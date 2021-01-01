« previous next »
Offline koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) posted at 9:17 am on Tue, Sept 17, 2024:
Exclusive:

Labour pledges to end the 'culture of presenteeism' in Britain's workplaces and argues that a default right of flexible working will make staff more productive and loyal

Johnathan Reynolds, the business secretary, says giving staff the right to work from home or
(https://xcancel.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1835956256101601751?t=cBtYbhiIqSo_tMiTZiMNMA&s=03)

Stuff like this will do more to sway public opinion about Labour rather than who buys Keir Starmer's suits
The workers rights stuff has me quite excited, but i'm also trying not to get my hopes up
Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:41:46 pm »
The point behind this for me appears quite simple, Starmer actively attacked Johnson on this identical practise whilst in opposition. Attempting to demonstrate moral fortitude, then once in government is behaving the exact same way. Its just hypocritical.

If he agrees with this practise which he clearly does, then he shouldnt have drawn battle lines when in opposition. I frankly expected better from him, and my attitude now is theyre all the same
Online PatriotScouser

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm »
It's telling that Labour's idea of workers rights consists of the right to dissocialise the workplace and allow everyone to work as isolated atoms at home.

A) Many people can't work from home

B) Wave goodbye to the physical workplace and therefore wave goodbye to trade unionism

Labour by its very nature is a social activity, and that sociability can never be properly replicated by zoom meetings and emails. It for me spells death for the social activities that are key for creativity and cooperation. As well as the collective consciousness that makes labour organisation possible.

 
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:44:24 pm
It's telling that Labour's idea of workers rights consists of the right to dissocialise the workplace and allow everyone to work as isolated atoms at home.

A) Many people can't work from home

B) Wave goodbye to the physical workplace and therefore wave goodbye to trade unionism

Labour by its very nature is a social activity, and that sociability can never be properly replicated by zoom meetings and emails. It for me spells death for the social activities that are key for creativity and cooperation. As well as the collective consciousness that makes labour organisation possible.

Its true its not for everyone, I absolutely hated it for the isolation purposes. Training to do a new job away from colleagues is really not very fun from my experience. Doesnt mean its not good for other people though.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm »
I mean that's just a load of rubbish isn't?

A) those who can't work from home don't have to, that's what flexible working is

B) It means absolutely nothing for trade unionism

The last part is what Jacob Rees-Mogg was arguing towards the end of the Tory government when he was bullying civil servants to come back into the office.

Whatever your criticism of it is, from just one small part of the bill reported in the article, is entirely made up in your head.
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm »
Very pleased with this move it shows the Government is serious about tackling climate change and it's affect on the natural world.

https://t.co/KmO5PEOrHj
Offline oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
Labours 100 YR Record seems irrelevant to many people.
Name any Labour government in history that hasn't improved the lives of the people of this country?
Name any Tory government that have improved lives. yet people argue we owe Labour nothing, they need to prove themselves, Labour supporters support them blindly like football supporters.
 10s millions  completely ignore history.  it's got to the stage when people are mocked for supporting Labour
  The last election result tells you all you need to know.
The worst corrupt, lying, incompetent far right propaganda fascist peddling charlatan government in history only lost the election badly due to tactical voting.
Labour left a decent enough society, yet millions still believe they are both as bad as each other. after 14yrs of incompetence. Lies and corruption taking the country to ruin millions lay the blame on all politicians,  Millions choose to ignore anything good Labour did to focus on anything they don't like to make the all the same as each other attacks.  there will never be a shortage of stuff Labour never did, so happy days for the attackers.
 The country believes they are all as bad as each other, Far right/center right. far left/center left, doesn't matter, they all lost votes, they are all as bad as each other to millions so they stayed at home..


If the lesson wasn't learned after the worst 14yrs in political history then it will never be learned. the same shit cycle will be repeated over and over again,  anything Labour achieve during this period of government will be ignored. the country will go into the next election apathetic, Future generations will pay a big price for the selfish naivety of millions.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:08:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:12:31 pm
The workers rights stuff has me quite excited, but i'm also trying not to get my hopes up

Yeah, I agree. There'll be something that employers can block it "if the nature of the work demands" - obviously intended for those jobs that can't be done from home. Which then will get used by bosses with control anxiety to demand everybody come in, even if they feasible could work from home.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:10:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:41:46 pm
The point behind this for me appears quite simple, Starmer actively attacked Johnson on this identical practise whilst in opposition. Attempting to demonstrate moral fortitude, then once in government is behaving the exact same way. Its just hypocritical.

If he agrees with this practise which he clearly does, then he shouldnt have drawn battle lines when in opposition. I frankly expected better from him, and my attitude now is theyre all the same

Johnson was lying about it though and not declaring the donations through the official channels.
Johnson then tried to get rid of the parliamentary body overseeing it.
There is little, if any comparison.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:48:46 am
In many professions you are not allowed to accept any favours. There was a story recently about residents clubbing together to buy a street cleaner a holiday and his employer said he could not accept gifts. I think that was eventually overturned. But the problem remains about distinguishing between a genuine present and a bribe for people in high office - i.e. quid pro quo. We saw it in spades during the Tory government, particularly when Johnson was in office and voters are now more sensitive to it. It might be small in the bigger scheme of things but it's not a good look.


IIRC, he wasn't able to accept the holiday but a travel company ran a contrived competition with him as the winner. Think the money raised was donated to a charity of his choice.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Stuff like this will do more to sway public opinion about Labour rather than who buys Keir Starmer's suits


You give the voting public too much credit...

Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:30:39 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:10:10 pm
Johnson was lying about it though and not declaring the donations through the official channels.
Johnson then tried to get rid of the parliamentary body overseeing it.
There is little, if any comparison.

The action was identical. Accepted money from an external source to fund as a gift a luxury purchase  ::)

This is where I find tribal politics infuriating - both ends of the spectrum pick their team and create a narrative to support whatever choices, behaviours or policy decisions.

Why is it so hard to accept after 14 years of cronyism which was (rightly) hard fought by Starmer whilst in opposition - which completely broke the trust in politics and politicians. An epic failure of optics and change that this government and in particular PM could barely wait several weeks before shoving his snout into the trough.

Its embarrassingly shortsighted and has wiped out the notion that Starmer is principled on his positions.

Im saying this as a labour voter.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:15:40 pm

IIRC, he wasn't able to accept the holiday but a travel company ran a contrived competition with him as the winner. Think the money raised was donated to a charity of his choice.



Correct.
But it doesn't address LRs point that a street cleaner can't accept a declared gift.
Does seem to be mountain out of molehill thing. As long as the gifts are appropriately declared. Does it really matter?
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:34:31 pm »
I have to do training every year on this sort of stuff and also can't accept gifts that is anything more than something like a boxf chocolates... not that I get offered them.  ;D

Saying that me and a few colleageus were gifted iPads by a client once after a major piece of work was completed and went well but it had to be cleared by the directors at my work first.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:30:39 pm

The action was identical. Accepted money from an external source to fund as a gift a luxury purchase  ::)

This is where I find tribal politics infuriating - both ends of the spectrum pick their team and create a narrative to support whatever choices, behaviours or policy decisions.

Why is it so hard to accept after 14 years of cronyism which was (rightly) hard fought by Starmer whilst in opposition - which completely broke the trust in politics and politicians. An epic failure of optics and change that this government and in particular PM could barely wait several weeks before shoving his snout into the trough.

Its embarrassingly shortsighted and has wiped out the notion that Starmer is principled on his positions.

Im saying this as a labour voter.
I might get corrected on the details. But if Johnson wasn't declaring it. This is so much easier to see as a bribe .
Though I think this has come about as technically starmer didn't declare on time.  So maybe it's closer than I think.  Fucking stupid of starmer to not pay someone to make sure it is all declared. 
Politicians should declare things before they take receipt of them to avoid ambiguity. Or they should be held in some kind of escrow and they can only access them once the declaration made.
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:34:31 pm
I have to do training every year on this sort of stuff and also can't accept gifts that is anything more than something like a boxf chocolates... not that I get offered them.  ;D

Saying that me and a few colleageus were gifted iPads by a client once after a major piece of work was completed and went well but it had to be cleared by the directors at my work first.

You get to do the online bribery training too 😁. And then try to work with oil states where lots of people look at you odd if there aren't back handers.
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:36:31 pm
You get to do the online bribery training too 😁. And then try to work with oil states where lots of people look at you odd if there aren't back handers.

Yeah it's mainly about trying to get deals done or get things through customs in Africa.....
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:37:51 pm
Yeah it's mainly about trying to get deals done or get things through customs in Africa.....

I know. I was trying not to name regions of the world 😁
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
It isn't really that cut and dried as 'a simple hospitality gift' though, is it? He didn't initially declare gifts given to his wife from a Labour donor who had already bought him luxurious gifts and "had been given unrestricted access to 10 Downing Street, uncommon for anyone not formally employed in the Prime Minister's office" in return. What word would you use for someone who gets unrestricted access to the Prime Minister in return for gifts and money?

And people can't honestly claim the Prime Minister needs £300 glasses and a closet full of £3,500 suits to do his job, surely? Can he really not wait until he's out of office and making millions on the public speaking circuit?
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:32:59 pm
Correct.
But it doesn't address LRs point that a street cleaner can't accept a declared gift.
Does seem to be mountain out of molehill thing. As long as the gifts are appropriately declared. Does it really matter?

The public dont give a shit about the clothes, or what car they drive, private planes they use, wallpaper they have a fondness for etc. The only thing about this which is a bit murky is the whole donations process. Just as in real life, if people are aware that personal donations are being made to powerful people, then the first thing they ask is what is that person getting in return?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:32:59 pm
Correct.
But it doesn't address LRs point that a street cleaner can't accept a declared gift.
Does seem to be mountain out of molehill thing. As long as the gifts are appropriately declared. Does it really matter?


I work in corporate insurance and know a fair few people in corporate banking. I've seen, over the past 25 years, the introduction of increasingly punitive restrictions on accepting - or providing - even modest hospitality.

It's totally ruined the whole 'corporate junket' wheeze.  :no   


:lmao


Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 02:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:50:23 pm
It isn't really that cut and dried as 'a simple hospitality gift' though, is it? He didn't initially declare gifts given to his wife from a Labour donor who had already bought him luxurious gifts and "had been given unrestricted access to 10 Downing Street, uncommon for anyone not formally employed in the Prime Minister's office" in return. What word would you use for someone who gets unrestricted access to the Prime Minister in return for gifts and money?

And people can't honestly claim the Prime Minister needs £300 glasses and a closet full of £3,500 suits to do his job, surely? Can he really not wait until he's out of office and making millions on the public speaking circuit?


He doesnt, but most people understand that in high profile life a lot of people would buy expensive clothes. People may find that excessive but ultimately they see it the same as celebrities and stuff being in the public eye and wanting to look their best.

The main issue with all this and where people raise an eyebrow is the whole donations process and what that person gets in return for that donation.

Although has to be said my other half has a pair of Garrett Leight Kinney sunglasses and apparently Starmer wears the glasses versions of those, so he has promptly decided now to flog those off as a result.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) posted at 9:17 am on Tue, Sept 17, 2024:
Exclusive:

Labour pledges to end the 'culture of presenteeism' in Britain's workplaces and argues that a default right of flexible working will make staff more productive and loyal

Johnathan Reynolds, the business secretary, says giving staff the right to work from home or
(https://xcancel.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1835956256101601751?t=cBtYbhiIqSo_tMiTZiMNMA&s=03)

Stuff like this will do more to sway public opinion about Labour rather than who buys Keir Starmer's suits


The danger, though, is that by the time the lobbyists for corporate landlords and 'Victorian workhouse' mentality' employers have had Starmer's and Reeves' ears, expect the legislation to be watered-down to next to meaningless with copious opt-outs for employers.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:02 pm

You give the voting public too much credit...

I don't. The voting public care about 3 things - making their lives easier (which this will do), more money in their pockets (which this in theory will do) and things working properly. If all that is done then they won't give a shit who is buying Starmer and Mrs Starmer their clothes.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:14:12 pm

The danger, though, is that by the time the lobbyists for corporate landlords and 'Victorian workhouse' mentality' employers have had Starmer's and Reeves' ears, expect the legislation to be watered-down to next to meaningless with copious opt-outs for employers.


This keeps being repeated whenever a new part of the workers rights bill is revealed. I've lost count of the number of times there's been reports of the unions being angry at it being watered down before detail emerges that it hasn't been watered down
Online reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 04:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:50:23 pm
It isn't really that cut and dried as 'a simple hospitality gift' though, is it? He didn't initially declare gifts given to his wife from a Labour donor who had already bought him luxurious gifts and "had been given unrestricted access to 10 Downing Street, uncommon for anyone not formally employed in the Prime Minister's office" in return. What word would you use for someone who gets unrestricted access to the Prime Minister in return for gifts and money?

And people can't honestly claim the Prime Minister needs £300 glasses and a closet full of £3,500 suits to do his job, surely? Can he really not wait until he's out of office and making millions on the public speaking circuit?

My recent pair of glasses were £365 and they weren't fancy designer frames either.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:22:33 pm
This keeps being repeated whenever a new part of the workers rights bill is revealed. I've lost count of the number of times there's been reports of the unions being angry at it being watered down before detail emerges that it hasn't been watered down


I hope in this instance you are correct.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:15 pm

I hope in this instance you are correct.

So do I!
