

I'm hardly a Starmer cheerleader, but I agree with Draex that this is a non-story that's been blown out of all proportion.







It was naivety by Labour. Its not a non-story because its happened, has it been blown out of proportion? Yes, but thats going to happen, the right wing media gave up on the Tories winning the last election a long time ago so gave Labour a relatively easy ride but thats done now so it will be business as usual for them, the muck rakers will be there rummaging through everything they can get their hands on to use as ammunition and Labour need to wake up to that, run a fucking tight ship like they have done in the last couple of years up to the election, no sleaze, no dodgy or questionable freebies and more importantly think about every policy and every announcement again, and again and again before its made, and finally at some point the messaging needs to shift on to offering a more positive future, the bleak picture they are painting isnt going to keep people voting Labour and risks the entire growth agenda, if people think the countrys fucked it will become a self fulfilling prophecy, and when countries are fucked they dont vote for the incumbent too often.