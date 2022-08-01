this is absolutely nonsensical. Of course more people take out more than they put in. Wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few who pay lots more in tax so it would be insane if it weren't the case that more people take out more than they put in. I'd frankly be amazed if it really is just 53 percent.



That's the whole point of a progressive tax system.



Not just that, households with children will take more out then they put in because children need to be educated, pensioners will obviously take out more then they put in due to pensions and greater need for support, greater use of the NHS etc and its not just households who pay taxes. And its always dangerous to look at one years % in isolation for anything, what has it been in previous years, was it higher or lower, 2022 we were still coming out of Covid tooWhere I do have some sympathy with Stevens argument is that narrowing of the tax burden on a smaller number of high earners in the long run is risky, I know there is always a debate about whether they will all fuck off abroad if they are taxed too much and its definitely an agenda the right wing media are pushing (my Apple News App is full of stories from the Torygraph and Times warning of an exodus of millionaires since the election) but the more the tax base narrows the fewer people it takes to leave the country for the tax take to drop significantly, the problem is you cant tax lower earners more because 1) they cant afford it 2) more and more working people need benefits to survive on because their wages arent enough to live on (nearly 40% of people on UC are working) and its a bit counterproductive to tax people on benefits. The IFS said the UK generally taxes middle income people less that other European countries so maybe thats what needs to be looked at but after the last few years Im not sure even middle earners are having it that easy either.