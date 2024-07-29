Again, you've missed the point of haven't read the quotes. Being in government isn't just about the technocratic policy stuff - see what Ali Campbell says.
Also, what him and McTernan say on the budget. The government needs to set the narrative, tell the country what they stand for, what they are doing. It has been a shambles. Like I said, it is recoverable, but, they have put themselves on the back foot.
They have been put on the back foot by fourteen years of delibarate and wanton destruction of the country by the Tories, Brexit shithouses and grifters.
That they are starting to repair the damage is good.
The idea that the Labour Party while being honest and straight with people (Which they have been so far) could ever compete with the sheer level of minute-by-minute bullshit dreamt up by AI Bots in Social Media, The grifters in the media, the girfters in the Nazi Party, the grifters in the Tory Party, the grifters in the SDP, the online grifters and grifting gobshites like GB News is laughable.
To keep up with the bullshit, they'd have to declare parliament closed and spend all their time refuting bullshit that a five year old could see through.