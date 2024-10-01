They've done it with the railways, so why not water?







My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again..... but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?