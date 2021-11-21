I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.



Yeah, theres a lot of factors at play but from the occasional interactions I have with my colleagues who work on the Underground the main obstacles are always brakes and signaling, if you improve those then you can safely run the trains closer together.Coincidentally this just came up on the Apple News app: The new Piccadilly line trains will enable the peak frequency on the line - one of the busiest on the London Underground - to be increased from 24 to 27 trains per hour in each direction.However this cannot increase further to 32 or even 36 trains an hour - matching the Victoria line - unless TfL secures Government funding for a new signalling system.That increase from 24 to 27 is just down to having better brakes, and I know the trains themselves while the same physical size increase capacity from about 700 people to 1100 people.