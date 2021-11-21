It's possible to say that Labour have been disappointing, while at the same time being much, much better than the previous government. Those things are not mutually exclusive.



One positive, anyone who uses the train & has to go through London Euston [often with dread at the chaotic way it's run] the transport secretary has ordered Network Rail to come up with a 5 point plan to improve things for passengers.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2987kvp3no



Review passenger information and remove overhead advertising boards



Revise passenger boarding processes, particularly during disruptions



Expand concourse space and upgrade toilet facilities



Streamline operations during disruptions for unified response



Improve infrastructure and train service reliability to reduce disruptions











It is possible to say that but Andy was responding to someone who said that its been an utter shit show so far which it demonstrably hasn't as there's been a lot of really good things that have happened since they've come in as well.The advert screens at Euston have taken a lot of criticism from people because they've shown ads and not departure information so turning them off just seems to be cutting off your nose to spite your face. Heat map data has shown that the layout they have been using now actually reduces overcrowding so I'm not really sure that they've made the right decision here. Euston is a hell hole due to a host of other reasons and not because of overhead boardings having adverts on them.