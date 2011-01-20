« previous next »
Fellow political nerds might enjoy this "Chancellor Game" from the FT. https://ig.ft.com/chancellor-game/


It's very basic and keeps you in a straightjacket (probably necessary to prevent the game rules being labyrinthine)

It's very basic and keeps you in a straightjacket (probably necessary to prevent the game rules being labyrinthine)


Well yeah, it's a flash game on a news website.
Fellow political nerds might enjoy this "Chancellor Game" from the FT. https://ig.ft.com/chancellor-game/
It's very basic and keeps you in a straightjacket (probably necessary to prevent the game rules being labyrinthine)


Well yeah, it's a flash game on a news website.

Nobody puts Nobby in a political corner...
It's very basic and keeps you in a straightjacket (probably necessary to prevent the game rules being labyrinthine)

Yeah, there was no option to round up all the billionaires and repossess their assets, which put a spanner in my economic works.

It's such a very FT set of ideas about what's possible and what's not, innit.
Breaking story on Sky News: Starmer met Taylor Swift at concert after getting free tickets

Seriously, this is actually getting laughable now, maybe tomorrow theyll tell us that Starmer went for a piss while at Taylor Swift concert, maybe the day after they will reveal what he drunk at the Taylor Swift concert followed by a breaking story that he ate a hot dog while at the Taylor Swift concert followed by a story in the Mail asking if Starmers hot dog was an actual dog.
Oh no. The last thing Starmer needs right now is an association with Taylor Swift... Please stop...

Let's hope there's no pictures out there. If there was a front page photo of the two of them grinning at each other that would be a real disaster...
Breaking story on Sky News: Starmer met Taylor Swift at concert after getting free tickets

Seriously, this is actually getting laughable now, maybe tomorrow theyll tell us that Starmer went for a piss while at Taylor Swift concert, maybe the day after they will reveal what he drunk at the Taylor Swift concert followed by a breaking story that he ate a hot dog while at the Taylor Swift concert followed by a story in the Mail asking if Starmers hot dog was an actual dog.

Yeah I had one of those phone updates come through and its like, so?
Yeah I had one of those phone updates come through and its like, so?

Someone needs to tell Sky News that you need to calm down?

I had a conversation a couple of weeks ago with Mrs WLR about how 90% of breaking news alerts are no longer actual news, this just absolutely reinforces that.
Because it erodes Starmer's credibility and by extension damages the party. It may only be small in your eyes but the likes of people in need of foodbanks have the right to ask why a millionaire can't buy his own glasses and suits. Stuff like this adds up. From conversations I've had with Labour supporters (mainly centrists), I'm hard pressed to find anyone that likes him. He's seen as untrustworthy, a hypocrit, too close to donors, pandering to the Brexiteers, adopting traditional Tory measures (going after the little man, forcing sick people into work), not displaying the expected levels of competence and political awareness and, on one "issue" in particular, bordering on being morally bankrupt.
You don't have to hold our elected politicians to account and you can carry on with the unquestioning cheerleading if you wish. But perhaps you have more in common than you'd like with those misguided souls who swallowed everything they were told about Brexit (especially the 350 million slogan on the bus).

What?

Did you even answer ONE of my questiions?

Clearly the ball is in your court.
Quote
Job coaches will visit seriously ill patients on mental health wards to try to get them back to work, the government has said.

Reads like a private eye story about a tory government. Seriously ill in hospital what you need is a visit from the DWP.
If its done compassionately, its an excellent thing. Getting into a comfortable working environment can work wonders for your mental health. But the press are selling it as cruelty, which is unfair.
Being unemployed is a horrible experience for genuine job seekers to accuse a link between fat and unemployed is seriously cruel.

What world are we living in? This is a labour government? Fucking hell to pick up your giro you have to join slimming world?

Or its an actual thing and solutions are being proposed?  One of the biggest drains on the NHS is obesity, using Ozempic or Mounjaro as one of the strings to the bow in reducing weight could be an option - whats wrong with that?

And if a by-product of that, someone unable to work due to obesity, now has that option - isnt that a good thing?  No longer a drain on the NHS and contributing to the tax coffers - sounds reasonable to me.

Agree with others that education needs to be part of this strategy - no point in losing the weight with chemical help if when it stops your eating habits return.
If its done compassionately, its an excellent thing. Getting into a comfortable working environment can work wonders for your mental health. But the press are selling it as cruelty, which is unfair.

Of course, this has happened to everything so far

The full article

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98y09n8201o

Important to note theyve already done a real life trial which was a great success.
Of course, this has happened to everything so far

The full article

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98y09n8201o

Important to note theyve already done a real life trial which was a great success.

If the DWP told me the sky was blue I'd look out the window. I don't believe a word they say and you're seriously naive if you do given their history. Are we really normalising badgering seriously ill people in hospital? I guess so if its a Labour government that's come up with the idea ::)
