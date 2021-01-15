When you have 'The left' and 'The right' and all the tools that are part of this having a go at Labour you get to the stage where I am beginning to think the Tories getting in, removing everyones rights, disbanding the NHS and removing every public service while giving all the money in the country to the rich while the serfs work til they are dead and anyone sick or ill dies to save money is the only way that thick bastards might think that 'Oh. That's what people meant'
Governments make choices, and this was a wrong one.
It was poorly planned, poorly thought out, and poorly implemented. If they went about it differently, the outcome would have been different, I believe.
It seems that people in the treasury came to Reeves with this idea, and she said fine.
As has been said previously, if it was implemented next year, with a higher threshold, I don't think there would be so much pushback against it - not from the Labour side, anyway.
As it stands, it was a shitshow. I am so disappointed for the people that need it and for the party in general.