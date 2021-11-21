I'm sorry but once again I see this as part of the problem, the argument that only the rich need to pay more tax to fund the renewal of the UK, it actually stops people having proper conversations about the trade-offs for tax and spend.
I think the OBR estimated the 50% tax band only raised about £0.6bn compared to the original estimate of £2.6bn, because of the usual "behavioural changes"
Likewise wealth taxes are portrayed as the great saviour of public finances, I think we had a study recently claiming that a global wealth tax following the Spanish model could raise $2tn globally, the confusion then has to be why its raised less than £1bn in Spain.
We want a European style welfare state but we don't want to pay for it, I think the IFS pointed out recently that all European countries who raise more tax than we do tax their middle earners more, but we have no appetite for it, and I don't think that selling people a fantasy that we can have whatever we want and someone else will pay for it all really helps.
Dan Neidle had a good piece on the current fetish for Wealth Taxes, if it is such an easy win and way of funding a better and more effective state, how come nobody else (incl countries to the left of the UK) is doing it effectively.https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1834185517019119903
Don't get me wrong I wish it did, I imagine everyone outside of the super rich wished it did, but not much evidence for it so far.
The second problem is the more nuanced taxes on better off people like bringing in a new valuation for council tax and uncapping the top would raise lots of money but would be electoral suicide in London and the South East.
Raising money is relatively easy, raising it while staying electable, tougher.