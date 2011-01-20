« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 01:24:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 05:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:50:48 am
That's a good point and worth making.

'The left' are entrenched. On social media they don't bother me any more as it's really easy to provide the context and easily prove they are talking out of their arses. But that's social media. Calling someone out for being a fuckwit is easy and unmoderated mostly.

This forum is run by volunteers and there is a lot of shite you have to wade through as mods, but I do think people get pulled up for talking crap.

Some people are really interesting to read and some good points are raised. Other people you have your 'bullshit-o-meter' on 10 as soon as you see their names. You wonder what their position really is. But seems to boil down to covertly supporting the Tories, openly attacking Labour and wanting Labour to be unelectable and possibly supporting outlying nutjobs that don't seem top want to live in the real world.

That's what makes it entertaining. If you're not having to mod it..


Love ya too  :-*



(Do people really want an echo chamber for a news discussion sub-forum?)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 06:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:53:49 am
That's the problem communism has (as an aside :) )

'Animal Farm' probably is still one of the most cleverly written pieces I've seen. It's actually quite sad and I have read it maybe twenty times. Always gets me at the end.

Anything run by people ends up corrupt. Power corrupts. Absolute power corrups absolutely.


Animal Farm isn't, as those right-leaning would have you believe, a condemnation of communism per se. It's a condemnation of how nefarious forces had corrupted the ideal of communism.

The scathing portrayal of the neglectful and selfish Farmer Jones (the Russian ruling classes) makes the reader sympathetic to the animal cause. Orwell has the farm initially running well, With a sympathetic portrayal of the Snowball character (Trotsky). It's when Napoleon (Stalin) seizes control and banishes Snowball that the problems begin, and Napoleon imposes authoritarian rule and idiotic policies.

The final scene of the animals being unable to tell the difference between the pigs (Stalin's government) and men (capitalists) is crushing.

Orwell was a leftist, had fought against the fascists in Spain, but he hated what Stalin had turned Russia into - and hated how many of his former co-leftists chose to be blind to his barbarity and oppression.

My own viewpoint on communism is that it's a great socio-economic model in theory. But humans are nowhere near evolved enough to effect it, because we still have too many base, animalistic instincts like greed and self-interest. These make communism too easily exploited by scumbags.

I genuinely believe that if, oh let's say a Star Trek style replicator was invented that produced anything anyone wanted, there'd be no shortage of people intent on stopping everyone having one. Because, to them, what's the point in having everything you could ever want if everyone else has that too? For too many people, their deepest desires aren't about what they themselves want, but having more than other people.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:50:48 am
'The left' are entrenched.
Do you think it's just the left that are entrenched?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm »
Anyone who wants to understand the fractions of the left should read Orwell's Homage to Catalonia, there's a good summary in there.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 06:19:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:53:56 am

However, this post without context or nuance (as well as your AK-47 post) is one of the reasons many Mods don't want a News section on this forum any more.
Like my Daily Express reading cousin you've already decided you hate Starmer and you've conveniently ignored his Employment legislation proposal. You will not accept that he has to act like he's in government, that it is essential his government knitted together and that he'll speak out as necessary to clarify his governments position which does not constitute 'grovelling' or throwing an MP who is speaking personally 'under a bus'.

I'm trying hard not to post in this particular thread anymore but this US Republican style attack needs calling out.


Objection!

 :o

I've barely made a criticism of this government. Deliberately so, as I said I wanted to give them time.
 
I've stated the obvious that they've been very poor with controlling the narrative (I didn't speak out against the WFA, but did constructively say it would have been better to announce it as part of a wider range of measures in the Budget)

I said the proposed employment legislation contained some good things but I felt, overall, that it "doesn't go far enough for me and I still think it allows too much 'opt out'"

And this.

You're either mixing me up with someone else or you're attributing comments to me that I've not made, perhaps due to your own opinion of me.

Either way, it's not accurate.

As for the 'asking for an AK-47 for Xmas to put 'private equity barons' - who sought to corrupt the democratic process - up against the wall' thing, surely nobody took that literally??? But it's important to have universal condemnation for these parasites and their nefarious actions.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm
Anyone who wants to understand the fractions of the left should read Orwell's Homage to Catalonia, there's a good summary in there.


I absolutely believe that 'the left' should be united, and that infighting has created the platform for 'the right' to exploit divisions amongst the left and consolidate power.

The problem in reality, though, is whose idea of 'left' do we go with?Because there's at least as much policy space between the centre-left and far-left as there is between mainstream left and mainstream right.
And that's just on economic issues. As the excellent Political Compass shows, there's also division along social/cultural lines, too.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 06:51:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:17:18 pm
My daughter is doing Animal Farm at school.
Just chat gpt'd it to remind myself of the main characters.  Do you think we used sheep (now termed sheeple) in the same way before this was published?

Sheep, in the Christian mythology, were supposed to be the gentle masses who needed to be protected from the wolves. Animal Farm might be the first portrayal of sheep aggressively enforcing uniformity.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
Do you think it's just the left that are entrenched?

 ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm »
As a librarian, I would advise against trusting Chat GPT to summarise classic literature, as I have witnessed in this thread. I'd advise against using it at all to be honest. But then, I did watch The Terminator (1984) last night ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm

I absolutely believe that 'the left' should be united, and that infighting has created the platform for 'the right' to exploit divisions amongst the left and consolidate power.

The problem in reality, though, is whose idea of 'left' do we go with?Because there's at least as much policy space between the centre-left and far-left as there is between mainstream left and mainstream right.
And that's just on economic issues. As the excellent Political Compass shows, there's also division along social/cultural lines, too.

There political compass shows that there isn't just right and left (capitalism vs socialism) but also authoritarianism vs liberalism. They form the two axes of the political compass. Uniting the left is difficult because of the second axes.

Also the left are always striving for the best vision for the common good, but can't find agreement because "the one truth" doesn't exist. The right don't care, they just strive for their own good  so whoever is the most powerful at any time, wins. But as they don't believe in the common good and working for each other, they'll always fracture because someone smells an opportunity to improve their own standing and tries to upset whoever is in power.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 07:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
Do you think it's just the left that are entrenched?

I'd say the far-left and the far-right are pretty entrenched by their very nature.

Extremists have the view that 'their way is the only way' and compromise appears to be a dirty word. I've seen people describe compromise along the lines of 'traitors, sell-outs, cowards and other words along those lines' - no different than the kind of things the opposite side would say.

If you're in the centre, then by the definiton of what that is, you are more likely to seek compromise to get a working solution.

I don't like Tories much - especially this new party that are moving further and further to the right, but there have been plenty of decent Tories over the years that are moderate, do want what's best for the country and are prepared to work together with 'the opposition' to achieve goals and get things done.

I think entrenchment is more of a thing now as everything appears to be this or that, black or white with no shades of gray tolerated.

The only hope for this country is moderates from both sides working together. Can that be possible? Let's see..
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm »
Luke Tryl
@LukeTryl
Our polling on Labours first 100 days for this
@cazjwheeler
 
@thetimes
 piece finds the Tories and Labour tied on 27 and Reform at highest weve recorded.

🌹 LAB 27% (-2)
🌳 CON 27% (-1)
➡️ REF UK 21% (+2)
🔶 LIB DEM 13% (+2)
🌍 GRN 7% (-)
🟡 SNP 2% (-)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Luke Tryl
@LukeTryl
Our polling on Labours first 100 days for this
@cazjwheeler
 
@thetimes
 piece finds the Tories and Labour tied on 27 and Reform at highest weve recorded.

🌹 LAB 27% (-2)
🌳 CON 27% (-1)
➡️ REF UK 21% (+2)
🔶 LIB DEM 13% (+2)
🌍 GRN 7% (-)
🟡 SNP 2% (-)

If Labour don't deliver, we know who will be the big winners, at the next GE.

Some of us less blinkered posters, have already pointed out that it's been a bit of a shitshow, so far.  I cannot recall seeing so much goodwill lost, over so little.  The own goals have done a lot of damage, no question.

There is time to turn things around, of course, but there is even more riding on the budget, now.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
If Labour don't deliver, we know who will be the big winners, at the next GE.

Some of us less blinkered posters, have already pointed out that it's been a bit of a shitshow, so far.  I cannot recall seeing so much goodwill lost, over so little.  The own goals have done a lot of damage, no question.

There is time to turn things around, of course, but there is even more riding on the budget, now.
They have shot themselves in the foot, yes, but they have also been crap about talking about the good that they've done which as big of an issue, imo.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
They have shot themselves in the foot, yes, but they have also been crap about talking about the good that they've done which as big of an issue, imo.

Its always going to be hard to talk about the wins with such a hostile media, I never really paid much attention to the papers during Blairs time but it definitely feels like its a lot harder to get positive coverage of anything the government does or will do, even the likes of the Guardian have been pretty scathing about things so far.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
They have shot themselves in the foot, yes, but they have also been crap about talking about the good that they've done which as big of an issue, imo.
or maybe the right wing media are focusing on the bad and not making much of an effort with the good.

Someone else posted earlier in the thread about there being method in Tony Blair's 'madness' in cosying up to the right wing media in the run up to 1997, looks like that was the right decision.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 03:27:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
Its always going to be hard to talk about the wins with such a hostile media, I never really paid much attention to the papers during Blairs time but it definitely feels like its a lot harder to get positive coverage of anything the government does or will do, even the likes of the Guardian have been pretty scathing about things so far.

Blair had a whole comms team who were prepared for government.  This Labour government, clealy, have not.

It wasn't just about cosying up to Murdoch, etc.  It was the whole programme.  It's like they weren't prepared, at all.
