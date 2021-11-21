« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:35:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:03 am
Improving public services is all that people care about. But what exactly has anyone done to deserve trust? Like seriously?

Labour since they have come in have said the country is shite, taken away benefits, sign posted that they are about to make more cuts to major public departments, all whilst rolling in fancy glasses, clothes for their partners and multiple Taylor Swift concerts.

Ultimately all this doesnt matter and it will soon blow over, this isnt an issue that most people will base their election choices on. But there is no guarantee that things will get sorted by these lot and if not then what will they have to show for it.





The country is shite. It's been fucked up the arse by the Tories. No idea where you have been living if you don't think that.

They have taken away benefits from those that don't need them and also added more funding - which is more than the original benefit to those that do need it.

We will see what cuts they make, but the country is fucked. I don't know what to tell you if you think it isn't.

I don't give the slighest fuck about glasses or clothes - why would any sane person give a fuck? I honestly don't get it. If they fix the country then that is literally all that matters. This shitshow has been craeted by 'The left' and 'The Right' and the media who are all against Labour.


If Frottage gets in - and I think he will - and he literally gives away the NHS to American big Pharma and rips up the ECHR membership and sells off the pensions and wrecks the UK then who is to blame?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:41:12 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:35:51 am
The country is shite. It's been fucked up the arse by the Tories. No idea where you have been living if you don't think that.

They have taken away benefits from those that don't need them and also added more funding - which is more than the original benefit to those that do need it.

We will see what cuts they make, but the country is fucked. I don't know what to tell you if you think it isn't.

I don't give the slighest fuck about glasses or clothes - why would any sane person give a fuck? I honestly don't get it. If they fix the country then that is literally all that matters. This shitshow has been craeted by 'The left' and 'The Right' and the media who are all against Labour.


If Frottage gets in - and I think he will - and he literally gives away the NHS to American big Pharma and rips up the ECHR membership and sells off the pensions and wrecks the UK then who is to blame?

Im not fussed about the winter fuel payments that much. Also I think they should have just ridden out this gifts stuff. As Malcolm Tucker said, the public would rather politicians lived in a cave than receive anything.

Ultimately Labour has done some good stuff with agreeing with the different pay bodies and taking a tough but necessary decision with prisons. They also dealt with the riots well in due course. Thats the stuff that will resonate and have most influence.

Right now though people have to acknowledge that there is the media bit to politics and just take their kicking.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:52:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:41:12 am
Im not fussed about the winter fuel payments that much. Also I think they should have just ridden out this gifts stuff. As Malcolm Tucker said, the public would rather politicians lived in a cave than receive anything.

Ultimately Labour has done some good stuff with agreeing with the different pay bodies and taking a tough but necessary decision with prisons. They also dealt with the riots well in due course. Thats the stuff that will resonate and have most influence.

Right now though people have to acknowledge that there is the media bit to politics and just take their kicking.

Fair enough but I'm fearful that Reform will be leading the country after the next election.

This is what all the media and spin and social media and the rest has been leading to. The Tories wet dream forever is for every service to be gone and for the UK to be a mini-me USA.

They never achieved it because they always had some people with morals and a concience.

Reform have stepped into that gap and they have neither. That is their aim and they aren't even hiding it. The UK will become an appendage of the US and everything will be given away in a fire sale.

I find it terrifying that people can't even see this is the goal. Look at everything Frottage has said and done. Look what the US have said when the likes of Truss and Frottage have gone over there.

This has been going on for decades and when Labour fail to fix all the damage the Tories did then they will be out on their ear to either let the Tories finish the job or to let Reform literally give everything away.


No way I can see any kind of even slightly hopeful outcome after all this. The UK is done.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:11:19 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 09:34:18 am
bloody hell, merry Christmas to you too ;D I understand the wider point but that's a bit of an overreaction to a bottle of wine and some biscuits isn't it?

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:50:15 am
A polite thanks but no thanks would have sufficed and ensured the longevity of the buyer-supplier relationship.



I manage the supplier and their performance, thats literally my job and to do it well not only do I need to be completely fair and transparent, I have to appear to be fair and transparent and any gift no matter how small can pose a threat to that and I just cant allow that to happen, I approve millions of pounds of spend with them each year, if they do a shit job its on me to decide if its the carrot or the stick and when the contract comes to an end Ill be evaluating their response among others to see who gets the business going forward, you have to be whiter than white because rival companies are not beyond putting in a FoI request asking whose declared gifts from said supplier and using that against us if they are unsuccessful in their bids to win the business.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:38:26 am
Cant see a reform majority but a reform-Tory coalition could happen.

This is always the way. The Tories fuck the country while the bridging their mates. The country votes in labour who then have to firefight and get blamed for the Tory mess. The Tories tout themselves as saviours. Rinse and repeat.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:04:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:20:57 am
Reading some of the interviews today, looks like Rachel Reeves has been told to cheer the fuck up.
You know in Addams Family Values when Wednesday is on camp but cracks that smile?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm
What frustrates me is Labour's pessimistic public messaging (so far) and self-imposed red lines on things like taxation have supposedly been taken with the electoral calculus in mind. Two months into a record majority and those same things are already tanking their populairty.

It was completely preditable that their pre-election red lines and "cast iron fiscal rules" would come back to bite them. You didn't have to be a political or economic wizard to work that out. Labours claim was that they would be honest with the country, yet have been so obviously dishonest on the need to raise more tax revenue to proceed with anything other than more austerity.

So you are left with a party that has sacrificed ambition and opitimism in fear of losing votes, now being unpopular because they have no ambition or optimism. Why couldn't a Labour party be more honest about the fact they the rich should pay more tax in a time of record inequality? Would it not have been preferable to come in with a smaller majority on a more ambitious and honest platform, than a massive stonking majority that they have tied themselves in policy knots to achieve? I guess that is the tightope that all Labour governments have to navigate, between pre-electoral calculations and the actual needs of the country once in government.

Regarding the freebies, it's cleary not a great look, but it doesn't touch the sides on the billions the Tories have effectively embezzled over the years through dodgy contracts to dodgy mates. But for that same reason, it should have been a much easier issue to tackle. Why not just come out and say "We won't accept loads of freebies, and in fact, we will pass a law to stop MPs taking loads of freebies in the future?".

There is still plenty of times to sort things out, and it was always going to be a poisioned chalace with the country in such a shit state after 14 years of Tory rule, but it's not the most auspicious start.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm

I'm sorry but once again I see this as part of the problem, the argument that only the rich need to pay more tax to fund the renewal of the UK, it actually stops people having proper conversations about the trade-offs for tax and spend.

I think the OBR estimated the 50% tax band only raised about £0.6bn compared to the original estimate of £2.6bn, because of the usual "behavioural changes"

Likewise wealth taxes are portrayed as the great saviour of public finances, I think we had a study recently claiming that a global wealth tax following the Spanish model could raise $2tn globally, the confusion then has to be why its raised less than £1bn in Spain.

We want a European style welfare state but we don't want to pay for it, I think the IFS pointed out recently that all European countries who raise more tax than we do tax their middle earners more, but we have no appetite for it, and I don't think that selling people a fantasy that we can have whatever we want and someone else will pay for it all really helps.

Dan Neidle had a good piece on the current fetish for Wealth Taxes, if it is such an easy win and way of funding a better and more effective state, how come nobody else (incl countries to the left of the UK) is doing it effectively.

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1834185517019119903

Don't get me wrong I wish it did, I imagine everyone outside of the super rich wished it did, but not much evidence for it so far.

The second problem is the more nuanced taxes on better off people like bringing in a new valuation for council tax and uncapping the top would raise lots of money but would be electoral suicide in London and the South East.

Raising money is relatively easy, raising it while staying electable, tougher.

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:29:59 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:20:09 pm
What frustrates me is Labour's pessimistic public messaging (so far) and self-imposed red lines on things like taxation have supposedly been taken with the electoral calculus in mind. Two months into a record majority and those same things are already tanking their populairty.

It was completely preditable that their pre-election red lines and "cast iron fiscal rules" would come back to bite them. You didn't have to be a political or economic wizard to work that out. Labours claim was that they would be honest with the country, yet have been so obviously dishonest on the need to raise more tax revenue to proceed with anything other than more austerity.

So you are left with a party that has sacrificed ambition and opitimism in fear of losing votes, now being unpopular because they have no ambition or optimism. Why couldn't a Labour party be more honest about the fact they the rich should pay more tax in a time of record inequality? Would it not have been preferable to come in with a smaller majority on a more ambitious and honest platform, than a massive stonking majority that they have tied themselves in policy knots to achieve? I guess that is the tightope that all Labour governments have to navigate, between pre-electoral calculations and the actual needs of the country once in government.

Regarding the freebies, it's cleary not a great look, but it doesn't touch the sides on the billions the Tories have effectively embezzled over the years through dodgy contracts to dodgy mates. But for that same reason, it should have been a much easier issue to tackle. Why not just come out and say "We won't accept loads of freebies, and in fact, we will pass a law to stop MPs taking loads of freebies in the future?".

There is still plenty of times to sort things out, and it was always going to be a poisioned chalace with the country in such a shit state after 14 years of Tory rule, but it's not the most auspicious start.

Yep, the bolded bit is bang on. As Nobby put it last week, you dont get a second chance to make a good first impression (Im paraphrasing).

It was absolutely inevitable that the Right and Far Left were going to both be hostile to this Government. As a poster last week observed, theres a really pressing need for an Alastair Campbell; the optics thus far are dire.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:40:25 pm
Unite leader Sharon Graham accuses Labour of 'walking us into austerity mark 2'

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, has accused the Labour government taking the country towards austerity mark 2.

Quote
In interviews ahead of the conference, Keir Starmer specifically rejected this. (See 8.25am.) But, in an interview with Skys Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Graham said:

    The mood music here is that they are taking away from the poorest in our society now. And actually the conversation theyre having is walking us into austerity mark 2. Nobody wants to see that. Workers dont want to see it, communities dont want to see it. And I can tell you, the pensioners dont want to see it either.

Graham also restated her call for the government to abandon the winter fuel payments cut.

In an article for the Observer, Graham argues taxing wealth more could avoid the need for austerity.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm
I'm sorry but once again I see this as part of the problem, the argument that only the rich need to pay more tax to fund the renewal of the UK, it actually stops people having proper conversations about the trade-offs for tax and spend.

I think the OBR estimated the 50% tax band only raised about £0.6bn compared to the original estimate of £2.6bn, because of the usual "behavioural changes"

Likewise wealth taxes are portrayed as the great saviour of public finances, I think we had a study recently claiming that a global wealth tax following the Spanish model could raise $2tn globally, the confusion then has to be why its raised less than £1bn in Spain.

We want a European style welfare state but we don't want to pay for it, I think the IFS pointed out recently that all European countries who raise more tax than we do tax their middle earners more, but we have no appetite for it, and I don't think that selling people a fantasy that we can have whatever we want and someone else will pay for it all really helps.

Dan Neidle had a good piece on the current fetish for Wealth Taxes, if it is such an easy win and way of funding a better and more effective state, how come nobody else (incl countries to the left of the UK) is doing it effectively.

https://xcancel.com/DanNeidle/status/1834185517019119903

Don't get me wrong I wish it did, I imagine everyone outside of the super rich wished it did, but not much evidence for it so far.

The second problem is the more nuanced taxes on better off people like bringing in a new valuation for council tax and uncapping the top would raise lots of money but would be electoral suicide in London and the South East.

Raising money is relatively easy, raising it while staying electable, tougher.

I don't disagree with this. In Spain, they have a tax free threshold of only 5,500, thereafter they're paying 19% on the first 6,000, and 21% up to 50,000. The Tories National Insurance cut was a dirty and disengenous ploy.

But, on the electability front, and as an overarching political narrative (and point of principal) against rampant inequality, you have to start with taxing higher earners before you move in on middle income earners. Anything else would rightly be called out as not being fair. In doing so you make the point that we need taxes to fund public services, and challenge the low-tax orthodoxy that has dominated the narrative in this country for the last 40 odd years. If people see public services improve as taxes increase, they might be more open to the idea.

But you first need the government to explicitly make that connection. Instead, they have danced around the issue of tax rises out of electoral fear, and in the process made the actual task of governing even harder.

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:29:59 pm
Yep, the bolded bit is bang on. As Nobby put it last week, you dont get a second chance to make a good first impression (Im paraphrasing).

It was absolutely inevitable that the Right and Far Left were going to both be hostile to this Government. As a poster last week observed, theres a really pressing need for an Alastair Campbell; the optics thus far are dire.

True.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:11:19 am
I manage the supplier and their performance, thats literally my job and to do it well not only do I need to be completely fair and transparent, I have to appear to be fair and transparent and any gift no matter how small can pose a threat to that and I just cant allow that to happen, I approve millions of pounds of spend with them each year, if they do a shit job its on me to decide if its the carrot or the stick and when the contract comes to an end Ill be evaluating their response among others to see who gets the business going forward, you have to be whiter than white because rival companies are not beyond putting in a FoI request asking whose declared gifts from said supplier and using that against us if they are unsuccessful in their bids to win the business.

Worth noting the public sector v private sector is chalk and cheese in this space.  Can do whatever they like in the private sector as its up to the business who they do business with and whether or not they accept gifts etc. 

Irrespective of private v public, in the interest of retaining positive relations, Id lean more towards the carrot as opposed to the stick approach.

Each to their own though.



Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 02:39:38 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:59:20 am
they are bribes for influence, bribes for being able to pick up a phone and get them to listen to you.

It's not for nothing. The simple fact is they ran on a platform against such behaviour.

And instead of reforming the system and making sure future governments cannot take the piss like the Tories did in the past 14 years, they have decided its OK to put their heads in the trough now.



Funding is from donations.  Political parties wouldnt exist without donations.

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/dark-money-investigations/labour-conservative-party-donations-2023-spending-analysis/
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm
Corporate UK tax breaks to cost £20bn more than they generate, study finds

Exclusive: Relief rolled out in 2023 will cost £30bn in taxes but spur only up to £10.5bn investment, analysis shows

Quote
Corporate tax breaks designed to encourage companies to buy new machinery and equipment are set to cost the taxpayer around three times as much as they generate, according to analysis of official forecasts.

The tax relief on new plant and machinery announced by Jeremy C*nt as chancellor in 2023 was billed as a major part of the solution to the problem of Britains low economic productivity. Labour supported the measure at the time and have now promised to make it permanent.

An analysis by the thinktanks Demos and Common Wealth has found that the measure, known as full expensing, will cost nearly £30bn in lost tax revenue and spur a maximum of £10.5bn in fresh investment. The Treasury says the move will generate £15bn in investment, still only half what it has cost the taxpayer.

Andrew OBrien, policy director at Demos, said: Full expensing is not the silver bullet to boost business investment that some had hoped.

A Treasury spokesperson said: The new chancellor has vowed to lead the most pro-growth Treasury in the countrys history that unlocks wealth and opportunity in every corner of the United Kingdom, which is why we are giving businesses full confidence to invest by retaining permanent full expensing.

Permanent full expensing is forecast to grow the economy and it solidifies the UKs position as the joint most competitive country in the world for capital allowances.

Under the measures rolled out in 2023, companies can offset the full cost of any new IT equipment, plant and machinery against tax.

The move was designed to boost Britains low investment, which has been the weakest of any G7 country for several years as a proportion of economic output. Many economists blame this lack of investment by British companies for the countrys low productivity rates, which have never recovered since the 2008 financial crash.

Lack of private investment has also been blamed for Britains creaking public infrastructure. Many analysts say that Thames Waters current troubles, for example, stem from years of high dividends to shareholders and underinvestment in infrastructure.

In his 2023 budget, Hunt told MPs: [Full expensings] impact on our economy will be huge  This decision makes us the only major European country with full expensing and gives us the joint most generous capital allowance regime of any advanced economy.

The analysis by Demos and Common Wealth, however, suggests that any impact will be dwarfed by the money lost to the taxpayer.

The Treasury has calculated the move will cost it just under £11bn by 2028-29. Meanwhile, forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest business investment will be £10.5bn higher in that year compared with the year that full expensing was introduced  not all of which is likely to be a direct result of the tax change.

Government officials say the actual impact of the move will be closer to £15bn, suggesting investment would have fallen without it. They also add that in the long run that impact will rise to £22bn  still well short of what it has cost.

The two thinktanks are instead advocating that changes are made to corporate governance rules to encourage companies to spend less on shareholder giveaways and more on investment.

They are calling for workers to be represented on company boards and for changes to be made to directors legal duties, requiring them to prioritise more than just shareholder returns.

OBrien said: In the short term, the government will need to make a judgment about whether it is providing value for money or whether the cost could be better spent on direct public investment.

More importantly, tax incentives must be backed up by reforms to the Companies Act to shift corporate decision making and increase investment.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/22/corporate-uk-tax-breaks-to-cost-20bn-more-than-they-generate-study-finds
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 04:39:37 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm
Worth noting the public sector v private sector is chalk and cheese in this space.  Can do whatever they like in the private sector as its up to the business who they do business with and whether or not they accept gifts etc. 

Irrespective of private v public, in the interest of retaining positive relations, Id lean more towards the carrot as opposed to the stick approach.

Each to their own though.





They are universally despised by everyone who has to work or interact with them, they are kind of people who could fuck up a cup of tea never mind mange a complex IT environment, they will regularly try and argue black is white to a degree that is without comparison and Im personally pretty tired of having to be the human flak jacket who has to front up to the business for their ineptitude, Ive done this job for 16 years and dealt with numerous large scale contracts and suppliers over the years, ones who are household names and this particular household name is by far the worst I ever had the misfortune to work with. If you gave them a carrot theyd either end up choking on it or get it stuck up their hooter.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:39:37 pm
They are universally despised by everyone who has to work or interact with them, they are kind of people who could fuck up a cup of tea never mind mange a complex IT environment, they will regularly try and argue black is white to a degree that is without comparison and Im personally pretty tired of having to be the human flak jacket who has to front up to the business for their ineptitude, Ive done this job for 16 years and dealt with numerous large scale contracts and suppliers over the years, ones who are household names and this particular household name is by far the worst I ever had the misfortune to work with. If you gave them a carrot theyd either end up choking on it or get it stuck up their hooter.

Fujitsu, Capgemini, Atos, Capita, Id guess?
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 05:57:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm
Fujitsu, Capgemini, Atos, Capita, Id guess?

Correct. Weve used all four during my time, Ive managed three of them personally over the years and the one I am talking about is one of that list.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 06:25:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:57:41 pm
Correct. Weve used all four during my time, Ive managed three of them personally over the years and the one I am talking about is one of that list.

Worked with Capita in local govt many moons ago.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
Reportedly Reeves will announce an investigation into Tories awarding of £600m+ worth of contracts during Covid in her speech tomorrow.  Said investigation will come under the remit of a Covid corruption commissioner.
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
Will also not be the end of the 25% discount for council tax on single occupancy residences
Re: New UK Government
Today at 04:01:36 am
The entire system needs reform. Its bullshit that local council members are prohibited from accepting "gifts," while politicians at higher levels seem to benefit from the very system they regulate.

Claiming that actions are "within the rules" and "transparent" doesnt change the fact that its clearly corrupt in practice.

The Labour Party campaigned on cleaning up politics, which was a key reason the Conservatives lost power. Instead of constantly defending the current rules, Labour should be pushing for reforms that truly strengthen themnot justifying the status quo.

They should be ensuring that the corruption practices of both past Tory and Labour governments can never be repeated.

The fact they keep on justifying it, saying it's normal, transparent etc just shows the hypocrisy and the bubble most of these people are in.

Seeing phillipson yesterday smirk about how her daughter wanted to see swift so it was a hard decision to turn it down just shows the privilege these people have. It wasn't hard to scrap the WFA or keep the 2 child cap though eh?

One of the whole reasons why the country is in such a mess is because such lax rules surrounding MPs, yet they have no such plans to fix the system that fucked the country over.

A culture of corruption, bribes, lax rules and regulations. But they only care when they are opposition.

