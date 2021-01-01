snip
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.
Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer
And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:
Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer
I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.
I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.