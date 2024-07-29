« previous next »
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.
Again, you've missed the point of haven't read the quotes.  Being in government isn't just about the technocratic policy stuff - see what Ali Campbell says.

Also, what him and McTernan say on the budget.  The government needs to set the narrative, tell the country what they stand for, what they are doing.  It has been a shambles.  Like I said, it is recoverable, but, they have put themselves on the back foot.


They have been put on the back foot by fourteen years of delibarate and wanton destruction of the country by the Tories, Brexit shithouses and grifters.

That they are starting to repair the damage is good.

The idea that the Labour Party while being honest and straight with people (Which they have been so far) could ever compete with the sheer level of minute-by-minute bullshit dreamt up by AI Bots in Social Media, The grifters in the media, the girfters in the Nazi Party,  the grifters in the Tory Party, the grifters in the SDP, the online grifters and grifting gobshites like GB News is laughable.

To keep up with the bullshit, they'd have to declare parliament closed and spend all their time refuting bullshit that a five year old could see through.
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.

From what I've been reading, it's been pretty much set in stone for a while now with all parties (pun intended) agreed.

Oh! Look! Another nothing shitstorm stirred up by grifters and jumped on by those desperate to do the jumpy on things.


Who'd have thunk it!


If I were Labour, I'd just ignore it now because they'll get 5 years more of this inane shite.
They have been put on the back foot by fourteen years of delibarate and wanton destruction of the country by the Tories, Brexit shithouses and grifters.

That they are starting to repair the damage is good.

The idea that the Labour Party while being honest and straight with people (Which they have been so far) could ever compete with the sheer level of minute-by-minute bullshit dreamt up by AI Bots in Social Media, The grifters in the media, the girfters in the Nazi Party,  the grifters in the Tory Party, the grifters in the SDP, the online grifters and grifting gobshites like GB News is laughable.

To keep up with the bullshit, they'd have to declare parliament closed and spend all their time refuting bullshit that a five year old could see through.

Social media is a massive issue, I agree.

They could have done things differently (and better, recently.  However, there has been a complete reshuffle at the top now, so it's now a new reset.  And yes, they should be shouting about everything they do, it's part of their job!  Communication.  We are all still waiting for the budget, though.
The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.

I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.

On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.

Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.

Im pretty sure whatever budget was being proposed is being redrafted as we speak, or at least with each line being forensically examined. Like it or not, Reeves and Starmer really hammered home the bleak stuff. They would have gotten away with it if it wasnt for all the miscalculations they have had since.

Thats a good thing to be honest. I was dreading the shite she was going to dish out.
From what I've been reading, it's been pretty much set in stone for a while now with all parties (pun intended) agreed.

Oh! Look! Another nothing shitstorm stirred up by grifters and jumped on by those desperate to do the jumpy on things.


Who'd have thunk it!


If I were Labour, I'd just ignore it now because they'll get 5 years more of this inane shite.
Very much this.  I quickly scanned the newspaper stand last week and Daily Mail was running with a headline about Argentina "coming for" the Falklands after Labour "surrendered" the Chagos Islands.  There's no point in having any concern about what people in those quarters think because they're never, ever going to do anything but attack you.
Social media is a massive issue, I agree.

They could have done things differently (and better, recently.  However, there has been a complete reshuffle at the top now, so it's now a new reset.  And yes, they should be shouting about everything they do, it's part of their job!  Communication.  We are all still waiting for the budget, though.

The date of the budget hasn't changed though has it? It has been set for quite a while. Well it said that in the things I've read before this and the recent stuff I've read..?

From what I've seen it's been set as 30th October 2024 for since at least July.   https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-finance-minister-rachel-reeves-hold-first-budget-oct-30-2024-07-29/  in the same month that Labour got elected.

A shambles and a shit show would suggest that they've done nothing right or nothing good whatsoever and that's just not true. There's been a lot of good stuff and sure its been overshadowed by some of the bad things they've done/announced and Tory right wing propaganda about them doing some things the right way but to just dismiss their tenure so far as a shambles or a shit show is just wrong.
A shambles and a shit show would suggest that they've done nothing right or nothing good whatsoever and that's just not true. There's been a lot of good stuff and sure its been overshadowed by some of the bad things they've done/announced and Tory right wing propaganda about them doing some things the right way but to just dismiss their tenure so far as a shambles or a shit show is just wrong.

I mean the big challenge was the Riots and they dealt with that very well to be honest, everything else is noise in comparison until the budget
Im pretty sure whatever budget was being proposed is being redrafted as we speak, or at least with each line being forensically examined. Like it or not, Reeves and Starmer really hammered home the bleak stuff. They would have gotten away with it if it wasnt for all the miscalculations they have had since.

Thats a good thing to be honest. I was dreading the shite she was going to dish out.

I think you could be right.
GDP is about £2.8 Trillion (About £2,800BN UK)

Before brexit it was about £2.91 - which equates to £112BN a year lost.

Then you add the disputed figure for Liz Truss and her Kamikarzi budget (Between £20BN and £40BN depending on who you ask).

Then you add on the National Debt raising from about £1Trillion (£1,000BN UK) to the figure when the Tories left being around £2.8 Trillion (£2,800BN UK) and at around 100% of GDP..



... but all that matters is some fucking clothes. I think Labour should be pushing more clearly just how much the Tories and their mates fucked the UK and it's people.



https://www.ft.com/content/bc19bbf4-2939-489e-a113-e21d5baf356d


https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/bulletins/publicsectorfinances/august2024

Im pretty sure whatever budget was being proposed is being redrafted as we speak, or at least with each line being forensically examined. Like it or not, Reeves and Starmer really hammered home the bleak stuff. They would have gotten away with it if it wasnt for all the miscalculations they have had since.

Thats a good thing to be honest. I was dreading the shite she was going to dish out.

Yup, as I said before you can talk yourself into a recession and the way they were carrying on they were headed in that direction, not helped by the decision to hold the budget so far after the election as said in some of the previous comments, this time in between creates uncertainty and a vacuum which just gets filled with fear and speculation.
Very much this.  I quickly scanned the newspaper stand last week and Daily Mail was running with a headline about Argentina "coming for" the Falklands after Labour "surrendered" the Chagos Islands.  There's no point in having any concern about what people in those quarters think because they're never, ever going to do anything but attack you.

I've thought the same.  Why pander to these shiterags when they'll just twist everything anyway and never give an ounce of praise?  Just crack on with what you think is the right thing to do and block out the noise
GDP is about £2.8 Trillion (About £2,800BN UK)

Before brexit it was about £2.91 - which equates to £112BN a year lost.

Then you add the disputed figure for Liz Truss and her Kamikarzi budget (Between £20BN and £40BN depending on who you ask).

Then you add on the National Debt raising from about £1Trillion (£1,000BN UK) to the figure when the Tories left being around £2.8 Trillion (£2,800BN UK) and at around 100% of GDP..



... but all that matters is some fucking clothes. I think Labour should be pushing more clearly just how much the Tories and their mates fucked the UK and it's people.



https://www.ft.com/content/bc19bbf4-2939-489e-a113-e21d5baf356d


https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/bulletins/publicsectorfinances/august2024
You are absolutely right. The clothes and glasses issue is de minimis in the context of GDP etc. It is , however, of considerable importance to the population in reaching an opinion on a persons grasp of the feeling of the population. It was a clear faux pas to accept these freebies. His reasoning for doing so was weak. To give such ridiculous and potentially damaging ammunition to others over such trivia calls into question both Starmers perception of his actions and certainly those of his advisers. It is a blip but I worry that if  they didnt spot this glaring misstep what more subtle banana skins will they slip on.

I mean he could have just done what a number of Tories and Tory leadership candidates, like James Cleverly, have done and just not declare it at all then no one would have known about it.
Would you have advised him to do that ?
The narrative is about £30k of gifts, from a lord appointed , presumably because of his financial backing. It doesnt take a genius to see the problems and speculative rumours that would ensue. Or am I a genius  :)
GDP is about £2.8 Trillion (About £2,800BN UK)

Before brexit it was about £2.91 - which equates to £112BN a year lost.

Then you add the disputed figure for Liz Truss and her Kamikarzi budget (Between £20BN and £40BN depending on who you ask).

Then you add on the National Debt raising from about £1Trillion (£1,000BN UK) to the figure when the Tories left being around £2.8 Trillion (£2,800BN UK) and at around 100% of GDP..



... but all that matters is some fucking clothes. I think Labour should be pushing more clearly just how much the Tories and their mates fucked the UK and it's people.



https://www.ft.com/content/bc19bbf4-2939-489e-a113-e21d5baf356d


https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/bulletins/publicsectorfinances/august2024

National debt is a hard sell to the population at a time when people are already skint. Most people are not impacted it as theyre fantasy numbers really to be honest.
National debt is a hard sell to the population at a time when people are already skint. Most people are not impacted it as theyre fantasy numbers really to be honest.
True. It's numbers too big to get a handle on.  I mean presumably it's so big the entire population of the UK could have a million pound and it'd be less than that debt.  I think...
I mean he could have just done what a number of Tories and Tory leadership candidates, like James Cleverly, have done and just not declare it at all then no one would have known about it.
or just not taken it.
