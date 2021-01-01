« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 159681 times)

Offline CornerFlag

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
"Unemployed could be given weight-loss jabs to get back to work, says Wes Streeting"

New weight-loss jabs could be given to unemployed people to help them get back into work, Wes Streeting has suggested.

The health secretary said widening waistbands were placing a burden on the NHS.

The latest generation of weight-loss medicine, such as Ozempic or Zepbound, could be administered to people in order to get them back into employment, and to ease costs to the health service, he added.

Streetings suggestion, in the Telegraph, comes as the government announced a £279m investment from Lilly  the worlds largest pharmaceutical company  on the day the prime minister hosted an international investment summit.

The plans announced at the summit will include real-world trials of weight-loss jabs impact on worklessness, according to the Telegraph.

A study by Health Innovation Manchester and Lilly will examine whether being put on the drugs will reduce worklessness and the impact on NHS service use, and will take place in Greater Manchester.

The health secretary wrote: Our widening waistbands are also placing significant burden on our health service, costing the NHS £11bn a year  even more than smoking. And its holding back our economy.

Illness caused by obesity causes people to take an extra four sick days a year on average, while many others are forced out of work altogether.

Appearing on the BBC on Tuesday, the prime minister appeared to back the idea. Keir Starmer said: I think these drugs could be very important for our economy and for health.

He added: This drug will be very helpful to people who want to lose weight, need to lose weight, very important for the economy so people can get back into work.

Very important for the NHS because, as Ive said time and again, yes, we need more money for our NHS, but weve got to think differently.

Weve got to reduce the pressure on the NHS. So this will help in all of those areas.

In his Telegraph article Streeting continued: The reforms this government will put in place will open the NHS up to work much more closely with life sciences, to develop new, more effective treatments, and put NHS patients at the front of the queue.

The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS.

However, Streeting said individuals would still need to remain responsible for taking healthy living more seriously, as the NHS cant be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr Dolly van Tulleken, who specialises in obesity policy and is a visiting researcher at the MRC epidemiology unit at the University of Cambridge, told BBC Radio 4s Today programme there were some serious ethical, financial and efficacy considerations with such an approach  Such as looking at people, or measuring people based on their potential economic value, rather than primarily based on their needs and their health needs.

She went on: Its incredibly important that people in the UK access healthcare based on their health need rather than their potential economic value.

She also said the government would not be able to cover the eligible population, which is in its millions. Specialist weight management services currently treat 49,000 people a year.

But despite scepticism, Van Tulleken said Streeting was on the side of the population, adding: We know from across so much research  how popular these interventions are. People want the government to act. They want to live in a healthy environment; he is absolutely on the side of public.

Lord Bethell, a former Conservative health minister, agreed, telling the same programme his government had got it wrong with its attitude to state intervention on obesity.

He said: We got it wrong, we misread the public mood; people want help from government  the nanny state thing was a distraction.

That's a hell of a fucking headline, that.
Offline rob1966

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:09:53 am
This is kind of my point, how is it Labour being poor at communicating if the right wing media are not fairly reporting.

The £60bil of investment, nearly double what Sunak got, hardly mentioned by the same torylapdogs who spent hours reporting on silly things like Taylor Swift tickets.

Cleaning up the media of this country should be a priority, cleaning out the BBC would be step number 1.

Need to sack the Tory implants before they enact the new workers rights.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:17:54 am
If we can do that then great, we really probably should.

I think we should rejoin the EU in general much like most here I imagine, but I don't know if you can with the current England climate. But if we can get as close to Europe as possible that would be best

If they frame it right and ensure its only perceived as closer business links, then they can get a far better working relationship with the EU and so long as people see positives in their day to day lives, then they won't kick off - eventually, the anti EU lot will have died out and the younger generations can fix the damage that the bastards did and get back to something like what we had when we were in the EU
Online redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 11:36:12 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:44:07 am
Personally I hope they do number 1, far too long have they spread lies.

They will always give "ammunition" you've seen in here how polar opinions are on wfa, any policy is going to have the potential to be spun negatively. I just don't see how you can play the media to stop that.

I honestly wish they would do something about number 2, then number 1 would go away on its own.


Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:41:52 am
That is true, but it doesn't help. It doesn't matter much how the public come to their opinion, just what opinion they have. If labour want to stay in power, they need to bring the majority of the voting public onsite.

There's three things they could do here:
1. do something about the rightwing media
2. do something about the stupidity of the public
3. learn how to play the media and don't give them ammunition

Number three seems by far the easiest to achieve.

I think the RWM is why we are not getting Levison 2
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:36:35 am
No.  It's because of the two massive own goals (WFA and donations), that have been discussed, previously.  They did it too themselves, which is the most frustrating thing.

As the saying goes, 'you never get a second chance, to make a first impression.'  Lets hope they can pull it back.  The good news is, there is plenty of time.

Yeah. They did the 'donations' thing themselves by stupidly following all the rules to the letter and declaring everything correctly.

What an own goal that was.

They should have lied about everything**, hidden everything, taken the piss, took massive bungs from other states and corporations and really raked it in behind the scenes.



** Oh and got a time machine because a lot of the outrage was from a few years back.


Fucking Doctor Who. What actual fucking good is he, eh? Answer me that.
Online redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 11:53:27 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:16:32 am
"Unemployed could be given weight-loss jabs to get back to work, says Wes Streeting"

That's a hell of a fucking headline, that.

The headline is ridiculous. :lmao
I guess its true though because of free prescriptions when you're on benefits.


Maybe they should invest more in early intervention though. How about cooking classes and easy exercise presciptions?
Or maybe they could introduce "healthy living" as a subject in schools.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:16:32 am
"Unemployed could be given weight-loss jabs to get back to work, says Wes Streeting"

That's a hell of a fucking headline, that.


It's the Guardian. Not sure what you're expecting.

I reckon even the far-right rags are pretty shocked at most of their stories these days.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:09:53 am
This is kind of my point, how is it Labour being poor at communicating if the right wing media are not fairly reporting.

The £60bil of investment, nearly double what Sunak got, hardly mentioned by the same torylapdogs who spent hours reporting on silly things like Taylor Swift tickets.

Cleaning up the media of this country should be a priority, cleaning out the BBC would be step number 1.

I agree the media are a massive issue.  You can also add social media to that, too.

I think our governments have confused democracy, with capitalism and deregulation.  The latter two are not the same, as the first.  In fact, they erode our societies.
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:53:27 am
The headline is ridiculous. :lmao
I guess its true though because of free prescriptions when you're on benefits.


Maybe they should invest more in early intervention though. How about cooking classes and easy exercise presciptions?
Or maybe they could introduce "healthy living" as a subject in schools.

Tax the food manufacturers to the max on all the shit they put into processed food, ready meals and the like, instead of these being cheaper than cooking actual food with nutrients still in them instead of poisons.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:53:27 am
The headline is ridiculous. :lmao
I guess its true though because of free prescriptions when you're on benefits.


Maybe they should invest more in early intervention though. How about cooking classes and easy exercise presciptions?
Or maybe they could introduce "healthy living" as a subject in schools.

Prevention is always better than cure.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:51:35 am
Yeah. They did the 'donations' thing themselves by stupidly following all the rules to the letter and declaring everything correctly.

What an own goal that was.

You can follow the rules to the letter whilst not following the spirit of the rules. The Tories have been gaming the system for years (Nadine Dorries and the McVeys are prime examples) and the rules technically let them get away with it. It doesn't make it morally justified. Starmer's big problem is that he's tried to convince everyone that he's different and is sitting atop the morale high ground. If you're going to do that then you need to make sure that you truly belong on it and, at present, he's failing big time.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:01:58 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:36:12 am
I honestly wish they would do something about number 2, then number 1 would go away on its own.

But...
"Only two things are unlimited, the universe and the stupidity of people. But I'm not totally sure yet about the universe." - Einstein

I think the world is far too gone for that so the only answer is proper regulation.

Look at Musk and how toxic and untrue he's made Twitter, one mans greed now destroying a platform.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:19:19 am
Need to sack the Tory implants before they enact the new workers rights.

Agreed the whole top level of the BBC are torys, then clear out the likes of Kuenssberg, Mason etc.
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:56:58 am
Tax the food manufacturers to the max on all the shit they put into processed food, ready meals and the like, instead of these being cheaper than cooking actual food with nutrients still in them instead of poisons.

Its probably tricky to do though, as how do you define ultra processed foods, its a pretty grey area.
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:33:43 pm
Its probably tricky to do though, as how do you define ultra processed foods, its a pretty grey area.

Where there's a will....... 👍
Offline rob1966

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:53:27 am
The headline is ridiculous. :lmao
I guess its true though because of free prescriptions when you're on benefits.


Maybe they should invest more in early intervention though. How about cooking classes and easy exercise presciptions?
Or maybe they could introduce "healthy living" as a subject in schools.

My son has just got a 9 at GCSE in Food and Nutrition, my 14 yr old, different school, has been doing food and nutrition for over a year, school dinners always try and promote healthy choices, they're trying with the kids - its lazy fucking parents feeding them cheap shite that needs addressing.
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:23:37 am

That sounds terribly defeatist, and is just a recipe for nothing substantially changing.

When the country seems like it's been on one big long decline - with occasional small bumps upwards (early years of New Labour govt) and more substantial dips  downwards (GFC, 'austerity', Brexit, Covid, Truss) - keeping the ship on broadly the same economic course, with just a few minor tweaks here and there, doesn't make sense to me.

There's literally £trillions in unearned wealth held by the 'wealthiest 0.5%'. Finding a way to unlock that to bring in £billions for the Treasury is key to reinvigorating the country for the benefit of the vast majority, by investing in infrastructure and public services.
I pointed out the reasoning behind the lefts end game and why the public have never been won over by their views, I wouldn't call that being defeatist.
 Ive actually pointed out how the lefts total focus on this end game has undermined their own aims. Nationalisation and Brexit being 2 good examples.

For decades Ive never been a defeatist when it comes to believing in the good a Labour party in government would bring. I have found it frustrating that people can't see they need the confidence to make great change, that's always been at the back of the mind of all Labour governments. am certain they would love to go further but they are always wary of a public backlash. if people judged them on their intent to do good then this country would be far better off today.  Labour could laugh at the Torys and the Media when they throw the mud if they knew the public would back them.
Sadly after decades of hoping the public would finally start to see Labours aims as good and Torys bad I think the situation is far worse today than it has ever been.
Attitudes towards Labour on here show the problem, the last election gave us the proof. Labour only won so many seats due to tactical voting.
The left have always assumed the working class would support the left if they attacked the center left, nope, all that brought was apathy, they are all the same attitude, the public either never bothered voting or voted for charlatans like Frottage.
I think the situation is beyond repair now.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:00:18 pm
You can follow the rules to the letter whilst not following the spirit of the rules. The Tories have been gaming the system for years (Nadine Dorries and the McVeys are prime examples) and the rules technically let them get away with it. It doesn't make it morally justified. Starmer's big problem is that he's tried to convince everyone that he's different and is sitting atop the morale high ground. If you're going to do that then you need to make sure that you truly belong on it and, at present, he's failing big time.

I have no idea what you're saying. Honestly, I don't.

Have you ever worked for a company that you have to travel for or stay in a hotel or accomodation for or claim fuel or the like?

You get a clear set of instructions of what the rules are and you claim them on time, correctly and strictly (Well - I did - I know some people that don't)


Do you think that people following all the rules set out by a company and filling all the stuff in accuratley and correctly are somehow doing something wrong?


MPs are employees too and they also have their own rules set out. If an MP is following all the rules and doing everything correctly then I can't see how anyone can possibly have a problem with that.





If you are unhappy with the RULES then attack the RULES, not people following the rules.




On the flip-side, most of the grifters out of all the other Parties - especially the Tories DO take the piss, grift their way through the system and there are plenty of examples of them clearly not following the rules.




What are you saying? What are you upset about? More importantly why do you even give a fuck?

If you had 100 points to allot between the state of the country , the NHS, the public services, the state of the state itself and it's buildings and people and transport and police and armed forces and doctors and nurses and councils and everything else that is fucked, how would you allocate those 100 points.

Easy one for me


The State of the Nation and all it's services and the economy and everything around that: 100 Points

The expense/gift 'scandal': 0 points





You'd have to be a right fucking weirdo to be waiting for a hospital bed for 6 months or see you kid in a school with a leaky roof or waiting for an ambulance for 14 hours or not being able to get in touch with the police or being homeless or struggling to find help or support and think none of that was as important as some random MP following rules that have nothing to do with you.


This country is a very strange place and it does appear to be filled largely with weirdos triggered by shite that (if they were being honest) doesn't really matter to them.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:46:18 pm

I think the situation is beyond repair now.

If governments do not tackle the rampant, out of control inequality, then people will continue to turn to the populists (mainly the far-right).

It isn't 'The Lefts' fault, that people will vote Reform.

Create a happier, more equal society (this is now Labours' job), the working classes (and lower incomes), will not be attracted to the far-right.





Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:53:27 am
The headline is ridiculous. :lmao
I guess its true though because of free prescriptions when you're on benefits.


Maybe they should invest more in early intervention though. How about cooking classes and easy exercise presciptions?
Or maybe they could introduce "healthy living" as a subject in schools.



Maybe provide funding so that all the council-run leisure centres, gyms and pools can reopen with subsidised entry.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:11 pm


Maybe provide funding so that all the council-run leisure centres, gyms and pools can reopen with subsidised entry.



You should be in politics mate. I'd vote for you.


Question: How do we fund all the things in the UK that need funding?

Answer: We give everything in the UK needing funding, er, funding.



THE END.



I mean can 'we' actually just fund absolutely everything that we need to fund today? If we can, why don't we just do it now and save all the faffing around? Sounds like a win to me.

And I'm not actually being sarcastic. Can a government go 'fuck it - let's fund all the things?'

Is that possible? What are the effects and ramifications?
