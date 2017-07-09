No-one is suggesting there are not more important things going on. I would just expect them to have a better line than "I don't have an opinion on that" if they are sending a minister out to take questions on it.



Fair enough. If you were in that position what would you say?I'd guess that a Prime Minister would be fairly annoyed to have someone that works for him putting words into his mouth.One way to approach it would have been to have an emergency meeting with everyone fully briefed on what is being said, what every MP would have to say and how to respond appropriately.That sounds like a complete waste of public money and MPs time.It seems to me that the Grifters on the right will have hundreds of stories like this lined up and ready to roll as they aren't having a go at the people, they are trying to get the public to have a go at the system that they, themselves grift off and have been doing for nearly 15 years. They know what is there and once they get the public on-side then stories like this will appear every single week for the next five years.For me, personally, I'd say the equivalent of 'Oh. Fuck off. Haven't you got anything better to talk about? Look at the state of the NHS and the economy'Eagle before saying "Ok. You've had your rant" should be the beginning of the contempt that MPs and the public should have for such grifting, dishonest, two-faced bullshit.But what would you do if you were in charge?