Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 132404 times)

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm
Nobody is querying whether Brexit was a good idea. But if Starmer chooses to reject any olive branches - especially when the benefits for the UK are blindingly obvious - then it's fair to query his actions and to wonder exactly whose tune he is dancing to.

Can't disagree with this. Something that aligns us closer to the EU and allows for young people to travel freely and without consequence should be a no brainer
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:05:23 pm

It would only hit higher-rate taxpayers.

But yes, I agree.

Let's see what the Budget brings, though, and not sharpen the knives until we absorb what the full range of measures is.



People paying 40% and even 45% are still working people, and thanks to the freeze on the thresholds for the last few years theres a lot more people paying 40% then there was a few years back.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:59:11 pm
This doesn't have the data centre investment in it either does it? I couldn't see it in the list and I'm sure there's more good stuff in there as well.

No, but that was a deal set up by the torys, approved under Labour, not that big a win.

Hillsborough Law is another missing.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:23:07 pm
No, but that was a deal set up by the torys, approved under Labour, not that big a win.

Hillsborough Law is another missing.

I think the announcement that they were looking to do it was made whilst under the Tories but the negotiations and securing the investment was all done by the Labour government and likely one that was made prior to the election considering how everyone knew that would go. I think it's a bigger win than you give credit for.

Hillsborough law is a big one that's missed too.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
People paying 40% and even 45% are still working people, and thanks to the freeze on the thresholds for the last few years theres a lot more people paying 40% then there was a few years back.


Oh absolutely. There's around 12% of the workforce that pays 40% rate.

My clumsy point (that I know I didn't make at all clear) was that only a minority of people would be impacted

Also, the way the tax relief works is that it it slices off the top of your earnings, so the relief will be at 40% all the way down to when (if!) it hits the 20% mark.

I would affect me, but I don't oppose the measure as I can see the justification for it.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm
Nobody is querying whether Brexit was a good idea. But if Starmer chooses to reject any olive branches - especially when the benefits for the UK are blindingly obvious - then it's fair to query his actions and to wonder exactly whose tune he is dancing to.



Starmer and the government have been getting dogs abuse from all sides over getting some cloths and stuff that were legally and correctly declared.

Can you imagine the outrage, frothing and chaos that would ensue if he did the right thing and fucked Brexit off?

I personally would like Labour to do just that. Reverse it totally. However, from stuff I've been reading of late, this would actually make the country much worse off than it is even now due to the punitive actions that would be taken against us for being dickheads in the first place. We'd be lucky to get a shitty stick rejoining.

Not that I think it would happen. Sensible countries around Europe would surely fully object to us rejoining.

Even a small move from Labour would intensify the shite they are getting off everyone. Is it worth it at the moment when there are 1,000,001 things to fix?

The priority has to be the priorities that deliver for the people in the UK. The NHS. Doctors. Nurses. Schools. Transport. Social Services and a million other things.


There are no easy answers but I can see that with the braindead and fucking thick view people have even with something so small as 'clothesgate' then you can see the 'outrage' if Labour did make steps to reversing Brexit.

The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.


(Sorry replied to another random post initially :D )
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:38:03 pm
Starmer and the government have been getting dogs abuse from all sides over getting some cloths and stuff that were legally and correctly declared.

Can you imagine the outrage, frothing and chaos that would ensue if he did the right thing and fucked Brexit off?

I personally would like Labour to do just that. Reverse it totally. However, from stuff I've been reading of late, this would actually make the country much worse off than it is even now due to the punitive actions that would be taken against us for being dickheads in the first place. We'd be lucky to get a shitty stick rejoining.

Not that I think it would happen. Sensible countries around Europe would surely fully object to us rejoining.

Even a small move from Labour would intensify the shite they are getting off everyone. Is it worth it at the moment when there are 1,000,001 things to fix?

The priority has to be the priorities that deliver for the people in the UK. The NHS. Doctors. Nurses. Schools. Transport. Social Services and a million other things.


There are no easy answers but I can see that with the braindead and fucking thick view people have even with something so small as 'clothesgate' then you can see the 'outrage' if Labour did make steps to reversing Brexit.

The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.




I don't disagree with what you say.

But I do think that going back into the SM with its freedom of movement is what the very sizeable proportion of the anti-rejoiners are opposed to.

Rejoining the Customs Union is IMO a win-win-win. Sell it correctly and it heads-off the inevitable 'outrage' from the Brexiteers.



Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:49:09 pm



I don't disagree with what you say.

But I do think that going back into the SM with its freedom of movement is what the very sizeable proportion of the anti-rejoiners are opposed to.

Rejoining the Customs Union is IMO a win-win-win. Sell it correctly and it heads-off the inevitable 'outrage' from the Brexiteers.






I honestly hope they can manage it mate, but this country is pretty much on crystal meth at the moment.

The days when the British would be pragmatic and patient appears to have ended for good.

Everything is about anger, outrage and more outrage.

This battle is set to go on long after I'm dead and gone. Can't see much of anything happening in my lifetime.
Re: New UK Government
It wasn't too long ago that the Labour Party Conference was
awash with Palestinian flags. I wonder what those flag waving
delegates make of Starmers stance backing Israel to the hilt?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:42:22 pm

The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.


Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?


Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.

Absolute shit-show.

Nobody on this forum wants the Tories back and I don't know why you keep bringing it up. We are perfectly entitled to hold Starmer to account. He has moved the party to the right and at some point even you might ask if he's taken it a step too far away from Labour's roots. Some of his actions to date have been at odds with what he claimed to believe in opposition and it's fair enough to be querying whether he's doing things for the good of the country or the good of his donors or the good of lobbyists or other "third parties"  like Biden (last night's presentation was breathtakingly awful)
Re: New UK Government
Waheed Alli is facing a probe over "alleged non-registration of interests", leading to a possible breach of the members' code of conduct.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm
Nobody on this forum wants the Tories back and I don't know why you keep bringing it up. We are perfectly entitled to hold Starmer to account. He has moved the party to the right and at some point even you might ask if he's taken it a step too far away from Labour's roots. Some of his actions to date have been at odds with what he claimed to believe in opposition and it's fair enough to be querying whether he's doing things for the good of the country or the good of his donors or the good of lobbyists or other "third parties"  like Biden (last night's presentation was breathtakingly awful)


Not sure why you're bringing the 'right' up - the 'left' wanted Brexit as much as the 'right' - and one of those became the first person at around 07:00 the next day to say we should crack on with it.

Brexit isn't right or left? It's extreme right and left.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm
Waheed Alli is facing a probe over "alleged non-registration of interests", leading to a possible breach of the members' code of conduct.

Quote
The row over Waheed Allis donations had risked defining Labours first months in office, and partly overshadowed their conference in Liverpool last week. The risks are particularly high for Keir Starmer, given his repeated election pledges to be a contrast to the sleaze and self-interest of the Conservatives.

The SNP had asked for an investigation into Allis donations last Friday in a letter to the standards commissioners in the House of Commons and House of Lords, the independent adviser on ministers interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, and the cabinet secretary, Simon Case.

In his letter asking for an investigation into Lord Alli, the SNP MP Brendan OHara wrote that the revelations about donations had become Sir Keir Starmers version of the expenses scandal.

He said that unless the matter were comprehensively investigated, then it was inevitable that the damaging drip, drip of revelations will continue to erode public trust.
Re: New UK Government
The SNPs Cabinet Office spokesperson Brendan OHara MP, has now welcomed the Lords commissioners investigation into Lord Alli, after calling for an inquiry last week.

In a statement, OHara wrote:

   
Quote
The Labour Party freebies scandal has wrecked public confidence in Keir Starmer, his government and the Westminster system, and there must be full transparency and accountability.

    Its now essential that in addition to this narrow inquiry, there is a full investigation by Standards Commissioners and the Independent Adviser on Ministers Interests into all the donations made by Lord Alli to Labour MPs and the subsequent granting of a Downing Street security pass.

    Voters are appalled that Labour ministers have been lining their pockets with more than £800,000 of luxury designer clothes, holidays, hospitality and donations, while imposing painful austerity cuts on the rest of us, and they want to know what donors were getting in exchange.

    We need answers - including why these gifts were taken, whether there have been breaches of the MPs and ministerial code, and why Lord Alli was handed a security pass to the halls of power.

The reference to the security pass comes after it emerged he used it to help organise a reception for fellow donors in the garden of No 10. Labour says he held the pass to help with transition work once the party came into government.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:09:19 pm


While people are dying because they can't be treated and dying in corridoors, the SNP have really nailed it on what really matters in politics today. The SNP are pretty much worse than the Tories thesedays.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:29:52 pm

Yeah, I think pension contributions tax relief will be limited to 20%.

Saves them bringing in a wealth tax. Need to protect the poor super-rich from contributing more.



Regarding a wealth tax, no Western Country has managed to raise the promised riches from a Wealth Tax yet, the think tanks were pushing the Spanish style wealth tax, and yet it appears that raised under £1bn in Spain.

For what its worth I don't see them capping pension tax relief at 20%, the biggest losers would be more senior public sector employees, and they would be very significant and visible losers from that change (even basic rate tax payers who were in salary sacrifice schemes would end up losing out)

The one that might be more interesting politically maybe would be to introduce employers NI on employers pension contributions, it would pretty much kill salary sacrifice schemes in the private sector, but in the NHS it could all be massaged away by just being covered by more central funding. So it would add even more imbalance between private and public sector pension schemes but to be honest that is a bit less visible to most people than some of the more direct taxation.

The big downside is it would likely see most private sector employers scale back their employee contributions to the legal minimum, which isn't ideal given we already have a lot of people with insufficient retirement provision.
Re: New UK Government
Problem with Brexit is everybody knows what they don't like about the EU without considering why the EU had these rules and regulations.
The EU customs union is about having the clout to negotiate good trade deals that  protect Europeans standard of living but we knew all this 8 yrs ago but people preferred to listen to lies and ideology, nobody should tell us what to do, we can get better trade deals which was a absurd argument.
Ive no problem with people calling for us to re-join the customs union but it will mean we can't sign our own trade deals. maybe agriculture but even that comes with big complications. we will have no say on those trade deals, we will still be rule takers not rule makers. it's about recognising the problems it will bring rather than ignoring them.


The country already thinks they are all as bad as each other, the sad thing is the left who made these attacks for years still haven't clicked on the damage it's done to them. they assumed all the attacks on Labour would mean all those voters would have no other option but to vote for left politicians and they would sweep into power, it was the motive behind Zultanas perverse maiden speech.   it's ok to criticise Labour but when you attack them for being the same as the Torys you show you have a agenda, a motive, attack Labour and voters will vote for the left,  the last election showed us the left were hammered the most so I don't think it makes much difference now, the damage has been done. they are only stamping on any chance of turning the publics apathy.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:23:07 pm
No, but that was a deal set up by the torys, approved under Labour, not that big a win.

Hillsborough Law is another missing.

That list is whats been achieved though, not whats also planned?

Starmer committed to the Hillsborough Law in his conference speech and the data centre was only announced late last week (I think).
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:36:33 pm

Oh absolutely. There's around 12% of the workforce that pays 40% rate.

My clumsy point (that I know I didn't make at all clear) was that only a minority of people would be impacted

Also, the way the tax relief works is that it it slices off the top of your earnings, so the relief will be at 40% all the way down to when (if!) it hits the 20% mark.

I would affect me, but I don't oppose the measure as I can see the justification for it.


It's the type of people more than anything though.  Thanks to the rate freezes you now have nurses, teachers, police officers etc. paying the 40% rate.  The politics of targeting those types of people for tax rises is not good.

In general I think we need to move the tax burden away from employment income, even at the top end, because that's not how the mega rich make their money.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:17:12 pm
Regarding a wealth tax, no Western Country has managed to raise the promised riches from a Wealth Tax yet, the think tanks were pushing the Spanish style wealth tax, and yet it appears that raised under £1bn in Spain.

For what its worth I don't see them capping pension tax relief at 20%, the biggest losers would be more senior public sector employees, and they would be very significant and visible losers from that change (even basic rate tax payers who were in salary sacrifice schemes would end up losing out)

The one that might be more interesting politically maybe would be to introduce employers NI on employers pension contributions, it would pretty much kill salary sacrifice schemes in the private sector, but in the NHS it could all be massaged away by just being covered by more central funding. So it would add even more imbalance between private and public sector pension schemes but to be honest that is a bit less visible to most people than some of the more direct taxation.

The big downside is it would likely see most private sector employers scale back their employee contributions to the legal minimum, which isn't ideal given we already have a lot of people with insufficient retirement provision.



WRT a wealth tax, you learn the lessons from Spain. Plug the loopholes beforehand (I'd love to see draconian legislation) and bring in very harsh penalties.

IMO, it's imperative that we unlock the £hundreds of billions held by the wealthiest 0.2% of people (with wealth of £10m or or)

I find the scale of wealth inequality to be repugnant.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:36:04 pm
Problem with Brexit is everybody knows what they don't like about the EU without considering why the EU had these rules and regulations.
The EU customs union is about having the clout to negotiate good trade deals that  protect Europeans standard of living but we knew all this 8 yrs ago but people preferred to listen to lies and ideology, nobody should tell us what to do, we can get better trade deals which was a absurd argument.
Ive no problem with people calling for us to re-join the customs union but it will mean we can't sign our own trade deals. maybe agriculture but even that comes with big complications. we will have no say on those trade deals, we will still be rule takers not rule makers. it's about recognising the problems it will bring rather than ignoring them.



Being able to benefit from EU trade deals is a massive plus, surely!!

The EU bloc market is the biggest in the world and that means the EU negotiates trade deals from a position of strength that the UK standing alone cannot ever hope to have.

Look at the trade deal with Australia. We got pwned, and had to accept the tariff-free imports of cheap meat (cheaper in no small part due to less stringent animal welfare and food processing regulation).

Re-entering the CU would also bring regulatory alignment, giving UK exporters much easier access to EU markets and a quicker process for both imports and exports.

It would also bring a chunk of UK regulation under the control of the European Court again, which I see as a major benefit (and if they could find a way for force the UK into compliance with the full ATAD/AMLD, then even better!)


Re: New UK Government
And we shouldn't be spending money on getting involved in a war in the Middle East.

Stay the fuck out of it.

Re: New UK Government
Anyone got the figures for what it would cost the treasury to up the tax thresholds? 

What would everyone feel are acceptable thresholds now?

Should there also be an even higher level of tax percentage too and what do people think that should be including the thresholds to pay it?

I'm always curious about why working people who qualify for top up benefits still pay tax too.  Surely if your income needs topping up you shouldn't be having anything deducted from it in the first place.

Plus why should it be other working people paying for it through their taxes rather than the employers giving them a better income in the first place?

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm

Being able to benefit from EU trade deals is a massive plus, surely!!

The EU bloc market is the biggest in the world and that means the EU negotiates trade deals from a position of strength that the UK standing alone cannot ever hope to have.

Look at the trade deal with Australia. We got pwned, and had to accept the tariff-free imports of cheap meat (cheaper in no small part due to less stringent animal welfare and food processing regulation).

Re-entering the CU would also bring regulatory alignment, giving UK exporters much easier access to EU markets and a quicker process for both imports and exports.

It would also bring a chunk of UK regulation under the control of the European Court again, which I see as a major benefit (and if they could find a way for force the UK into compliance with the full ATAD/AMLD, then even better!)




I think if another referendum was called the vote would be to rejoin.  However Frottage et al would have a field day and wed probably join on EU set terms (assuming there was no veto from a member state) which may mean no rebate and acceptance of the  as currency.

Its not going to happen anytime soon.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
And we shouldn't be spending money on getting involved in a war in the Middle East.

Stay the fuck out of it.

We shouldn't get involved in a war. Wouldn't mind having observers learning from it though.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm

Being able to benefit from EU trade deals is a massive plus, surely!!

The EU bloc market is the biggest in the world and that means the EU negotiates trade deals from a position of strength that the UK standing alone cannot ever hope to have.

Look at the trade deal with Australia. We got pwned, and had to accept the tariff-free imports of cheap meat (cheaper in no small part due to less stringent animal welfare and food processing regulation).

Re-entering the CU would also bring regulatory alignment, giving UK exporters much easier access to EU markets and a quicker process for both imports and exports.

It would also bring a chunk of UK regulation under the control of the European Court again, which I see as a major benefit (and if they could find a way for force the UK into compliance with the full ATAD/AMLD, then even better!)
Yeah, I agree with everything you say, we knew the Torys would be desperate to sign any trade deals for political reasons, Australia couldn't believe we gave them so much, they were laughing at us but probably went unnoticed by the majority, Torys told them they got us a great deal. any arguments of us getting better trade deals is ridicules, as you say, do they really think 70-80 million UK customers have more clout than the EUs 400 million when it comes to getting the best deals. we never even voted to leave the CU, polticians at the time enforced that on us, then came all the other crazy arguments about leaving other agreements. I maybe wrong but I think they even argued we have to leave the ECHR as if it was part of the EU, they were taking the piss but people fell for it
So we would be far better off if we were back in the CU but we don't have to argue for it. I imagine the first attacks will be do we really want to go through all this again. the endless tv coverage, all the parliamentary debates dominating our politics, back to the nasty arguments, the anger it created.  imagine many voters will say f,, that, not again, it's just being aware of the position Labour would be in.
 Hinting at it would be a good start. I want the leave campaign to say we would be better off back in the EU if we did this then Labour can say good idea, lets have a vote on it at the next election.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm
Anyone got the figures for what it would cost the treasury to up the tax thresholds? 

What would everyone feel are acceptable thresholds now?

Should there also be an even higher level of tax percentage too and what do people think that should be including the thresholds to pay it?

I'm always curious about why working people who qualify for top up benefits still pay tax too.  Surely if your income needs topping up you shouldn't be having anything deducted from it in the first place.

Plus why should it be other working people paying for it through their taxes rather than the employers giving them a better income in the first place?



Im not expecting them to go up by much even when the freeze is over as I think its quite expensive. Speaking from personal experience I was just over the 40% threshold in 2018, Im now well over it, Ive had what would be considered in normal times good pay rises but with inflation as high as its been these have been real terms pay cuts so Im a few grand worse off in terms of pay and paying a few grand more in tax than i otherwise would have, Ive been clobbered from both sides in that respect. If the 40% threshold had gone by inflation I wouldnt be paying it at all.

If I was to take a sensible stab in the dark Id say the lower threshold should be close to £20k, higher about £60k, leave the £125k as it is.

On the question of should there be an even higher tax than the 45%, Id say no. I dont like the idea of expecting people to pay more than half what they earn in taxes, if it was me in that position I just wouldnt bother with the promotion or new job that took me into a position where over half of what I earn from then on goes to the taxman. Call it selfishness or whatever, I just wouldnt see the point in it.
Re: New UK Government
Why does he keep refering to Israel as if it's a woman? Proper weird.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:52:50 pm
Why does he keep refering to Israel as if it's a woman? Proper weird.

People refer to countries as 'she'.
Re: New UK Government
Starmer has paid back £6k of gifts. Apparently some new rules around this to be introduced.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Starmer has paid back £6k of gifts. Apparently some new rules around this to be introduced.

yes, just saw that. Good for him, a misstep and he's corrected it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
yes, just saw that. Good for him, a misstep and he's corrected it.


Now he can name and shame the previous pair of multi-mullionaire c*nts.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm
A bit off topic, but are there any inanimate objects that we specifically refer to as he? Boats are referred to as she, as are countries. I can't think of any "male" objects.

The sun is male in English, afaik
