Think plenty here are suffering Tory PTSD, any cut triggers that.

I could write pages about the path here, but look, to put this as simply as possible: you want to turn around a failing organisation / country, you both need to cut costs and grow revenues. For a large company, to do it well, the first year is often taken up taking the measure of everything, years two and three you streamline, gain the confidence of investors and creditors while creating a new, competition beating, future ready product portfolio, then years four onwards your operations put things to the test, year six, if you got your new vision and execution right, things start improving significantly on the balance sheet.

Now, a country is ultimately a management construct. That 100 percent depends on the quality of the managers. You can cut, but with a long term plan that improves matters in time, great. The Tories, cut, and brought the level down and enriched themselves. It is not the same. Your ultimate fate depends on what you build.

I posted, months ago, that this is a 10 year job. Months before Starmer said you'll only start seeing good signs in years 4 and 5 iirc. He sees what any decent analyst sees.

For what it's worth, the Labour side have / appoint / consult decent professionals on the other side of the table from company negotiators in the areas and fields that I get info on. Overall, for me, there is a clear plan to improve things. As long as the public monitor the data, and get out the way, the UK will improve.

You have no other set of managers in your political arena with the quality nor integrity to do this job. It is a huge, but possible, ask. Persevere with these guys for 2 terms minimum.

You will fail if this doesn't work, you think this is bad, there's a lot more dying to come if you near the failed state level.



Give them the space and time to do the job.