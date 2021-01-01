« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
He's only ever talked about using the spare private sector capacity as a means of reducing NHS waiting lists and not to privatise the NHS by stealth. Although I've not seen anything new about this in the media there's is literally nothing different to Labour's manifesto or what's been discussed in the past so I'm not sure what the scaremongering is about.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:03:20 pm
And the government doesnt set interest rates so why mention it here?

Bailey doesnt.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:10:48 pm
I find it interesting as soon as labour take power there is this talk about privatising the NHS. Including wes streeting. The media are basically on board with it as well. It's almost like they are buttering up the public to accept it (no doubt because the owners of said media companies want a piece of the action).

Streeting  is on record saying he is going to use the private sector more, and I fear just like the last time labour was in goverment, they are going to privatise parts of it by stealth.

Whats the source?  I couldnt locate anything after googling
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:21:45 pm
He's only ever talked about using the spare private sector capacity as a means of reducing NHS waiting lists and not to privatise the NHS by stealth. Although I've not seen anything new about this in the media there's is literally nothing different to Labour's manifesto or what's been discussed in the past so I'm not sure what the scaremongering is about.

All I've seen in the media is the usual unpleasant right wing talking heads selling it as some magic cure for the issues in the NHS, nothing particularly new in that.
Re: New UK Government
With the best glasses donor money can buy, surely Starmer can see that this week has been a total disaster


When the only recent PM to have worse approval ratings is Liz Truss, one hopes for a rethink. But hes not proving to be a natural at this, is he?

Quote
Can someone gift the prime minister a designer spade? He wants to keep digging. If Keir Starmer were a celebrity, this week wed be looking for the black hole in his publicists brain. Alas, these are mildly testing times for anyone who bought into the always ridiculous idea of No Drama Starmer. The prime minister has officially graduated into his Some Drama Starmer era, and  like all prime ministers ever  is on the ineluctable journey towards his All Drama Starmer era. This journey is of variable speed, of course  sometimes it takes 11 years, and sometimes it takes 44 days.

The PM is never going to be Loves the Drama Starmer, though, judging by his amusingly defensive response that it is basically essential for him to be by far and away parliaments biggest receiver of hospitality and freebies, as well as being one half of the sort of couple on a combined salary of over two hundred grand who cant buy their own clothes, and also a guy who has a weakness for multiple pairs of designer glasses. Forgive me  luxury eyewear, with a value of £2,485.

I sympathise with his football security issue but cant quite keep a straight face over the hammy melodrama of the statement:  never going to an Arsenal game again because I cant accept hospitality is pushing it a bit far. We could be mere days away from an explanation that accepting £4,000-worth of Taylor Swift tickets off the Premier League is a basic human right. (Im afraid my reaction to the phrase £698 of Coldplay tickets is: how many thousand Coldplay tickets is that?)

Nor did Starmer completely nail the tone when addressing the full-spectrum briefing war currently being waged between his chief of staff, who now gets paid more than him and is fine with that; internal enemies of his chief of staff, who get paid less than they were expecting and are not fine with it; his senior adviser and political strategist; lesser spads; and  I think?  the cabinet secretary.

Im finding the angles on this quite hard to keep up with, but the general vibe of his No 10 operation is the sort of snakepit you may expect to find in the Kuntsevo Dacha 15 minutes after Stalin was discovered on the shagpile. I would even go so far as to say it could rival a breakfast television studio. I had to forcefully press my challenge buzzer when I heard Starmer explain to BBC South East that he was completely in control. Oof. Once upon a time that was what lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes thought.

Moving on to the choice of donors, can we really judge a man by the man he lets smother him in high-end glasses? Lets hope not. Lord Alli was ennobled by Tony Blair  who, until he became one of them, was always pathetically impressed with very rich people  and is now the purchaser of the Starmers wardrobes and arsenal of fancy specs. This latest piece of beneficence seems to have earned his lordship at least a temporary Downing Street security pass. As for the type of person were dealing with  listen, I dont want to say Waheed Alli divides opinion, because you know what? This week I asked several people in the know about him to give their opinion and they all said the exactly same thing. Unfortunately, its a single word that we dont use in the Guardian unless its in reported speech.

That all this should be taking place in the final weeks of a three-month scare buildup to the budget seems at best unfortunate, and surely something that either ones chief of staff or political adviser or tailor should have spotted as a danger area. Even while he was wanging on about his corporate hospitality, Starmer was declining to discuss next months doom budget on the basis that, I dont want to risk putting the fear of God into people.

Well, its a bit late for that. Labour took office and immediately declared things to be so dire that they were going to have to do awful and painful things to combat them  but will have left it three months before they finally explain what those awful and painful things are. This, as the former chief economist to the Bank of England Andy Haldane and many others have pointed out, has created a sense of fear and foreboding and uncertainty among consumers, among businesses, and among investors.

Truly the hat-trick. The current freebies row taking place during that particular information vacuum consequently feels even worse. It suggests that Starmer is a guy who talks to the public like an undertaker but in private likes the finer things in life. More than that, he feels entitled to them. That is no ones favourite combination.

Having said that, I dont think its the within-the-rules odour of impropriety that is the biggest problem for Starmer, although it is definitely a problem. Taking essential things away from those with not very much at all while giving the appearance of being perfectly happy to help yourself to luxuries is not a great look. But the much bigger vulnerability, in my appraisal, is that thing that maps on to what a lot of people are always, always prone to thinking about Labour: that theyre very free and easy when theyre spending other peoples money.

According to Ipsos polling in the FT today, half of British voters say they are disappointed in how Labour has governed so far, with Starmers approval ratings worse than those of any of his predecessors except Liz Truss. Considering that this comes more than a month before the doom-budget outlines their plans for our money, Starmer may find the next set of ratings well worth misplacing his many pairs of spectacles for.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/20/glasses-donor-money-keir-starmer-pm-approval-ratings-liz-truss
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:26:16 pm
Bailey doesnt.

Isn't it a group of people ?
So not quite sure why you are having a pop at him, and why in here?
Or why particularly .....
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Streeting just screams second hand car salesman every time I hear him speak to be honest, wouldnt trust him as far as I can throw him.


It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

Re: New UK Government
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.
Again, this is more from broad experience working with / looking at countries who manage their finances sustainably versus those who don't.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

According to the experts, it wont make an impact, either.

In their manifesto, Labour promised to increase appointments by 0.3%.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:05:37 pm
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.


People pay National Insurance throughout their working lives. National Insurance was introduced partly to fund the payment of a State Pension.

I'm a massive supporter of the principle of universal benefits, paid for by contributions via direct, progressive taxation.

You seem to be arguing for the abolishion of a universal State Pension.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.

Yes that's how private healthcare works. You'd be naive if you thought they'd be letting it up for free.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:07:18 pm
According to the experts, it wont make an impact, either.

In their manifesto, Labour promised to increase appointments by 0.3%.

Just another thing for people to whinge about really isn't it?  ::)
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:05:13 pm

It doesn't help that he's taken £175k in donations from private healthcare parasites companies

Remember that private healthcare companies wouldn't be allowing the NHS to use their 'spare capacity' (as I think one poster referred to it as) out of benevolence. It will cost a pretty penny - including a profit margin for the private healthcare company.
The profit and revenue of Spire hospitals has risen off the back of NHS outsourcing.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/sep/12/spire-healthcare-profit-revenue-nhs-outsourcing

They're cute about the cases they're prepared to take too. They leave the expensive ones with long term aftercare to the NHS. If they screw up then they stick you in an ambulance and send you off the A&E to sort it out - that's if they can find an ambulance. Some people have died in private hospitals waiting to be transferred. They also use the NHS as a resource of trained staff.

Donations are not made for selfless reasons. Favours will be expected in return and that's why politicians should steer clear of donors where they could be exposed to accusations of a conflict of interest. If, for example, Starmer accepts match tickets paid for by the Premier League and then is seen to go easy on regulation of football, he opens himself up to criticism whether it's justified or not. It's simpler to steer clear.

Perhaps it's time to look at party funding because this is an issue that affects all parties and is important to the well being of our democracy?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:05:37 pm
Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's  just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.
Again, this is more from broad experience working with / looking at countries who manage their finances sustainably versus those who don't.

We pay National Insurance.
But its been squandered by successive governments.
Bit like instead of having a national wealth fund all our resources like North Sea Gas got sold off to fund yachts and private planes for greedy twats.
But yeah, its ordinary peoples fault I guess...
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:20:50 pm
If, for example, Starmer accepts match tickets paid for by the Premier League and then is seen to go easy on regulation of football, he opens himself up to criticism whether it's justified or not.

When has he ever accepted tickets paid for by the Premier League?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:22:38 pm
We pay National Insurance.
But its been squandered by successive governments.
Bit like instead of having a national wealth fund all our resources like North Sea Gas got sold off to fund yachts and private planes for greedy twats.
But yeah, its ordinary peoples fault I guess...


Spot on

(and to pay for the masses of unemployment in the 80's caused by that evil bitch The Thatcher closing down/decimating nationalised heavy industries like mining, shipbuilding & steelworks, so that the unions could be beaten, allowing misanthropic 'entrepreneurs' to more easily exploit workers to increase their profits to allow them to buy... oh look, we're back to the yachts and private planes!)

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:12:28 pm

People pay National Insurance throughout their working lives. National Insurance was introduced partly to fund the payment of a State Pension.

I'm a massive supporter of the principle of universal benefits, paid for by contributions via direct, progressive taxation.

You seem to be arguing for the abolishion of a universal State Pension.



I'm aware how generally it works, am looking up the historical funding and funding projections now out of curiosity.
Are you paying out more than you are putting in? If so, it is a failing product, clearly.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:25:54 pm
When has he ever accepted tickets paid for by the Premier League?

Sir Keir declared £12,588 of gifts from the Premier League; including four Taylor Swift tickets during the election campaign worth £4,000; two Euros finals tickets worth £1,628; and numerous tickets spanning several Arsenal matches adding up to well over £6,000.

https://news.sky.com/story/pm-says-it-would-cost-the-taxpayer-a-fortune-if-he-didnt-accept-free-arsenal-tickets-13217907
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:25:54 pm
When has he ever accepted tickets paid for by the Premier League?


I read the Premier League had gifted the Taylor Swift and Coldplay tickets (but I'll stand to be corrected on that if what I read was wrong)
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:47:06 pm
Sir Keir declared £12,588 of gifts from the Premier League; including four Taylor Swift tickets during the election campaign worth £4,000; two Euros finals tickets worth £1,628; and numerous tickets spanning several Arsenal matches adding up to well over £6,000.

https://news.sky.com/story/pm-says-it-would-cost-the-taxpayer-a-fortune-if-he-didnt-accept-free-arsenal-tickets-13217907

If Arsenal games are as generally poor as yesterday's , they could hardly be considered a bribe....
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:46:56 pm
I'm aware how generally it works, am looking up the historical funding and funding projections now out of curiosity.
Are you paying out more than you are putting in? If so, it is a failing product, clearly.


I've been working 36 years. For a while, I was paying in less than I would expect out. Then I was paying about the same. Now I'm paying a fair bit more. If I work till I'm 67, I will have paid quite a bit more than I would take out in state pension.

But that's just state pension.

I could fall very ill and rely on other welfare benefits.

But even if I don't, and only get the state pension, I don't mind that I'll have likely paid in more than I would receive. I'm fortunate to have a relatively well-paid job. My morals and principles mean I want to contribute to society as a whole.

Re: New UK Government
Thanks TSG and Nobby, I'd missed that
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:53:36 pm
If Arsenal games are as generally poor as yesterday's , they could hardly be considered a bribe....


It's easy to be glib about this - but LR's point is key here.

When you accept such gifts as a senior politician, you open yourself to questions if you subsequently make decisions that are deemed favourable to the donor. Even if the donation played zero part in the decision-making, the shadow over it will always be there.
Re: New UK Government
No more free specs:

Keir Starmer and top Labour colleagues to stop taking clothes gifts from donors

Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner will also not accept donations for work outfits after row over Waheed Ali gifts

Quote
Keir Starmer and his top team will no longer accept free gifts of clothes from Labour donors, as it emerged that Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner also received donations for work outfits.

After the row over the Labour peer Waheed Alli funding Starmers work wardrobe, the prime minister is understood to have decided he will not take donations to pay for clothes in future.

Lord Alli had given him £2,435 worth of glasses and £16,200 worth of work clothing, as well as a stay in a £18m penthouse luxury apartment. Starmer may have broken parliamentary rules in failing to declare clothes bought for his wife by Alli within 28 days of receiving them.

The Guardian can also reveal that Rayner, the deputy prime minister, was given a donation for work clothing from Alli in June. This was declared as a donation in kind from the peer worth £3,550, without saying it was for outfits. She is understood to have contacted the registrar of interests to give a fuller description of the donation.

Reeves has accepted a donation of £7,500 from a donor, Juliet Rosenfeld, since the beginning of last year, which was used to pay for clothing, but it did not amount to a donation in kind.

It is understand that Rayner and Reeves have also decided not to take any future donations of this kind for clothing.

The row over donations from Alli has caused a headache for Starmer after he pledged to run a government of high standards.

The prime minister had taken a defiant line in insisting he had complied with all rules over the declaration of more than £100,000 in free tickets, mostly to football matches, and gifts from Alli.

His decision to no longer accept free clothes comes after pressure on him from several Labour figures.

John McDonnell, the former Labour shadow chancellor, said on Friday that early Labour leaders would have been surprised to see Starmer being expensively clothed by rich sponsors.

McDonnell, who had the whip suspended for refusing to vote to cut winter fuel payment, said that when Keir Hardie was elected as the first Labour MP, he went to parliament in his working mans tweed suit.

He said Hardie was not expensively clothed by rich sponsors because as a matter of principle he refused to ape the Tories and Liberals in their expensive frock coats and silk top hats.

The early leaders of the Labour party must be spinning in their graves at the behaviour of some holding positions in the leading echelons of the Labour party today, McDonnell added.

Writing for the Guardian, McDonnell also hit out at the poor political judgment and the failure to control the self-serving arrogance of the heavies that now control much of the party machine, including the leaders office.

McDonnell, who served under Jeremy Corbyns leadership, said previous Labour leaders would have turned their minds to implementing socialist policies rather than bickering over their own pay.

Harriet Harman, the former interim Labour leader, had also suggested Starmer should admit accepting the freebies was a mistake instead of trying to justify it.

The Labour veteran told a Sky News podcast: You can either double down on it and try and justify it or you can just say it was probably a misstep, if I had my time again I wouldnt do it and therefore Im going to auction for charity or something.

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary, who had the Labour whip returned earlier this year, said on Friday: I dont always agree with Harriet Harman but she is right on this.

Meanwhile, Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster Leader, said Starmer had shown shockingly bad judgment by taking more than £100,000 of freebies while imposing austerity cuts on the rest of us.

The furore over the freebies has added to tensions in Labour, which was also struck by a row about a salary of £170,000 given to Starmers chief of staff, Sue Gray. Junior advisers have been furious that she is being paid more than the prime minister when their salaries have been cut.

Starmer has defended Gray and also sought to downplay his freebies, saying everything has been declared in line with the rules of parliament.

Overall, Starmer has accepted more than £100,000 in free tickets to football matches, concerts and gifts  more than any other MP in the last parliament, and any other major party leader.

The prime minister has been facing questions over the potential conflict of interest created by accepting so many free tickets from Premier League clubs when the industry is lobbying against his plans for a football regulator.

One person involved in the formation of the regulator said there had been a huge amount of attempted lobbying by football clubs towards politicians and officials as they sought to water down the regulation.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/20/keir-starmer-labour-stop-taking-clothes-gifts-from-donors
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:58:19 pm
No more free specs:

Keir Starmer and top Labour colleagues to stop taking clothes gifts from donors

Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner will also not accept donations for work outfits after row over Waheed Ali gifts

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/sep/20/keir-starmer-labour-stop-taking-clothes-gifts-from-donors

They got there in the end, but would have been much more painless if they just said this to begin with. It's been handled terribly.
Re: New UK Government
Fighting over freebies, power and pay? This is not what Labour government is for  and members must say so

John McDonnell

The disappointment so far is not the challenges we face, but how the new administration has reacted. Conference should make that clear

    John McDonnell has been the MP for Hayes and Harlington since 1997. He was shadow chancellor from 2015 to 2020

Quote
As delegates assemble for Labours post-election conference, there is a palpable relief that the Tories have been thrown out, but its hard to detect the sparkling optimism that would be expected after the long-awaited election of a Labour government. Of course, part of this downbeat atmosphere is due to the toxic inheritance from the Tories after 14 years of austerity and the last few years of their manic scorched-earth policies.

Despite all the recent talk of black holes, nobody was realistically surprised at the mess the Tories made of the public finances. In a report that Andrew Fisher and I published last year on Labours in-tray, we calculated the amount needed to just return spending on our public services to 2010 levels was £70bn. Even though the political parties conspired to avoid the debate about just how tough it would be after the election for any government, people knew.

What has suppressed much of the optimism at the election of a Labour government is not the scale of the economic challenge, but Labours crushingly disappointing response. Potentially hanging over the Labour party conference is a black cloud of the threat of another round of ongoing austerity. People know from experience what Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmers regurgitation of George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxfords language of tough and painful decisions means prior to a budget.

Labour is seen clinging to an out-of-date fiscal rule that restricts desperately needed investment in our public services and infrastructure. Ruling out the redistribution of wealth through tax reform to tackle the grotesque levels of poverty and inequality in our society poses the question in an increasing number of minds: just what does Labour exist for?

There is a deep irony in that the most popular policies brought forward so far by the new Labour government are the ones drawn from the 2017 and 2019 manifestos: rail renationalisation, the new deal for workers, a mass social housebuilding programme and bus regulation.

The reality is that the first honeymoon months of the government have been wasted by poor political judgment and the failure to control the self-serving arrogance of the heavies that now control much of the party machine, including the leaders office. The early leaders of the Labour party must be spinning in their graves at the behaviour of some holding positions in its leading echelons today.

When Keir Hardie was elected as the first Labour MP, he went to work in parliament in his working mans tweed suit. He wasnt expensively clothed by rich sponsors because, as a matter of principle, he refused to ape the Tories and Liberals in their expensive frock coats and silk top hats.

A century ago, when the first Labour government took office in 1924, the intense debate in the party was about what socialism was in practice. A book was published, What is Socialism; A Symposium, in which 200 prominent Labour representatives and supporters defined what socialism meant to them. The argument among these key players was about the policies and priorities needed to implement socialism by the new Labour government.

They werent bickering over their pay levels, as we have seen in the unseemly backbiting in the media by policy advisers and bag carriers. Although in a minority, that first Labour government launched a mass council housebuilding programme, increased benefits to pensioners and the unemployed, and significantly, in the light of child poverty, doubled the childrens allowance.

Of course, the incoming parliamentary Labour party operated a whipping system to ensure its business was carried in the house, but any idea that a Labour MP would be disciplined for voting to reduce child poverty or keep pensioners warm in winter would be seen as unconscionable. At that time, and throughout its history, the Labour party has also been proud of being a political broad church. Harold Wilson famously remarked that, like a bird, Labour needs two wings to fly. Argument and challenge over policy and strategy are the life force of politics within a party and should be welcomed, not suppressed. They are the essential ingredients of creating better political decisions.

One of the lessons of Labour in government has been that the heavier the whipping applied to coerce members of parliament, the bigger the risk of mistakes being made and the greater the later regret. Consider the votes on Gordon Browns 75p pension increase, on New Labours tuition fees, on Tony Blairs Iraq war and Labours abstention on the Tories imposition of the two-child benefit cap in 2015.

Although the Labour delegations are now so much more tightly controlled and the dominance of corporate lobbyists in the halls gives the impression of a CBI bash, the party conference can still be a place for party members to seek to speak truth to power.

In debating these first weeks of Labour in power, we need delegates from the local parties or the trade unions to issue a series of reminders: that Labour was founded to be the voice of working-class people, not the corporations; that our elected representatives are there to serve them, not line their pockets; and that our aim is to transform this economic system, not simply manage the status quo.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/20/labour-government-freebies-power-pay-conference
