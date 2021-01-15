Easy to say when it's not you having to choose between eating or heating, I guess.



You are incorrect on many counts. I'll come back to this later. Like the average person, you don't know the benefits system. And, after 14 years of Tory rule, the benefits system isn't fit for purpose and cannot be relied upon as an adequate safety net.



I broadly agree and as a survivor (exactly the correct term) of universal credit it can't be bandied around enough how rotten our benefits safety net is, and Labour should absoluely, no questions asked, be making that a top priorityBut I see it as seperate from this winter fuel payment thing - the fact is, there has been a massive takeup of pension credit as worried pensioners are buckling downThat's a GOOD thing to get what you are entitled to.I'm not sure I'd gamble so wildly but the thing about the winter fuel payment is worry comes first at the expense of what's actually going on. What is actually going on is 1) a lot of worry about something that hasn't happened yet, 2) our MPs largely voting for it, and 3) the people fearing being affected are making moves - or their loved ones are - to shore them up for the winter.Point 3 is valuable and keeps. Getting. Lost. It's easy to criminalise the benefits system and I was near death with universal credit but ANY money coming in is worth getting. If you are entitled to it, GET THAT BAG as they seem to say in the south.Labour have done some bad on this - for example if pension credit had 100% takeup it would be more expensive than if they didn't change the winter fuel paymentThere is a horrendous short termism to the politics in this country and the truth of the winter fuel payment cut is that it's a massive gamble - not one I support - but it is happening, and everyone's energy is better used on shoring up themselves and those they love - indeed I would say that is the stated purposeDon't get me wrong they have done this back to front and there's plenty to criticise but there's so much going on and yet the conversation hasn't moved an inch? Our MPs are RIGHT THERE. Get. Heard.