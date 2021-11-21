I agree, the left basically believe get the foundations right and every thing else will follow.
Problem is the left only consider what they see as the positives. they refuse to see the negatives, they also refuse to see how this backfires politicly.
We live in a democracy, the Torys have thrived spinning the negatives of Labour policys to change public opinion, the new laws on Zero hour contracts is the latest example.
Labour have considered the downside so they haven't put a blanket ban on these sort of laws, people have the option.
The political downside to these new laws are obvious, the Torys will attack Labour for any rise in unemployment arguing employers are scared to hire as they won't be able to shed workers if they experience a slump in sales, I fully expect to hear employers saying they would like to hire more people but they just can't take the chance anymore, they will only hire when they are certain they can keep these new jobs long term.
It's one of the main reasons why Labour would always be the opposition if the left took over as the opposition, the foundations have to be like this, they don't like to compromise when the political downsides are pointed out, they believe the public will see it's the right thing to do eventually. that's been the attitude for decades but the public have never backed the argument of it being the right thing to do.
That sounds terribly defeatist, and is just a recipe for nothing substantially changing.
When the country seems like it's been on one big long decline - with occasional small bumps upwards (early years of New Labour govt) and more substantial dips downwards (GFC, 'austerity', Brexit, Covid, Truss) - keeping the ship on broadly the same economic course, with just a few minor tweaks here and there, doesn't make sense to me.
There's literally £trillions in unearned wealth held by the 'wealthiest 0.5%'. Finding a way to unlock that to bring in £billions for the Treasury is key to reinvigorating the country for the benefit of the vast majority, by investing in infrastructure and public services.