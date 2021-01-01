The problem with fixing the budget with further cuts is that there is nothing to be gained from it. Yes it might be the "correct" way to budget, but the people will be unhappy, and after 5 years, they vote either the tories or deform in, who won't care about budgeting rules and just spend what they want (or give it to their mates).



Labour would be much better served with some sort of vague 10-year plan to reduce the deficit (ie, kicking the can down the road), and instead investing in public services and the economy.