« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 111645 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 07:37:07 am »
According to Barry Gardiner, its Simon Case and the Civil Service leaking stuff to the papers about Sue Gray. He called them and him out and told them to know their role. If true it will be interesting to see feedback, after years of us backing the Civil Service against the Tories.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 08:32:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:07 am
According to Barry Gardiner, its Simon Case and the Civil Service leaking stuff to the papers about Sue Gray. He called them and him out and told them to know their role. If true it will be interesting to see feedback, after years of us backing the Civil Service against the Tories.

Simon Case is a snake, he was right up in the covid cover up. I hope this was a little snare to out the odious little c*nt.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 08:43:21 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:32:08 am
Simon Case is a snake, he was right up in the covid cover up. I hope this was a little snare to out the odious little c*nt.

Yep. I know it was unpopular to back Tories over the civil service but there were some instances where to me it felt like they were acting above their station. Apparently the salary stuff has been leaked by them.

To be fair, Gray is apparently having issues with some of the Labour hierarchy as well.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 08:45:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
This benefits clampdown is aiming to save £1.6 billion over the next 5 years, the government spends £130 billion on benefits a year excluding pensions, its literally nothing when it comes to the benefits bill or overall government spending.

Yep.  It's fuckjing peanuts.

But, this government has created self-imposed, fiscal rules.  Thus, they are going after peanuts.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:18 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm
It's no doubt too much to ask from a political party, but I'd love it if political parties didn't try to make political gain out of going after benefit fraud. Just get on with the job and do it (with proportionate effort and resources relative to going after high level tax evasion). Making a big deal out being hard on it at conferences and in big speeches I think just serves to further demonise people on benefits and push this idea of a country full of lazy people stealing your taxpayers money, even if that isn't your intent.

Yep.  It's pandering to the RW medioa and the regressives in society.  Punching down is never a good look.

As you say, it's the rhetoric that's important.  It could be a Tory, saying this stuff.

Going after marginlised groups is something I f*cking hate!


Obviously, they've been banging on about 'working people' for ages, now.  If you are fortunate to be able to work, and/or have children, I think this government will deliver for you.

Buit, what about the people that cannot / do not work or have children?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm
Are you saying you think anyone at all disagrees with you?

Well the government, presumably, given their choice of policy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 09:01:27 am »
Mandelson saying that student fees should rise. I hope someone tells him to fuck off.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:27 am
Mandelson saying that student fees should rise. I hope someone tells him to fuck off.

To be fair, the unis said the same thing, if the government wants to reduce the numbers of foreign students.

Universities are really struggling, currently.

Of course, the government could say it's fine for them to cayy on with the foreign students (mainly rich indians and Chinese).

Brexit has screwed them over, so now they rely on the non-EU intake.

They make sod-all from the 9 k a year, undergrad.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:59 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 09:13:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:05:32 am
To be fair, the unis said the same thing, if the government wants to reduce the numbers of foreign students.

Universities are really struggling, currently.

Of course, the government could say it's fine for them to cayy on with the foreign students (mainly rich indians and Chinese).

Brexit has screwed them over, so now they rely on the non-EU intake.

They make sod-all from the 9 k a year, undergrad.

The extra funding should really come from the government, though, not by putting more and more financial pressure on students and student families (or by taking away places for UK students by filling them with more and more overseas students).
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 09:17:23 am »
Quote from: Red in Korea on Today at 09:13:10 am
The extra funding should really come from the government, though, not by putting more and more financial pressure on students and student families (or by taking away places for UK students by filling them with more and more overseas students).

Tell that to the government.

Foreign students aren't taking UK student places, I believe.  They just make more money from them and need them to keep viable.

The Tories have waged a war on our unis, and with the loss of a huge number of EU nationals, it's crippling them.

The 9 k a year, barely covers the teaching costs.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:57 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:23 am
Tell that to the government.

Quite. Expect them to say that "there's no magic money tree" soon enough.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,849
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:48:41 am
Yep.  It's pandering to the RW medioa and the regressives in society.  Punching down is never a good look.

As you say, it's the rhetoric that's important.  It could be a Tory, saying this stuff.

Going after marginlised groups is something I f*cking hate!


Obviously, they've been banging on about 'working people' for ages, now.  If you are fortunate to be able to work, and/or have children, I think this government will deliver for you.

Buit, what about the people that cannot / do not work or have children?

Are you saying that benefit fraud doesn't happen and that some people don't take the piss?

Not sure where you live but I've met a few shady characters that haven't worked a day in their life and game the system.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,223
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 09:38:20 am »
Cooper ruling out the proposals of a Youth Mobility Scheme. She thinks its free movement of people. Looks like there isnt enough braincells behind the ears to realise that its not the same thing. Or maybe she does know its not the same thing, and she is being disingenuous.

To be fair her brief is reduce foreigners coming to this country, by any means necessary.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,849
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 09:40:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:38:20 am
Cooper ruling out the proposals of a Youth Mobility Scheme. She thinks its free movement of people. Looks like there isnt enough braincells behind the ears to realise that its not the same thing. Or maybe she does know its not the same thing, and she is being disingenuous.

To be fair her brief is reduce foreigners coming to this country, by any means necessary.

Not sure you can blame current Labour for how much Brexit fucked us.

You can certainly blame the Tories, shithouses like Frottage and their number one fan that made it happen; Jeremy Corbyn though.


One day I hope this can be reversed, but I'd happily see the fuckers that made Brexit happen jailed for life for their actions against the UK.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 09:45:51 am »
These are far bigger numbers than I expected;

How much money is lost to benefit fraud?
published at 09:18 British Summer Time
09:18 BST
Eleanor Lawrie
Social Affairs reporter

The PM has said the country needs to target benefit fraud much more effectively.

Since the pandemic, the amount of money lost on benefit fraud and error in England, Scotland and Wales has doubled, going from £4.6bn in 2020 to almost £10bn in the year to March 2024.

The rise is partly because the government is spending more on benefits than it was. But the rate of spending on fraud has also increased  from 2.4% to 3.7%.

The Department of Work and Pensions has suggested the increase is part of a long-term rising trend in fraudulent behaviour towards organisations and a softening of attitudes regarding fraud in wider society.

In April, five members of an organised gang of Bulgarian nationals were convicted of stealing more than £50m through fraudulent universal credit claims over a four and a half year period.

Its thought to be the largest case of benefit fraud in England and Wales.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 