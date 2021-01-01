An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.
This false. Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).
There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.
The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster. There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.
It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple. It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.