Author Topic: New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
Fixing the NHS is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.

An unrealistic ambition?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
You can keep saying this, but I feel like this is what Labour leadership have been saying to themselves all week, but the fact they have finally acted suggests they have realised you can't just keep telling yourself that when it has obviously had an impact on the public.


I'm hardly a Starmer cheerleader, but I agree with Draex that this is a non-story that's been blown out of all proportion.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm

I'm hardly a Starmer cheerleader, but I agree with Draex that this is a non-story that's been blown out of all proportion.

That;s beside the point. It has become a story. And it should have been clear it was going to become a story, and therefore they should have just nipped it in the bud from the start.

(I don't personally think it is a non-story even if it isn't on the same level as what the Tories got up to).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
That;s beside the point. It has become a story. And it should have been clear it was going to become a story, and therefore they should have just nipped it in the bud from the start.

(I don't personally think it is a non-story even if it isn't on the same level as what the Tories got up to).

I dont think it would have gotten the traction it got if it wasnt for the stuff over the winter fuel payment.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm
I dont think it would have gotten the traction it got if it wasnt for the stuff over the winter fuel payment.

Well precisely. You've been making unpopular decisions because we can't affprd it etc, then follow it up with a very tone deaf response to this.

I don't think it has been mentioned on here, but how do you defend taking free tickets for not just one, but 2 Taylor Swift concerts for Starmer's wife? Whilst removing benefits from pensioners. It is so tone deaf.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
The only reason why it's a massive story now is because:

1. The WFA
2. Labour and starmer specifically ran on a platform  of a better politics, service to the country, no more cronysm etc

Yet as soon as they come to goverment, things are the same. Yet more bribes (and they are fucking bribes let's be clear), yet more cronysm and yet more lies and corruption.

People voted the Tories out because of this shit, labour  need to reign their neck in and do better like they promised.

And their response to it has been exactly the response the Tories have done (responses starmer himself slammed while in opposition).

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm by stevensr123 »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm

I'm hardly a Starmer cheerleader, but I agree with Draex that this is a non-story that's been blown out of all proportion.



It was naivety by Labour. Its not a non-story because its happened, has it been blown out of proportion? Yes, but thats going to happen, the right wing media gave up on the Tories winning the last election a long time ago so gave Labour a relatively easy ride but thats done now so it will be business as usual for them, the muck rakers will be there rummaging through everything they can get their hands on to use as ammunition and Labour need to wake up to that, run a fucking tight ship like they have done in the last couple of years up to the election, no sleaze, no dodgy or questionable freebies and more importantly think about every policy and every announcement again, and again and again before its made, and finally at some point the messaging needs to shift on to offering a more positive future, the bleak picture they are painting isnt going to keep people voting Labour and risks the entire growth agenda, if people think the countrys fucked it will become a self fulfilling prophecy, and when countries are fucked they dont vote for the incumbent too often.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
That;s beside the point. It has become a story. And it should have been clear it was going to become a story, and therefore they should have just nipped it in the bud from the start.

(I don't personally think it is a non-story even if it isn't on the same level as what the Tories got up to).

The none story comment was a bit stupid so yeah I get your point.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm »
Jonathan Reynolds argument that it was OK for Starmer to take freebies because he works a high pressure job was utterly pathetic as well.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
Saw on the news earlier that Starmer has had over £100k worth of freebies since 2019, the next closest MP was around £40k.

No one minds people getting the odd few freebies, perks of the job and all that, but this is taking the piss a little bit!

Its not a great look, especially when hes doubling down on it, this guy doesnt help himself!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:52:25 pm
No more free clobber for Starmer.

Kier will be up early tomorrow morning for the next sale then.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm
An unrealistic ambition?

A 4 year waiting list.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm
Im sorry but youre either being disingenuous or you have a very short memory because the tories were absolutely leathered over this stuff and it was probably the final straw that ended Johnson.

Pincher ended Johnson

https://news.sky.com/story/probe-launched-into-chris-pincher-after-scandal-which-ended-boris-johnsons-premiership-12729141
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm
Saw on the news earlier that Starmer has had over £100k worth of freebies since 2019, the next closest MP was around £40k.

No one minds people getting the odd few freebies, perks of the job and all that, but this is taking the piss a little bit!

Its not a great look, especially when hes doubling down on it, this guy doesnt help himself!

Except it's bullshit that he took the most in gifts, Johnson for example too over £2m worth of gifts since 2019 and other cabinet minister took more. The difference is that apparently government and cabinet ministers didn't have to declare it as it was government work whereas everyone else did. Lucy Powell explained it this morning but guess what? The right wing media won't report it because they have their agenda and thise attacker Labour from the left won't be interested because it doesn't suit their agenda either. Once again the Tories get off scot free with it all as well. Seriously can't make it up.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Except it's bullshit that he took  ::)the most in gifts, Johnson for example too over £2m worth of gifts since 2019 and other cabinet minister took more. The difference is that apparently government and cabinet ministers didn't have to declare it as it was government work whereas everyone else did. Lucy Powell explained it this morning but guess what? The right wing media won't report it because they have their agenda and thise attacker Labour from the left won't be interested because it doesn't suit their agenda either. Once again the Tories get off scot free with it all as well. Seriously can't make it up.

The tories are lying corrupt twats, I dont think thats even up for debate.

It doesnt mean that Starmer should get a free pass for anything that he does, although some on here seem more than happy to let the new government do whatever they want ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
Fixing the NHS is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.

You have to invest big money for both to happen!!!!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm
Not exactly an objective source that from reading the posters background posts 
kier starmers own words is not an objective source?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm »
old news, this afternoon's Playbook

Quote
JUST IN: The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar reported in the last few minutes that Keir Starmer, Deputy PM Angela Rayner and Chancellor Rachel Reeves will no longer accept donations to pay for clothes — after the row over freebies looked set to extend into Labour conference weekend. Earlier in the day: Home Office Minister Jess Phillips had admitted the row wasn’t a good look — as she mounted a defense of the PM and argued on Sky News that the row was unimportant. “I haven’t had a single email about it,” Phillips told Sky.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
Fixing the NHS is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.

You spend your life dreaming about it, the things you'd do, the techniques, the strategies, the thing entire in luxuriant sloppy detail, but when you finally get the big chance, you spend more time just talking vaguely about it with performance anxiety?

I feel Labour making big sweeping popular changes would be a fantastic strategy away from dressgate

That's the thing, make news
Good news
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm by ToneLa »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm
kier starmers own words is not an objective source?

Saul Staniforth is the source name (poster) on the platform you linked to.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 06:23:18 am »
Who really gives a shit what free stuff he gets? As long as it doesn't come from the taxpayer, I couldn't care less.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 09:20:04 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:23:18 am
Who really gives a shit what free stuff he gets? As long as it doesn't come from the taxpayer, I couldn't care less.

So you'd be okay if let's say Qatar or Saudi gave him a lovely new villa in the south of France? I mean who really gives a shit right.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:23:18 am
Who really gives a shit what free stuff he gets? As long as it doesn't come from the taxpayer, I couldn't care less.

The foundation of every functioning government is of course it's politicians accepting gifts. No slippery slope there. No potential for gifts to stray in to influence or even bribes. None at all. I'm fine with it too, certainly not any sort of potential problem to get ahead of or nip in the bud.

We have stronger controls at work around accepting gifts because of the complications it might lead to ffs, never mind people with actual hands on the steering wheel for an entire country.

There's aren't 'perks' of the job. They're soft influence bribes. Ask not why those gifts need to be rejected and instead why they're being offered in the first place.

Starmer and his cabinet, his wife, they're not influencers accepting products to do a sponsored post. They're supposed to be working in service of us.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 11:03:52 am »


This is why this is not a non-story however much you want it to be.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 11:11:55 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:03:52 am


This is why this is not a non-story however much you want it to be.

Indeed.  Much of it needs reform.

It's been a poor couple of weeks.  Lets hope they can reset at conference.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:55 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 11:13:24 am »
I would like Starmer to change the rules to a complete ban on all gifts - and it would be a good way out of this for him.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
You can't be receiving gifts, ban the practice and up the pay scales, tied to government performance. Starmer obeyed the law but a better leader, in this context, would have used his own judgement on what is the best level of integrity, and refused. You miss your Arsenal games, meh, you have the chance to shape the futures, fortunes of millions instead.
Good chance to propose banning the practice completely.
You should be ashamed of where the UK now stands anyway, when there are so many opportunities, potential if you can make the necessary decisions.

Get a new contract substantially tied to the key indicators on top of their increased base pay, perform and go swim in legally begotten trinkets then.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 12:16:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
It was naivety by Labour. Its not a non-story because its happened, has it been blown out of proportion? Yes, but thats going to happen, the right wing media gave up on the Tories winning the last election a long time ago so gave Labour a relatively easy ride but thats done now so it will be business as usual for them, the muck rakers will be there rummaging through everything they can get their hands on to use as ammunition and Labour need to wake up to that, run a fucking tight ship like they have done in the last couple of years up to the election, no sleaze, no dodgy or questionable freebies and more importantly think about every policy and every announcement again, and again and again before its made, and finally at some point the messaging needs to shift on to offering a more positive future, the bleak picture they are painting isnt going to keep people voting Labour and risks the entire growth agenda, if people think the countrys fucked it will become a self fulfilling prophecy, and when countries are fucked they dont vote for the incumbent too often.

The country is fucked.

'The left' desperately want Labour out. 'The right' desperately want Labour out. Reform desperately want Labour out. The media (From all sides) desperately want Labour out.

I think it's pretty clear at this stage that Frottage is going to be the next Prime Minister. Then you can kiss freedom, compassion, the NHS, decency and all the rest goodbye.

Even where I live in Allerton, Reform came a strong second and that's across the country. Five more years of this kind of bullshit is stirring up the idiots. More and more I'm seeing (previously) resonable people all saying they are going to vote Green or Reform next election.

I can't see any other outcome.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:11:55 am
Indeed.  Much of it needs reform.

It's been a poor couple of weeks.  Lets hope they can reset at conference.




:O
