New UK Government

Snail

  Legacy Fan
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:36:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:23:30 pm
Turns out Anas Sarwar and Ian Murray were gifted seats to Anfield on Saturday by Salmon Scotland. And it's not just Labour, SNP and Tory senior politicians have been guests of theirs at other events. The Scottish Salmon industry is under threat of stricter regulation because frankly it is a horrific industry for the environment and the salmon themselves.

It all stinks, and needs reform.

You could say its all a bit fishy.
west_london_red

  Legacy Fan
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 06:16:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:09:08 pm
I totally agree.

Oh god, are you green people trying to ban eating fish now too?!?!
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm
Jessica Elgot
@jessicaelgot
EXC - Labour will begin its overhaul of parental leave next month with a consult to expand and modernise family friendly rights, as well as legislating for stronger protections during pregnancy and for bereavement leave.

https://xcancel.com/jessicaelgot/status/1838254641642905916

Excellent stuff, really encouraging
PaulF

  Legacy Fan
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 21, 2024, 09:20:10 pm
Nope, I gave it to the kids school (Im too working class to like wine!) and not sure what happened to the biscuits but I didnt eat them either (I follow a strict gluten free diet and biscuits were not gluten free)

I presume you are expecting your kids' homework to be marked first. And for them to ace their SATS/GCSEs :)
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:42:19 pm
Incidentally, Salmon Scotland is run by the former Scottish Lib Dem leader and MSP, Tavish Scott.

Could say he was the ‘Highest in the Lagoon’.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:24:02 am
Starmer to deliver Labour conference speech with left alarmed by plan for crackdown on benefit fraud

Quote
Good morning. Keir Starmer is giving his speech to the Labour conference this afternoon and, as the Guardian reports, his overall message will be one of qualified, long-term optimism. Another leader might have dressed this message up in poetic rhetoric, but Starmer will be using a straightforward cliche, telling the audience theres light at the end of the tunnel. He will say:

The truth is that if we take tough long-term decisions now, if we stick to the driving purpose behind everything we do: higher economic growth - so living standards rise in every community; our NHS facing the future - waiting lists at your hospital down; safer streets in your community; stronger borders; more opportunities for your children; clean British energy powering your home; making our country more secure ... then that light at the end of this tunnel, that Britain that belongs to you, we get there much more quickly.

But the Times has been told the speech will also include plans for a crackdown on benefit fraud. It says Starmer will announce that the government will introduce a fraud, error and debt bill  not something that was mentioned in the kings speech that happened only two months ago. It says:

The legislation will allow fraud investigators to compel banks to hand over information about peoples finances if there is a suspicion they are claiming benefits they are not entitled to.

It will also give them powers of search and seizure of peoples property in cases involving organised criminal gangs that are exploiting the benefits system.

The crackdown is designed to save the taxpayer £1.6 billion over the next five years by tackling fraud and reducing overpayments. Starmer will say that he wants to ensure that every penny of taxpayers money is spent on Labours pledge to rebuild public services .

Banks will be required to tell the benefit system if people have savings of more than £16,000, the cut-off point for claiming benefits, or have been abroad for more than the four weeks allowed for universal credit claimants. Inspectors will then investigate and seek to recover overpayments.

The news that a right-leaning paper has been briefed about a crackdown on benefit cheats will worry the left and, in an interview on the Today programme this morning, John McDonnell, shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, said this reminded him of George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford.

    I dont say this lightly. If you close your eyes, and you listen to the language being used, its almost like George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford speaking again in 2010.

    And when you hear politicians talk about tough choices or painful decisions, and then you hear some of the rhetoric around fraud and social security, literally thats a replica of a speech made by George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford in 2010.

McDonnell may have been thinking of Osborne comparing benefit cheats to muggers when he was chancellor in 2010, although Osborne also associated with the strivers versus shirkers language used to demonise people on benefits by the Tories later during the coalition years.

But, to be fair to Starmer, this does not seem to be the language he is using. The Times story includes a quote from the Starmer speech this afternoon not included in the overnight preview sent to all newspapers. It says Starmer will tell the conference:

    We will get the welfare bill down because we will tackle long-term sickness and get people back to work. We will make every penny work for you because we will root out waste and go after tax avoiders. There will be no stone left unturned.

The paper also says the welfare fraud initiative is a response to growing concern that the benefit system is increasingly being targeted by organised crime. Earlier this year the Department for Work and Pensions highlighted the conviction of a gang behind a £54m fraud.


This is a piece of Tory legislation, I believe.  Wasn't in the Kings Speech.

Speaking of Charlie:

Royals really cost £510m, anti-monarchists say


The real cost of the Royal Family to taxpayers is £510m a year - nearly six times more than the £86m of state funding from the annual Sovereign Grant - anti-monarchy campaigners claim.

Quote
The Republic group says its higher total includes other factors such as security, not counted in the Sovereign Grant, which it estimates as £150m.

"How can we talk about cutting the winter fuel allowance while wasting half a billion pounds on the royals?" said Republic's chief executive, Graham Smith.

Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens, who looks after the King's financial affairs, has previously spoken of the "determination to deliver value for money" in royal finances.

The report on royal finances from Republic argues that state funding for the Royal Household, known as the Sovereign Grant, is only a fraction of the real cost to taxpayers.

The biggest extra amount claimed by Republic is for security for the royals, which isn't part of the calculation of the Sovereign Grant, which covers costs such as staffing, travel and the upkeep of royal buildings.

The anti-monarchy campaign group says the government should provide an accurate figure for royal security, but it estimates £150m as being "indicative of a likely cost", based on press reports.

The group's £510m total also includes "lost income", such as the £96m a year commercial revenue it says could come from royal residences.

It also says the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall's property businesses should be paying into the public purse rather than funding the King and the Prince of Wales respectively, with the taxpayer losing out on £99m per year.

The total also includes other costs, such as an estimate for how much councils and government departments will spend on royal visits.

Republic attacks the current funding for the royals as opaque and secretive and a "scandalous abuse of public money".

A head of state should have running costs of £5m-£10m a year, it says, and the King should have an annual salary of £189,000, with increases pegged to that of the prime minister.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the report.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxr2pk997no

Tough choices, those with the broadest shoulders etc. - Pensioners on 12 k a year and benefit claimants



Like I've said, it's a Cameron-Osbourne tribute act.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:16:45 pm
Oh god, are you green people trying to ban eating fish now too?!?!



Fish farms are bad for the environment and do not produce very healthy food, either.  They make lots of money, though.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:28:50 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:24:02 am
snip

So you don't think that people claiming benefits that they're not entitled to is a problem?
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:29:56 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:28:50 am
So you don't think that people claiming benefits that they're not entitled to is a problem?

Here we go.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:32:52 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:29:56 am
Here we go.

Here we go what? If people are claiming benefits they aren't entitled to they should be stopped no?
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:50:51 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:32:52 am
Here we go what? If people are claiming benefits they aren't entitled to they should be stopped no?

Do you have any experience with the DWP?

Been long-term sick, unemployed etc?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:51:36 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:50:51 am
Do you have any experience with the DWP?

Been long-term sick, unemployed etc?

That's not what I asked is it so I'll ask again, do you think people who aren't entitled to claiming benefits should be stopped from claiming those benefits?
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:53:26 am
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 09:54:25 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:53:26 am
I'll take that as a 'no' then.

I'll also take it that you think its ok for people to commit benefit fraud then
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:09:54 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:54:25 am
I'll also take it that you think its ok for people to commit benefit fraud then

The thing is, if you don't have any experience (or knowledge) of the DWP, you don't really know what you're talking about.  I'm happy for you that is not the case.

Unfortunately, I have.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:11:38 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:09:54 am
The thing is, if you don't have any experience (or knowledge) of the DWP, you don't really know what you're talking about.  I'm happy for you that is not the case.

Unfortunately, I have.

This has got nothing to do with experiencing the DWP and more to do with you thinking that its ok for people to commit benefit fraud. Are you claiming benefits you're not entitled to? Is that why you don't like this policy?
BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:15:37 am
If you commit benefit fraud then your stealing from someone else who should be getting it or more. The average amount involved in Australia is $10k (£4k) so we're not talking about small numbers.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:17:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:37 am
If you commit benefit fraud then your stealing from someone else who should be getting it or more. The average amount involved in Australia is $10k (£4k) so we're not talking about small numbers.

Exactly this and I've no idea why anyone would be against the government for looking to stop it. People who are claiming benefits they are not entitled to should be stopped from claiming those benefits.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:30:16 am
I think what Red Soldier is pointing out is that the DWP is already heavy handed with its investigations, often of people who are entirely innocent, while the money lost through benefit fraud remains a fraction of the amount lost through tax avoidance and fraud. In this case, the government can compel banks to hand over information that may show the claimants getting a tiny amount from side work, enough so that their family doesn't starve while they keep the heating on, and use that as an excuse to stop any benefit payouts. Are you in favour of that, Lisan Al Gaib?

But maybe it's a bit much to expect a Labour government to go after the wealthy when they can target the poorest and most vulnerable in society instead. After all, how many suits have they bought the prime minister?
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:31:21 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:17:31 am
Exactly this and I've no idea why anyone would be against the government for looking to stop it. People who are claiming benefits they are not entitled to should be stopped from claiming those benefits.
governments always say they will do this and then all that ends up happening is some people who actually need the benefits get it taken off them.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:32:36 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:30:16 am
I think what Red Soldier is pointing out is that the DWP is already heavy handed with its investigations, often of people who are entirely innocent, while the money lost through benefit fraud remains a fraction of the amount lost through tax avoidance and fraud. In this case, the government can compel banks to hand over information that may show the claimants getting a tiny amount from side work, enough so that their family doesn't starve while they keep the heating on, and use that as an excuse to stop any benefit payouts. Are you in favour of that, Lisan Al Gaib?

But maybe it's a bit much to expect a Labour government to go after the wealthy when they can target the poorest and most vulnerable in society instead. After all, how many suits have they bought the prime minister?

Yes. I am in favour of people committing benefit fraud being stopped from committing benefit fraud.

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:31:21 am
governments always say they will do this and then all that ends up happening is some people who actually need the benefits get it taken off them.

Or you mean people who are claiming benefits they should not be claiming having those benefits taken off them?
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:38:48 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:32:36 am
Yes. I am in favour of people committing benefit fraud being stopped from committing benefit fraud.

Or you mean people who are claiming benefits they should not be claiming having those benefits taken off them?
Again, you are missing the point, willfully at this point I assume. If I had any faith in the government to do this without innocent people being impacted then fine, but the last government spent 14 years constantly saying they were going to stop it and didn't. It's not as simple as you are making out.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:41:56 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:38:48 am
Again, you are missing the point, willfully at this point I assume. If I had any faith in the government to do this without innocent people being impacted then fine, but the last government spent 14 years constantly saying they were going to stop it and didn't. It's not as simple as you are making out.

Which is why additional help to stop it is required. You're also conflating this government with 14 years of Tory government and I know there's a lot of people on here who don't think there's any difference but the alternative is to simply not try to stop people from committing benefit fraud. The fact still remains that people who are claiming benefits they aren't entitled to should be stopped from claiming those benefits and the default setting of "this is bad/scandalous/will be fucked up" isn't healthy.
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:47:14 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:41:56 am
Which is why additional help to stop it is required. You're also conflating this government with 14 years of Tory government and I know there's a lot of people on here who don't think there's any difference but the alternative is to simply not try to stop people from committing benefit fraud. The fact still remains that people who are claiming benefits they aren't entitled to should be stopped from claiming those benefits and the default setting of "this is bad/scandalous/will be fucked up" isn't healthy.
The last labour government said they same, and so will the next one, and it will still be portrayed as some big issue that hasn't been addressed.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:48:01 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:47:14 am
The last labour government said they same, and so will the next one, and it will still be portrayed as some big issue that hasn't been addressed.

Ok, I get it. Labour bad, benefit frauds good. Just another excuse for people to slag them off really isn't it?
PaulF

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:49:18 am
Are there not 'criminal masterminds ' that make dozens of claims raking in significant amounts of money.  If we are targeting those then go for it.  Those making a few quid on the side literally aren't worth going after. As with the clothing thing, if people are making a few quid a week to support their family and being penalised then perhaps we should look at whether the rules are right.
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:52:57 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:48:01 am
Ok, I get it. Labour bad, benefit frauds good. Just another excuse for people to slag them off really isn't it?
Not what i'm saying at all but sure, whatever.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 10:58:20 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:49:18 am
Are there not 'criminal masterminds ' that make dozens of claims raking in significant amounts of money.  If we are targeting those then go for it.  Those making a few quid on the side literally aren't worth going after. As with the clothing thing, if people are making a few quid a week to support their family and being penalised then perhaps we should look at whether the rules are right.

There definitely will be people and families caught up in this, who shouldn't be.  The DWP are responsible for people dying, ffs.

I wouldn't trust them to manage a sock draw.  There will be people on benefits that will be petrified about the DWP looking at their bank accounts.  I guess dignity and privacy doesn't come into it.

It's the rhetoric, too.  It just plays into all the regressive tropes and stereotypes.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:01:06 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:58:20 am
There definitely will be people and families caught up in this, who shouldn't be.  The DWP are responsible for people dying, ffs.

I wouldn't trust them to manage a sock draw.  There will be people on benefits that will be petrified about the DWP looking at their bank accounts.  I guess dignity and privacy doesn't come into it.

It's the rhetoric, too.  It just plays into all the regressive tropes and stereotypes.

So the alternative is that we just let people continually take a couple of billion quid a year off the government fraudulently?
RedDeadRejection

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:32:23 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:01:06 am
So the alternative is that we just let people continually take a couple of billion quid a year off the government fraudulently?

You've become a fanboy at this point. It's a fucking soundbite. Shitting on people on benefits has always been an easy win for successive governments. No, they aren't even close to being a problem.
Millie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:37:05 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 11:32:23 am
You've become a fanboy at this point. It's a fucking soundbite. Shitting on people on benefits has always been an easy win for successive governments. No, they aren't even close to being a problem.

Absolutely this.
Draex

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:48:43 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:01:06 am
So the alternative is that we just let people continually take a couple of billion quid a year off the government fraudulently?

I'd start with those at the opposite end of the scale personally.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:54:50 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:48:43 am
I'd start with those at the opposite end of the scale personally.

Which would be? Genuine question by the way.

Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 11:32:23 am
You've become a fanboy at this point. It's a fucking soundbite. Shitting on people on benefits has always been an easy win for successive governments. No, they aren't even close to being a problem.

Hahaha of course I have. Those who are legitimately on benefits should have nothing to fear, those committing benefit fraud should be identified and stopped. The fact that this even needs to be said is fucking staggering but once against its the usual cabal ganging up on people who don't think its ok like they do whenever someone tries to say something sensible about something Labour are allowed to do.  I'm just surprised Kennys Jacket hasn't been on to tell everyone how disgusting and evil Keir Starmer and Labour are right now for even thinking about stopping people fraudulently claiming stuff and I didn't know there were so many fans of criminals on here. Its really hard to have a normal conversation about this government when there are so many people queuing up to criticise every single thing they do just because Jeremy fucking Corbyn isn't the leader.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:56:37 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:48:43 am
I'd start with those at the opposite end of the scale personally.

Same.

He completely ignored the other part of my post, highlighting we spend 500 million a year, supporting the royals.  That'd be a good place to start.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 11:58:54 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:54:50 am
Which would be? Genuine question by the way.

Hahaha of course I have. Those who are legitimately on benefits should have nothing to fear, those committing benefit fraud should be identified and stopped. The fact that this even needs to be said is fucking staggering but once against its the usual cabal ganging up on people who don't think its ok like they do whenever someone tries to say something sensible about something Labour are allowed to do.  I'm just surprised Kennys Jacket hasn't been on to tell everyone how disgusting and evil Keir Starmer and Labour are right now for even thinking about stopping people fraudulently claiming stuff and I didn't know there were so many fans of criminals on here. Its really hard to have a normal conversation about this government when there are so many people queuing up to criticise every single thing they do just because Jeremy fucking Corbyn isn't the leader.

Could be straight from an Orwell novel that.
A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:00:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:48:43 am
I'd start with those at the opposite end of the scale personally.

Yup theres more to be acquired in those pots too, individuals paying their fair share as opposed to tax avoidance / evasion. Companies paying the correct amount of tax on product sold in the UK etc. So much more can be raised without killing people.

Squeezing every last drop out of the poorest in society will cost a bomb for very little gain and a fuck ton of hardship.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:00:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:56:37 am
Same.

He completely ignored the other part of my post, highlighting we spend 500 million a year, supporting the royals.  That'd be a good place to start.

Because its unrealistic. Whether you like it or not republicans in this country are a massive minority and it would be political suicide for any party to even suggest getting rid of the royals.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:54 am
Could be straight from an Orwell novel that.

Of course it is mate. So again I'll ask you, whats the alternative? Because you seem to ignore this every single time. Are you happy with people fraudulently claiming benefits and think they should be allowed to continue?
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:01:54 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:00:13 pm
Yup theres more to be acquired in those pots too, individuals paying their fair share as opposed to tax avoidance / evasion. Companies paying the correct amount of tax on product sold in the UK etc. So much more can be raised without killing people.

Squeezing every last drop out of the poorest in society will cost a bomb for very little gain and a fuck ton of hardship.

It is popular with the public, though - see above poster.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:15:13 pm
What are the wealth taxes that are being proposed?
