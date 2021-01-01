snip

I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politicsDavid Lammy: Harvard, lawyerYvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politicsJohn Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real worldShabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyerBridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politicsJonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politicsLouise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politicsLisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experienceIan Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessmanJo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyerLucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politicsAlan Campbell: TeacherRichard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyerAnneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturerAnd the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:Starmer: Oxford, lawyerBenn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politicsKendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcherMiliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politicsReeves: Oxford PPE, bankingStreeting: Cambridge, no job outside politicsJones: LawyerI don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.