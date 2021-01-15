Brexit has screwed this country - probably forever.



I don't really buy into the 'I didn't know what I was voting for argument' as the evidence and reporting and information was there all around. Reading Social Media (Yeah, I know) shows that a most people still stick by their guns and their biggest driving factor was racism, bigotry and xenophobia.



I hate racists and I hate xenophobes and I hate bigots.





Take Reform and read what they say on videos and what they say on Social media (I know.. I know..) and again it's all racism, bigotry and xenophobia..



Always have done. Does this make me a bad person? Am I supposed to support or approve of racists or xenophobic knobheads?







It does seem that as time marches on, the UK is becoming more racist and more xenophobic. I saw all this growing up in the 70s, it seemed to decline in the 80s and seemed to be on the wane in the 90s.





Do you approve of racists or xenophobes? I must admit I'm a bit forthright about it, but if you like them and approve of them - then why?







I don't know what the answer is, but this country seems to be heading down a dark path. Brexit was the start of the stupidity that is all around. Getting rid of the ECHR membership is clearly the next step.



Do you think people voting against their and their kids rights to be alive and to be not arrested for nothing or tortured by the state are good things to wish and hope for?





Again when the ECHR membership has been removed, it'll all be down to racism, bigotry and xenophobia.



I think it's much more nuanced than that. I know people, some in my family, who are good people but voted IMO in the wrong way. I put it down to the environment they were brought up in, the years of propaganda etc. The same way we didnt disown our Nan, god rest her soul, when she'd come out with some hideously dated remarks that were a sign of the times she was brought up in. She was staunchly Labour and staunchly working class, by the way. Do I believe they are thick? Well, politically maybe. c*nts? Absolutely not. Inbred? Well, I certainly hope not...I just think there is a massive contradiction in the way you see the world or the way you suggest you want to see it. You seem to take a basic dislike for pretty much everyone outside of the city of Liverpool, despite not being born there yourself. You hate the majority who voted for Brexit. Then on the other hand its platitudes about wanting a better fairer country, where we're all sat around agreeing on how good Labour are while singing Kumbaya.I was pro-Corbyn back in the day and I think it was Yorky who raised the same point I'm making now about a lot of the "Corbynista's". They all professed to want kindness, empathy, equality etc whilst displaying an active dislike of anyone disagreeing with them. How is that ever going to work? I very begrudingly at the time agreed (although I probably argued with him anyway), and its just funny now to see how the tables have turned on this section of the forum.My basic position is that a majority of Brits are inherently decent people, just like every other country in the world. We have our own shortcomings and people who dont take that much interest in politics can be very easily swayed by an overwhelmingly right leaning media, plus those old feelings of tribalism that, again, I think you see anywhere. I think if you want to genuinely build a compassionate, equal, socialist society that is a better starting point than "everyone who disagrees with me is a c*nt".I also think there is a misunderstanding and romanticisation of what the working class actually is nowadays. I look at a lot of people of my dads generation who struggled through the Thatcher years, and a fair chunk of them now lead pretty comfortable lives and have ended up voting Tory or even Reform. In the 70s and 80s the working class had a common goal, industry was being torn apart. People had no choice but to be militant and reliant on Unions as their jobs were disappearing. Labour represented them. Nowadays, what is the common goal of those same people? In my experience i dont think they seem that arsed about nationalisation of railways, water etc like a lot of online socialists talk about. Unfortunately, for many its immigration that has become their primary concern and i think that's reflected in the way many working class towns have turned to Brexit, the tories and Reform.