and NI. Id go so far as to say we should have triple lock for the minimum wage, the only issue being once you start these kinds of policies its a pain to get out of them once they have achieved a decent level for the minimum wage.

Maybe triple lock in place for ten year?

Was thinking about employer ni.  The government is by far the biggest employer, so I'm not sure how beneficial that would be.
Not that I am particularly for or against it having not had time to think about it .
