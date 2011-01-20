This encapsulates much of what is wrong with modern politics - a d, by extension, why this country is so fucked:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0r82pjd8gpo



To summarise:



Labour MP says she boycotts P&O because of the despicable 'fire and rehire' shafting of P&O workers, and branded them cowboys.



She's spot on. Their owners (gulf state scum) and senior management are utter shitstains.



The RWM immediately go on the attack, claiming that the owners are now rescinding a huge investment into the UK.



Starmer goes round grovelling, and throws the [principled] MP under a bus.



It's weak, it gives the RWM more encouragement to continue this turkey-shoot, it sends a terrible message to c*ntish corporations that their horrendous behaviour towards employees will soon be forgiven.



It reminds me of the reaction by the Callaghan government to Fords breaking the 5% pay rise ceiling back in 78. Fords were told they would loose all government contracts if they broke the 5% limit which they did, they lost the governments contract to provide police cars etc.I think Starmer should have reacted in a similar way and said P+O would have lost all government contracts for what they did. we are not calling for the public to boycott P+O, it's up to the individual on whether they want to use P+O.That's it. nothing more to say.