I read an interesting tweet last night, basically said they wonder if all these right wing media types who are in a frenzy over this have kids at private school.
Tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, but maintenance grants to return for some.
Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.
Thus making it harder for young people??
They wouldn't be paying the interest whilst they were still young.
but the debt they owe would be astronomical. Impossible to pay off for most of them that incur one.
People need to forget the word loan and think of it as a tax.Speaking as someone who has a large student 'loan', I'm not bothered about it, in the slightest. It never enters my thinking, when doing financial planning, etc.
there is that and the fact it's not taken into account when applying for a mortgage does help but when you hit a certain income level repayments start to come out which does impact your disposable income
It gets wiped after 30 years, anyway.
Yes, but what a crazy tax system, where the educated pay an extra 9%.
Rosie Duffield gas resigned the whip Blames labour policies and sleezeMost internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on
Get elected for 5 years under party banner and then leave it a few weeks later. Good riddance.
Left as an MP hasnt she?
Nope. Only resigned from the labour party. She will sit as an independent
Anyone resigning or voting against things that were in the manifesto when we are two months into the new government sanitised never be near the Labour Party again. You knew what you were getting into and stood on that ticket. …. No time ago.
Duffield is an opportunistic transphobe, so it means nothing in the context of the Labour Party but unfortunately will look awful in news optics
Somebody needs to tell Keir that Israels war is apparently also our war.
Are you trying to get every thread locked today or...?
That's not my intention, we all need to be aware of this though.
Laura K will have her on tomorrow undoubtedly.Reading her vile letter - pretty much all her aggressive complaints date from before July. Seems sad to her that her only compensation for sitting through the election will be the million or so pounds shell gain in wages and pension as a useless backbencher.
Keir Starmers personal ratings dropped further during his first Labour conference as prime minister, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.While party leaders hope for a conference bounce as a result of wall-to-wall media coverage, Starmer suffered the reverse effect, as his ratings plunged to their lowest ever level, and well below those of Rishi Sunak.Last nights resignation of the whip by Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who cited Starmers cruel and unnecessary policies on winter fuel and the two child benefit cap, will further add to the sense of unease in party ranks, less than three months after its sensational general election win.Even before the Labour gathering in Liverpool originally billed as a chance to celebrate its return to power after 14 years Starmers ratings had collapsed 45 points since July to -26 by last weekend (with 24% approving of the job he was doing, against 50% who disapproved). Conference week, however, saw a further drop of four points to -30, by far the lowest he has ever recorded.Ratings for the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, also continued to slide amid warnings of a tough budget on 30 October. Reeves is on -28, down from -25 last weekend.Almost twice as many people (34%) thought Starmer made a bad speech last Tuesday as thought it was a good one (19%); 46% said they did not have an opinion.Only 20% of voters think Labour has been good at providing hope and optimism following its landslide general election victory, against 56% who think it is has done badly in this respect.And despite promising to lead a government of service and rebuild faith in politics, only 17% of people think it is doing well in this regard, against 58% who think it is doing badly.The only consolation for Starmer and Labour is that Opinium found the Tory party, whose conference opens in Birmingham at the weekend, were seen as lacking in a clear sense of purpose, and deeply divided.
