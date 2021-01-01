« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 151132 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 09:49:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
And how is it paid for?

I'd actually like an answer to this question. Should be super-easy, barely an inconvinience as it's a no-brainer?
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,842
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:49:06 am
I guess in a proper free market you'd set up a rival and slowly kill off the private companies.  What idiot thought it sensible to privatise water into monopolies?! (speaking of which, somebody should ask the cosplaying Tory leadership contenders what they think about water privatisation and its legacy).

Is it within the government's gift to set performance targets and seize any company that doesn't hit those targets after a few years?

They've done it with the railways, so why not water?

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,978
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 10:57:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:51:25 am
They've done it with the railways, so why not water?



My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...


.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?


I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:57:11 am
My understanding is that the railways are markedly different.

Doesn't the UK own and is responsible for the tracks and stations and whatever and the private companies own just the rolling stock (The trains)

Which makes it clearly shite for the tax payer. The tax payer pays for the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to fix and maintain and improve the infrastructure. The tax payer pays to maintain and upgrade and repair the stations. The tax payer pays for all the costs around that infrastructure. The tax payer then pays through the nose for the trains and all the profit that the tax payer puts in goes straight to the shareholders and the tax payers get fucked again...

.. but with the water companies - don't they own the lot? So any takeovers would mean the UK government would have to buy it all back?

I might be wrong on the above, but that's how I think it works?

An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,842
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 11:06:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:53 am
An important part is the cost of upgrading the infrastructure, this is vast so I can see in the current economy where hard decisions are being made Labour wants the free market to pay for those upgrades rather than the public. The problem with the water companies has been profit above everything else because the torys allowed it, it needs regulation to make sure that investment is the priority whilst also giving a return for their money for the shareholders.

This false.  Bills will go up, to pay for the upgrades, anyway (the free market).

There has been regulation, since privatisation, it hasn't worked.

The private model has been and will continue to be, a disaster.  There's a reason why no other country in the world, has the same model.

It needs to be renationalised, it's that simple.  It cannot function the way it needs to, under the current system.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 