Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 84126 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 01:52:39 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/sep/11/reeves-announces-8bn-uk-investment-by-amazons-cloud-computing-arm

£8bn in investments from AWS to build data centres has been secured by the government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:41:37 pm
On a side note one thing highlighted here though what the UK does a particularly lousy job of is financial education, it should be taught at school

They should get rid of the core maths and EPQ that you have to do in Year 12 and replace it with more meaningful learning like this.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 01:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 01:26:15 pm
Me neither.  I don't have a private pension either.  Something that was never offered, anywhere I have worked.  Probably because I am female, and the attitude towards female workers back in the 70s/80s was pretty bad.  Lower pay etc.

I will, I believe, qualify for the full state pension, from stamps paid in work, and credits from the past ten years because I received Carer's Allowance.

That is all I will have to live on in a few years time.  But you know, we are all filthy rich etc etc.

I'm lucky that I can afford to live on what I earn now and will continue working after I get my state pension so I will feel filthy rich as that extra £800+ each month can go towards some nice things like a holiday or a new sofa, maybe towards a car or the occasional night out.

Things I can't afford now!!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:37:26 pm
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.

I think the quote was that there would be no more money WITHOUT reform
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 02:05:18 pm »
https://www.independent.co.uk/business/reeves-defends-claiming-energy-expenses-and-insists-winter-fuel-cuts-right-move-b2610926.html


Ed Davey meanwhile called for the Prime Minister to reverse a previous Conversative Party tax cut for banks rather than removing winter fuel payments for some pensioners.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 02:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:51:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewlwkg82ggo

National Debt to treble in the next 50 years according to the OBR

The demographic impacts for a lot of "The West" look horrible in the coming years.

Higher healthcare demands, lower proportion of people of working age paying taxes, higher care costs, higher pensions.

None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:05:47 pm
The demographic impacts for a lot of "The West" look horrible in the coming years.

Higher healthcare demands, lower proportion of people of working age paying taxes, higher care costs, higher pensions.

None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless

The previous government said there is a gazillion fighting age  Syrian men looking to 'invade'
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 02:19:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:37:26 pm
Reforming the NHS without any extra money? Good luck with that.
The whole purpose of reform is to make the NHS more efficient. this will save the country money,
It's not as if Labour haven't explained this but people either forget or ignore all the reasons why the NHS is broken.
Tory cuts didn't save the country money, they cost the country £billions. the cuts turned a efficient NHS into a shambles, the cuts severed the link between care and the NHS. cuts added to the total wage bill to operate the NHS. cuts led to Doctors surgeries to the point of colipase.

Reform means repairing all this damage to make the NHS. Doctors and care run as a team more efficiently. this will not only save the country billions it will lead to a more fit for purpose health care system.
The argument of needing to throw more money to make the NHS better is a get out of jail excuse for the Torys, we shouldn't forget why things got so bad, Tory ideology and incompetence took us to where we are now.
Funding for the NHS is a different matter entirely.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 06:51:09 pm »
How much do the free bus passes from 60 to pension age cost?  I know it wouldn't be nearly anything like these WFA savings, but they feel like they could be removed at much less pushback.  I've seen figures of £450m bandied about with a cursory Google search, though not everyone has passes from the age of 60 so I imagine it's much lower.

Similar question with the Senior Railcard, if anyone knows?

Just to clarify, it's for those areas that send out passes for those UNDER the pension age, and are therefore still likely to be working, not those at pension ago or above.

If things like those were removed but the WFA restored, what sort of backlash do we think there'd be?  Genuinely asking in good faith
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 06:58:20 pm »
They better not take my bus pass away.  It's the only way I can afford to go out.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 06:51:09 pm
How much do the free bus passes from 60 to pension age cost?  I know it wouldn't be nearly anything like these WFA savings, but they feel like they could be removed at much less pushback.  I've seen figures of £450m bandied about with a cursory Google search, though not everyone has passes from the age of 60 so I imagine it's much lower.

Similar question with the Senior Railcard, if anyone knows?

Just to clarify, it's for those areas that send out passes for those UNDER the pension age, and are therefore still likely to be working, not those at pension ago or above.

It comes back to what I said earlier - free buses for those people is great, but when you can only do it for a limited amount of people, better to prioritise others (we do now have free bus passes for everyone up to age 22 so it's a bit better in that regard now).
If things like those were removed but the WFA restored, what sort of backlash do we think there'd be?  Genuinely asking in good faith

I've always found it absolutely mad that bus passes were given at 60 in Scotland (wasn't aware of the situation in rUK). Those agedbetween 50 and retirment age are the wealthiest people that need free buses the absolute least.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm
I've always found it absolutely mad that bus passes were given at 60 in Scotland (wasn't aware of the situation in rUK). Those agedbetween 50 and retirment age are the wealthiest people that need free buses the absolute least.

I am nowhere near wealthy.  I was a carer for my late Mum for ten years or so, until a couple of years ago.  I can't get a job for love nor money now because I'm not that far off pension age.  I really need my bus pass.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:05:47 pm
...None of the solutions to that are likely to be painless

The only answers are rejoin the EU and increase immigration, like you say electoral suicide  ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:01:28 pm
I am nowhere near wealthy.  I was a carer for my late Mum for ten years or so, until a couple of years ago.  I can't get a job for love nor money now because I'm not that far off pension age.  I really need my bus pass.

Right, but I'm talking about people that aren't at pension age, at which point, why are those people between 60 and pension age prioritised above everyone else, when statistically they are going to be wealthier (less likely to have mortgages, be higher up the career ladder etc).

Now I can see advantages to both sides of this - 1) make benefits universal and 2) target benefits at those in most need, but making bus passes universally available to that specific age group achieves neither of those.

There are plenty of people who are below 60 in the same boat as yourself.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
Right, but I'm talking about people that aren't at pension age, at which point, why are those people between 60 and pension age prioritised above everyone else, when statistically they are going to be wealthier (less likely to have mortgages, be higher up the career ladder etc).

Now I can see advantages to both sides of this - 1) make benefits universal and 2) target benefits at those in most need, but making bus passes universally available to that specific age group achieves neither of those.

There are plenty of people who are below 60 in the same boat as yourself.

You're all heart.

I'm stuck in limbo.  If I was below 60 maybe I would stand a better chance at getting a job.  I saved the government a fortune caring for my Mum on the lousy pittance they give you for it.  Now she has died I get thrown on the scrap heap.  Too young yet for my pension and too old for any employer to consider me. 
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm
You're all heart.

I'm stuck in limbo.  If I was below 60 maybe I would stand a better chance at getting a job.  I saved the government a fortune caring for my Mum on the lousy pittance they give you for it.  Now she has died I get thrown on the scrap heap.  Too young yet for my pension and too old for any employer to consider me.

The  problem here is, you think I am advocating taking away your bus pass - I'm not. I'm saying if we are not going to make it truly universal (I'd love to be like Estonia or Luxembourg with free public transport for all residents) then we should target free bus travel as well as possible, covering those who need it most - that would include people like yourself. You don't need to make it a blanket pass for all those between 60 and pension age for you to get one.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm »
What reform is needed for extra NHS cash then?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm
What reform is needed for extra NHS cash then?
I Woukd imagine . Online revolution so you can book appointments, clinics, and everything in one place (basically like the rest of life).  Massive reorganisation of GP services, make them health hubs so they can triage patents effectively for a whole range of ailments before they even get to the GP. Ultimately, stop GPs being private contractors and bring them into the NHS etc. etc etc
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:04:25 pm
I Woukd imagine . Online revolution so you can book appointments, clinics, and everything in one place (basically like the rest of life).  Massive reorganisation of GP services, make them health hubs so they can triage patents effectively for a whole range of ailments before they even get to the GP. Ultimately, stop GPs being private contractors and bring them into the NHS etc. etc etc

Our GP surgery had a great online booking service. There was a mad 8:30 rush but plenty of spaces to book still. However for the past 2-3 months the service has been scaled back. There are some appointments but way less and now you have to phone at 8:30 to book an appointment. No idea why or what has forced that change, but its utter shite.

Is that a staffing issue, or just a failure or lack of technical expertise.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Our GP surgery had a great online booking service. There was a mad 8:30 rush but plenty of spaces to book still. However for the past 2-3 months the service has been scaled back. There are some appointments but way less and now you have to phone at 8:30 to book an appointment. No idea why or what has forced that change, but its utter shite.

Is that a staffing issue, or just a failure or lack of technical expertise.
All over the place though . One app for nearly everything  it cant be that hard?
My dad doesnt think GPs work very hard these days..hed just stay until every patient got seen on the day.  Times have changed I guess.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 08:50:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm
All over the place though . One app for nearly everything  it cant be that hard?
My dad doesnt think GPs work very hard these days..hed just stay until every patient got seen on the day.  Times have changed I guess.

So the NHS is shite and skint at the same time then,
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:50:49 pm
So the NHS is shite and skint at the same time then,
If we look at health spending as a share of gdp compared to the rest of Europe, its really quite well funded.  But its currently hideously inefficient. Thats on the Tories, entirely their fault.

Capital investment is a different issue and I think wed all agree it needs more.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:21:13 pm
If we look at health spending as a share of gdp compared to the rest of Europe, its really quite well funded.  But its currently hideously inefficient. Thats on the Tories, entirely their fault.

Capital investment is a different issue and I think wed all agree it needs more.
You'd like to think they could have nailed a lot of these inefficiencies.  Surely even the Tories would want to add they could they tax and spend less.
My wife has returned to work in the NHS though and just a few anecdotal things make me wonder how the hell they haven't sorted things out better.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Our GP surgery had a great online booking service. There was a mad 8:30 rush but plenty of spaces to book still. However for the past 2-3 months the service has been scaled back. There are some appointments but way less and now you have to phone at 8:30 to book an appointment. No idea why or what has forced that change, but its utter shite.

Is that a staffing issue, or just a failure or lack of technical expertise.

Ours is similar, used to be able to book online and pick what doctor you wanted to see and you could get an appointment within a few days, they had emergency ones that you could ring up for in the morning for a same day appointment, this was all just before covid happened.

Now the online booking doesn't let you book an appointment, but it asks you your symptoms, if it's something basic it tells you to go to the pharmacy, if you still need an appointment you have to ring up.  The only problem is that a queue starts forming outside the surgery in the morning about 25-30 mins before it opens, you can't get through on the phone because the receptionist won't answer as all the people who turned up to queue are taking the appointments.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2384 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:21:13 pm
If we look at health spending as a share of gdp compared to the rest of Europe, its really quite well funded.  But its currently hideously inefficient. Thats on the Tories, entirely their fault.

Capital investment is a different issue and I think wed all agree it needs more.

So my question about this would be, if this were true, you would expect both the Welsh and Scottish NHS's (under Labour and the SNP respectively) to outperform the English NHS considerably. If the English NHS is inefficient, that means essentially an inflated amount in Barnett money.

Now the Scottish NHs does outpeform the English NHS in many ways, but the Welsh under Labour is generally much worse. And if you look at waiting times, the waiting lists for example generally track each other, at different levels but they have gone up together and dropped together over the years.

That to me says it is a general funding issue as it is the common theme across the 3 countries. Or is it just a cultural thing where 3 different countries and 3 different parties don't know how to organise an efficient healthcare system?

(Apologies to Northern Ireland for being ignorant of the situation there).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2385 on: Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm
So my question about this would be, if this were true, you would expect both the Welsh and Scottish NHS's (under Labour and the SNP respectively) to outperform the English NHS considerably. If the English NHS is inefficient, that means essentially an inflated amount in Barnett money.

Now the Scottish NHs does outpeform the English NHS in many ways, but the Welsh under Labour is generally much worse. And if you look at waiting times, the waiting lists for example generally track each other, at different levels but they have gone up together and dropped together over the years.

That to me says it is a general funding issue as it is the common theme across the 3 countries. Or is it just a cultural thing where 3 different countries and 3 different parties don't know how to organise an efficient healthcare system?

(Apologies to Northern Ireland for being ignorant of the situation there).

Northern Ireland healthcare may be the worst of the lot!

Interested to hear informed opinion on the question though, I do think part of that is that the NHS does need pretty significant capital investment.

Its a big issue for the economy as well, we need to be getting labour market participation rates higher again, too many people are suffering in ill health, not getting treatment on a timely basis. And I imagine in many cases delayed treatment leads to less effective treatment as well
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm
So my question about this would be, if this were true, you would expect both the Welsh and Scottish NHS's (under Labour and the SNP respectively) to outperform the English NHS considerably. If the English NHS is inefficient, that means essentially an inflated amount in Barnett money.

Now the Scottish NHs does outpeform the English NHS in many ways, but the Welsh under Labour is generally much worse. And if you look at waiting times, the waiting lists for example generally track each other, at different levels but they have gone up together and dropped together over the years.

That to me says it is a general funding issue as it is the common theme across the 3 countries. Or is it just a cultural thing where 3 different countries and 3 different parties don't know how to organise an efficient healthcare system?

(Apologies to Northern Ireland for being ignorant of the situation there).
Yeah its a good and fair question.


But I feel is that it's likely its  group think and the Welsh nhs pretty much mirrored the English one.  Social care collapse happened everywhere and thats put tremendous pressure on hospitals.

Moving care to prevention and community based is a really good ideas.  You could have family health hubs at schools for instance, concentrating public resources in one area and where they are likely to be effective and prevention and treatment
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:01:58 pm
I'm not sure they are though.  Aren't labour trying to boost house building?
Without some kind of cap though, I fear they are on a hiding to nothing.
Should have been more specific as I do understand there are plenty sympathetic to younger folks plight who may feel this money is important to them. to be honest, it also shouldn't have been forgotten that many pensioners do support their kids whether it be financially or childcare etc.

Just I mean how the Telegraph and Tory types are playing it. I guess it's just an easy angle of attack. But there are definitely some Tory types who have the view I talk about that younger people are financially rresponsible, that whole spending money at Starbucks thing etc
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2388 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm
Northern Ireland healthcare may be the worst of the lot!

Interested to hear informed opinion on the question though, I do think part of that is that the NHS does need pretty significant capital investment.


Where are the 40 new hospitals Boris?

The state of the NHS is a result of 14 years of at best treading water or at worse slowly drowning.   Challenges around staff recruitment and retention (so high spend on private providers of agency workers at premium costs), not helped by a decade of real terms salary cuts, and poor infrastructure. 

Scarce resources diverted to meet targets in some areas at the expense of others.  Money spent on seemingly endless service reviews by private sector consultants (prof services not medical), etc.  Could go on but in summary its in a hole.  Big challenge ahead for Labour to dig it out.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2389 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:39:08 pm
So my question about this would be, if this were true, you would expect both the Welsh and Scottish NHS's (under Labour and the SNP respectively) to outperform the English NHS considerably. If the English NHS is inefficient, that means essentially an inflated amount in Barnett money.

Now the Scottish NHs does outpeform the English NHS in many ways, but the Welsh under Labour is generally much worse. And if you look at waiting times, the waiting lists for example generally track each other, at different levels but they have gone up together and dropped together over the years.

That to me says it is a general funding issue as it is the common theme across the 3 countries. Or is it just a cultural thing where 3 different countries and 3 different parties don't know how to organise an efficient healthcare system?

(Apologies to Northern Ireland for being ignorant of the situation there).
All three of the devolved administrations have free prescriptions for all, Wales have had that for the best part of 25 years, probably a drain on the resources in quite a big way.

I have no idea what the cost of a prescription is now in England and I'm grateful that Wales' prescriptions are free.

I have three prescriptions a month, the missus has around 5 for various ailments. Let's say the cost of each prescription is £10 so that's £80 a month going on prescriptions, which is the best part of a grand per year.

I could afford to pay that now but a few years ago it would have been a struggle.

No idea what the cost of free prescriptions has been to the Welsh NHS over the years but it's probably over a billion quid if not more.

As I said no idea of the exact figure so I might be way off the mark.

My experience of the Welsh NHS is mixed, it depends on the ailments, cancer care I think is good, from experience with the father in law a few years ago.

The Waiting times for ambulances is ridiculous though, over 24 hours we were waiting to get him into hospital in the last week of his life.

My Mum was on and out of hospital a number of times before she passed away earlier this year.  The first couple of times dealing with serious broken bones she had exceptional care. Last year not so good, she was kept in longer than she needed to be but that was down to waiting for a care package to be put in place so she was effectively bed blocking.

My own experience of things like bowell screenings after 50.have been very positive though
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2390 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm
Where are the 40 new hospitals Boris?

The state of the NHS is a result of 14 years of at best treading water or at worse slowly drowning.   Challenges around staff recruitment and retention (so high spend on private providers of agency workers at premium costs), not helped by a decade of real terms salary cuts, and poor infrastructure. 

Scarce resources diverted to meet targets in some areas at the expense of others.  Money spent on seemingly endless service reviews by private sector consultants (prof services not medical), etc.  Could go on but in summary its in a hole.  Big challenge ahead for Labour to dig it out.
that's not just in health care, local government is exactly the same, I am doing consultancy with one local authority at the moment because they cannot recruit the staff to do the same job for probably half of what they are paying me.

If it was just me that wouldn't be an issue but our team of around 60 people at least half of those are Consultants, including the Director.

That's just one department too. This is likely repeated throughout the UK. It's nuts and totally unsustainable.

*Edit they have just started a service review too by employing, yep a whole team of consultants from a number of different companies! The cost is running into millions!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 12:10:11 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
All three of the devolved administrations have free prescriptions for all, Wales have had that for the best part of 25 years, probably a drain on the resources in quite a big way.

I have no idea what the cost of a prescription is now in England and I'm grateful that Wales' prescriptions are free.

I have three prescriptions a month, the missus has around 5 for various ailments. Let's say the cost of each prescription is £10 so that's £80 a month going on prescriptions, which is the best part of a grand per year.

I could afford to pay that now but a few years ago it would have been a struggle.

No idea what the cost of free prescriptions has been to the Welsh NHS over the years but it's probably over a billion quid if not more.

As I said no idea of the exact figure so I might be way off the mark.

My experience of the Welsh NHS is mixed, it depends on the ailments, cancer care I think is good, from experience with the father in law a few years ago.

The Waiting times for ambulances is ridiculous though, over 24 hours we were waiting to get him into hospital in the last week of his life.

My Mum was on and out of hospital a number of times before she passed away earlier this year.  The first couple of times dealing with serious broken bones she had exceptional care. Last year not so good, she was kept in longer than she needed to be but that was down to waiting for a care package to be put in place so she was effectively bed blocking.

My own experience of things like bowell screenings after 50.have been very positive though

If you do have a lot of prescriptions you can do a prepay each year which effectively caps the cost of prescriptions (I think £114.50 per year)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:10:11 am
If you do have a lot of prescriptions you can do a prepay each year which effectively caps the cost of prescriptions (I think £114.50 per year)
ah thanks for that, that would definitely help and makes sense for people who have a lot, my two asthma pumps and omeprazole are probably a drop in the ocean compared to what some people take
