They are saying they are pro growth yet they are about to put taxes on business and the stock market (by far are biggest market and export)?



The market tends to favour stablity. Hence everyday expenditure is covered by the tax base. The Tories have left the budget with a hole that needs to be filled. Hence the government is looking for cuts, and looking for tax increases. If you won't want taxes on productive areas to be increased, where else would you like taxes to be increased? Or would you prefer greater cuts to be made instead?