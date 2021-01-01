« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 89941 times)

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 12:15:39 pm »
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,554
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 12:16:40 pm »
The problem with fixing the budget with further cuts is that there is nothing to be gained from it. Yes it might be the "correct" way to budget, but the people will be unhappy, and after 5 years, they vote either the tories or deform in, who won't care about budgeting rules and just spend what they want (or give it to their mates).

Labour would be much better served with some sort of vague 10-year plan to reduce the deficit (ie, kicking the can down the road), and instead investing in public services and the economy.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 12:29:02 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:15:39 pm
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.
And never worked a day in his life.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,766
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:40:26 am
No.  But, they do decide where the cuts come from.  They are also the ones who have drawn up their fiscal rules and they are the ones that commited to the NI cut (which was madness).

Not going to pretend I understand all their plans, but I think the proof will be in the pudding here.

If the national debt drops and gradually services and the economy improve then ultimately it'll be a good plan.

I'd say it's way too early to say yet either way.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:15:39 pm
There is pensioner with a large family of scroungers living an extravagant lifestyle at our expense who is getting a very large and unnecessary rise in his benefits. I'd like to see that tackled.

Sounds like an episode of benefits street.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benefits_Street

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-67882913
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,980
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Not going to pretend I understand all their plans, but I think the proof will be in the pudding here.

If the national debt drops and gradually services and the economy improve then ultimately it'll be a good plan.

I'd say it's way too early to say yet either way.

The head of the fed scratching his nose will have more of an impact on those than thr wfa.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 