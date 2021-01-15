Do you believe that someone following the rules is the same as someone not following the rules?



Obviously not but the extent of the disquiet at someone technically "following the rules" depends on that someone's position. For example, it is perfectly within the rules for Michael Oliver to accept thousands of pounds from Man City's owners to referee the odd game or two in the UAE. But if he is subsequently put in charge of, for example, a title-deciding game between Liverpool and City and he makes a decision that is in one of the rules slightly grey areas and that decision is in City's favour then he has a problem. Even if he doesn't consciously set out to favour City, he might unconsciously be more favourably inclined to the people lining his pockets and his decision making will always appear suspect to the non-City fan.