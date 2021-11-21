The advert screens at Euston have taken a lot of criticism from people because they've shown ads and not departure information so turning them off just seems to be cutting off your nose to spite your face. Heat map data has shown that the layout they have been using now actually reduces overcrowding so I'm not really sure that they've made the right decision here. Euston is a hell hole due to a host of other reasons and not because of overhead boardings having adverts on them.
One of the bugbears was the new departure boards are smaller & positioned at 90° angle from the old boards, added to that the entrance/exit to the tube has been moved from inside to outside of the concourse, & of course is uncovered so open to all elements.
The situation at Euston is not helped that trains are often called minutes before departure [particularly AWC trains] so you get the infamous Euston scrum as passengers rush to the trains from the concourse down the ramps onto the platform then on the trains, & trains end up departing late because of it.
The issues at Euston have been ongoing for years, but think the recent party conferences in Birmingham & Liverpool have brought the issues to a head.