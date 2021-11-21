What frustrates me is Labour's pessimistic public messaging (so far) and self-imposed red lines on things like taxation have supposedly been taken with the electoral calculus in mind. Two months into a record majority and those same things are already tanking their populairty.



It was completely preditable that their pre-election red lines and "cast iron fiscal rules" would come back to bite them. You didn't have to be a political or economic wizard to work that out. Labours claim was that they would be honest with the country, yet have been so obviously dishonest on the need to raise more tax revenue to proceed with anything other than more austerity.



So you are left with a party that has sacrificed ambition and opitimism in fear of losing votes, now being unpopular because they have no ambition or optimism. Why couldn't a Labour party be more honest about the fact they the rich should pay more tax in a time of record inequality? Would it not have been preferable to come in with a smaller majority on a more ambitious and honest platform, than a massive stonking majority that they have tied themselves in policy knots to achieve? I guess that is the tightope that all Labour governments have to navigate, between pre-electoral calculations and the actual needs of the country once in government.



Regarding the freebies, it's cleary not a great look, but it doesn't touch the sides on the billions the Tories have effectively embezzled over the years through dodgy contracts to dodgy mates. But for that same reason, it should have been a much easier issue to tackle. Why not just come out and say "We won't accept loads of freebies, and in fact, we will pass a law to stop MPs taking loads of freebies in the future?".



There is still plenty of times to sort things out, and it was always going to be a poisioned chalace with the country in such a shit state after 14 years of Tory rule, but it's not the most auspicious start.