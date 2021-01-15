« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
The Tories and their media mates have already won

The country is fucked and it's all Labour's fault


This country deserves to be fucking buried. Fucking thick inbred fucking twats.



100%, the Tories fucked the country and Labour are trying to clean up the mess they made, what did people expect to happen
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm
100%, the Tories fucked the country and Labour are trying to clean up the mess they made, what did people expect to happen

I've honestly given up mate. 

Everyone I've spoken to is complaining as if this is all Labours fault** and that Labour are c*nts for doing it.


** Oh. And the immigrants as well.


These are even now intelligent previously thinking people.


I honestly wonder if there is anyone left that isn't an actual fucking thick Daily Mail reading fucking zombie.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:44:31 am »
If this turns out to be a government that rules by pragmatism rather than minute-by-minute indecision; if this turns out to be a government run like they mean it, like they're in it for the real reasons of everything; if they make decisions which confuse and outrage the passersby and outlets that make sales out of outrage

Good

I'm keeping up with it. Some of it is a let down. Some of it is very good. Very little has impacted me or my family directly so far. I feel somewhat represented. Somewhat not.

I look at the calendar. After living some of the mess out there... - no time has passed at all

If you measure it by what in your actual life has changed and you alone... though that is some metric

I felt enough of the bite of the previous government to say my actual life was made worse. If  you ignore the hysteria and projections....nothin's appenin

But I clamour not for the clown shows of constant "entertainments" of past governments.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:16:01 am »
Sick of reading posts on Facebook about the winter heating allowance.  People really are fucking thick as shit.    They should ask why the payment needed in the first place!   Because the state pension is one of the lowest in Europe?   Because the cost of living is so expensive?   Because the Tories have well and truly shafted the country over the last 45 years?   I really despair,  if it wasnt for Brexit and the removal of my freedom of movement I would be off tomorrow.   
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Suprided it need saying again, No one is saying the Tories haven't fucked the cpuntry, but removing the WFA from people on 12k a year is a choice and the new c*nts are being criticised for making that choice.

Its not difficult to comprehend.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:16:01 am
Sick of reading posts on Facebook about the winter heating allowance.  People really are fucking thick as shit.    They should ask why the payment needed in the first place!   Because the state pension is one of the lowest in Europe?   Because the cost of living is so expensive?   Because the Tories have well and truly shafted the country over the last 45 years?   I really despair,  if it wasnt for Brexit and the removal of my freedom of movement I would be off tomorrow.   

I think some of the larger EU countries have various thresholds underpinning pension provision.  Higher amounts are means tested but generally even the minimum (not means tested) is higher than UK.

I think Ireland has a standard amount in same way UK has, although irelands is currently 277.30 per week compared with £221.20 in UK. 

https://mypension.ie/what-is-the-state-pension/#2

And as has been posted in this thread, some older folk get less than £221.20 in UK and have to apply for pension credit to top up the difference effectively.

Edit: without googling Id guess the state pension retirement age across comparable countries is also lower.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:05 am by TSC »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:01:30 am
Suprided it need saying again, No one is saying the Tories haven't fucked the cpuntry, but removing the WFA from people on 12k a year is a choice and the new c*nts are being criticised for making that choice.

Its not difficult to comprehend.

Yep.

Not only is it shit for low income pensioners that need it, it is also shit for the party in general, as the optics are terrible and it has created so many negative headlines.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:38:08 am
Yep.

Not only is it shit for low income pensioners that need it, it is also shit for the party in general, as it has created so many negative headlines.

When you have 'The left' and 'The right' and all the tools that are part of this having a go at Labour you get to the stage where I am beginning to think the Tories getting in, removing everyones rights, disbanding the NHS and removing every public service while giving all the money in the country to the rich while the serfs work til they are dead and anyone sick or ill dies to save money is the only way that thick bastards might think that 'Oh. That's what people meant'
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:47:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:14 am
When you have 'The left' and 'The right' and all the tools that are part of this having a go at Labour you get to the stage where I am beginning to think the Tories getting in, removing everyones rights, disbanding the NHS and removing every public service while giving all the money in the country to the rich while the serfs work til they are dead and anyone sick or ill dies to save money is the only way that thick bastards might think that 'Oh. That's what people meant'

Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.

It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented.  If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.

It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.

As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.

As it stands, it was a shitshow.  I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:13:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:52 am
Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.

It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented.  If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.

It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.

As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.

As it stands, it was a shitshow.  I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.
For Andy it appears that anyone with measured criticism of labour is some tory stooge.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:52 am
Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.

It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented.  If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.

It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.

As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.

As it stands, it was a shitshow.  I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.

Labour will make mistakes.

I personally don't think this isn't one of them. At the moment if you have £1M or £1BN in the bank then you get this 'benefit' - is that 'right' ?


When you actually look at what is being proposed there are nearly 1 million people that desperately need this money and don't claim. Is that 'right?'


The only downside I can see is people that have fallen just outside the cut off zone and I hope they can be catered for. But that's a small number of people.



I am getting to the stage where I think that the people talking about this haven't actually got off their backsides and read anything to do with the reasoning or the state of public finances.


This country is so fucked and 14 years of Tory grifting apparantly is all Labours fault.


When did people in this country get so gullible, easily led and - let's be honest here - so fucking stupid they can't even get to the own opinions without doing any research?


We used to laugh at Americans for being gullible and stupid but the people in the UK are fucking way dimmer than even them. Maybe it's a 'Western' thing - perhaps the 'West' is something that shouldn't continue. The World and the people of the world would be so much better off without us dickheads in it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 10:29:06 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:13:35 am
For Andy it appears that anyone with measured criticism of labour is some tory stooge.

I'm all for measured criticism as long as their is some evidence behind it.

For instance people will say this change is wrong while not even knowing that literal billionaires get it.

How do you square that circle?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
This isn't attack on pensioners but just trying to highlight the "general" wealth



and to hopefully give some context to why cuts for the right pensioners is a redistribution of wealth but I am in no way saying pensioners on low incomes don't need continued support.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 10:41:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:31:38 am
This isn't attack on pensioners but just trying to highlight the "general" wealth



and to hopefully give some context to why cuts for the right pensioners is a redistribution of wealth but I am in no way saying pensioners on low incomes don't need continued support.

I agree with you. But more importantly you've done a little research. You've looked behind the headlines and your reaction is to try and understand why Labour think this is the right move.

With the arguments I've had about this there is just rage and shouting and usually decends into pathetic arguments.


I remember the 70s and although I was only a young kid, politics programmes fascinated me (Though I didn't really understand much that was said or talked about) - but the reasoning and logic and debate and respect and ideas were clearly measured, well thought-out and made you think.


Today answers are black or white, zero or one. No shades of grey allowed. No thinking allowed. Nothing behind the headlines is allowed.


It's actually quite depressing.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 10:45:58 am »
You storm into the thread calling everyone who disagrees with you "Fucking thick inbred fucking twats" and then complain about no shades of grey being allowed :lmao
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:45:58 am
You storm into the thread calling everyone who disagrees with you "Fucking thick inbred fucking twats" and then complain about no shades of grey being allowed :lmao

Bullshit.

I haven't said that about one person on this site. I was talking about dickheads I've been seeing on social media and on stuff like Youtube.

But you know that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:27:14 am
Labour will make mistakes.

I personally don't think this isn't one of them. At the moment if you have £1M or £1BN in the bank then you get this 'benefit' - is that 'right' ?


When you actually look at what is being proposed there are nearly 1 million people that desperately need this money and don't claim. Is that 'right?'


The only downside I can see is people that have fallen just outside the cut off zone and I hope they can be catered for. But that's a small number of people.



I am getting to the stage where I think that the people talking about this haven't actually got off their backsides and read anything to do with the reasoning or the state of public finances.


This country is so fucked and 14 years of Tory grifting apparantly is all Labours fault.


When did people in this country get so gullible, easily led and - let's be honest here - so fucking stupid they can't even get to the own opinions without doing any research?


We used to laugh at Americans for being gullible and stupid but the people in the UK are fucking way dimmer than even them. Maybe it's a 'Western' thing - perhaps the 'West' is something that shouldn't continue. The World and the people of the world would be so much better off without us dickheads in it.

I haven't read anything from in here, or a Labour MP (including my own), who are arguing for the wealthy to retain these payments.  Age UK, Labour MPs, and poster on here, are saying the threshold is way too low and vulnerable groups will be hit.

Can anyone in here genuinely say 12 k a year is a good income, particularly if you rent your home?

How much are the posters in here earning a year, compared to 12 k?


Should Labour be taking money from people on 12 k a year??
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:57:29 am
I haven't read anything from in here, or a Labour MP (including my own), who are arguing for the wealthy to retain these payments.  Age UK, Labour MPs, and poster on here, are saying the threshold is way too low and vulnerable groups will be hit.

Can anyone in here genuinely say 12 k a year is a good income, particularly if you rent your home?

How much are the posters in here earning a year, compared to 12 k?

There's nothing on here arguing Alan Sugar or Richard Branson need the winter fuel payment - as usual, Andy has had an argument on Facebook and then decided to continue it on RAWK with a different set of people for some reason.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 11:04:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:57:29 am
I haven't read anything from in here, or a Labour MP (including my own), who are arguing for the wealthy to retain these payments.  Age UK, Labour MPs, and poster on here, are saying the threshold is way too low and vulnerable groups will be hit.

Can anyone in here genuinely say 12 k a year is a good income, particularly if you rent your home?

How much are the posters in here earning a year, compared to 12 k?

That's the bit I absolutely agree with. I think they need to take a good look at the threshold.

We totally agree there. But I think the plan itself is a good one.


Well. Not a good one - but a necessary step - among a lot of other steps to try and sort the country out. I imagine there will be tons of other things that aren't going to be popular coming along the line. The difference it seems to me is that the Tories grifted things to give money to the rich and their mates but Labour are trying to patch the damage up.

The thing I find concerning is how much the 'average joe' is believing the stuff being said. More and more I'm seeing pretty much direct quotes from Reform about how if they get rid of the EHCR in the UK and if they do this or that then the NHS will be fixed overnight, the economy will be fixed overnight. They will deport anyone and everyone and everything will be fantastic.

Ten years ago if you told me people would believe this I'd have laughed. Today I'm not so sure.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:57:29 am
I haven't read anything from in here, or a Labour MP (including my own), who are arguing for the wealthy to retain these payments.  Age UK, Labour MPs, and poster on here, are saying the threshold is way too low and vulnerable groups will be hit.

Can anyone in here genuinely say 12 k a year is a good income, particularly if you rent your home?

How much are the posters in here earning a year, compared to 12 k?


Should Labour be taking money from people on 12 k a year??

80% of pensioners live in homes they own outright. So for the majority there are far fewer outgoings than most younger people. 1000 quid a month with no mortgage? The average person pays £399 a month for household bills, leaving £601 for other things. So it's only really that 20% that may struggle as they have to pay rental/mortgage.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 11:11:36 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:09:57 am
80% of pensioners live in homes they own outright. So for the majority there are far fewer outgoings than most younger people. 1000 quid a month with no mortgage? The average person pays £399 a month for household bills, leaving £601 for other things. So it's only really that 20% that may struggle as they have to pay rental/mortgage.

What about the ones that rent and don't own homes.  Do they just have to suck it up and cut down on their food and heating (or die)?  Is that what you are arguing here?

12 k a year pensioners who rent their homes - what about these people?  Is it okay to take the payment from them?

The policy was highlighted on spreadsheets and graphs - in reality it's shit (as it is).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:11:36 am
What about the ones that rent and don't own homes.  Do they just have to suck it up and cut down on their food and heating (or die)?  Is that what you are arguing here?

12 k a year pensioners who rent their homes - what about these people?  Is it okay to take the payment from them?

The line has to be somewhere though doesn't it? And you can't please everyone. They can apply for housing benefit, which pays up to 100% of their rental/mortgage.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
They also can get:

Free bus pass
National insurance exemption
Pension credit
Free prescriptions
Discounted water bills
Savings credit
Potentially free council tax
Potentially free dental treatment
Cold weather payment

So I'd say focusing on making sure pensioners are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to is more important than whether or not they get an extra £300 quid a year winter fuel payment. Compare the benefits they can get to the rest of us...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 11, 2024, 11:45:47 am
You can top up your state pension if you have years for which you made insufficient NI contributions. It costs around £900 for each missing year but you have to be very careful which year you pick to top up. Topping up missing years before 2016 can have no impact (i.e. £900 down the drain). Thankfully you can top up online now and I think they only offer you years to top up that will have a positive effect on your pension.

Just a thought on this which I have used recently . If you have missing NI contributions which will affect your future state pension and you have been in receipt of child benefit but it went to your working partner , you can have them years transferred to your NI account . Ive managed to transfer 18 years contributions to me resulting in me getting the full state pension .
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:16:41 am
The line has to be somewhere though doesn't it? And you can't please everyone. They can apply for housing benefit, which pays up to 100% of their rental/mortgage.

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:21:06 am
They also can get:

Free bus pass
National insurance exemption
Pension credit
Free prescriptions
Discounted water bills
Savings credit
Potentially free council tax
Potentially free dental treatment
Cold weather payment

So I'd say focusing on making sure pensioners are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to is more important than whether or not they get an extra £300 quid a year winter fuel payment. Compare the benefits they can get to the rest of us...

Easy to say when it's not you having to choose between eating or heating, I guess.

You are incorrect on many counts.  I'll come back to this later.  Like the average person, you don't know the benefits system.  And, after 14 years of Tory rule, the benefits system isn't fit for purpose and cannot be relied upon as an adequate safety net.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 11:28:28 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:21:06 am
They also can get:

Free bus pass
National insurance exemption
Pension credit
Free prescriptions
Discounted water bills
Savings credit
Potentially free council tax
Potentially free dental treatment
Cold weather payment

So I'd say focusing on making sure pensioners are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to is more important than whether or not they get an extra £300 quid a year winter fuel payment. Compare the benefits they can get to the rest of us...

If only there were dentists and serviced bus routes etc 😁
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:24:27 am
Easy to say when it's not you having to choose between eating or heating, I guess.

You are incorrect on many counts.  I'll come back to this later.  Like the average person, you don't know the benefits system.  And, after 1 years of Tory rule, the benefits system isn't fit for purpose and cannot be relied upon as an adequate safety net, any longer.

I wait with baited breath.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:28:28 am
If only there were dentists and serviced bus routes etc 😁

Pretty easy round where I live. Load of buses into Chester for my mum and most people her age go private.

Also, for what it's worth, it'd be great if all pensioners could access unlimited benefits, hell, wouldn't it be great if none of us had to struggle each month just to make ends meet? The problem is, the buck has to stop somewhere and pensioners have had it far easier than the rest of us under 14 years of Tory mismanagement.

I also come from the standpoint of having two pensioner parents, one of whom is sitting on a fortune, claiming all the benefits on top of that and living the life of luxury whilst myself and my family pretty much struggle to make ends meet despite having two good jobs and being very frugal with our money. Am I bitter? Of course.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 11:34:59 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 11:22:06 am
Just a thought on this which I have used recently . If you have missing NI contributions which will affect your future state pension and you have been in receipt of child benefit but it went to your working partner , you can have them years transferred to your NI account . Ive managed to transfer 18 years contributions to me resulting in me getting the full state pension .
Useful info .
 Thanks
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 11:37:06 am »
The graph shows a lot of pensioners' wealth is tied up in housing.  I know many don't want to move. As is their prerogative. Bit I think many want to leave an inheritance. Something to smooth the path to downsizing and using the spare cash to help the sprogs now might make sense. Especially, if that gets said sprogs out of renting or pays a ton off high interest mortgages.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:16:41 am
The line has to be somewhere though doesn't it? And you can't please everyone. They can apply for housing benefit, which pays up to 100% of their rental/mortgage.
yes exactly, where do you draw the line? If it was £15k, there would be those saying that is too low. I'm still unsure if the threshold chosen is the right one but as I said before, My Mum when she was alive was getting this benefit. She had £2.5k coming in each month from various sources, including state and private pensions, attendance allowance etc, she had no mortgage to pay yet she would get this benefit each winter.

She also had £45k in the bank.

The mother in law the same, less coming in each month but a lot more in the bank, moaning all the time that she needs the WFA, she's just gone off on a cruise with her neighbour!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11
Easy to say when it's not you having to choose between eating or heating, I guess.

You are incorrect on many counts.  I'll come back to this later.  Like the average person, you don't know the benefits system.  And, after 14 years of Tory rule, the benefits system isn't fit for purpose and cannot be relied upon as an adequate safety net.

I broadly agree and as a survivor (exactly the correct term) of universal credit it can't be bandied around enough how rotten our benefits safety net is, and Labour should absoluely, no questions asked, be making that a top priority

But I see it as seperate from this winter fuel payment thing - the fact is, there has been a massive takeup of pension credit as worried pensioners are buckling down

That's a GOOD thing to get what you are entitled to.

I'm not sure I'd gamble so wildly but the thing about the winter fuel payment is worry comes first at the expense of what's actually going on. What is actually going on is 1) a lot of worry about something that hasn't happened yet, 2) our MPs largely voting for it, and 3) the people fearing being affected are making moves - or their loved ones are - to shore them up for the winter.

Point 3 is valuable and keeps. Getting. Lost. It's easy to criminalise the benefits system and I was near death with universal credit but ANY money coming in is worth getting. If you are entitled to it, GET THAT BAG as they seem to say in the south.

Labour have done some bad on this - for example if pension credit had 100% takeup it would be more expensive than if they didn't change the winter fuel payment

There is a horrendous short termism to the politics in this country and the truth of the winter fuel payment cut is that it's a massive gamble - not one I support - but it is happening, and everyone's energy is better used on shoring up themselves and those they love - indeed I would say that is the stated purpose

Don't get me wrong they have done this back to front and there's plenty to criticise but there's so much going on and yet the conversation hasn't moved an inch? Our MPs are RIGHT THERE. Get. Heard.
