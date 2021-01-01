So my question about this would be, if this were true, you would expect both the Welsh and Scottish NHS's (under Labour and the SNP respectively) to outperform the English NHS considerably. If the English NHS is inefficient, that means essentially an inflated amount in Barnett money.



Now the Scottish NHs does outpeform the English NHS in many ways, but the Welsh under Labour is generally much worse. And if you look at waiting times, the waiting lists for example generally track each other, at different levels but they have gone up together and dropped together over the years.



That to me says it is a general funding issue as it is the common theme across the 3 countries. Or is it just a cultural thing where 3 different countries and 3 different parties don't know how to organise an efficient healthcare system?



(Apologies to Northern Ireland for being ignorant of the situation there).



All three of the devolved administrations have free prescriptions for all, Wales have had that for the best part of 25 years, probably a drain on the resources in quite a big way.I have no idea what the cost of a prescription is now in England and I'm grateful that Wales' prescriptions are free.I have three prescriptions a month, the missus has around 5 for various ailments. Let's say the cost of each prescription is £10 so that's £80 a month going on prescriptions, which is the best part of a grand per year.I could afford to pay that now but a few years ago it would have been a struggle.No idea what the cost of free prescriptions has been to the Welsh NHS over the years but it's probably over a billion quid if not more.As I said no idea of the exact figure so I might be way off the mark.My experience of the Welsh NHS is mixed, it depends on the ailments, cancer care I think is good, from experience with the father in law a few years ago.The Waiting times for ambulances is ridiculous though, over 24 hours we were waiting to get him into hospital in the last week of his life.My Mum was on and out of hospital a number of times before she passed away earlier this year. The first couple of times dealing with serious broken bones she had exceptional care. Last year not so good, she was kept in longer than she needed to be but that was down to waiting for a care package to be put in place so she was effectively bed blocking.My own experience of things like bowell screenings after 50.have been very positive though