These are far bigger numbers than I expected;



How much money is lost to benefit fraud?

published at 09:18 British Summer Time

09:18 BST

Eleanor Lawrie

Social Affairs reporter



The PM has said the country needs to target benefit fraud much more effectively.



Since the pandemic, the amount of money lost on benefit fraud and error in England, Scotland and Wales has doubled, going from £4.6bn in 2020 to almost £10bn in the year to March 2024.



The rise is partly because the government is spending more on benefits than it was. But the rate of spending on fraud has also increased  from 2.4% to 3.7%.



The Department of Work and Pensions has suggested the increase is part of a long-term rising trend in fraudulent behaviour towards organisations and a softening of attitudes regarding fraud in wider society.



In April, five members of an organised gang of Bulgarian nationals were convicted of stealing more than £50m through fraudulent universal credit claims over a four and a half year period.



Its thought to be the largest case of benefit fraud in England and Wales.