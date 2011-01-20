That's the problem communism has (as an aside )



'Animal Farm' probably is still one of the most cleverly written pieces I've seen. It's actually quite sad and I have read it maybe twenty times. Always gets me at the end.



Anything run by people ends up corrupt. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrups absolutely.



Animal Farm isn't, as those right-leaning would have you believe, a condemnation of communism per se. It's a condemnation of how nefarious forces had corrupted the ideal of communism.The scathing portrayal of the neglectful and selfish Farmer Jones (the Russian ruling classes) makes the reader sympathetic to the animal cause. Orwell has the farm initially running well, With a sympathetic portrayal of the Snowball character (Trotsky). It's when Napoleon (Stalin) seizes control and banishes Snowball that the problems begin, and Napoleon imposes authoritarian rule and idiotic policies.The final scene of the animals being unable to tell the difference between the pigs (Stalin's government) and men (capitalists) is crushing.Orwell was a leftist, had fought against the fascists in Spain, but he hated what Stalin had turned Russia into - and hated how many of his former co-leftists chose to be blind to his barbarity and oppression.My own viewpoint on communism is that it's a great socio-economic model in theory. But humans are nowhere near evolved enough to effect it, because we still have too many base, animalistic instincts like greed and self-interest. These make communism too easily exploited by scumbags.I genuinely believe that if, oh let's say a Star Trek style replicator was invented that produced anything anyone wanted, there'd be no shortage of people intent on stopping everyone having one. Because, to them, what's the point in having everything you could ever want if everyone else has that too? For too many people, their deepest desires aren't about what they themselves want, but having more than other people.