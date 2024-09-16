« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 92560 times)

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm »
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,556
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 pm »
The problem with fixing the budget with further cuts is that there is nothing to be gained from it. Yes it might be the "correct" way to budget, but the people will be unhappy, and after 5 years, they vote either the tories or deform in, who won't care about budgeting rules and just spend what they want (or give it to their mates).

Labour would be much better served with some sort of vague 10-year plan to reduce the deficit (ie, kicking the can down the road), and instead investing in public services and the economy.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,503
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 12:29:02 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.
And never worked a day in his life.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,766
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 12:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
No.  But, they do decide where the cuts come from.  They are also the ones who have drawn up their fiscal rules and they are the ones that commited to the NI cut (which was madness).

Not going to pretend I understand all their plans, but I think the proof will be in the pudding here.

If the national debt drops and gradually services and the economy improve then ultimately it'll be a good plan.

I'd say it's way too early to say yet either way.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.

Sounds like an episode of benefits street.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benefits_Street

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-67882913
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 12:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:37:13 pm
Not going to pretend I understand all their plans, but I think the proof will be in the pudding here.

If the national debt drops and gradually services and the economy improve then ultimately it'll be a good plan.

I'd say it's way too early to say yet either way.

The head of the fed scratching his nose will have more of an impact on those than thr wfa.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:16:40 pm
The problem with fixing the budget with further cuts is that there is nothing to be gained from it. Yes it might be the "correct" way to budget, but the people will be unhappy, and after 5 years, they vote either the tories or deform in, who won't care about budgeting rules and just spend what they want (or give it to their mates).

Labour would be much better served with some sort of vague 10-year plan to reduce the deficit (ie, kicking the can down the road), and instead investing in public services and the economy.
I visited my uncle on Saturday and he was soon in full flow about Starmer and Reeves.  In his words "I can't wait for the next by-election or local election to show Labour what I think of them taking my fuel allowance".  He then tried to show me some videos that were making fun of Reeves.

I'd be very surprised if he votes Tory so it's another easy vote for Reform UK.  They'll go full populist next election and I worry a lot of people will fall for it.  Their emergence was pragmatically useful to get the Tories out of power but Labour need to be careful not to play into their hands over the next few years.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm »
Well people can say what they want but 5 years is a long time. Doom mongering about Reform at this stage as many seem to be doing everywhere seems pretty daft. So many things will happen between then, this first Budget will be a footnote. Especially with the world as seemingly unstable as it is right now. More optimistically at some point things should start getting better, hopefully before those 5 years are up.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 04:19:39 pm »
I know that Kuenssberg is not the favourite cup of tea for many on here but I thought this was an interesting and pretty balanced article about some of the more fundamental challenges facing the government. Apologies if it has already been linked to and I missed it (I did check the last couple of days posts quickly).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c87g7vdjqzyo


I don't have a huge objection to the winter fuel payments policy - although I think that the means-testing could be thought through better (pensioners on HB only should get it as well - with the payment amount being reduced if that is necessary to make the sums add up).

What I do have a big objection to is the government spending large amounts of time and political capital on what is a pretty small saving in the big picture whilst ignoring much bigger problems. Social Care in particular is already a real mess and without swift and meaningful intervention is only going to get worse quickly, with accompanying knock on effects on the NHS. Climate Change is another that we've heard nothing about AFAIK.

It is easy to say that it is too early to complain and that the government have only just got their feet under the table but it has been clear for the last year at least that they would be coming to power and if they do nothing now having just won a massive majority they are hardly likely to start making difficult decisions further down the line when they start looking forwards to the next election.

For me the country needs much more than Labour just being better than the last government by being competent and keeping things ticking over. They need to have the courage to take long term strategic decisions and to champion policies that might not be in Labour's best interests electorally but will be in the country's best interests. If they bottle it and avoid the big elephants in the room then that will be what makes them "not much better than the Tories" - not their positions on comparatively niche arguments like the 2 child limit and WFPs.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • Red since '64
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 04:19:39 pm
I know that Kuenssberg is not the favourite cup of tea for many on here but I thought this was an interesting and pretty balanced article about some of the more fundamental challenges facing the government. Apologies if it has already been linked to and I missed it (I did check the last couple of days posts quickly).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c87g7vdjqzyo


I don't have a huge objection to the winter fuel payments policy - although I think that the means-testing could be thought through better (pensioners on HB only should get it as well - with the payment amount being reduced if that is necessary to make the sums add up).

What I do have a big objection to is the government spending large amounts of time and political capital on what is a pretty small saving in the big picture whilst ignoring much bigger problems. Social Care in particular is already a real mess and without swift and meaningful intervention is only going to get worse quickly, with accompanying knock on effects on the NHS. Climate Change is another that we've heard nothing about AFAIK.

It is easy to say that it is too early to complain and that the government have only just got their feet under the table but it has been clear for the last year at least that they would be coming to power and if they do nothing now having just won a massive majority they are hardly likely to start making difficult decisions further down the line when they start looking forwards to the next election.

For me the country needs much more than Labour just being better than the last government by being competent and keeping things ticking over. They need to have the courage to take long term strategic decisions and to champion policies that might not be in Labour's best interests electorally but will be in the country's best interests. If they bottle it and avoid the big elephants in the room then that will be what makes them "not much better than the Tories" - not their positions on comparatively niche arguments like the 2 child limit and WFPs.

Peston said much the same thing, and theyre both right in the sense that the gains fiscally are not worth the much bigger and more damaging loss of goodwill and political capital. And I write as someone who gets the allowance and as I posted previously, doesnt need it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • How are we
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 08:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 12, 2024, 09:21:33 am
Through all this we've missed the Renters Rights Bill being introduced and its very good work from Labour

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/government-reform-labour-angela-rayner-parliament-b1181299.html

I can personally (and proudly) vouch for there being an awful lot of hard work from volunteers behind the scenes that played a huge part in getting this bill to happen. Labour have included some good stuff but shouldnt get all the credit.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2531 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
Agreement reached the with junior doctors

https://xcancel.com/UKLabour/status/1835751416750576063
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,228
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 09:34:36 pm »
There has been a concerted effort (in education anyway) not to speak to public servants like pieces of shit.
Theres been a clear change of tone, one that is much more conciliatory and much more consultative, more a partnership than a facist dictatorship

This alone will make a difference  to morale in public services
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:45 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2533 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm »
New: Keir Starmer defends his handling of donor row and signals hell keep taking gifts

He insists he has to take free hospitality to Arsenal games or else he wont be able to see his team

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-09-16/keir-starmer-defends-clothes-gifts-amid-row-over-labour-donor?srnd=undefined

What a weird way to answer that question. Couldn't he pay for a hospitality ticket if he really wanted to go?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,775
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm
New: Keir Starmer defends his handling of donor row and signals hell keep taking gifts

He insists he has to take free hospitality to Arsenal games or else he wont be able to see his team

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-09-16/keir-starmer-defends-clothes-gifts-amid-row-over-labour-donor?srnd=undefined

What a weird way to answer that question. Couldn't he pay for a hospitality ticket if he really wanted to go?

£167k a year (plus expenses) obviously isn't enough to buy a nice suit and some tickets to the football.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,228
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm »
Interesting the i says that the government is considering loosening fiscal rules to allow for borrowing to boost growth .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
£167k a year (plus expenses) obviously isn't enough to buy a nice suit and some tickets to the football.

Hes a season ticket holder (apols for the Arsenal link)

https://www.justarsenal.com/uk-labour-leader-keir-starmer-is-a-lifelong-arsenal-fan-and-season-ticket-holder/368264
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2537 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
£167k a year (plus expenses) obviously isn't enough to buy a nice suit and some tickets to the football.
I'm really surprised at how inadequately he answers questions relating to his own conduct considering he couldn't shut up about the importance of integrity before they got elected.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,228
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2538 on: Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
£167k a year (plus expenses) obviously isn't enough to buy a nice suit and some tickets to the football.
This is a question of optics on the world stage.  If youre expected to attend state banquets,  make visits to other countries etc you need to be well dressed as you represent the country. So, you need a good suit.  Well, you need more than one good suit I reckon.  An a good suit costs? What? £1000? More?  (Cheap M&S man myself)

Youre going to burn though those pretty quickly (if youre anything like me). And yiure going to burn through lots of money

So, Starmer accepts then as gifts, as did his predecessor in the Labour Party and many of his predecessors as PM.  The ones who didnt accept them as gifts were filthy rich.

My thinking is you shouldnt need to be a multi millionaire to be PM and that you should get a clothing allowance  but you have to give them all away when you leave the job

I have a problem with the rich being ones who have access to being PM as they are the only ones who can reasonably afford it.

Dont think theres any easy solutions here, and I see downsides to all solutions
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,775
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2539 on: Yesterday at 10:42:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
This is a question of optics on the world stage.  If youre expected to attend state banquets,  make visits to other countries etc you need to be well dressed as you represent the country. So, you need a good suit.  Well, you need more than one good suit I reckon.  An a good suit costs? What? £1000? More?  (Cheap M&S man myself)

Youre going to burn though those pretty quickly (if youre anything like me). And yiure going to burn through lots of money

So, Starmer accepts then as gifts, as did his predecessor in the Labour Party and many of his predecessors as PM.  The ones who didnt accept them as gifts were filthy rich.

My thinking is you shouldnt need to be a multi millionaire to be PM and that you should get a clothing allowance  but you have to give them all away when you leave the job

I have a problem with the rich being ones who have access to being PM as they are the only ones who can reasonably afford it.

Dont think theres any easy solutions here, and I see downsides to all solutions

He could buy a new £1000 suit for every week of the year and still comfortably be in the top 2% of UK earners with what's left over.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2540 on: Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
£167k a year (plus expenses) obviously isn't enough to buy a nice suit and some tickets to the football.

The Bloomberg bullet point (Im not paying for the article) said hed accepted tickets on security grounds. Makes sense that it would be easier to police a hospitality seat than a random season ticket in the middle of a stand? 
Logged
Believer

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,266
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2541 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:37:02 pm
I can personally (and proudly) vouch for there being an awful lot of hard work from volunteers behind the scenes that played a huge part in getting this bill to happen. Labour have included some good stuff but shouldn’t get all the credit.

It's one of the top things to follow at the moment, I'm salivating at it

.. meanwhile, everyone goes mad about donated clothes

Politico - yet again - had it right in saying: The Conservatives are starting to throw muck and turn this into a scandal

Gullible Britain - that seems to have worked
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 07:26:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
This is a question of optics on the world stage.  If youre expected to attend state banquets,  make visits to other countries etc you need to be well dressed as you represent the country. So, you need a good suit.  Well, you need more than one good suit I reckon.  An a good suit costs? What? £1000? More?  (Cheap M&S man myself)

Youre going to burn though those pretty quickly (if youre anything like me). And yiure going to burn through lots of money

So, Starmer accepts then as gifts, as did his predecessor in the Labour Party and many of his predecessors as PM.  The ones who didnt accept them as gifts were filthy rich.

My thinking is you shouldnt need to be a multi millionaire to be PM and that you should get a clothing allowance  but you have to give them all away when you leave the job

I have a problem with the rich being ones who have access to being PM as they are the only ones who can reasonably afford it.

Dont think theres any easy solutions here, and I see downsides to all solutions

Bespoke suits are way more expensive than that, they start at £3500 for a basic suit.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 07:35:52 am »
And considering the stick Corbyn (scruffy), Johnson (never ironed and looked both too big and too small for him), and Sunak (lost school kid who's mum turned the trouser legs up to much) got for their appearance it is clearly a big thing for people in the UK (and on this site) that politicians look the part so he will have to have an expensive and well tailored wardrobe
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 07:44:15 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:35:52 am
And considering the stick Corbyn (scruffy), Johnson (never ironed and looked both too big and too small for him), and Sunak (lost school kid who's mum turned the trouser legs up to much) got for their appearance it is clearly a big thing for people in the UK (and on this site) that politicians look the part so he will have to have an expensive and well tailored wardrobe

I agree and its not like hes taking money from the public purse, its an existing Labour life peer whose held that position since 1998.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,556
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 08:06:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:34:36 pm
There has been a concerted effort (in education anyway) not to speak to public servants like pieces of shit.
Theres been a clear change of tone, one that is much more conciliatory and much more consultative, more a partnership than a facist dictatorship

This alone will make a difference  to morale in public services

The head of the university I work at has mentioned something similar - a welcome change in tone from the government, both when speaking with the universities, but also about student recruitment, especially from abroad (this is how universities finance themselves).The Tories were open hostile and racist and claimed there were too many students, which really harmed the numbers of students.


Labour do get things right, I just have qualms about handling the economy, which seems to fall back on Reeves and Starmer.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,556
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 08:12:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:35 pm
This is a question of optics on the world stage.  If you’re expected to attend state banquets,  make visits to other countries etc you need to be well dressed as you represent the country. So, you need a good suit.  Well, you need more than one good suit I reckon.  An a good suit costs? What? £1000? More?  (Cheap M&S man myself)

You’re going to burn though those pretty quickly (if you’re anything like me). And yiure going to burn through lots of money

So, Starmer accepts then as gifts, as did his predecessor in the Labour Party and many of his predecessors as PM.  The ones who didn’t accept them as gifts were filthy rich.

My thinking is you shouldn’t need to be a multi millionaire to be PM and that you should get a clothing allowance … but you have to give them all away when you leave the job

I have a problem with the rich being ones who have access to being PM as they are the only ones who can reasonably afford it.

Don’t think there’s any easy solutions here, and I see downsides to all solutions


To be honest, the clothing thing sounds more like a sponsorship deal. Surely there's advertising value in clothing a top politician?


The Arsenal ticket, meh, if he already pays for a season ticket, but they give him a hospitality seat instead to keep him safe - I dunno, there's more important things to worry about. I suppose he could offer to pay the difference for the seat he got. (Even then, he's likely getting more than one seat, he'll have security with him).
« Last Edit: Today at 08:16:27 am by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • How are we
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 08:17:15 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm
New: Keir Starmer defends his handling of donor row and signals hell keep taking gifts

He insists he has to take free hospitality to Arsenal games or else he wont be able to see his team

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-09-16/keir-starmer-defends-clothes-gifts-amid-row-over-labour-donor?srnd=undefined

What a weird way to answer that question. Couldn't he pay for a hospitality ticket if he really wanted to go?

Handouts lack the dignity of wages, mind you.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,228
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 08:20:59 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:12:14 am

To be honest, the clothing thing sounds more like a sponsorship deal. Surely there's advertising value in clothing a top politician?


The Arsenal ticket, meh, if he already pays for a season ticket, but they give him a hospitality seat instead to keep him safe - I dunno, there's more important things to worry about. I suppose he could offer to pay the difference for the seat he got. (Even then, he's likely getting more than one seat, he'll have security with him).
If we want them to dress in expensive suits (we may not) and not accept donations, we need to pay MPs more. Or certainly cabinet ministers anyway
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 08:34:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:44:15 am
I agree and its not like hes taking money from the public purse, its an existing Labour life peer whose held that position since 1998.

Its a non-story being utilised by people with ulterior motives.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 