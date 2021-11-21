« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 142174 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:00:07 pm
Sue Gray has gone at number 10. Some envoy role though.

Moral of the story, never fuck with Morgan McSweeney.

Maybe correct although by accounts she never got on with Simon Case either, whos still hanging around.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 01:22:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm
Maybe correct although by accounts she never got on with Simon Case either, whos still hanging around.

Yes there was a lot of previous with Case as well
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,397
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm
Maybe correct although by accounts she never got on with Simon Case either, whos still hanging around.
Didn't he announce he was standing down at the end of the year other day (on health grounds)?  Probably can't push him out even if they wanted to given that
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,286
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 01:28:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm
Maybe correct although by accounts she never got on with Simon Case either, whos still hanging around.

Case is leaving. Good that he is.

But rumours her she was trying to become the main advisor, but as is always the case, McSweeney calls the shots.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,515
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 03:50:04 pm »
Sue Grey quits as chief of staff

Will stay on as envoy for nations and regions

Morgan McSweeney will take over
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm »
Sue Greys pulled out
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 pm »
Morgan McSweeney

FFS

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,127
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 09:37:49 pm »
I know it's more optics than actual bad stuff, but their first 100 days really aren't going to look good.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,760
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:49:24 pm
Morgan McSweeney

FFS

Be sat at home grinning in his Josh Lyman/Sam Seaborn pyjamas.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,813
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:37:49 pm
I know it's more optics than actual bad stuff, but their first 100 days really aren't going to look good.

I'm really hoping they can put it behind them. 
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,158
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:37:49 pm
I know it's more optics than actual bad stuff, but their first 100 days really aren't going to look good.

Thats a bit of an understatement to be honest, its been a bit of a shit show so far.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,953
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
Thats a bit of an understatement to be honest, its been a bit of a shit show so far.

Has it though compared to the last 14 years where the country has literally been brought to its knees, haemorrhaged influence, power and had its economy smashed and it's services disbanded, broken up and failing?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,362
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Has it though compared to the last 14 years where the country has literally been brought to its knees, haemorrhaged influence, power and had its economy smashed and it's services disbanded, broken up and failing?

it's all noise created by right wing media and pundits
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 12:34:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Has it though compared to the last 14 years where the country has literally been brought to its knees, haemorrhaged influence, power and had its economy smashed and it's services disbanded, broken up and failing?

It's possible to say that Labour have been disappointing, while at the same time being much, much better than the previous government. Those things are not mutually exclusive.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 01:29:31 am »
Rachel Reeves reportedly no longer looking at equalising tax relief on pensions, for exactly the reason I thought the govt couldn't really do it politically, the high impact on public sector workers.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,286
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 06:48:01 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
it's all noise created by right wing media and pundits

Its mostly all noise but let’s have it right, its put more pressure on Labour to properly deliver with substantial change. If they are not going to be good at the politics side then they have to be good at the doing actual things side. The pay awards is the first good thing they have done, but they have to do a lot more.

Also we have the budget to go yet. I imagine its being redrafted as we speak because no doubt back in July/August it was going to be a complete misery fest by Reeves.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,079
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 07:33:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:48:01 am
Its mostly all noise but lets have it right, its put more pressure on Labour to properly deliver with substantial change. If they are not going to be good at the politics side then they have to be good at the doing actual things side. The pay awards is the first good thing they have done, but they have to do a lot more.

Also we have the budget to go yet. I imagine its being redrafted as we speak because no doubt back in July/August it was going to be a complete misery fest by Reeves.

Theyve done loads more positive things than the pay deals, more than the Torys managed in 14 years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,286
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 07:45:06 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:21 am
They’ve done loads more positive things than the pay deals, more than the Tory’s managed in 14 years.

Housebuilding, growth in the economy, much better public services, an improved NHS. That's what is being tasked here.

Also reducing immigration is what a lot of the public would throw into there.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,944
  • Kloppite
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 07:58:40 am »
One positive, anyone who uses the train & has to go through London Euston [often with dread at the chaotic way it's run] the transport secretary has ordered Network Rail to come up with a 5 point plan to improve things for passengers. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2987kvp3no

Review passenger information and remove overhead advertising boards

Revise passenger boarding processes, particularly during disruptions

Expand concourse space and upgrade toilet facilities

Streamline operations during disruptions for unified response

Improve infrastructure and train service reliability to reduce disruptions





https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm2987kvp3no
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 