A fair point. Touché one might say. Although now labour are in government rather than opposition which makes a big difference (well, it does to me anyway)
But, you can't just get behind a government no matter what. You can't just give ANY government a blank cheque - WTF is that all about!
I haven't seen any delight is posters highlighting the huge own goals, that have dominated the headlines, recently. I believe we all were so relieved about getting rid of the Tories, we just wanted to ride on some of the relief, positivity, hope and momentum, for a while.
Instead, we got the shitshow of the WFA cut, followed by leaks of the donations. I didn't take much delight in seeing Labour trash their own polling numbers, due to this, and I don't take delight in vulnerable people potentially freezing to death, this winter, either. I thought that's more of a Tory m.o.