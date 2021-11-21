Nobody is querying whether Brexit was a good idea. But if Starmer chooses to reject any olive branches - especially when the benefits for the UK are blindingly obvious - then it's fair to query his actions and to wonder exactly whose tune he is dancing to.





Starmer and the government have been getting dogs abuse from all sides over getting some cloths and stuff that were legally and correctly declared.Can you imagine the outrage, frothing and chaos that would ensue if he did the right thing and fucked Brexit off?I personally would like Labour to do just that. Reverse it totally. However, from stuff I've been reading of late, this would actually make the country much worse off than it is even now due to the punitive actions that would be taken against us for being dickheads in the first place. We'd be lucky to get a shitty stick rejoining.Not that I think it would happen. Sensible countries around Europe would surely fully object to us rejoining.Even a small move from Labour would intensify the shite they are getting off everyone. Is it worth it at the moment when there are 1,000,001 things to fix?The priority has to be the priorities that deliver for the people in the UK. The NHS. Doctors. Nurses. Schools. Transport. Social Services and a million other things.There are no easy answers but I can see that with the braindead and fucking thick view people have even with something so small as 'clothesgate' then you can see the 'outrage' if Labour did make steps to reversing Brexit.The Tories would be back in a few years to finish the country off.Or do you think they'll be great 'this time around'?Shit position Labour have been put in and I can't see any chances whatsoever that they can win.Absolute shit-show.(Sorry replied to another random post initially