Author Topic: New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  9, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
And how is it paid for?

I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:49:06 am
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?

They've done it with the railways, so why not water?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:51:25 am
They've done it with the railways, so why not water?



My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...


.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?


I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:57:11 am
My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...

.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?

I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?

An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.

This false.  Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).

There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.

The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster.  There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.

It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple.  It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 11:07:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  9, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
And how is it paid for?

I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?



I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:06:23 am
This false.  Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).

There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.

The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster.  There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.

It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple.  It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.

It's not false, Ofwat can limit the bills going up and it's their utter failure to regulate the water companies which has left them in this mess. They have overseen Thames Water paying nearly £1bil in dividends which has gone directly as debt on the company, that's just corruption.

How do you propose to fund it?

Long term nationalisation is the answer but the economy is utterly fucked, you have to be practical with what to tackle first.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 12:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment



Nice one thanks mate. Yeah that makes sense.

Will boil the Tories piss too. Win-win!

If the Government get all the water companies 'for free' - isn't there still hundreds of billions of quid of upgrades/fixes to implement?

Who pays for that? The public coffers?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:46:06 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment



I'm sure there would be significant legal challenges
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 02:01:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:36:05 pm
I'm sure there would be significant legal challenges



Shhhhh!

 ;)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:44:07 pm
Nice one thanks mate. Yeah that makes sense.

Will boil the Tories piss too. Win-win!

If the Government get all the water companies 'for free' - isn't there still hundreds of billions of quid of upgrades/fixes to implement?

Who pays for that? The public coffers?


I'd like it to be - and paid for by progressive taxes. But there's so much demand on finances (which are already in the toilet) that it's not feasible

Ultimately, it would be customers who foot the bill - but over a long period of time.

The idea would be for the state-owned water companies to borrow from the private markets the £billions they need. The borrowing would be at a low interest rate (guaranteed by the govt)


I'd like to see a similar set-up for a massive building of social housing, with regional state-owned companies set up to each build tens of thousands of social houses each year. The funding would come from private investors. The rents wouldn't be set at 'market rates' but at a level that provides enough to repay the building cost (say over 25 years) plus the upkeep & admin of the companies. That level would be below market rent rates, thus putting deflationary pressure on private rents. A proportion of private landlords would sell-up, increasing the supply of houses for sale, adding a mild deflationary impact on house prices.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 07:45:09 am »
Small growth is better than zero.  Beeb reporting construction companies engaged in house building is a driver

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-grew-by-0-2-in-august-official-figures-show-13231735

« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:03 am by TSC »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 09:54:03 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:40 am


I've previously explained how it can be done at minimal cost:

1) Introduce legislation which states that, in the event of the insolvency of a water company, for the sake of ensuring continued supply of water and sewerage, all assets of that water company will transfer to the state.

2) Ramp-up regulation - and fines for not sticking to the regulation - until the water companies fall into insolvency (in reality, the legislation in '1' above would likely see lenders withdraw funding, as they wouldn't be able to lend against assets)

3) Set up state-owned companies to run each water company, operating on a not-for-profit basis. Have the government guarantee the companies, but have them lending from the private sector for the infrastructure investment

Best one I've heard yet. Props.

That said, step 1 would likely be contrary to a1p1 of the ECHR. I could see a particularly activist court allowing it though.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 09:57:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:45:09 am
Small growth is better than zero.  Beeb reporting construction companies engaged in house building is a driver

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-grew-by-0-2-in-august-official-figures-show-13231735

Services actually grew more slowly than construction and production. I wonder what effect the rioting had on the services sector.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

Honestly no idea why it should unless you have a lot of money coming in from an inheritance or asset sale
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:46:32 am
Honestly no idea why it should unless you have a lot of money coming in from an inheritance or asset sale

Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:08 am
Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?

Yep.  I think so.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:11 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 11:58:49 am »
If anything I would have expected to see people worried about changes in CGT and Inheritance Tax helping things in the short term as they try and do whatever they are doing before any changes come in, but such has been the dire and depressing massaging that even those not thinking about CGT and Inheritance Tax might have lost confidence.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:08 am
Its the cuts that are scaring people or the noise around department savings isnt it?

I doubt its either, i cant think of many situations where the mooted cuts would have an impact of business sentiment, its probably the tax changes and the general climate of doom the government has helped to create thats to blame, cuts have hardly been talked about where as tax changes are getting wall to wall coverage by comparison.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:04:40 pm
I doubt its either, i cant think of many situations where the mooted cuts would have an impact of business sentiment, its probably the tax changes and the general climate of doom the government has helped to create thats to blame, cuts have hardly been talked about where as tax changes are getting wall to wall coverage by comparison.

Aren't these bolded parts, contradictions.

The climate of doom was implying things will get tougher, ie. cuts, etc.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 12:59:40 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

Can you share whatever data you have?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:01:20 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 10:43:08 am
August wasn't so bad, but I have my own data for the last month or so and things are so bad. The upcoming Reeves Budget is scaring the shit out of everyone.

On what? The UK have just posted a 0.2% positive growth figure.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Aren't these bolded parts, contradictions.

The climate of doom was implying things will get tougher, ie. cuts, etc.

I see where your coming from but disagree, other then WFA talk of cuts has been pretty muted, talk of tax rises (even when its things like CGT and IHT which only a minority pay) has been everywhere with every paper and think tank with an opinion on how the blackhole could be filled, and i think regardless of who and how the hole is filled its generally accepted there will be more tax rises than cuts to fill the hole.

Eg

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

Firms 'pausing' hiring and investing ahead of Budget

Firms have "paused" hiring staff and are putting off investment decisions amid speculation of tax rises in the government's upcoming Budget, a leading business group has warned.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:45 pm by west_london_red »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:07:02 pm
I see where your coming from but disagree, other then WFA talk of cuts has been pretty muted, talk of tax rises (even when its things like CGT and IHT which only a minority pay) has been everywhere with every paper and think tank with an opinion on how the blackhole could be filled, and i think regardless of who and how the hole is filled its generally accepted there will be more tax rises than cuts to fill the hole.

Eg

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89l52pwwllo

Firms 'pausing' hiring and investing ahead of Budget

Firms have "paused" hiring staff and are putting off investment decisions amid speculation of tax rises in the government's upcoming Budget, a leading business group has warned.

I can understand from a company point of view, they may have some costs coming their way in the budget, either a higher employers NI rate or employers NI now applying to pension contributuons are being touted.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
The new employment rights bill was published yesterday and whilst it isn't the final document there's some seriously impressive stuff in there. Surprised its not been mentioned at all over the last 24 hours but then again not surprised because there's very little to criticise for some people

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Removing age bands is an easy win. Never understood how that could be a thing. A lot of companies used it as a way of hiring youngsters to do the shittiest and most undesirable gigs for crumbs. If we give 16 year olds the vote that would be good too.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:05 pm
Removing age bands is an easy win. Never understood how that could be a thing. A lot of companies used it as a way of hiring youngsters to do the shittiest and most undesirable gigs for crumbs. If we give 16 year olds the vote that would be good too.

My lad turned 16 in June and worked 9/10 hr days on the fair at the T/C. Working conditions were good, decent breaks, paid on time, so can't fault them on that, but the job was boring as fuck and he was only on £6.20 ph as he was only 16.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm »
More on the Employment Rights:

Employment rights bill: What Labour New Deal policies will become law?

Quote
A ban on exploitative zero hour contracts, bolstered day-one rights and strengthened statutory sick pay are among the measures set to feature in Labours flagship employment rights bill, due to be brought before parliament today.

This legislative first step of Labours New Deal for Working People, which was promised within 100 days of Labour entering office in its election programme, is set to introduce 28 individual employment reforms.

The details of this legislation have been closely awaited by unions and businesses alike, with it likely to go down as one of the most significant reforms put forward by the Labour government to date.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: This Labour governments plan to make work pay is central to achieving our growth mission, boosting productivity. After years of stagnation under the Tories, were replacing a race to the bottom with a race to the top, so employers compete on innovation and quality.

The details of this legislation have been closely awaited by unions and businesses alike, with it likely to go down as one of the most significant reforms put forward by the Labour government to date.

Unfair dismissal rights from day one  but still probation periods and 2026 implementation

Workers will have protection against unfair dismissal from day one rather than having to wait two years, though this and some other measures may not come into effect until 2026, despite union calls for immediate delivery of the governments package.

The government has also notably promised to consult on a new statutory probation period that Labour says will enable firms to still take chances on hires with a lighter touch process.

The government is reportedly considering probation periods of up to nine months, longer than wanted by unions.

The legislation also does not include the right to switch off, which is reportedly set to be enacted as a code of conduct instead, and government and Labour press releases do not mention collective bargaining plans in social care. More documents will be published later on Thursday, however.

Reforms to zero-hours, fire and rehire, workplace flexibility and statutory sick pay

Reforms proposed under the bill include an overhaul to zero hour contracts, with plans to introduce a right to a guaranteed hours  unless the employee chooses to remain on their existing zero-hours contract, in a revision of past party plans to ban them altogether.

The government also intends to close loopholes that allow fire and rehire practices to continue  something that has long been pushed for by campaigners.

Meanwhile improving workplace flexibility and supporting working families are two key themes the legislation aims to focus on, with plans to make flexible working the default unless an employer can show it is not viable, and a new right to bereavement leave.

The new bill also aims to bring 30,000 fathers or partners into scope for paternity leave and introduce unpaid parental leave as a day one right  a move the government claims would give extra flexibility to 1.5 million parents.

Statutory sick pay rights will receive a boost too, with the lower earnings limit for all workers to be removed and the wait period abolished.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: It is our mission to get the economy moving and create the long term, sustainable growth that people and businesses across the country need. Our plan will give the world of work a much-needed upgrade, boosting pay and productivity.

The best employers know that employees are more productive when they are happy at work. That is why its vital to give employers the flexibility they need to grow whilst ending unscrupulous and unfair practices.

This upgrade to our laws will ensure they are fit for modern life, raise living standards and provide opportunity and security for businesses, workers and communities across the country.

The government is also set to consult on a new statutory probation period to allow for proportionate assessment by employers of a new hires abilities while still granting better day one rights.

Further measures expected include the creation of a Fair Work Agency to enforce certain workers rights and the removal of age bands from the minimum wage  which will also see cost-of-living taken into account when it is set.

Unions welcome reforms

Reacting to the reforms, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: The governments plan to Make Work Pay  delivered in full  would improve incomes and the quality of work across Britain.
Its time to turn the page on the Tories low-rights, low-pay economy that has allowed good employers to be undercut by the bad. Its time to make work pay again.

GMB General Secretary Gary Smith echoed Nowaks sentiments, describing the Employment Rights Bill as a groundbreaking first step towards better employment rights.

However, he added: The government won a huge mandate for the New Deal, now they must make sure unions and workers are front and centre of the detailed discussions needed to deliver it.

The legislation must be watertight and without loopholes that could be used by those wanting to delay the rights workers so desperately need.

Fire Brigades Union General Secretary Matt Wrack called the programme a very significant extension of workers rights and a huge victory for the FBU and other unions. But he warned there must be no delay in the full implementation.

But Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: This Bill is without doubt a significant step forward for workers but stops short of making work pay.

Meanwhile Tina McKenzie, policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, claimed:  This legislation is rushed job, clumsy, chaotic and poorly planned  dropping 28 new measures onto small business employers all at once leaves them scrambling to make sense of it all.

Beyond warm words, it lacks any real pro-growth element and will increase economic inactivity, seriously jeopardising the Governments own 80 per cent employment target.

But Reynolds told the BBC: I would reject that very strongly. First of all, theres no surprises here. Everything in this package was in the manifesto.

Second of all, there is a very strong business rationale for these measures in terms of getting more people into work, in terms of making sure theres a link between job satisfaction and productivity.


https://labourlist.org/2024/10/government-news-new-deal-workers-rights-labour-parliament-today/
« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:53 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Todays Make Work Pay reforms are a landmark in party history. This is what it means to have a Labour government

Quote
The purpose of the Labour Party is, and has always been, to deliver change for the benefit of working people  the clue is in the name. So today is a landmark day in our partys history, and in the history of employment rights in our country.

Because today the most significant set of changes for working people for at least forty years takes its first, crucial legislative steps, on the 97th day of this Labour government. If you work, this employment rights bill will change your working life for the better.

In many ways it feels strange to talk about today as the first step for this sweeping programme of improvements. The package of Make Work Pay reforms has been worked on painstakingly over a number of years.

I am proud to have played my part in that process, and to be one of the 400 Labour MPs who will have the great pleasure to vote for it when the time comes. A huge amount of credit is due to those who have worked on this bill and will continue to do so as aspects of these changes are consulted on in the years ahead.

Growing the economy is vital, so we can repair our crumbling public services. But to restore the broken trust between politicians and our communities, we need to make sure that everyone feels the positive difference of our decisions.

Our plans to build 1.5 million new homes to end the housing crisis, cut household bills through clean energy and provide free breakfasts for every primary school child will all be felt by those who voted for us in July, and those who did not.

Today is another one of these signature Labour moments. Our party at its best doing what we were founded to do over a century ago  to reset the balance in favour of working people once again  after a decade and a half of Tory rule.

And we know why these changes are necessary. One in five of us are suffering the effects of insecure work  with low pay, exploitative zero-hours contracts and little or no sick pay. Women are more than twice as likely to experience insecure work than men and young people are hit disproportionately, too. Inequality is growing and too many feel they simply dont have a stake any more.

The careworkers and teaching assistants I was proud to represent whilst working for UNISON deserve pay and conditions that match the task of looking after us as we grow up and grow old. Stronger rights to collective bargaining through the school support staff and the adult social care negotiating bodies are essential for recruitment and retention in these often overlooked sectors.

This is what a Labour government means  a genuine living wage, banning exploitative zero-hours contracts and ending fire-and-rehire to help lift employees from the insecurity felt by those working in the foundations of our economy.

Meanwhile, repealing pernicious anti-trade union laws passed by the previous Conservative government will ensure a fair balance between employee and employer for the future.

It is only right that peoples right to be represented in their workplace and to collectively campaign for better pay and conditions and to protections are respected. This legislation is another step in the right direction, as a decade of national renewal in Britain begins.

If you are a Labour Party member, a trade unionist, or like me, both  I suggest you take a moment today to read the bill, and take stock. This is what it means to have a Labour government. Pro-business, pro-worker  and focussed on the challenges that millions of us face every day. The task of rebuilding Britain after 14 years of Tory failure is great, but our ambition for this country is greater still.

 Mark Ferguson

Mark Ferguson is the Labour MP for Gateshead Central and Whickham, and was the editor of LabourList from 2010 to 2015.


https://labourlist.org/2024/10/make-work-pay-labour-employment-rights-bill-new-deal/

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:23:30 pm
The new employment rights bill was published yesterday and whilst it isn't the final document there's some seriously impressive stuff in there. Surprised its not been mentioned at all over the last 24 hours but then again not surprised because there's very little to criticise for some people




A few positives, but it doesn't go far enough for me and I still think it allows too much 'opt out' (I'd like to see more rights for staff to work from home where the job allows it)

There's also no distinguishing between small and large companies. A small company will struggle with some of these (eg, covering absent staff), whilst large companies could absorb an awful lot more.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 04:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:43:20 pm

A few positives, but it doesn't go far enough for me and I still think it allows too much 'opt out' (I'd like to see more rights for staff to work from home where the job allows it)

There's also no distinguishing between small and large companies. A small company will struggle with some of these (eg, covering absent staff), whilst large companies could absorb an awful lot more.

do all these directives include small companies? I'm asking specifically about the zero hour one ?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:04:40 pm
I doubt its either, i cant think of many situations where the mooted cuts would have an impact of business sentiment, its probably the tax changes and the general climate of doom the government has helped to create thats to blame, cuts have hardly been talked about where as tax changes are getting wall to wall coverage by comparison.

Sorry i thought it was the public in general he was referring to than business.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:43:20 pm

A few positives, but it doesn't go far enough for me and I still think it allows too much 'opt out' (I'd like to see more rights for staff to work from home where the job allows it)

There's also no distinguishing between small and large companies. A small company will struggle with some of these (eg, covering absent staff), whilst large companies could absorb an awful lot more.

Its a good start to be fair and a few tangible things.
