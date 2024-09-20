« previous next »
New UK Government  (Read 124625 times)

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:41:00 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:13:31 am
I think the best point Mcfadden made was that Ali had been giving donations for years, hes a Labour supporter, why would he stop now. 

Duffield is a transphobic bigot and should have been kicked out the PLP long ago.  This is the Karma for not kicking her out.

Yep.  She should have gone ages ago.  Now, she's been given the opportunity to stick the boot in.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:35:14 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:04:11 am
She is on Kuenssberg, what a surprise.

When Gibbs term is up I think our Laura will be well out of a job.

I dont usually buy in for the this media person is biased but I feel like Liverpool v United commentated by Gary Neville is much more balanced than anything that awful excuse for a journalist dished up.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 28, 2024, 06:14:43 pm
Made sure she got the money for being elected first though. Freeloader. Hilarious they can talk about freebies etc when shes gone for the biggest freeload of all.

Yep, and had the barefaced cheek to accuse Starmer of hypocrisy 😂
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:56:15 pm
Said she felt a bit sleazy accepting donations (gifts) for her election fighting fund, she didn't feel quite sleazy enough though - must have been a terrible struggle for her. God knows what she went through, probably the best part of a hundred grand.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:16:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:50:52 am
Cuts and privilege are a toxic mix politically. See the expenses scandal.

Yep.  It's a terrible look.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:20:50 pm
She is the ultimate bellend. Honestly the bollocks crocodile tears she sheds about the abuse and threats she gets. She definitely deserved a kicking.

And yes I do know of her history with abuse. But point stands, proper low life bitch.


You are part of the problem.


Anyway, aside from posts advocating for violence against women (is that really okay on here?!), it surprises me how many people here are tying themselves in knots to justify Labour's hypocrisy. Fuck the Tories, unless they're red Tories. I guess.  Labour absolutely must be held to account otherwise they'll be happily presiding over the same national decline the Tories did. And we al know who'll benefit from that. And no, I don't "deserve a kicking" for pointing this out.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:13:24 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:05:10 am


But it's been interesting watching this thread evolve since the election, you can see a few posters taking some delight in the bad headlines and making sure they are plastered on this foorball forum.


That never happened with the previous leader. Not once. At all. Everyone got behind them and their policies.

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:20:37 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:05:10 am
Duffield talked like a terrible, terrible thing has happened. Far from a Robin Cook reason for resigning. And based on what's been said on podcasts and McFadden saying this morning it's not highly unusual, it's just that shadow ministers are under more scrutiny. Bit mad that.

Like I said a week or so ago, I'm always uncomfortable with stuff like this but if you un-pick the gifts scab of Parliament I'm certain it would haemorrhage far, far worse sleaze than this.

I remain hugely relieved that we have a Labour government. Despite the position they are in financially and the difficulties they face governing the country I think everyone should wake up every morning grateful that we have 5 years reasonable stability ahead of us. Fuck me I can't forget the daily anguish of having Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in No. 10.

But it's been interesting watching this thread evolve since the election, you can see a few posters taking some delight in the bad headlines and making sure they are plastered on this foorball forum.

Here's tory leadership hopeful Jenrick and some of his next level scale donations.

https://www.tortoisemedia.com/2024/09/20/robert-jenricks-top-donor-received-loan-from-untraceable-bvi-firm/
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:28:50 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:05:10 am
Duffield talked like a terrible, terrible thing has happened. Far from a Robin Cook reason for resigning. And based on what's been said on podcasts and McFadden saying this morning it's not highly unusual, it's just that shadow ministers are under more scrutiny. Bit mad that.

Like I said a week or so ago, I'm always uncomfortable with stuff like this but if you un-pick the gifts scab of Parliament I'm certain it would haemorrhage far, far worse sleaze than this.

I remain hugely relieved that we have a Labour government. Despite the position they are in financially and the difficulties they face governing the country I think everyone should wake up every morning grateful that we have 5 years reasonable stability ahead of us. Fuck me I can't forget the daily anguish of having Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in No. 10.

But it's been interesting watching this thread evolve since the election, you can see a few posters taking some delight in the bad headlines and making sure they are plastered on this foorball forum.

Totally agree with this John. I voted Labour because I was desperate for political stability. I wanted an end to dysfunctional government and nonsensical culture wars. I leave it up to others to pick apart the new government and debate what they think Labour should be doing and how they should govern.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:54:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:13:24 pm

That never happened with the previous leader. Not once. At all. Everyone got behind them and their policies.


A fair point.  Touché one might say.  Although now labour are in government rather than opposition which makes a big difference (well, it does to me anyway)
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:09:23 pm
I take no delight in listening to my Mums friends complain about losing money

The only delight Ive seen on here apart from the end of that bigot Duffield are posters that seem pleased pensioners are losing the WFA.

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:13:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:54:27 pm
A fair point.  Touché one might say.  Although now labour are in government rather than opposition which makes a big difference (well, it does to me anyway)

But, you can't just get behind a government no matter what.  You can't just give ANY government a blank cheque - WTF is that all about!

I haven't seen any delight is posters highlighting the huge own goals, that have dominated the headlines, recently.  I believe we all were so relieved about getting rid of the Tories, we just wanted to ride on some of the relief, positivity, hope and momentum, for a while.

Instead, we got the shitshow of the WFA cut, followed by leaks of the donations.  I didn't take much delight in seeing Labour trash their own polling numbers, due to this, and I don't take delight in vulnerable people potentially freezing to death, this winter, either.  I thought that's more of a Tory m.o.

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:17:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:13:54 pm
But, you can't just get behind a government no matter what.  You can't just give ANY government a blank cheque - WTF is that all about!

I haven't seen any delight is posters highlighting the huge own goals, that have dominated the headlines, recently.  I believe we all were so relieved about getting rid of the Tories, we just wanted to ride on some of the relief, positivity, hope and momentum, for a while.

Instead, we got the shitshow of the WFA cut, followed by leaks of the donations.  I didn't take much delight in seeing Labour trash their own polling numbers, due to this, and I don't take delight in vulnerable people potentially freezing to death, this winter, either.  I thought that's more of a Tory m.o.


I am also very disappointed in the Governments rhetoric around people seeking asylum. 

Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:39:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:27 pm

I am also very disappointed in the Governments rhetoric around people seeking asylum. 



Have they said or done anything about asylum that varies from what they were saying before the election?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:40:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:39:50 pm
Have they said or done anything about asylum that varies from what they were saying before the election?

Yes at one point they were talking about safe routes. 
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:45:47 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:40:58 pm
Yes at one point they were talking about safe routes. 

They talked about them, but it was always something they said they would think about if I recall correctly, I dont think they committed to them.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:49:29 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:06:22 pm

You are part of the problem.

Anyway, aside from posts advocating for violence against women (is that really okay on here?!),
No it's not okay. Everyone is free to dislike or disagree with the Rosie Duffield but the idea that you can initmidate any women or to threaten her with rape or murder or  suggest that she should have a good kicking is absolutely unacceptable.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 02:58:46 pm
At the risk of alienating others on here I've no problem with anything that Duffield said in her resignation letter.  I also don't think she's said anything on women's and trans' rights in the past that's outlandish but, like many others with similar views, has found herself on the wrong end of very organised and hostile groups.  The whole allegation of anti-Semitism was trumped up, especially considering her long-standing and constant support of Jewish groups.

Arguably the recent Labour "scandals" - also massively trumped up - may have been the straw that broke the camel's back but I do agree that to resign the whip so shortly after a GE is very silly.  I'd rather people like Duffield (and those that fell on their sword by defying the three line whip) would stay within the Labour party and provide a coherent challenge to the policies of Starmer, Reeves et al.  They need to get out of the mindset of protesting and start delivering actual change, even if only some small wins initially.  There's f-all for the left leaning electorate to get excited about right now and that's on the back of a landslide Labour victory.  I'm sure we've all experienced people with left leaning ideals slowly tripping over the horseshoe divide and emerging as Reform UK fanatics.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:11:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:45:47 pm
They talked about them, but it was always something they said they would think about if I recall correctly, I dont think they committed to them.


I remember they suggesting them.  However, the fact remains that they dont seem to be keen on safe routes at the moment. 


He recently visited a far right government to ask how they deal with asylum seekers,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oq3xF2b5lMA

 a government that includes Matteo Salvini
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crl88np8k2zo

It doesnt fill me with confidence and I take no joy in stating that

 




Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:36:45 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:58:46 pm
At the risk of alienating others on here I've no problem with anything that Duffield said in her resignation letter.  I also don't think she's said anything on women's and trans' rights in the past that's outlandish but, like many others with similar views, has found herself on the wrong end of very organised and hostile groups.  The whole allegation of anti-Semitism was trumped up, especially considering her long-standing and constant support of Jewish groups.

Arguably the recent Labour "scandals" - also massively trumped up - may have been the straw that broke the camel's back but I do agree that to resign the whip so shortly after a GE is very silly.  I'd rather people like Duffield (and those that fell on their sword by defying the three line whip) would stay within the Labour party and provide a coherent challenge to the policies of Starmer, Reeves et al.  They need to get out of the mindset of protesting and start delivering actual change, even if only some small wins initially.  There's f-all for the left leaning electorate to get excited about right now and that's on the back of a landslide Labour victory.  I'm sure we've all experienced people with left leaning ideals slowly tripping over the horseshoe divide and emerging as Reform UK fanatics.



That sums up my view on this to a letter.

I said a couple of months ago that I'd reserve judgment on this government for a while - and, in the main, am sticking to that, barring some criticism of a few incidents of ham-fisted politicking.

I'm still willing to give them a chance - and this budget will be a key test (I actually have hope that Reeves will pull out a few genuine left-leaning revamps of tax to target the very wealthy)

Re: New UK Government
Today at 03:58:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:36:45 pm


That sums up my view on this to a letter.

I said a couple of months ago that I'd reserve judgment on this government for a while - and, in the main, am sticking to that, barring some criticism of a few incidents of ham-fisted politicking.

I'm still willing to give them a chance - and this budget will be a key test (I actually have hope that Reeves will pull out a few genuine left-leaning revamps of tax to target the very wealthy)
Thaddeus sums up my view too. 

The budget feels bigger now because the start for Labour has been rocky. They absolutely have to get it right and to learn lessons from the past 14 years. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Austerity simply won't wash with the public. Starmer also needs to appreciate that he is in power partly because the Tories tore themselves apart and he could meet the same fate. He needs to start listening to all sides of his voter base and not just the right, the lobbyists and the donors
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:04:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdd43864z5eo

Watch all the "sources close to the PM" shite vanish.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:26:44 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:04:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdd43864z5eo

Watch all the "sources close to the PM" shite vanish.

It had to be done, but it should be now, not the end of the year.  He was the source of all the leaks. 
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:27:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:26:44 pm
It had to be done, asap.  He was the source of all the leaks.  Good to see them getting the house in order.

Yep, Labour are going to make mistakes, they are going to do things not everyone likes but they don't need snakes inside working against them, going to be hard enough with the media of this country.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:35:12 pm
KH is having a stella week, she hated Duffield and Case.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:27:46 pm
Yep, Labour are going to make mistakes, they are going to do things not everyone likes but they don't need snakes inside working against them, going to be hard enough with the media of this country.


What the 'neurological condition'?

Pathological shithouse?

Re: New UK Government
Today at 05:37:46 pm
Fuck all wrong with a Woman saying that another lady deserves a slap.

Doubt any of you actually believe it's a call to arms.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:10:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:26:44 pm
It had to be done, but it should be now, not the end of the year.  He was the source of all the leaks.

He's probably already on effective gardening leave. This is just window dressing as a straight up sacking would probably bring unnecessary scrutiny.

Case will probably just sit in a corner and doodle for the next 3 months. He won't be given any genuine work to do.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 06:15:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:35:12 pm
KH is having a stella week, she hated Duffield and Case.

Yep, its only Monday as well. Both were twats.
