Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 85556 times)

Online Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
The Tories and their media mates have already won

The country is fucked and it's all Labour's fault


This country deserves to be fucking buried. Fucking thick inbred fucking twats.



100%, the Tories fucked the country and Labour are trying to clean up the mess they made, what did people expect to happen
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm
100%, the Tories fucked the country and Labour are trying to clean up the mess they made, what did people expect to happen

I've honestly given up mate. 

Everyone I've spoken to is complaining as if this is all Labours fault** and that Labour are c*nts for doing it.


** Oh. And the immigrants as well.


These are even now intelligent previously thinking people.


I honestly wonder if there is anyone left that isn't an actual fucking thick Daily Mail reading fucking zombie.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:44:31 am »
If this turns out to be a government that rules by pragmatism rather than minute-by-minute indecision; if this turns out to be a government run like they mean it, like they're in it for the real reasons of everything; if they make decisions which confuse and outrage the passersby and outlets that make sales out of outrage

Good

I'm keeping up with it. Some of it is a let down. Some of it is very good. Very little has impacted me or my family directly so far. I feel somewhat represented. Somewhat not.

I look at the calendar. After living some of the mess out there... - no time has passed at all

If you measure it by what in your actual life has changed and you alone... though that is some metric

I felt enough of the bite of the previous government to say my actual life was made worse. If  you ignore the hysteria and projections....nothin's appenin

But I clamour not for the clown shows of constant "entertainments" of past governments.
Offline spen71

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:16:01 am »
Sick of reading posts on Facebook about the winter heating allowance.  People really are fucking thick as shit.    They should ask why the payment needed in the first place!   Because the state pension is one of the lowest in Europe?   Because the cost of living is so expensive?   Because the Tories have well and truly shafted the country over the last 45 years?   I really despair,  if it wasnt for Brexit and the removal of my freedom of movement I would be off tomorrow.   
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Suprided it need saying again, No one is saying the Tories haven't fucked the cpuntry, but removing the WFA from people on 12k a year is a choice and the new c*nts are being criticised for making that choice.

Its not difficult to comprehend.

Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:16:01 am
Sick of reading posts on Facebook about the winter heating allowance.  People really are fucking thick as shit.    They should ask why the payment needed in the first place!   Because the state pension is one of the lowest in Europe?   Because the cost of living is so expensive?   Because the Tories have well and truly shafted the country over the last 45 years?   I really despair,  if it wasnt for Brexit and the removal of my freedom of movement I would be off tomorrow.   

I think some of the larger EU countries have various thresholds underpinning pension provision.  Higher amounts are means tested but generally even the minimum (not means tested) is higher than UK.

I think Ireland has a standard amount in same way UK has, although irelands is currently 277.30 per week compared with £221.20 in UK. 

https://mypension.ie/what-is-the-state-pension/#2

And as has been posted in this thread, some older folk get less than £221.20 in UK and have to apply for pension credit to top up the difference effectively.

Edit: without googling Id guess the state pension retirement age across comparable countries is also lower.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:01:30 am
Suprided it need saying again, No one is saying the Tories haven't fucked the cpuntry, but removing the WFA from people on 12k a year is a choice and the new c*nts are being criticised for making that choice.

Its not difficult to comprehend.

Yep.

Not only is it shit for low income pensioners that need it, it is also shit for the party in general, as the optics are terrible and it has created so many negative headlines.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:38:08 am
Yep.

Not only is it shit for low income pensioners that need it, it is also shit for the party in general, as it has created so many negative headlines.

When you have 'The left' and 'The right' and all the tools that are part of this having a go at Labour you get to the stage where I am beginning to think the Tories getting in, removing everyones rights, disbanding the NHS and removing every public service while giving all the money in the country to the rich while the serfs work til they are dead and anyone sick or ill dies to save money is the only way that thick bastards might think that 'Oh. That's what people meant'
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:47:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:14 am
When you have 'The left' and 'The right' and all the tools that are part of this having a go at Labour you get to the stage where I am beginning to think the Tories getting in, removing everyones rights, disbanding the NHS and removing every public service while giving all the money in the country to the rich while the serfs work til they are dead and anyone sick or ill dies to save money is the only way that thick bastards might think that 'Oh. That's what people meant'

Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.

It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented.  If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.

It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.

As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.

As it stands, it was a shitshow.  I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:13:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:52 am
Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.

It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented.  If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.

It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.

As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.

As it stands, it was a shitshow.  I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.
For Andy it appears that anyone with measured criticism of labour is some tory stooge.
