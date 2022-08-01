We are run like a Nordic country when it comes to services, but our average tax burden is well below the European average.
We want all the services and the free money (WFA, PIP, UC, free meals, free childcare, social housing, child credit, etc.), but no one wants to pay for it. Higher earners are already paying the vast majority of taxes (as they should), but a significant number of lower- and middle-income people are essentially draining the system (putting money in but taking more out at the same time).
Labour really did undermine themselves when they said they wouldnt raise taxes. I believe if they had approached the country and explained that services are in poor shape, that the Tories have cut services to the bone, and that Labour plans to restructure the tax system to support the services people want, they might have lost a few seats but would probably have still won the election, gaining a mandate for substantial changes to the tax system.
20% of working people dont pay tax, small businesses are evading £5.5 billion a year in taxes, and large businesses avoided paying £2 billion in taxes.
Of course, the easy answer is just tax the rich, but:
High-income earners are already taxed heavily.
We need capital investment in the country to create jobs and businesses.
We need to tax more across the board and close loopholes if we want to provide the services people expect. I would also open more licenses for gas in the North Sea and use the revenue generated to fund the green transition, rather than placing the burden on taxpayers.