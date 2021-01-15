I think the OBR estimated the 50% tax band only raised about £0.6bn compared to the original estimate of £2.6bn, because of the usual "behavioural changes"
Likewise wealth taxes are portrayed as the great saviour of public finances, I think we had a study recently claiming that a global wealth tax following the Spanish model could raise $2tn globally, the confusion then has to be why its raised less than £1bn in Spain.
The problem is legislation that is too loose, so the very wealthy are too easily able dodge paying.
The first step in any attempt to reform the tax system to claw back a fat chunk of the [often] ill-gotten fortunes of the very wealthy is to change the law in the background to close potential loopholes.
The priority would make it a criminal offence for a UK citizen to fail to declare all assets & income, wherever they sit around the world. A criminal offence that leads to an automatic prison sentence and wealth confiscation order if the hidden asset/income is above a certain level (community service, fine and wealth confiscation order if below that - although with some minimal threshold that would leave scope for 'honest mistakes' to not be criminalised)
Going off on a tangent, My dream for the EU used to be harmonised rates of both personal and corporation taxes across the EU - with also a unified minimum wage.