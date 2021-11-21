« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 87931 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:00:41 pm
Starmer has said all along that painful decisions will have to be made due to the £22bn black hole in public finances.

After 14 years of Tory misrule, Labour have to be given a chance to fix it. If they fail then the Tories return in 2029

They will get a chance, they are in charge for 5 years. But we have no loyalty to them and they need to earn our trust. If they start making decisions that we believe are questionable, they have to be criticised and scrutinised.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,091
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
There's a fairly easy to administer compromise of restricting the winter fuel allowance to lower rate tax payers, reintroducing a 10% band, for example, which Brown was a b*stard to remove. There are other ways to raise money - the mooted exit tax on capital gains for those like Mullins fleeing a fair tax regime, a couple of extra bands on the top of council tax assessments, restricting free prescriptions to pensioners and those needing support (financial/multiple health needs) rather than the blanket coverage to all over 60s.

This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 01:22:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm
This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.

The real answer, and its the same for bus passes, is it is a vote winner for people who are most likely to vote.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm
This is the kind of thing that annoys me, why free prescriptions at 60? Means test it by all means up to the pension age and make it universal after pension age but why 60? These age related rules are incredibly inconsistent, free TV license at 75 etc its all over the place.

Yes, more means testing would go a long way. But the threshold needs to be higher, not £12k.

I'd also want a gliding scale, that is, if you're £2 over the threshold, you'll lose £2 from the benefit, not all of it. It can't be that hard to implement surely?!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,971
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm
Yes, more means testing would go a long way. But the threshold needs to be higher, not £12k.

I'd also want a gliding scale, that is, if you're £2 over the threshold, you'll lose £2 from the benefit, not all of it. It can't be that hard to implement surely?!
I think that would be fairer but would probably lead to people having to supply proof of income, I guess it's easier to implement this way
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm
I think that would be fairer but would probably lead to people having to supply proof of income, I guess it's easier to implement this way

They already need proof of income to decide if someone is over the threshold, so working out how much they are over the threshold shouldn't be that hard.



Or do you mean for other benefits, like bus pass or TV license? That could easily be linked to something else, so the means testing is only done once. To make it easier, there could also be  some type of categories - A qualifies you for 100% free, B qualifies you for a 50% discount, C for a 30% discount.

(If you want a complicated system, you could take other circumstance apart from income into account, maybe with a points base system. For example, higher age adds points, as do chronic illnesses. Owning a car and driving deducts points, etc.)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,770
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,572
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.
Starmer spent years banging on about integrity in politics too, laughable.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm »
Oof, the optics of that are really bad for Starmer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm »
You do know that pointing this out you are doing all you can to bring about a Tory win next time. You have to excuse dodgy stuff by Starmer.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm »
Let's not be too hasty in judgine,they need time.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2451 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm
Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over wifes clothes bought by Lord Alli
PM breached parliamentary rules by failing to declare multimillionaire donor covered the cost of a personal shopper, dresses and alterations for Lady Starmer

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/arts/article/keir-starmer-lord-alli-labour-donor-nnmvphp35

It's Boris and his wallpaper all over again. 18 grand on work clothes?! These people live on a different planet to the rest of us.

My new MP says it's totally different to anywhere else he's worked and you really do get a sense that it's a total bubble.  He said it badly needs reform.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:07:35 am »
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:43 am by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 03:54:24 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?
lets be honest though, its a failure of the system we have more than anything.

No-one actually wanted labour because they looked great and thought starmer was a fantastic leader. People voted the Tories out, not labour in. Hence why labour got less votes than both times with corbyn.

Reform changed the game and they are the reason why labour got such a majority. And now we are stuck with yet another government who can do what they wish in parliament without any pushback for the next 5 years.


My main fear is if labour fuck this chance, people will just flock to reform, because both parties are failing


Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 08:46:55 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 03:54:24 am

My main fear is if labour fuck this chance, people will just flock to reform, because both parties are failing


Your main hope maybe.  As if that racist grifter appeals to the electorate.

Where is he these days?  Shouting the odds for the orange mistake again thats where.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1947427/Trump-migrants-debate-Presidential-Harris

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/Frottage-declares-us-presidential-debate-a-score-draw-as-trump-faces-ridicule-for-abortion-and-migrant-lies/ar-AA1qodwn
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 08:47:55 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
Starmer spent years banging on about integrity in politics too, laughable.

Totally normal thing for a rich donor to buy your wife's clothes  ::)
Starmer keeps on handing open goals to the Tories.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,091
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?

So far its been pretty underwhelming to put it politely, already two unforced errors (although this one about Mrs Starmers clothes is relatively minor in comparison to the WFA debacle) is concerning because anyone with half a brain cell could see the predictable reaction to both stories but they happened none the less.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 09:09:09 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?

We cant judge them on the start, a few months in government is not enough to turn things around. However they can be criticised for possibly making the same mistakes as the past (which we will know in Oct) or huge errors in judgement.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 09:34:23 am »
https://news.sky.com/story/amp/starmer-refuses-to-rule-out-axing-single-person-council-tax-discount-13213949

Quote
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refuses to rule out axing single-person council tax discount

If theres any truth at all to this labour can already kiss the next election goodbye
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 10:07:10 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 09:34:23 am
https://news.sky.com/story/amp/starmer-refuses-to-rule-out-axing-single-person-council-tax-discount-13213949

If theres any truth at all to this labour can already kiss the next election goodbye

I'm sure there is some truth that they are refusing to rule it out, doesn't mean they are doing it either though.

Its going to be budget speculation silly season now until we get the budget
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
Never had a strong attachment to any political party, though Torys will always and forever will be cream of the crap.

That said, in general most folk felt Labour would be no better. Their start to the new era has not been strong, they are all over the shop and looking out of their depth. They have time to make things right but am not impressed so far.

I genuinely feel that as time goes on they will settle in the power bubble and make as many fuck ups as teh rest of them.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:07:10 am
I'm sure there is some truth that they are refusing to rule it out, doesn't mean they are doing it either though.

Its going to be budget speculation silly season now until we get the budget

It would be a pretty easy thing to say no to if they had no intention of doing so. They were perfectly happy to say no increases in income tax, NI and VAT categorically ruling it out but here they're deflecting makes you wonder, maybe they won't do it but it at least gives the impression they're maybe thinking about doing it. Anyway we'll see if it happens or not but it would political suicide to do such a thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:34 am by Shankly998 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 10:11:45 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:10:30 am
It would be a pretty easy thing to say no to if they had no intention of doing so. They were perfectly happy to say no increases in income tax, NI and VAT but here they're deflecting makes you wonder. Anyway we'll see if it happens or not but it would political suicide to do such a thing.

That was easy because working families are going to be protected. If we are then looking at cuts elsewhere then nothing should be ruled out.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 10:15:49 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:10:30 am
It would be a pretty easy thing to say no to if they had no intention of doing so. They were perfectly happy to say no increases in income tax, NI and VAT categorically ruling it out but here they're deflecting makes you wonder, maybe they won't do it but it at least gives the impression they're maybe thinking about doing it. Anyway we'll see if it happens or not but it would political suicide to do such a thing.

No rises in income tax, VAT and NI, wwas guaranteed during the campaign, so an easy one to rule out now.

If you rule out everything you aren't going to do now, it makes it pretty obvious what you are going to do!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm
They will get a chance, they are in charge for 5 years. But we have no loyalty to them and they need to earn our trust. If they start making decisions that we believe are questionable, they have to be criticised and scrutinised.

I agree. Let's get the Tories in. They are ace and they have our best interests to heart! I'm sure they'll sort out everything.

LABOUR OUT!! 

Yay!

:)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 03:54:24 am
lets be honest though, its a failure of the system we have more than anything.

No-one actually wanted labour because they looked great and thought starmer was a fantastic leader. People voted the Tories out, not labour in. Hence why labour got less votes than both times with corbyn.

Reform changed the game and they are the reason why labour got such a majority. And now we are stuck with yet another government who can do what they wish in parliament without any pushback for the next 5 years.


My main fear is if labour fuck this chance, people will just flock to reform, because both parties are failing





Reform will win easily next time becuse they lie more than the Tories and Johnson

The manifesto is that they will make everything ace and the country wil be the best in the world.


And people in this country are so hilariously stupid they'll lap it up.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,033
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 10:20:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:16:09 am
I agree. Let's get the Tories in. They are ace and they have our best interests to heart! I'm sure they'll sort out everything.

LABOUR OUT!! 

Yay!

:)

Well done you are better Labour supporter than me.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 10:23:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:32 am
Well done you are better Labour supporter than me.



People like us realise what the Tories have done. We understand that things can be crap and an honest government will spell that out.

If the rest of the country thought like us and understood stuff then I wouldn't mind.

But they don't do they? I can joke about this with you because you're intelligent and informed.

Our general populice are as thick as pig shit. I always argued against that idea and I think I'm wrong now given evidence every single day of my life.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,572
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 10:30:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:23:43 am
People like us realise what the Tories have done. We understand that things can be crap and an honest government will spell that out.

If the rest of the country thought like us and understood stuff then I wouldn't mind.

But they don't do they? I can joke about this with you because you're intelligent and informed.

Our general populice are as thick as pig shit. I always argued against that idea and I think I'm wrong now given evidence every single day of my life.
You can't accept any criticism of labour without jumping down someone's throat. That's not normal.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,572
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:07:35 am
Fucking shite start by Labour all told. Expected better. And before their defenders of literally everything come in. I do know I prefer this than Tories. But I have the right to think they're a bit meh too. Just stay out the news a bit at the start and quietly go about it like with the doctors pay talks etc. was that too much to ask?
So did I to be honest, I'm surprised by the unforced fuck ups they've already made and it doesn't exactly fill me with confidence moving forward.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 10:36:54 am »
Yep.  It's the unfored errors that have been disappointing.

We should still be riding on the crest of a wave, but it doesn't feel like that, anymore.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 10:40:46 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:30:55 am
You can't accept any criticism of labour without jumping down someone's throat. That's not normal.

I can't accept criticism if it's uninformed and doesn't look at the facts.

Do you think Labour want to have to make the decisions they are making? Do you think they are doing it for a laugh?

But. More importantly do you think the Tories did an amazing job and made this country more prosperous, fairer and a brilliant place to live?


You are entitled to have your opinion, of course, but personally I think the Tories have made the country weaker, poorer, more unfair and pretty much fucked.


ANY government that came in after their shithouse shit show would struggle. Please. Prove to me that I'm wrong.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,749
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:40:46 am
I can't accept criticism if it's uninformed and doesn't look at the facts.

Do you think Labour want to have to make the decisions they are making? Do you think they are doing it for a laugh?

But. More importantly do you think the Tories did an amazing job and made this country more prosperous, fairer and a brilliant place to live?


You are entitled to have your opinion, of course, but personally I think the Tories have made the country weaker, poorer, more unfair and pretty much fucked.


ANY government that came in after their shithouse shit show would struggle. Please. Prove to me that I'm wrong.

Say nothing of leaving the country bankrupt into the bargain. The Tories deliberately ran everything down to the worst possible situation, as they knew it would mean Labour would have to be the ones to attempt to make it better. They know more than anything the hard choices which Labour will have to make in the short term, for there to be any chance of improving the long-term future. They will also be banking on the fact that people would get pissed of in the meantime and lose patience and turn on Labour. Being in Government is tough because you have to make hard choices. Sadly too many have made the mistake in thinking it would be easy to change things quickly. It was never going to be that way, I knew it from the start. I am not that bothered what people think in this moment, it's how things are at the end of five years which will show the true picture.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 