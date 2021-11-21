I think what Red Soldier is pointing out is that the DWP is already heavy handed with its investigations, often of people who are entirely innocent, while the money lost through benefit fraud remains a fraction of the amount lost through tax avoidance and fraud. In this case, the government can compel banks to hand over information that may show the claimants getting a tiny amount from side work, enough so that their family doesn't starve while they keep the heating on, and use that as an excuse to stop any benefit payouts. Are you in favour of that, Lisan Al Gaib?



But maybe it's a bit much to expect a Labour government to go after the wealthy when they can target the poorest and most vulnerable in society instead. After all, how many suits have they bought the prime minister?