If this turns out to be a government that rules by pragmatism rather than minute-by-minute indecision; if this turns out to be a government run like they mean it, like they're in it for the real reasons of everything; if they make decisions which confuse and outrage the passersby and outlets that make sales out of outrage



Good



I'm keeping up with it. Some of it is a let down. Some of it is very good. Very little has impacted me or my family directly so far. I feel somewhat represented. Somewhat not.



I look at the calendar. After living some of the mess out there... - no time has passed at all



If you measure it by what in your actual life has changed and you alone... though that is some metric



I felt enough of the bite of the previous government to say my actual life was made worse. If you ignore the hysteria and projections....nothin's appenin



But I clamour not for the clown shows of constant "entertainments" of past governments.