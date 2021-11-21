« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 159164 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:20:02 pm
And this is why there is no capacity.... you have to leave gaps on the line to allow the fast trains through.

I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
I have only once caught the train to Birmingham but because of where I live its easier to catch the train to Reading and then Reading to Birmingham rather than go to Central London to catch the train directly to Birmingham but the route seemed pretty rural so wouldnt have been difficult to run parallel track to allow overtaking I would have thought.

I mean there must have been a reason why this wasnt viable but seems a bit of a no brainer on the face of it.

I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
I'd imagine all the tunnels and bridges that are impossible to feasibly widen..... it must take quite a long distance for even a high speed traing to overtake another train.

Yeah, theres a lot of factors at play but from the occasional interactions I have with my colleagues who work on the Underground the main obstacles are always brakes and signaling, if you improve those then you can safely run the trains closer together.

Coincidentally this just came up on the Apple News app:

https://apple.news/A35Xu7Re4RUixEE0ysp96OQ

 The new Piccadilly line trains will enable the peak frequency on the line - one of the busiest on the London Underground - to be increased from 24 to 27 trains per hour in each direction.
However this cannot increase further to 32 or even 36 trains an hour - matching the Victoria line - unless TfL secures Government funding for a new signalling system.

That increase from 24 to 27 is just down to having better brakes, and I know the trains themselves while the same physical size increase capacity from about 700 people to 1100 people.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,251
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 09:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.
Wow, we might finally have a PM that is only concerned about the UK and not himself like the last set of crooks.
I'll take 5 more years of news like this please.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.

Seems like a lot of positives

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3j30mly4o
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,402
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.
looking forward to seeing that headline in the Daily Fail and the Torygraph in the morning 🙄
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 08:14:37 am »
The leaks coming out about Labours tax plans are concerning. It didnt take a genius to know that the private school VAT piece and non-dom status would have a potential net negative effect.

Hiking Employers NI, capital gains tax or looking at pension allowances also smack of anti-growth policies. Employers NI would be a tax on jobs and the opposite of what Labour should be trying to achieve.

They boxed themselves into a corner with committing to not raising income tax, NI or VAT and fell into the Tory trap from where they slashed NI by 4% in doing so. I think Reeves is now finding out she doesnt have many economic levers to turn to to raise tax revenue immediately, hence some increasingly daft proposals being leaked in the press to test the waters or prepare the ground.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,599
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:50:07 pm
£68bn worth of investment into the country and 38,000 jobs created from today's summit. Outstanding.

That sounds good, but really it needs a comparison figure. What was the investment and "job creation" rate last year?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,348
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 08:22:34 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:10 am
That sounds good, but really it needs a comparison figure. What was the investment and "job creation" rate last year?

Sunak did one of these and raised £39bn.

Not sure how important these things are when it comes to investment decisions. I hardly think a big boss is going to make a big financial decision on the back of a fancy dinner and some brown nosing. Many of these may have been decided to have been made anyway.

All investment is good news but ultimately its all moot until we can start seeing improvement to public services.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 08:26:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:22:34 am
Sunak did one of these and raised £39bn.

Not sure how important these things are when it comes to investment decisions. I hardly think a big boss is going to make a big financial decision on the back of a fancy dinner and some brown nosing. Many of these may have been decided to have been made anyway.

All investment is good news but ultimately its all moot until we can start seeing improvement to public services.



Sunak just found loose change down the back of his wife's sofa :0)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm
Of course, anything this government does is automatically the wrong thing for you so I'm not surprised that you think this. We'll just stick with having to complete 4000 documents and having nothing built in this country then.

I think you are going a bit overboard there.
4000 documents to install the infrastructure for an onshore windfarm would really be very little effort compared to the size of the project.
I'd hazard a guess that a reasonable number of those documents can be reused from other projects too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
Nothing beats the negativity of RAWK when it comes to a Labour government doing good things. I give up.  ::)
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 08:51:28 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:50:03 am
Nothing beats the negativity of RAWK when it comes to a Labour government doing good things. I give up.  ::)

Please do, the endless posts moaning about other posters is getting boring.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:57:31 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:51:28 am
Please do, the endless posts moaning about other posters is getting boring.

As is the endless negativity about this government from similarly everyone else including you  :wave

One very well known and respected poster has already given up this site over the last few weeks and is currently deleting all their posts to leave very little trace on this site because of the behaviour of some of the people in this thread so maybe a little bit of self evaluation for everyone in here is needed. I doubt it though. Enjoy your whinging.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:31 am
As is the endless negativity about this government from similarly everyone else including you  :wave

One very well known and respected poster has already given up this site over the last few weeks and is currently deleting all their posts to leave very little trace on this site because of the behaviour of some of the people in this thread so maybe a little bit of self evaluation for everyone in here is needed. I doubt it though. Enjoy your whinging.

The "negative" posts are actually contributing to the discussion though.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 09:05:22 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:50:03 am
Nothing beats the negativity of RAWK when it comes to a Labour government doing good things. I give up.  ::)

Its a Labour government in a liberal democracy, not a left wing government in Venezuela or Cuba. That means theyre held to the same standards a Tory government would be. That also means if they enact policies that would be deeply unpopular if it was pushed by them they should also face the same criticism. Labour have also made a complete mess of messaging, so again any criticism on that front is fully deserved. They simply have to do better, this country desperately needs it. We cannot afford them to fuck up and be booted at the next election. If you cant handle these things then its probably you with the issue. Different viewpoints are what the UK is built on.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
My newsfeed says it looks like Employer NI could be about to go up?
General thoughts?
Ultimately it probably leads to lower pay rises so maybe not 'good'.
Obviously higher NI on 'big' earners might be better.   But misses that goal of the super wealthy who don't really 'earn' money.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,265
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:19:11 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:05:22 am
Its a Labour government in a liberal democracy, not a left wing government in Venezuela or Cuba. That means theyre held to the same standards a Tory government would be. That also means if they enact policies that would be deeply unpopular if it was pushed by them they should also face the same criticism. Labour have also made a complete mess of messaging, so again any criticism on that front is fully deserved. They simply have to do better, this country desperately needs it. We cannot afford them to fuck up and be booted at the next election. If you cant handle these things then its probably you with the issue. Different viewpoints are what the UK is built on.

The point is more around there is this gleefull constant berating / knit picking of Labour and Starmer on here around every single little mistake. They have inherited probably the worse state of the country and economy ever.

That's exactly what the right wing media are doing, I expected better from left leaning people personally.

Yes Labour need to be held to account but all I see on here from some is the negative of everything, nothing positive and there is far more of the latter than the former.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,745
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm
I agree, the left basically believe get the foundations right and every thing else will follow. 
Problem is the left only consider what they see as the positives. they refuse to see the negatives, they also refuse to see how this backfires politicly.
We live in a democracy, the Torys have thrived spinning the negatives of Labour policys to change public opinion,  the new laws on Zero hour contracts is the latest example.
Labour have considered the downside so they haven't put a blanket ban on these sort of laws, people have the option.
The political downside to these new laws are obvious, the Torys will attack Labour for any rise in unemployment arguing employers are scared to hire as they won't be able to shed workers if they experience a slump in sales, I fully expect to hear employers saying they would like to hire more people but they just can't take the chance anymore, they will only hire when they are certain they can keep these new jobs long term.

It's one of the main reasons why Labour would always be the opposition if the left took over as the opposition, the foundations have to be like this, they don't like to compromise when the political downsides are pointed out, they believe the public will see it's the right thing to do eventually. that's been the attitude for decades  but the public have never backed the argument of it being the right thing to do.


That sounds terribly defeatist, and is just a recipe for nothing substantially changing.

When the country seems like it's been on one big long decline - with occasional small bumps upwards (early years of New Labour govt) and more substantial dips  downwards (GFC, 'austerity', Brexit, Covid, Truss) - keeping the ship on broadly the same economic course, with just a few minor tweaks here and there, doesn't make sense to me.

There's literally £trillions in unearned wealth held by the 'wealthiest 0.5%'. Finding a way to unlock that to bring in £billions for the Treasury is key to reinvigorating the country for the benefit of the vast majority, by investing in infrastructure and public services.





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 