Ah fair enough.



But do you agree you are more angry about the rules in place rather than those claiming them?





I personally agree with the idea that you buy your own stuff - I have to and I can't see why anyone else can't.



But isn't that the fault of the rules rather than the person following the rules?



This stuff doesn't really bother me as I know it's largely just right wing media outlets trying to create something out of nothing, but I do wish Labour were more vocal about blocking politicians from becoming landlords and tightening the rules around gifts. Any changes would go down pretty well, would dovetail well with their messaging around plans for more houses, and would likely annoy the Tories. It seems like an easy win.