The comms stuff clearly does need beefing up and as part of the changes yesterday I think they are bringing in a new person as head of strategic communications.



I actually think the WFA stuff was pretty defensible, they just did a poor job of defending it.



On the budget I would say there was always going to be an issue here as well where it was automatically going to be delayed due to the timing of the election, Parliament was going into recess and I imagine a lot of Treasury officials would have been off at various times over the summer.



Maybe it could have been a couple of weeks earlier but not sure it would have been much earlier than that, the process seems to take a while now with OBR input etc.