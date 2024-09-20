At the risk of alienating others on here I've no problem with anything that Duffield said in her resignation letter. I also don't think she's said anything on women's and trans' rights in the past that's outlandish but, like many others with similar views, has found herself on the wrong end of very organised and hostile groups. The whole allegation of anti-Semitism was trumped up, especially considering her long-standing and constant support of Jewish groups.



Arguably the recent Labour "scandals" - also massively trumped up - may have been the straw that broke the camel's back but I do agree that to resign the whip so shortly after a GE is very silly. I'd rather people like Duffield (and those that fell on their sword by defying the three line whip) would stay within the Labour party and provide a coherent challenge to the policies of Starmer, Reeves et al. They need to get out of the mindset of protesting and start delivering actual change, even if only some small wins initially. There's f-all for the left leaning electorate to get excited about right now and that's on the back of a landslide Labour victory. I'm sure we've all experienced people with left leaning ideals slowly tripping over the horseshoe divide and emerging as Reform UK fanatics.