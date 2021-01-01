Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) posted at 9:17 am on Tue, Sept 17, 2024:

Exclusive:



Labour pledges to end the 'culture of presenteeism' in Britain's workplaces and argues that a default right of flexible working will make staff more productive and loyal



Johnathan Reynolds, the business secretary, says giving staff the right to work from home or

(https://xcancel.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1835956256101601751?t=cBtYbhiIqSo_tMiTZiMNMA&s=03)



Stuff like this will do more to sway public opinion about Labour rather than who buys Keir Starmer's suits



The workers rights stuff has me quite excited, but i'm also trying not to get my hopes up