Pensions are not my area of expertise but it's baffling that anything except a defined contribution set-up is allowed to exist. You and your employer contribute, what you have and grew at the end of it is what you take with you.
The government's job is only to provide a safety net to those who need it, including oldies without money. That is, if the government is run well enough in the first place to be able to fund the safety net. If not, die then.
It's not meant to be ruthless, if you want to do this sustainably, for generations, be clear-eyed. How do you end up in a place the government has to pay anything to oldies who don't need it. That's just dumb, will hasten the country's failure, and then loads more will die, young and old.
Again, this is more from broad experience working with / looking at countries who manage their finances sustainably versus those who don't.