Problem with Brexit is everybody knows what they don't like about the EU without considering why the EU had these rules and regulations.

The EU customs union is about having the clout to negotiate good trade deals that protect Europeans standard of living but we knew all this 8 yrs ago but people preferred to listen to lies and ideology, nobody should tell us what to do, we can get better trade deals which was a absurd argument.

Ive no problem with people calling for us to re-join the customs union but it will mean we can't sign our own trade deals. maybe agriculture but even that comes with big complications. we will have no say on those trade deals, we will still be rule takers not rule makers. it's about recognising the problems it will bring rather than ignoring them.





The country already thinks they are all as bad as each other, the sad thing is the left who made these attacks for years still haven't clicked on the damage it's done to them. they assumed all the attacks on Labour would mean all those voters would have no other option but to vote for left politicians and they would sweep into power, it was the motive behind Zultanas perverse maiden speech. it's ok to criticise Labour but when you attack them for being the same as the Torys you show you have a agenda, a motive, attack Labour and voters will vote for the left, the last election showed us the left were hammered the most so I don't think it makes much difference now, the damage has been done. they are only stamping on any chance of turning the publics apathy.