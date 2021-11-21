it's all noise created by right wing media and pundits



Its mostly all noise but let’s have it right, its put more pressure on Labour to properly deliver with substantial change. If they are not going to be good at the politics side then they have to be good at the doing actual things side. The pay awards is the first good thing they have done, but they have to do a lot more.Also we have the budget to go yet. I imagine its being redrafted as we speak because no doubt back in July/August it was going to be a complete misery fest by Reeves.