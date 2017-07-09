« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 93140 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 10:36:42 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:22:46 am
They can't defend it, basically.

They can't defend things that are specifically allowed?

What do they need to defend exactly?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,984
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:32:02 am
I'd argue the tens of billions siphoned/lost from PPE and Dildo Hardings Test and Trace is a far bigger impactful amount of money to care about rather than what glasses Starmer wears.

It the optics though :0)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 10:40:29 am »
No doubt the Tories are trying to make a mountain out of something that isn't as big as a mountain, but that doesn't mean it isn't an issue.

honestly I would just give the PM a budget for buying clothes when they take office - take it out of the ridiculous redecorating budget they get.

Getting it from a donor just looks dodgy.

For the football matches, if it was an FA Cup final or something that is fine, but Starmer has gone to a lot of matches - at which point really he should just be paying himself, for a corp box if deemed necessary for security.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:17 am by Elmo! »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:36 am
It the optics though :0)

 8) Eye see what you did there.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:36 am
It the optics though :0)
In many professions you are not allowed to accept any favours. There was a story recently about residents clubbing together to buy a street cleaner a holiday and his employer said he could not accept gifts. I think that was eventually overturned. But the problem remains about distinguishing between a genuine present and a bribe for people in high office - i.e. quid pro quo. We saw it in spades during the Tory government, particularly when Johnson was in office and voters are now more sensitive to it. It might be small in the bigger scheme of things but it's not a good look.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:40:29 am
No doubt the Tories are trying to make a mountain out of something that isn't as big as a mountain, but that doesn't mean it isn't an issue.

honestly I would just give the PM a budget for buying clothes when they take office - take it out of the ridiculous redecorating budget they get.

Getting it from a donor just looks dodgy.

Agreed, it's definitely unimportant in the big scheme of things and is being predictably amplified by the right-wing press. But it's also just such a silly, naive own goal considering the WFA debacle and "belt tightening" rhetoric of the last few weeks. If it's about representing the UK on the world stage and we simply must have new Savile Row tailored outfits for every appearance then maybe they could use this opportunity to reform the way all this shite is paid for and turn it into an "we're all in this together" style optics win.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:49:32 am
If it's about representing the UK on the world stage and we simply must have new Savile Row tailored outfits for every appearance then maybe they could use this opportunity to reform the way all this shite is paid for and turn it into an "we're all in this together" style optics win.
I'm sure the Starmers can afford their own clothes. Furthermore we've seen that when the Princess of Wales dresses herself or her kids in High Street fashion that it prompts other people to go and buy the same and can help boost British retail. If it's good enough for her, then it should be good enough for Mrs S and while there will be some toffs who turn their noses up I think that the British public would in general approve.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:32:02 am
I'd argue the tens of billions siphoned/lost from PPE and Dildo Hardings Test and Trace is a far bigger impactful amount of money to care about rather than what glasses Starmer wears.

What a stupid post.

A single pair of glasses costing a few hundred quid which didn't come out of the public purse is MUCH more important than literally tens of billions being wasted, the NHS completely failing and the Economy being fucked.


Bloody glasses!


Get them out! Let's get the Tories in. Now THEY can do a proper job because they haven't got any vision anyway.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:42:40 am
8) Eye see what you did there.

I peeked at that post.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
I reckon if he's getting criticised for getting free arsenal tickets and clothes for him and his wife then he's doing a good job.

People in the public eye get free shit all the fucking time. Absolutely guaranteed that this has never been raised about a tory, it's a class argument and as per usual everyone swallows it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:53:03 am
I'm sure the Starmers can afford their own clothes. Furthermore we've seen that when the Princess of Wales dresses herself or her kids in High Street fashion that it prompts other people to go and buy the same and can help boost British retail. If it's good enough for her, then it should be good enough for Mrs S and while there will be some toffs who turn their noses up I think that the British public would in general approve.

The royal family who are the worst spongers off society shouldn't be used as any reference point, sorry.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 10:55:54 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:53:03 am
I'm sure the Starmers can afford their own clothes. Furthermore we've seen that when the Princess of Wales dresses herself or her kids in High Street fashion that it prompts other people to go and buy the same and can help boost British retail. If it's good enough for her, then it should be good enough for Mrs S and while there will be some toffs who turn their noses up I think that the British public would in general approve.

You're... You're... promoting the biggest spongers in the history of the world as a good example?

:lmao
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,916
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:54:16 am
I reckon if he's getting criticised for getting free arsenal tickets and clothes for him and his wife then he's doing a good job.

People in the public eye get free shit all the fucking time. Absolutely guaranteed that this has never been raised about a tory, it's a class argument and as per usual everyone swallows it.

Remember when the worst Fox could throw at Obama was wearing a tan suit and how he ate a burger?

That's what this "story" is. A nothing burger. Nobody batted an eyelid when Rishi was flitting around the country in a private helicopter or jet. But apparently getting to watch a footie team is where the line is drawn?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:33 am
Remember when the worst Fox could throw at Obama was wearing a tan suit and how he ate a burger?

That's what this "story" is. A nothing burger. Nobody batted an eyelid when Rishi was flitting around the country in a private helicopter or jet. But apparently getting to watch a footie team is where the line is drawn?

And if you delve deeper the reason he has to have a box at Arsenal is for security because he's the PM.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:58:33 am
Remember when the worst Fox could throw at Obama was wearing a tan suit and how he ate a burger?

That's what this "story" is. A nothing burger. Nobody batted an eyelid when Rishi was flitting around the country in a private helicopter or jet. But apparently getting to watch a footie team is where the line is drawn?

Similar to sandwichgate.


This country (world) is bonkers sometimes.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 11:01:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:42 am
And if you delve deeper the reason he has to have a box at Arsenal is for security because he's the PM.

Oh stop making factual posts that make complete sense and are completely obvious.

Facts is not what we want or need here. We need hysteria and lots of running around.




Now that is the the way to respond to nothing stories about nothing.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:01:33 am
Oh stop making factual posts that make complete sense and are completely obvious.

Facts is not what we want or need here. We need hysteria and lots of running around.




Now that is the the way to respond to nothing stories about nothing.
the only one displaying hysteria is you whenever anyone posts anything faintly critical of Starmer/Labour.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:06:32 am
the only one displaying hysteria is you whenever anyone posts anything faintly critical of Starmer/Labour.

Yep, everyone else is having a fairly sensible discussion about it and Andy's just losing the plot over it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:06:32 am
the only one displaying hysteria is you whenever anyone posts anything faintly critical of Starmer/Labour.

Not being hysterical at all.

Did Starmer break any rules?

Nope.



Are you unhappy at the rules being in place? Have a go at the rules.


I'm not even sure what point you're making? Seems like a storm in a tea-cup to me. Why get hysterical about that?

I'm not surprised the Tory grifters and the gobshites on the right bang on about bullshit like this because they don't have anything else. I'm not surprised that shite like this is made out to be a big deal when the country is fucked.


There are more important things going on. If it were found out that the Prime Minister was taking millions to grift and defraud the country or work with a foreign state or not be arsed about people being murdered in the UK or standing up for foreign dictators or helping bring about the economic downfall of the country or telling countries being attacked that they should surrender then I'd be pretty angry about all that.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:17:02 am
Not being hysterical at all.

Did Starmer break any rules?

Nope.



Are you unhappy at the rules being in place? Have a go at the rules.


I'm not even sure what point you're making? Seems like a storm in a tea-cup to me. Why get hysterical about that?

I'm not surprised the Tory grifters and the gobshites on the right bang on about bullshit like this because they don't have anything else. I'm not surprised that shite like this is made out to be a big deal when the country is fucked.


There are more important things going on. If it were found out that the Prime Minister was taking millions to grift and defraud the country or work with a foreign state or not be arsed about people being murdered in the UK or standing up for foreign dictators or helping bring about the economic downfall of the country or telling countries being attacked that they should surrender then I'd be pretty angry about all that.
No-one is suggesting there are not more important things going on. I would just expect them to have a better line than "I don't have an opinion on that" if they are sending a minister out to take questions on it.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:21:04 am
No-one is suggesting there are not more important things going on. I would just expect them to have a better line than "I don't have an opinion on that" if they are sending a minister out to take questions on it.

Fair enough. If you were in that position what would you say?

I'd guess that a Prime Minister would be fairly annoyed to have someone that works for him putting words into his mouth.

One way to approach it would have been to have an emergency meeting with everyone fully briefed on what is being said, what every MP would have to say and how to respond appropriately.

That sounds like a complete waste of public money and MPs time.

It seems to me that the Grifters on the right will have hundreds of stories like this lined up and ready to roll as they aren't having a go at the people, they are trying to get the public to have a go at the system that they, themselves grift off and have been doing for nearly 15 years. They know what is there and once they get the public on-side then stories like this will appear every single week for the next five years.


For me, personally, I'd say the equivalent of 'Oh. Fuck off. Haven't you got anything better to talk about? Look at the state of the NHS and the economy'

Eagle before saying "Ok. You've had your rant" should be the beginning of the contempt that MPs and the public should have for such grifting, dishonest, two-faced bullshit.


But what would you do if you were in charge?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,916
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 11:26:12 am »
I'm fine with a minister not having an opinion. It's refreshing. I'd rather that than a load of meaningless waffle.

I'm not arsed about how Starmer gets to watch his football team. He's Prime Minister. The job has perks.

If this is what puts people's collective nose out of joint I'm amazed some people manage to get any sleep. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:26:12 am
I'm fine with a minister not having an opinion. It's refreshing. I'd rather that than a load of meaningless waffle.

I'm not arsed about how Starmer gets to watch his football team. He's Prime Minister. The job has perks.

If this is what puts people's collective nose out of joint I'm amazed some people manage to get any sleep. ;D


It doesn't happen often does it? :D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:55:54 am
You're... You're... promoting the biggest spongers in the history of the world as a good example?

:lmao
Not in general (see my previous posts) but this was a specific reference to clothing and the very idea that, shock horror, the Starmers be seen wearing something from the likes of M&S. People get too wound up about clothing and I'd take a decent honest person wearing a donkey jacket over a dishonest person in a Saville Road suit any day.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,916
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 11:28:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:37 am

It doesn't happen often does it? :D

That's why I like it!

I expect all politicians to lie to one degree or another, but that's about as honest an answer as you could expect to get.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 11:34:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:28:57 am
That's why I like it!

I expect all politicians to lie to one degree or another, but that's about as honest an answer as you could expect to get.  :D

Its not honest though is it? She's lied by saying she doesn't have an opinion on it because her opinion is probably that she doesn't care and that the press are making a mountain out of a molehill which would have caused more headlines so she didn't say it
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 11:43:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:26:09 am
Fair enough. If you were in that position what would you say?

I'd guess that a Prime Minister would be fairly annoyed to have someone that works for him putting words into his mouth.

One way to approach it would have been to have an emergency meeting with everyone fully briefed on what is being said, what every MP would have to say and how to respond appropriately.

That sounds like a complete waste of public money and MPs time.

It seems to me that the Grifters on the right will have hundreds of stories like this lined up and ready to roll as they aren't having a go at the people, they are trying to get the public to have a go at the system that they, themselves grift off and have been doing for nearly 15 years. They know what is there and once they get the public on-side then stories like this will appear every single week for the next five years.


For me, personally, I'd say the equivalent of 'Oh. Fuck off. Haven't you got anything better to talk about? Look at the state of the NHS and the economy'

Eagle before saying "Ok. You've had your rant" should be the beginning of the contempt that MPs and the public should have for such grifting, dishonest, two-faced bullshit.


But what would you do if you were in charge?
I'd expect any minister being sent on a media round to have agreed on a line with number 10, given that they knew the question would come up. Simply saying you don't have an opinion is pretty poor imo.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:43:36 am
I'd expect any minister being sent on a media round to have agreed on a line with number 10, given that they knew the question would come up. Simply saying you don't have an opinion is pretty poor imo.

So do they do that for every non-story that comes up? Do you think that's a good use of MPs time and public money?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:17:02 am
There are more important things going on. If it were found out that the Prime Minister was taking millions to <snip> work with a foreign state or not be arsed about people being murdered <snip> or standing up for foreign dictators <snip> or telling countries being attacked that they should surrender then I'd be pretty angry about all that.
Agreed. So how about we put an end to "Friends of <insert name of foreign state>" groups and stop our major political parties accepting funds from lobbyists acting on behalf of foreign states?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 