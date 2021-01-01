It's no doubt too much to ask from a political party, but I'd love it if political parties didn't try to make political gain out of going after benefit fraud. Just get on with the job and do it (with proportionate effort and resources relative to going after high level tax evasion). Making a big deal out being hard on it at conferences and in big speeches I think just serves to further demonise people on benefits and push this idea of a country full of lazy people stealing your taxpayers money, even if that isn't your intent.
Yep. It's pandering to the RW medioa and the regressives in society. Punching down is never a good look.
As you say, it's the rhetoric that's important. It could be a Tory, saying this stuff.
Going after marginlised groups is something I f*cking hate!
Obviously, they've been banging on about 'working people' for ages, now. If you are fortunate to be able to work, and/or have children, I think this government will deliver for you.
Buit, what about the people that cannot / do not work or have children?