Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 157589 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:05:51 pm
;)

Who brought it up..........

I don't want to go over old ground, so I'm out.

Oh I know it wasn't you but I don't think anyone is going to be changing their minds on it now considering no one did over the weeks when we actually were discussing it a few weeks back
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:31:43 pm
No. I know that they want the best for the UK as well.

The difference is that I'm prepared for necessary means to be taken, whereas some believe 'their way' is the one and only way.



I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.








A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 02:24:28 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:04:23 pm
I'm so happy that this is being argued again...
Sorry, my fault.  I was using it as an example and unwittingly kicked it off again ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:21 pm


I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.










I think economically the drift rightwards stopped after the Thatcher years though (socially a different matter though).

Quietly the Tories bizarrely weren't that great for higher earners (non indexation of the £100k taper etc.), and equally changed the rules around BTLs etc to make them less attractive from a taxation point of view.

They did reduce the safety net for a lot of people on benefits (although pension benefits have been significantly increased) but taxation on the lower paid became more favourable with the PA increase (although that is reversing now somewhat those numbers being frozen).

Govt spending and taxation have been drifting upwards, and while smaller than mainland Europe we aren't looking at some libertarian minimalist state either.

To be honest post Brexit I would say the last Tory govt struggled to have any kind of economic agenda, their impact is more around a lot of the other culture war shite.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:05:13 pm
They pledged to extend it, not expand (give extra).  That was a bare minimum, baseline standard, that in no way should get any extra credit, when trying to defend the WFA cut.

The HSF was started by the Tories and has been running for a few years now - people are still struggling to eat, heat, pay bills, etc.

Its a very good point and true also. Some people in the UK are struggling desperately, and need more help and not less. I hope this is something Labour address as a matter of urgency. The income that used to be considered comfortable is drastically different now than when Labour last saw office and I hope theyve changed with that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:21 pm


I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.










Great post :thumbup

Ironically, the WFA is just such an example of the bolded bit. Smooths the rough edges of capitalism by ensuring the most vulnerable are looked after while ultimately doing nothing to address the root causes of high energy bills and keeping the gravy train rolling for the shareholders of the energy companies. See also in work tax credits, along with food banks and other charities, that alleviate some of the worst suffering whilst allowing corporations to merrily continue offering poverty wages and poor working conditions.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:21 pm
I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.

The problem with this definition is that it ignores governments like that of Clement Attlee. His government made radical changes that very few people on the left would now deny are among the most progressive changes this country has ever seen. Yet at the time, these changes still weren't radical enough for the left. Attlee's government was still operating under the conditions of what is and isn't achievable politically and economically, and that inevitably involved compromise.

And centrist governments for the next 30 years after Attlee's were (as you alude to) making incremental changes, but within a framework that had been set by the left.

The problem for the last 40 years is we have been making incremental changes, but within a framework set by the right.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:21 pm


I think you misunderstand what drives many people on 'the left'.

It isn't a 'You must do things my way or I'll oppose it', and more a 'Here's the end point we both say we want to achieve. Your way of compromising with the forces that seek to block that ideal will only very partially achieve our goal. We shouldn't compromise, but instead curb their ability to fight against us.'

(In a very brief attempt to soundbite it)

I do believe that 'centrism' is a defined political position, which involves mostly making only small or marginal changes, trying not to upset too much those on each of the right and the left. The problem is that, even when done well and with a longer-term vision, it doesn't address the cause of problems, it just applies sticking plasters as you're trying to balance two competing objectives.

You also have to consider that the fulcrum of 'centrism' has, for economic policy, moved markedly to the right since the late 70's.

Go back to the 60's, for instance, and even the Tories believed in a much broader level of public services, in nationalised utilities, in higher taxes (that were predominantly progressive and direct, rather than more regressive indirect taxation), in stronger regulation of sectors like banksterism. The economic policies of the Heath governments were largely to the left of even Labour now.
I agree, the left basically believe get the foundations right and every thing else will follow. 
Problem is the left only consider what they see as the positives. they refuse to see the negatives, they also refuse to see how this backfires politicly.
We live in a democracy, the Torys have thrived spinning the negatives of Labour policys to change public opinion,  the new laws on Zero hour contracts is the latest example.
Labour have considered the downside so they haven't put a blanket ban on these sort of laws, people have the option.
The political downside to these new laws are obvious, the Torys will attack Labour for any rise in unemployment arguing employers are scared to hire as they won't be able to shed workers if they experience a slump in sales, I fully expect to hear employers saying they would like to hire more people but they just can't take the chance anymore, they will only hire when they are certain they can keep these new jobs long term.

It's one of the main reasons why Labour would always be the opposition if the left took over as the opposition, the foundations have to be like this, they don't like to compromise when the political downsides are pointed out, they believe the public will see it's the right thing to do eventually. that's been the attitude for decades  but the public have never backed the argument of it being the right thing to do.
