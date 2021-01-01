« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 100373 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:49:27 am
Ah fair enough.

But do you agree you are more angry about the rules in place rather than those claiming them?


I personally agree with the idea that you buy your own stuff - I have to and I can't see why anyone else can't.

But isn't that the fault of the rules rather than the person following the rules?

This stuff doesn't really bother me as I know it's largely just right wing media outlets trying to create something out of nothing, but I do wish Labour were more vocal about blocking politicians from becoming landlords and tightening the rules around gifts. Any changes would go down pretty well, would dovetail well with their messaging around plans for more houses, and would likely annoy the Tories. It seems like an easy win.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:54:05 am
This stuff doesn't really bother me as I know it's largely just right wing media outlets trying to create something out of nothing, but I do wish Labour were more vocal about blocking politicians from becoming landlords and tightening the rules around gifts. Any changes would go down pretty well, would dovetail well with their messaging around plans for more houses, and would likely annoy the Tories. It seems like an easy win.

What is wrong with being a landlord? I have friends that do that and they are good ones by all accounts. One of them I used to rent a room off in Garston and he was great.

Again, it's about the right message.

If you are a good landlord - and I'm sure there are plenty - then that doesn't get mentioned. It's the shite ones that need weeding out, prosecuting and jailed for being c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:07:01 am
If you read the link I posted then I think you will find it isn't.

If you think it's so easy and you think you can do a better job then you just need £500 and you're off.

Good luck on your easy-peasy political career.
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"

Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.

At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:58:39 am
What is wrong with being a landlord? I have friends that do that and they are good ones by all accounts. One of them I used to rent a room off in Garston and he was great.

Again, it's about the right message.

If you are a good landlord - and I'm sure there are plenty - then that doesn't get mentioned. It's the shite ones that need weeding out, prosecuting and jailed for being c*nts.

I said politicians shouldn't be landlords, it's a conflict of interest.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 am »
He should just wear his donkey jacket - causes less fuss.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:14:40 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:04:13 am
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"

Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.

At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.

Angela Raynor: Stockport.
Patrick McFadden: Paisley
David Lammy: Middlesex (But from Guyanese parents)
Yvette Cooper: Inverness
John Healey: Wakefield
Shabana Mahmood: Birmingham
Bridget Phillipson: Gateshead
Jonathan Reynolds: Sunderland
Louise Haigh: Sheffield
Lisa Nandy: Manchester
Ian Murray: Edinburgh
Jo Stevens: Swansea
Lucy Powell: Manchester
Alan Campbell: Durham
Richard Hermer: South Glamorgan
Anneliese Dodds: Aberdeen

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:16:36 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:12:03 am
I said politicians shouldn't be landlords, it's a conflict of interest.

But could also be a good thing. If you are involved in something and you work to make that better then that could be better for their tenants.

The Tories clearly didn't give a fuck because they were landlords - and one Labour MP as well.

If you are involved and you make life better for people then that can be a positive.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:21:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:16:36 am
But could also be a good thing. If you are involved in something and you work to make that better then that could be better for their tenants.

The Tories clearly didn't give a fuck because they were landlords - and one Labour MP as well.

If you are involved and you make life better for people then that can be a positive.

Because you're then relying on numerous people voting against their best interests, when you could instead just not rely on that?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:21:38 am
Because you're then relying on numerous people voting against their best interests, when you could instead just not rely on that?

Well that's where we differ I suppose.

I might be a stupid dickhead and I accept that. But I have this possibly forlorn hope that Labour MPs are broadly trying to make the country a better place.

History backs me up on this.

Every time the Tories get in, the country is poorer, more crime-ridden, services very much worse off and the country more intolerant and more hateful.

Every time Labour get in the country is better, less crime, people better off and services much better off.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:27:05 am
Well that's where we differ I suppose.

I might be a stupid dickhead and I accept that. But I have this possibly forlorn hope that Labour MPs are broadly trying to make the country a better place.

History backs me up on this.

Every time the Tories get in, the country is poorer, more crime-ridden, services very much worse off and the country more intolerant and more hateful.

Every time Labour get in the country is better, less crime, people better off and services much better off.

But laws that prevent politicians being landlords would remove/reduce the incentive for Tories to fuck over tenants when they get back into power? Meanwhile Labour politicians don't need to be landlords to be able to make changes that favour tenants.

It just seems like a win for tenants and a PR win for Labour to stop it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:32:40 am
But laws that prevent politicians being landlords would remove/reduce the incentive for Tories to fuck over tenants when they get back into power? Meanwhile Labour politicians don't need to be landlords to be able to make changes that favour tenants.

It just seems like a win for tenants and a PR win for Labour to stop it.

I can't disagree with any of that mate. :)

What I'm thinking though is that the situation we have is as it is and it is what it is.


I'm not a lawyer and I'm not a politician, but it seems that a lot of stuff in the UK is based on history and precedent. How would you go about making steps to effectively rip all that up?

To me - and I'm not an expert in any sense of the word - it seems like it would take time and effort - time and effor that would be best served in fixing the NHS, Prisons, Probation, Education and - well the list is endless..
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,481
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 am »
As they say, you cant make a good first impression twice. Starmer and this government has allowed himself/itself to be defined by their enemies.

Even with wins like getting the strikes resolved, they seem scared stiff to champion it. They've allowed the right-wing (and not so right wing!  :no) media to keep the freebies story going and going.

It shows how poor they are at basic politicking; this government has been abysmal at it.

Isn't Sue Gray supposed to be overseeing the background stuff...?

They're desperate for an Alastair Campbell figure.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:36:11 am
As they say, you cant make a good first impression twice. Starmer and this government has allowed himself/itself to be defined by their enemies.

Even with wins like getting the strikes resolved, they seem scared stiff to champion it. They've allowed the right-wing (and not so right wing!  :no) media to keep the freebies story going and going.

It shows how poor they are at basic politicking; this government has been abysmal at it.

Isn't Sue Gray supposed to be overseeing the background stuff...?

They're desperate for an Alastair Campbell figure.

Great post mate and entirely agree.

That's been the problem as long as I've been alive - the only good politician Labour has ever had really was Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell

They openly laughed at the media and the Tories and made them look stupid at every turn.

Maybe Labour should hire Peter Capaldi - he'd be fucking awesome :D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:39:15 am
Great post mate and entirely agree.

That's been the problem as long as I've been alive - the only good politician Labour has ever had really was Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell

They openly laughed at the media and the Tories and made them look stupid at every turn.

Maybe Labour should hire Peter Capaldi - he'd be fucking awesome :D
;D :thumbup
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:36:11 am
As they say, you cant make a good first impression twice. Starmer and this government has allowed himself/itself to be defined by their enemies.

Even with wins like getting the strikes resolved, they seem scared stiff to champion it. They've allowed the right-wing (and not so right wing!  :no) media to keep the freebies story going and going.

It shows how poor they are at basic politicking; this government has been abysmal at it.

Isn't Sue Gray supposed to be overseeing the background stuff...?

They're desperate for an Alastair Campbell figure.

411 seats, majority of 158 and still making a mess of it.


Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,309
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:46:14 am
411 seats, majority of 158 and still making a mess of it.




Are they?  If thery're talking about freebies, then they're not talking about WFA - if they're talking about Sue Grays salary, then they're not talking about something else.

It seems the naysayers are focussing on the trivial.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:46:14 am
411 seats, majority of 158 and still making a mess of it.




So you're against the NHS, Junior Doctors and people getting trains?

Each to their own I suppose.

But these are real things making a real difference to people.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,136
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 12:12:32 pm »
The Bank of England are a gang of fucking c*nts.

Fucking speccy fuckwit. Bailey that is, not Starmer.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:14:40 am
snip
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.

Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer

And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:

Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer

I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.

I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,719
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 12:14:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:12:32 pm
The Bank of England are a gang of fucking c*nts.

With inflation stuck at 2.2%, they were never going to reduce rates.  The era of low interest rates, are gone.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,136
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:14:58 pm
With inflation stuck at 2.2%, they were never going to reduce rates.  The era of low interest rates, are gone.

You dont have to defend him, he isnt Keir Starmer and you are not Andy.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 12:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:27:05 am
Every time Labour get in the country is better, less crime, people better off and services much better off.
That's true but that doesn't mean they get a free pass. Tony Blair's government did many good things but when they got it wrong, some of the results were disastrous - the Iraq war, PFIs, student tuition fees. If Blair could screw up then so can Starmer and people should be free to voice their concerns. It's not just on here or the right wing press either. I dip into the Byline Times and follow one or two trusted commentators (e.g. Jon Sopel) on social media and there are many who are bemused by Starmer's reluctance to consider reversing some of Brexit, there's a good deal of justifiable outrage at Starmers stance on "the subject that shall not be discussed" and there are concerns about the level of funding being accepted from certains quarters (e.g. the private healthcare sector which is already reporting rocketing profits on the back of diverted NHS funds). I also have an uneasy feeling about the backing that's being given for SEZs which seems like another privatisation project which will lead to areas of the country where there is a free-for-all on standards and rights. We do not want the Tories back in power - preferably ever - so we need this Labour government to get it right and simply standing on the sidelines cheering on whatever gets proprosed is not the way to guarantee it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,481
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.

Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer

And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:

Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer

I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.

I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.


 :thumbup

Great post
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,015
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:04:13 am
I'm going to remember this the next time you're critical of anyone on the pitch: "If you think it's so easy, Andy, why don't you go for a trial and show them how it's done? If you think you know so much about football, why don't you coach a Premier League team?"

Because as you well know, the entire political system is set up to stop any independent voices coming through. The MPs are selected by the party which takes donations from the wealthy and then uses the whip or if necessary deselection to discipline anyone who steps out of line when it comes to protecting their interests.

At the same time, the pool of MPs is narrowing to people from select backgrounds, away from unions and towards PR people, a process within Labour that has pushed them to the right and which has been ongoing for years, along with the practice of parachuting in candidates who are often from well-off southern backgrounds into safe regional seats. But I'm sure you approve of all of that fully, as you reflexively do with everything the Starmer Labour party does.

You'd be better off asking Andy to run the line next time he has a go a t pgmol😁

Maybe all MPs and their families should be forced to be tenants for 20 years. Maybe five of which in social housing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.

Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer

And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:

Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer

I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.

I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.

I didn't go to University myself or even higher education but are you saying that you'd want people with no qualifications or skills whatsoever running the country?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 01:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:46:31 am
This is the world we live in now.

If you check and do the right thing and live by the rules you're a grifting c*nt.


If you don't give a fuck and laugh at the rules and do what you want then you're golden.

I hear that the sleazy scoundrel Starmer has even got rid of Rishi Sunaks 40 million helicopter contract! When will his grifting ever end?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2786 on: Yesterday at 01:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.

Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer

And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:

Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer

I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.

I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.

Jeremy Corbyn: Privately educated, no job outside of politics

No one gave a shit when he was the Labour leader...
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,568
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2787 on: Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm
I didn't go to University myself or even higher education but are you saying that you'd want people with no qualifications or skills whatsoever running the country?

You did say yourself that anyone can become an MP.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,814
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2788 on: Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
You did say yourself that anyone can become an MP.

Under the rules it seems that anyone can put themselves for election.

Then it's up to 'the people' to try and vote for the best candidate.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2789 on: Yesterday at 03:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:36:11 am
As they say, you cant make a good first impression twice. Starmer and this government has allowed himself/itself to be defined by their enemies.

Even with wins like getting the strikes resolved, they seem scared stiff to champion it. They've allowed the right-wing (and not so right wing!  :no) media to keep the freebies story going and going.

It shows how poor they are at basic politicking; this government has been abysmal at it.

Isn't Sue Gray supposed to be overseeing the background stuff...?

They're desperate for an Alastair Campbell figure.

Great post, defines what's happened. Should be in the broadsheets' end of year summaries. You should send it to the Times and Guardian before someone steals it  ;D
Logged

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2790 on: Yesterday at 04:19:37 pm »
Totally agree, they've been fucking abysmal with their messaging and the optics so far, anything positive has been meekly championed and the bad news has been amplified without challenge far too often, they've allowed their tenure so far to be defined by right wing outlets and Starmer has failed to get in front of it. They have been made to look chaotic and inept already.

Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,162
  • How are we
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2791 on: Yesterday at 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:41:54 pm
I didn't go to University myself or even higher education but are you saying that you'd want people with no qualifications or skills whatsoever running the country?

🤦🏻‍♀️
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2792 on: Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
I'm not sure what any of that has to do with MP's professions or parachuting outsiders into safe seats but okay, since you brought it up, let's go through that list.

Angela Raynor (sic): A real world background and education outside of the big institutions. Exactly the kind of person Labour used to elect (except female, obviously)
Pat McFadden: Uni of Edinburgh, no job outside of politics
David Lammy: Harvard, lawyer
Yvette Cooper: Oxford Uni, no job outside of politics
John Healey: Cambridge Uni, began as a political journalist but some experience in the real world
Shabana Mahmood: Oxford, lawyer
Bridget Phillipson: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Jonathan Reynolds: Uni of Manchester, no job outside of politics
Louise Haigh: LSE, two years real world experience pre-politics
Lisa Nandy: Privately educated, some real world experience
Ian Murray: Uni of Edinburgh, wealthy businessman
Jo Stevens: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Lucy Powell: Oxford, no job outside of politics
Alan Campbell: Teacher
Richard Hermer: Uni of Manchester, lawyer
Anneliese Dodds: Privately educated, Oxford, politics lecturer

And the rest of the cabinet? Ignoring Kyle and Reed who've had extensive experience outside law or politics:

Starmer: Oxford, lawyer
Benn: Privately educated, family connections, no job outside politics
Kendall: Cambridge, think tank/political researcher
Miliband: Oxford PPE, family connections, less than a year outside politics
Reeves: Oxford PPE, banking
Streeting: Cambridge, no job outside politics
Jones: Lawyer

I don't think anyone could argue with the intelligence of most of those people but it isn't exactly the most diverse set of backgrounds really, is it? It isn't really a cross-section of society or a group with much experience of how ordinary people live.

I know you'll deflect and try to argue that actually, none of this matters, but maybe it does matter? Maybe there's some link between the large proportion of MPs that are landlords and an unwillingness to do anything about the horribly exploitative rental market this country has? Maybe having an extremely wealthy donor giving you lavish gifts helps to persuade you that ultimately, a wealth tax isn't 'politically sensible'? Just thinking out loud here.

Out of interest I did the same for the first Blair cabinet. Seems more diverse in terms of educational background although they all attended University. Not sure if there is that much difference in terms of work backgrounds. I think if you looked into it you'd find that the Blair cabinet would tend to be older and have spent more years in parliament? Famously plenty of Scots!

Tony Blair  Lawyer  Oxford
John Prescot  Union Rep in Merchant Navy  Hull
Gordon Brown  Academic/Journalist  Edinburgh
Lord Irvine  Lawyer  Cambridge
Anne Taylor  Career MP  Bradford
Lord Richard  MP/Lawyer  Oxford
Alistair Darling  Lawyer  Aberdeen
David Clark  Academic  Manchester
Robin Cook  Teacher  Edinburgh
Jack Straw  Lawyer/Political Adviser  Leeds
Jack Cunningham  Academic/Trade Unionist  Durham
Frank Dobson  Local Government  LSE
George Robertson  Trade Unionist  Dundee
Harriet Harman  Legal Officer  York
David Blunkett  Academic/Local Government  Sheffield
Margaret Beckett  Metallurgist/Policy researcher  Manchester Institute of Science and Tech
Chris Smith  Charity sector/Councillor  Cambridge
Claire Short  Civil Servant  Leeds
Mo Mowlam  Academic/Adult Education  Durham
Donald Dewar  Lawyer  Glasgow
Ron Davies  Local Government  Portsmouth
Gavin Strang  Scientist  Edinburgh
Peter Mandelson  TV Producer/Director of Comms - Oxford
 
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,566
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2793 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
I wonder if this trend of MPs getting younger has anything to do with it. They simply don't have enough time between leaving university and making it into parliament to have a normal job and a political career.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,738
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm
I wonder if this trend of MPs getting younger has anything to do with it. They simply don't have enough time between leaving university and making it into parliament to have a normal job and a political career.

Possibly.

Also - on the Labour side, the path of the "chosen ones" in some aspects mean they're deliberately not exposed to anything other than climbign the party machinery.

Wes Streeting is the definitive example. A (poor) NUS President, followed by numerous non-jobs and an MP role. A huge proportion of the MP intake have come up through the Labour student movement - which, having encountered them a lot in work roles - has a lot of fucking oddballs in it.

Tories are a bunch of bellends so excluded from this discussion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 