She is on Kuenssberg, what a surprise.



Duffield talked like a terrible, terrible thing has happened. Far from a Robin Cook reason for resigning. And based on what's been said on podcasts and McFadden saying this morning it's not highly unusual, it's just that shadow ministers are under more scrutiny. Bit mad that.Like I said a week or so ago, I'm always uncomfortable with stuff like this but if you un-pick the gifts scab of Parliament I'm certain it would haemorrhage far, far worse sleaze than this.I remain hugely relieved that we have a Labour government. Despite the position they are in financially and the difficulties they face governing the country I think everyone should wake up every morning grateful that we have 5 years reasonable stability ahead of us. Fuck me I can't forget the daily anguish of having Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in No. 10.But it's been interesting watching this thread evolve since the election, you can see a few posters taking some delight in the bad headlines and making sure they are plastered on this foorball forum.