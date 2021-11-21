I can't accept criticism if it's uninformed and doesn't look at the facts.



Do you think Labour want to have to make the decisions they are making? Do you think they are doing it for a laugh?



But. More importantly do you think the Tories did an amazing job and made this country more prosperous, fairer and a brilliant place to live?





You are entitled to have your opinion, of course, but personally I think the Tories have made the country weaker, poorer, more unfair and pretty much fucked.





ANY government that came in after their shithouse shit show would struggle. Please. Prove to me that I'm wrong.



Say nothing of leaving the country bankrupt into the bargain. The Tories deliberately ran everything down to the worst possible situation, as they knew it would mean Labour would have to be the ones to attempt to make it better. They know more than anything the hard choices which Labour will have to make in the short term, for there to be any chance of improving the long-term future. They will also be banking on the fact that people would get pissed of in the meantime and lose patience and turn on Labour. Being in Government is tough because you have to make hard choices. Sadly too many have made the mistake in thinking it would be easy to change things quickly. It was never going to be that way, I knew it from the start. I am not that bothered what people think in this moment, it's how things are at the end of five years which will show the true picture.