« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 120049 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 10:17:32 am »
Tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, but maintenance grants to return for some.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:08:36 am
I read an interesting tweet last night, basically said they wonder if all these right wing media types who are in a frenzy over this have kids at private school.

Think it's happening no matter how much they kick and scream and throw their toys out of the pram.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:32 am
Tuition fees to rise in line with inflation, but maintenance grants to return for some.

Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:05:13 pm
Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.
Thus making it harder for young people??
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:21:08 pm
Thus making it harder for young people??

They wouldn't be paying the interest whilst they were still young.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,221
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:37 pm
They wouldn't be paying the interest whilst they were still young.
but the debt they owe would be astronomical. Impossible to pay off for most of them that incur one.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:28:59 pm
but the debt they owe would be astronomical. Impossible to pay off for most of them that incur one.

Depends on the terms and there should be debt relief for those that go into a lower paid sector.


Piece of piss this Ministering.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,764
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:40:02 pm »
People need to forget the word loan and think of it as a tax.

Speaking as someone who has a large student 'loan', I'm not bothered about it, in the slightest. It never enters my thinking, when doing financial planning, etc.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,221
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:40:02 pm
People need to forget the word loan and think of it as a tax.

Speaking as someone who has a large student 'loan', I'm not bothered about it, in the slightest. It never enters my thinking, when doing financial planning, etc.
there is that and the fact it's not taken into account when applying for a mortgage does help but when you hit a certain income level repayments start to come out which does impact your disposable income
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:05:13 pm
Good. Grants improve access and only the highest earning grads will pay back in full. A more progressive move still would be to reduce the repayment term and increase the interest rate.

The interest rate is already higher then the repayment rate.


Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:40:02 pm
People need to forget the word loan and think of it as a tax.

Speaking as someone who has a large student 'loan', I'm not bothered about it, in the slightest. It never enters my thinking, when doing financial planning, etc.


Yes, but what a crazy tax system, where the educated pay an extra 9%.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:21:08 pm
Thus making it harder for young people??

Nope not at all. Itd mean that those who earn the most pay the most back. The current system and the changes made by the Tories massively benefit the best paid (mostly male and mostly city banking type graduates). The interest rate is irrelevant to the vast vast majority.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,764
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:56:37 pm
there is that and the fact it's not taken into account when applying for a mortgage does help but when you hit a certain income level repayments start to come out which does impact your disposable income

Yes.  The more you earn, the more you pay.  The maintenance grants should be reinstated (I got those, before they changed it to loans).

It gets wiped after 30 years, anyway.

The latest changes by the Tories, massively favoured the wealthy (higher earning), city types (no surprises there).
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:09 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:50:56 pm
It gets wiped after 30 years, anyway.

The newer Student loans are now 40 years before they're wiped off. 

Under the older scheme, only around 15% of loans that were paid back in full, under the new loan scheme they think over 50% of students will end up paying the full loan back.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:34:05 pm
Yes, but what a crazy tax system, where the educated pay an extra 9%.

True, but many jobs and employers ask for degrees, so you could say that certain jobs that are better paid are ring fenced for those with degrees.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 05:40:04 pm »
Rosie Duffield has resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:35 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,097
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:40:04 pm
Rosie Duffield gas resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on

Get elected for 5 years under party banner and then leave it a few weeks later. Good riddance.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 05:49:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:40:04 pm
Rosie Duffield has resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on

Good riddance to that piece of shit. She no doubt will get a gig on GB News.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:43:51 pm
Get elected for 5 years under party banner and then leave it a few weeks later. Good riddance.

Left as an MP hasnt she?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Left as an MP hasnt she?

Nope. Only resigned from the labour party. She will sit as an independent
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 06:14:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:40:04 pm
Rosie Duffield has resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on

Made sure she got the money for being elected first though. Freeloader. Hilarious they can talk about freebies etc when shes gone for the biggest freeload of all.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 06:14:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:52:09 pm
Nope. Only resigned from the labour party. She will sit as an independent

Ok. She is a fucking bellend anyway.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,799
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 06:24:15 pm »
Good fucking riddance. Bigots like her should be nowhere near the Labour party.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,408
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 06:28:14 pm »
Anyone resigning or voting against things that were in the manifesto when we are two months into the new government sanitised never be near the Labour Party again.  You knew what you were getting into and stood on that ticket.  . No time ago.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 06:32:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:28:14 pm
Anyone resigning or voting against things that were in the manifesto when we are two months into the new government sanitised never be near the Labour Party again.  You knew what you were getting into and stood on that ticket.  …. No time ago.

The writing has been on the wall for ages for Duffield. She has been isolated as c*nt for ages, this expenses thing is just an excuse. Like I said, expect her frequent the airwaves of GB News soon.

Nobody should have voted for her, Labour MP or not.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Duffield is an opportunistic transphobe, so it means nothing in the context of the Labour Party but unfortunately will look awful in news optics
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 06:34:02 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:32:42 pm
Duffield is an opportunistic transphobe, so it means nothing in the context of the Labour Party but unfortunately will look awful in news optics

Laura K will have her on tomorrow undoubtedly.

Reading her vile letter - pretty much all her aggressive complaints date from before July. Seems sad to her that her only compensation for sitting through the election will be the million or so pounds shell gain in wages and pension as a useless backbencher.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:32:58 pm
Somebody needs to tell Keir that Israels war is apparently also our war.

Are you trying to get every thread locked today or...? :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:34:05 pm
Are you trying to get every thread locked today or...? :D

He must be on commission.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 06:36:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:34:52 pm
That's not my intention, we all need to be aware of this though.

I'm just joshing mate, it's worrying shit for sure.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:40:04 pm
Rosie Duffield has resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on

Starmer will be delighted to have some good news after the last week or two.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 08:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:34:02 pm
Laura K will have her on tomorrow undoubtedly.

Reading her vile letter - pretty much all her aggressive complaints date from before July. Seems sad to her that her only compensation for sitting through the election will be the million or so pounds shell gain in wages and pension as a useless backbencher.

Kyrsten Sinema wannabe.

Shall I get my head down and give my constituents the Government they voted for?

Nah, look at me! look at me!
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,166
  • How are we
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:40:04 pm
Rosie Duffield has resigned the whip

Blames labour policies and sleeze

Most internally were expecting it regardless of what was going on

Good riddance to bad and extremely unpleasant rubbish.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,393
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 10:43:15 pm »
The puppet outta Rosie & Jim could do the job better than her anyways. Don't let the door hit you in the way out, eh?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,764
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 11:21:05 pm »
Keir Starmer hits new low in personal popularity ratings

Latest Opinium poll for the Observer shows Labour leader got the opposite of a bounce from Liverpool party conference

Quote
Keir Starmers personal ratings dropped further during his first Labour conference as prime minister, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

While party leaders hope for a conference bounce as a result of wall-to-wall media coverage, Starmer suffered the reverse effect, as his ratings plunged to their lowest ever level, and well below those of Rishi Sunak.

Last nights resignation of the whip by Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who cited Starmers cruel and unnecessary policies on winter fuel and the two child benefit cap, will further add to the sense of unease in party ranks, less than three months after its sensational general election win.

Even before the Labour gathering in Liverpool  originally billed as a chance to celebrate its return to power after 14 years  Starmers ratings had collapsed 45 points since July to -26 by last weekend (with 24% approving of the job he was doing, against 50% who disapproved). Conference week, however, saw a further drop of four points to -30, by far the lowest he has ever recorded.

Ratings for the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, also continued to slide amid warnings of a tough budget on 30 October. Reeves is on -28, down from -25 last weekend.

Almost twice as many people (34%) thought Starmer made a bad speech last Tuesday as thought it was a good one (19%); 46% said they did not have an opinion.

Only 20% of voters think Labour has been good at providing hope and optimism following its landslide ­general election victory, against 56% who think it is has done badly in this respect.

And despite promising to lead a government of service and rebuild faith in politics, only 17% of people think it is doing well in this regard, against 58% who think it is doing badly.

The only consolation for Starmer and Labour is that Opinium found the Tory party, whose conference opens in Birmingham at the weekend, were seen as lacking in a clear sense of purpose, and deeply divided.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/28/keir-starmer-hits-new-low-in-personal-popularity-ratings
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 