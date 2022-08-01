« previous next »
New UK Government

stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
We are run like a Nordic country when it comes to services, but our average tax burden is well below the European average.

We want all the services and the free money (WFA, PIP, UC, free meals, free childcare, social housing, child credit, etc.), but no one wants to pay for it. Higher earners are already paying the vast majority of taxes (as they should), but a significant number of lower- and middle-income people are essentially draining the system (putting money in but taking more out at the same time).

Labour really did undermine themselves when they said they wouldnt raise taxes. I believe if they had approached the country and explained that services are in poor shape, that the Tories have cut services to the bone, and that Labour plans to restructure the tax system to support the services people want, they might have lost a few seats but would probably have still won the election, gaining a mandate for substantial changes to the tax system.

20% of working people dont pay tax, small businesses are evading £5.5 billion a year in taxes, and large businesses avoided paying £2 billion in taxes.

Of course, the easy answer is just tax the rich, but:

High-income earners are already taxed heavily.
We need capital investment in the country to create jobs and businesses.


We need to tax more across the board and close loopholes if we want to provide the services people expect. I would also open more licenses for gas in the North Sea and use the revenue generated to fund the green transition, rather than placing the burden on taxpayers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm by stevensr123 »
Draex

Re: New UK Government
Wheres your source / figures to back up the £2bil avoided by big firms, I believe its far bigger.
stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm
Wheres your source / figures to back up the £2bil avoided by big firms, I believe its far bigger.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/oct/16/uk-lost-out-on-2bn-in-tax-in-2021-as-big-tech-shifted-profits-abroad-claim-campaigners

Sorry that was just for the big tech firms.

Small businesses:
https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/small-businesses-evading-tax-leave-hmrc-billions-out-of-pocket/#:~:text=HMRC%20estimated%20%C2%A35.5%20billion,too%20open%20to%20tax%20evasion

In FYE 2022, 53.8% of all UK individuals were net recipients (living in households receiving more in benefits than they paid in taxes).

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/personalandhouseholdfinances/incomeandwealth/bulletins/theeffectsoftaxesandbenefitsonhouseholdincome/financialyearending2022


When more than 50% of the country is taking out and not putting in, you know something is wrong.
jonnypb

  JFT97
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
I'd love to see Martin Lewis set up the next 3 months on ITV every night, letting every single pensioner who is entitled know how to register and get the allowance

The PLP are holding out on those who won't try to claim

Itll need to be a long program as its a 22 page document with 243 questions that they have to fill in for the pension credit/WFA, something which many charities have slammed as many older people will struggle with this.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:02:15 pm
We are run like a Nordic country when it comes to services, but our average tax burden is well below the European average.

We want all the services and the free money (WFA, PIP, UC, free meals, free childcare, social housing, child credit, etc.), but no one wants to pay for it.

I would also open more licenses for gas in the North Sea and use the revenue generated to fund the green transition, rather than placing the burden on taxpayers.

Benefits are not free money.  Funding the green transition through increasing fossil fuel extraction is just a slight contradiction.

Bizarre
stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Benefits are not free money.  Funding the green transition through increasing fossil fuel extraction is just a slight contradiction.

Bizarre
it is free money if people arent and hsvent paid into the tax system. And the simple fact is 53 percent of people are taking out more than they are putting in. That isnt sustainable. Tax reform is needed.


It isnt a contradiction, we still need gas and will need it for decades to come, so will other nations around us, so why wouldnt we use the fossil fuel tax revenue to fund our green transition? America is doing it, Australia is doing it, Norway is doing it. The green transition is going to cost a lot of tax payers money, so instead of being ideological about it, we should be opening up licenses and taxing more out of fossil fuels to pay for it.

Or we need to start taxing people more. We cant have our cake and eat it to. Again, people are wanting the government to do everything, without wanting to pay for it.


Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
it is free money if people arent and hsvent paid into the tax system. And the simple fact is 53 percent of people are taking out more than they are putting in. That isnt sustainable. Tax reform is needed.

this is absolutely nonsensical. Of course more people take out more than they put in. Wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few who pay lots more in tax so it would be insane if it weren't the case that more people take out more than they put in. I'd frankly be amazed if it really is just 53 percent.

That's the whole point of a progressive tax system.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
it is free money if people arent and hsvent paid into the tax system. And the simple fact is 53 percent of people are taking out more than they are putting in. That isnt sustainable. Tax reform is needed.


It isnt a contradiction, we still need gas and will need it for decades to come, so will other nations around us, so why wouldnt we use the fossil fuel tax revenue to fund our green transition? America is doing it, Australia is doing it, Norway is doing it. The green transition is going to cost a lot of tax payers money, so instead of being ideological about it, we should be opening up licenses and taxing more out of fossil fuels to pay for it.

Or we need to start taxing people more. We cant have our cake and eat it to. Again, people are wanting the government to do everything, without wanting to pay for it.




89.2% of that cohort (net recipients of benefits) are retired folk, ie in receipt of pensions.

With regards to the USA it is a major exporter of fossil fuels and its landscape re the whole green transition is heavily influenced/funded by the (inappropriately named) Inflation Reduction Act.  Said act aims to reduce emissions not encourage more. 

https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2022-08/8.18%20InflationReductionAct_Factsheet_Final.pdf

Id guess Norway and Australia are also net exporters.

Of course Trump would reverse all that should he get in and would toss out extraction/production licenses like confetti, for the right price.  Huge grift opportunity
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
this is absolutely nonsensical. Of course more people take out more than they put in. Wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few who pay lots more in tax so it would be insane if it weren't the case that more people take out more than they put in. I'd frankly be amazed if it really is just 53 percent.

That's the whole point of a progressive tax system.

Not just that, households with children will take more out then they put in because children need to be educated, pensioners will obviously take out more then they put in due to pensions and greater need for support, greater use of the NHS etc and its not just households who pay taxes. And its always dangerous to look at one years % in isolation for anything, what has it been in previous years, was it higher or lower, 2022 we were still coming out of Covid too

Where I do have some sympathy with Stevens argument is that narrowing of the tax burden on a smaller number of high earners in the long run is risky, I know there is always a debate about whether they will all fuck off abroad if they are taxed too much and its definitely an agenda the right wing media are pushing (my Apple News App is full of stories from the Torygraph and Times warning of an exodus of millionaires since the election) but the more the tax base narrows the fewer people it takes to leave the country for the tax take to drop significantly, the problem is you cant tax lower earners more because 1) they cant afford it 2) more and more working people need benefits to survive on because their wages arent enough to live on (nearly 40% of people on UC are working) and its a bit counterproductive to tax people on benefits. The IFS said the UK generally taxes middle income people less that other European countries so maybe thats what needs to be looked at but after the last few years Im not sure even middle earners are having it that easy either.
bornandbRED

Re: New UK Government
I see this as progressive. Pensioners are the wealthiest demographic by far. The gov have no issue taxing the living shit out of everyone else, including broke students who will effectively pay 9% for the rest of their working life.

Change requires difficult decisions. Good to see the government arent shying away from them.
stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm
I see this as progressive. Pensioners are the wealthiest demographic by far. The gov have no issue taxing the living shit out of everyone else, including broke students who will effectively pay 9% for the rest of their working life.

Change requires difficult decisions. Good to see the government arent shying away from them.
pensioners are the wealthiest demographic by far, but they are going to die sometime soon, and its going to be the largest transfer of wealth in history. The government really need to lower the inheritance tax threshold asap.
redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
I wonder how these figures about the wealth of pensionaires look if you take out the value of the house they live in. Maybe its  just because of the crazy house prices in the south.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Fair play to Labour, they are on a mission to become very unpopular. They better hope they become popular by the end of this term. Starmers good start (apparently, he hadnt done much) and honeymoon period is very much over.
