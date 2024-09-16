I know that Kuenssberg is not the favourite cup of tea for many on here but I thought this was an interesting and pretty balanced article about some of the more fundamental challenges facing the government. Apologies if it has already been linked to and I missed it (I did check the last couple of days posts quickly).I don't have a huge objection to the winter fuel payments policy - although I think that the means-testing could be thought through better (pensioners on HB only should get it as well - with the payment amount being reduced if that is necessary to make the sums add up).What I do have a big objection to is the government spending large amounts of time and political capital on what is a pretty small saving in the big picture whilst ignoring much bigger problems. Social Care in particular is already a real mess and without swift and meaningful intervention is only going to get worse quickly, with accompanying knock on effects on the NHS. Climate Change is another that we've heard nothing about AFAIK.It is easy to say that it is too early to complain and that the government have only just got their feet under the table but it has been clear for the last year at least that they would be coming to power and if they do nothing now having just won a massive majority they are hardly likely to start making difficult decisions further down the line when they start looking forwards to the next election.For me the country needs much more than Labour just being better than the last government by being competent and keeping things ticking over. They need to have the courage to take long term strategic decisions and to champion policies that might not be in Labour's best interests electorally but will be in the country's best interests. If they bottle it and avoid the big elephants in the room then that will be what makes them "not much better than the Tories" - not their positions on comparatively niche arguments like the 2 child limit and WFPs.