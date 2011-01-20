Being unemployed is a horrible experience for genuine job seekers to accuse a link between fat and unemployed is seriously cruel.



What world are we living in? This is a labour government? Fucking hell to pick up your giro you have to join slimming world?



Or its an actual thing and solutions are being proposed? One of the biggest drains on the NHS is obesity, using Ozempic or Mounjaro as one of the strings to the bow in reducing weight could be an option - whats wrong with that?And if a by-product of that, someone unable to work due to obesity, now has that option - isnt that a good thing? No longer a drain on the NHS and contributing to the tax coffers - sounds reasonable to me.Agree with others that education needs to be part of this strategy - no point in losing the weight with chemical help if when it stops your eating habits return.