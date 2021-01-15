« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 108021 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:53:41 am
thanks for that 👍, hopefully more comes from it than he believes is possible

Hope so.

He carries on:

Quote
    Multiple sources say Cabinet Office was opposed to the appointment of a Commissioner - yes, the same Cabinet Office as ran the VIP lane during the pandemic - and from the job ad it looks like Cabinet Office won that fight.

    The truth is that the system is rigged to power - civil servants knew who they were servants to, Ministers expected no accountability, and Judges suspended disbelief - and no insider (Labour is said to want a retired High Court judge) will understand or tell that vital story.

I hope David Conn wont mind me saying that to him I compared it to Hillsborough: another rare opportunity for us to understand who we are as a country, what our institutions are capable of, and to learn. Genuinely tragic to see a Labour Government throw that opportunity away.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm
Corporate UK tax breaks to cost £20bn more than they generate, study finds

Exclusive: Relief rolled out in 2023 will cost £30bn in taxes but spur only up to £10.5bn investment, analysis shows

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/22/corporate-uk-tax-breaks-to-cost-20bn-more-than-they-generate-study-finds


"Tax breaks to encourage investment are used instead to line the pockets of the owners of companies!"

I mean, whoever could possibly have foreseen this...? ::)

Deliberately lax regulation?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:59:20 am
they are bribes for influence, bribes for being able to pick up a phone and get them to listen to you.

It's not for nothing. The simple fact is they ran on a platform against such behaviour.

And instead of reforming the system and making sure future governments cannot take the piss like the Tories did in the past 14 years, they have decided its OK to put their heads in the trough now.



They have stuck to the rules.
The Tories didn't.
There is false equivalency being applied to the situation by Tory rags and client media and the usual suspects are nodding and frothing along.

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm


I think the OBR estimated the 50% tax band only raised about £0.6bn compared to the original estimate of £2.6bn, because of the usual "behavioural changes"

Likewise wealth taxes are portrayed as the great saviour of public finances, I think we had a study recently claiming that a global wealth tax following the Spanish model could raise $2tn globally, the confusion then has to be why its raised less than £1bn in Spain.




The problem is legislation that is too loose, so the very wealthy are too easily able dodge paying.

The first step in any attempt to reform the tax system to claw back a fat chunk of the [often] ill-gotten fortunes of the very wealthy is to change the law in the background to close potential loopholes.

The priority would make it a criminal offence for a UK citizen to fail to declare all assets & income, wherever they sit around the world. A criminal offence that  leads to an automatic prison sentence and wealth confiscation order if the hidden asset/income is above a certain level (community service, fine and wealth confiscation order if below that - although with some minimal threshold that would leave scope for 'honest mistakes' to not be criminalised)

Going off on a tangent, My dream for the EU used to be harmonised rates of both personal and corporation taxes across the EU - with also a unified minimum wage.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,873
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:05:58 am
They have stuck to the rules.
The Tories didn't.
There is false equivalency being applied to the situation by Tory rags and client media and the usual suspects are nodding and frothing along.


reeves said cloths bought for her where office supplies.

As far as I'm aware no tory is in prison for breaking the rules, and many Tories kept their jobs. The "rules" are extremely lax. All the corruption we think happend, where justified " under the rules"

It's fucking clear 'the rules" are a load of shit.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 11:14:22 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:05:58 am
They have stuck to the rules.
The Tories didn't.
There is false equivalency being applied to the situation by Tory rags and client media and the usual suspects are nodding and frothing along.


Agree 100%

The furore over Bozo's paid-for Mustique luxury holiday, for instance, wasn't that he'd had a paid-for Mustique luxury holiday, but because he underdeclared the value of it.

When he had the bill for his lavish wedding paid for by a party donor, there was nothing like this witch-hunt.

It's obviously a concerted campaign by the RWM and other super-rich, influential right-wing figures.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,830
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 11:18:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:13:14 am
reeves said cloths bought for her where office supplies.

As far as I'm aware no tory is in prison for breaking the rules, and many Tories kept their jobs. The "rules" are extremely lax. All the corruption we think happend, where justified " under the rules"

It's fucking clear 'the rules" are a load of shit.

So you agree the rules aren't good and need looking at?

I do too.

On that basis, having a go at someone actually following the rules seems a bit odd. Shouldn't the goal be to firstly amend the rules so they seem reasonable and secondly put into place appropriate punishment for those that don't follow the rules. I'd suggest expelling them from the Commons and depending on what happened a custodial sentence - plus paying all the money back and a fine.

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 11:21:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:56 am
So you agree the rules aren't good and need looking at?

I do too.

On that basis, having a go at someone actually following the rules seems a bit odd. Shouldn't the goal be to firstly amend the rules so they seem reasonable and secondly put into place appropriate punishment for those that don't follow the rules. I'd suggest expelling them from the Commons and depending on what happened a custodial sentence - plus paying all the money back and a fine.

The rules are never going to get changed unless politicians are put under pressure to do so, by pointing out how the current rules don't work.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,429
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
£600m? What about the other couple billion that was stolen?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,830
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 11:22:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:21:23 am
The rules are never going to get changed unless politicians are put under pressure to do so, by pointing out how the current rules don't work.

Do you believe that someone following the rules is the same as someone not following the rules?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:39:38 pm
Funding is from donations.  Political parties wouldnt exist without donations.

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/dark-money-investigations/labour-conservative-party-donations-2023-spending-analysis/



Labour do have a golden opportunity here.

It would be remarkable if they didn't bring in some legislation to tighten the rules on politicians receiving gifts, even simply for 'optics' purposes.. They should use that opportunity - under the general 'sleazebusting' message - to include additional wider legislation that bans any company/business from being able to be awarded public contracts if either that company, a director of that company, or anyone with more than a 10% shareholding in that company has made a donation to a political party of more than, say, £50k in the preceding five years.

It would have almost zero public opposition (if sold right) - but it would have a major impact on Tory Party funding (much less so on Labour's)

I doubt they'll take that golden opportunity, though.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:45 am by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,131
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:24:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:58 am
Jolyon Maugham, who runs the Good Law Project, a campaigning group that has done much to expose favouritism and malpractice in the awarding of Covid contracts through the legal battles it has been fighting, is not impressed.




I used to like Maugham but the more I hear  from him the more I think he appears to be pretty self-important and maybe even a bit of a grifter.

He's certainly not been shy about massively overselling his "successes"
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 11:24:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:22:44 am
Do you believe that someone following the rules is the same as someone not following the rules?

Of course they are not the same, that's a ridiculous question.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,204
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 11:25:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:50 am


Labour do have a golden opportunity here.

It would be remarkable if they didn't bring in some legislation to tighten the rules on politicians receiving gifts. They should use that opportunity - under the general 'sleazebusting' message to add in further legislation that bans any company/business from being able to be awarded public contracts if either that company, a director of that company, or anyone with more than a 10% shareholding in that company has made a donation to a political party of more than, say, £50k in the preceding five years.

It would have almost zero public opposition (if sold right) - but it would have a major impact on Tory Party funding (much less so on Labour's)

I doubt they'll take that golden opportunity, though.

The first rule of politics is you dont kibosh donors and donations. 
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,830
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:24:54 am
Of course they are not the same, that's a ridiculous question.

I agree. It is.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:34 am
I agree. It is.

Good. I'm not sure what your point was then.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,204
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Reeves to speak today, lets see if she can crack a smile.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 11:42:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:05 am
Reeves to speak today, lets see if she can crack a smile.

 ;D

Looks like they've avoided a vot on the WFA - one that they could have lost.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:20 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 11:42:39 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:24:20 am
I used to like Maugham but the more I hear  from him the more I think he appears to be pretty self-important and maybe even a bit of a grifter.

He's certainly not been shy about massively overselling his "successes"

I am not familar with him at all.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,146
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:05 am
Reeves to speak today, lets see if she can crack a smile.
18 minutes to wait
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 11:43:16 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:24:20 am
I used to like Maugham but the more I hear  from him the more I think he appears to be pretty self-important and maybe even a bit of a grifter.

He's certainly not been shy about massively overselling his "successes"

Foxes aren't too keen on him either....
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,800
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 11:44:47 am »
Well now we know why the right wing media hate Lord Ali.

Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 11:56:02 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:13:14 am
reeves said cloths bought for her where office supplies.

As far as I'm aware no tory is in prison for breaking the rules, and many Tories kept their jobs. The "rules" are extremely lax. All the corruption we think happend, where justified " under the rules"

It's fucking clear 'the rules" are a load of shit.

No, what is clear is that there is insufficient power or will to punish those who break the rules. Especially when they are old Etonians and Tory.
But everyone is always happy to pile onto a Labour MP.
It was the same with the parties and Starmer's working lunch being compared to Johnson's drunken orgies.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:40 pm by lobsterboy »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:50 am


Labour do have a golden opportunity here.



With a bit of insight, they definitely could turn a negative, into a positive, here.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:22:44 am
Do you believe that someone following the rules is the same as someone not following the rules?
Obviously not but the extent of the disquiet at someone technically "following the rules" depends on that someone's position. For example, it is perfectly within the rules for Michael Oliver to accept thousands of pounds from Man City's owners to referee the odd game or two in the UAE. But if he is subsequently put in charge of, for example, a title-deciding game between Liverpool and City and he makes a decision that is in one of the rules slightly grey areas and that decision is in City's favour then he has a problem. Even if he doesn't consciously set out to favour City, he might unconsciously be more favourably inclined to the people lining his pockets and his decision making will always appear suspect to the non-City fan.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:32:28 am
it is if the issue is sticking and it's a distraction, and ethics and corruption was the biggest reason why the Tories where voted out.

Tory corruption is baked in.  Comes with the territory (rem sleaze under Major prior to Blair).  It was the fact they collapsed the countrys economy while blaming immigrants that tipped em out.  Thats why theyre history.  And Reeves has just announced Labour is going after their swindled taxpayer covid money.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,506
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:58 am
Jolyon Maugham, who runs the Good Law Project, a campaigning group that has done much to expose favouritism and malpractice in the awarding of Covid contracts through the legal battles it has been fighting, is not impressed.


She's mentioned that there are "£674m of contracts in dispute" and said the commissioner will assess these contracts.

Hang on, there was way more in dodgy contracts that aren't in dispute.

Surely there has to be a major focus on the 'VIP lane' and how that was abused to get Tory MPs' family, friends and local pub landlord a slice of the fat-profit pie from Covid contracts?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 12:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:43:15 pm

She's mentioned that there are "£674m of contracts in dispute" and said the commissioner will assess these contracts.

Hang on, there was way more in dodgy contracts that aren't in dispute.

Surely there has to be a major focus on the 'VIP lane' and how that was abused to get Tory MPs' family, friends and local pub landlord a slice of the fat-profit pie from Covid contracts?



I guess its down to legal analysis of what can be recovered and what is no longer retrievable.  Off the top of my head billions disappeared with test and trace to various consultants etc

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-test-trace-dido-harding-report-b1814714.html
Logged

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,225
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:24:20 am
I used to like Maugham but the more I hear  from him the more I think he appears to be pretty self-important and maybe even a bit of a grifter.

He's certainly not been shy about massively overselling his "successes"

He's deffo a grifter. They exist on the left as well as the right, and he's a perfect example. Loses fuckloads of cases but sustains his business and lifestyle all on well-meaning donations.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Missed the speech - anyone know where I can watch it please?

Got it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:22 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 01:18:54 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:21:57 am
£600m? What about the other couple billion that was stolen?
There will be loads of profiteering parasites that will be breathing a huge sigh of relief at the news.  Getting a contract through the VIP lane and providing vastly overpriced PPE/services is clearly not being followed up on.

It seems like it's only those companies that didn't fulfil their contracts at all or provided woefully inadequate PPE are going to face any consequences.  Even then I expect most will wriggle off the hook.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 