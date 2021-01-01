You can follow the rules to the letter whilst not following the spirit of the rules. The Tories have been gaming the system for years (Nadine Dorries and the McVeys are prime examples) and the rules technically let them get away with it. It doesn't make it morally justified. Starmer's big problem is that he's tried to convince everyone that he's different and is sitting atop the morale high ground. If you're going to do that then you need to make sure that you truly belong on it and, at present, he's failing big time.



I have no idea what you're saying. Honestly, I don't.Have you ever worked for a company that you have to travel for or stay in a hotel or accomodation for or claim fuel or the like?You get a clear set of instructions of what the rules are and you claim them on time, correctly and strictly (Well - I did - I know some people that don't)Do you think that people following all the rules set out by a company and filling all the stuff in accuratley and correctly are somehow doing something wrong?MPs are employees too and they also have their own rules set out. If an MP is following all the rules and doing everything correctly then I can't see how anyone can possibly have a problem with that.If you are unhappy with the RULES then attack the RULES, not people following the rules.On the flip-side, most of the grifters out of all the other Parties - especially the Tories DO take the piss, grift their way through the system and there are plenty of examples of them clearly not following the rules.What are you saying? What are you upset about? More importantly why do you even give a fuck?If you had 100 points to allot between the state of the country , the NHS, the public services, the state of the state itself and it's buildings and people and transport and police and armed forces and doctors and nurses and councils and everything else that is fucked, how would you allocate those 100 points.Easy one for meThe State of the Nation and all it's services and the economy and everything around that: 100 PointsThe expense/gift 'scandal': 0 pointsYou'd have to be a right fucking weirdo to be waiting for a hospital bed for 6 months or see you kid in a school with a leaky roof or waiting for an ambulance for 14 hours or not being able to get in touch with the police or being homeless or struggling to find help or support and think none of that was as important as some random MP following rules that have nothing to do with you.This country is a very strange place and it does appear to be filled largely with weirdos triggered by shite that (if they were being honest) doesn't really matter to them.