Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 79893 times)

Offline Snail

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Honestly find it so weird that Labour make removing benefits one if their flagship policies. WTF.

Nothing about the PLP makes any of this a surprise to me.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 06:00:06 pm »
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..

Its the , we had no choice bullshit that adds insult to injury

Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:45:22 pm
Here was me thinking it would be non-violent criminals being released to free up space such as shoplifters etc nope actual violent criminals being released
 :wanker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c62rygz20gjt



How could shoplifters be released from prison early when the police dont investigate shoplifting, never mind arrest and jail people for it. If you only lock up the worst kind of offender then its only the worst kind you can release early.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Scandalous decision from Labour, absolute cnuts.

Hitting those already at their wits end with the price of heating a house is as low as it gets..
Labour's own reseach has said people will die without the WFA and this decision is very much down to the leadership. As someone said on Twitter..."Keir Starmer taking away the winter heating allowance from pensioners is not a test of his authority, it is a test of his morality. He failed."
Offline smicer07

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 06:31:08 pm »
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:56:03 pm
Too many peoples lives were shit before any of that stuff even happened, let alone trying to fix a deficit by taking money from some of those people. Energy companies have taken the piss out of people for decades and rather than getting money back from them, its people with out large bank accounts paying for it. Its disgusting.

Folks lives were shit before all that because of Tory ideology measures between 2010-16 and said landscape was ironically exploited by Frottage et al to blame immigration for Tory austerity and push for Brexit.  Fast forward via Covid, Truss etc and here we are.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:31:08 pm
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍

Your Dads not poor, congratulations.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:31:08 pm
I'm sure my dad will be devastated he can no longer put his 200 extra quid on the horses 👍

My mum is probably going to struggle a little bit but I should be able to help her out if she needs me to.
Offline smicer07

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 06:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:35:43 pm
Your Dads not poor, congratulations.

1 in 4 pensioners are millionnaires. Just think about that.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:39:19 pm
Neither are 1 in 4 pensioners.

Are you happy this got through then?
Offline smicer07

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:40:17 pm
Are you happy this got through then?

Yes. Most pensioners are grumpy fuckers who have had it easy all their lives when compared to young people these days and are sitting on a fat pension in a nice house they paid pennies for.
Online Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:07:30 pm
How could shoplifters be released from prison early when the police dont investigate shoplifting, never mind arrest and jail people for it. If you only lock up the worst kind of offender then its only the worst kind you can release early.

Some people being released were shoplifters I just quoted the worst of the worst of those being released from the link
Offline jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 07:15:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:40:42 pm
Yes. Most pensioners are grumpy fuckers who have had it easy all their lives when compared to young people these days and are sitting on a fat pension in a nice house they paid pennies for.

Lets forget the other 800,000 vulnerable pensioners who actually need this, but like Starmer, you seem happy to kill these grumpy fuckers off.

Not sure what world you live in thinking pensioners have had it easy all their lives Most young folk these are scared of a proper days graft.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 07:15:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:40:42 pm
Yes. Most pensioners are grumpy fuckers who have had it easy all their lives when compared to young people these days and are sitting on a fat pension in a nice house they paid pennies for.

Why dont we allow them to have that since it was a sign of a functioning nation at that time and also get the mega wealthy and super conglomerates to give us the tax were owed so young people can have that too?

Good old divide and conquer has absolutely brainwashed an enormous percentage of the population. Maybe this policy will prove popular after all. When alls said and done people dont care until it happens to them.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
Think plenty here are suffering Tory PTSD, any cut triggers that.
I could write pages about the path here, but look, to put this as simply as possible: you want to turn around a failing organisation / country, you both need to cut costs and grow revenues. For a large company, to do it well, the first year is often taken up taking the measure of everything, years two and three you streamline, gain the confidence of investors and creditors while creating a new, competition beating, future ready product portfolio, then years four onwards your operations put things to the test, year six, if you got your new vision and execution right, things start improving significantly on the balance sheet.
Now, a country is ultimately a management construct. That 100 percent depends on the quality of the managers. You can cut, but with a long term plan that improves matters in time, great. The Tories, cut, and brought the level down and enriched themselves. It is not the same. Your ultimate fate depends on what you build.
I posted, months ago, that this is a 10 year job. Months before Starmer said you'll only start seeing good signs in years 4 and 5 iirc. He sees what any decent analyst sees.
For what it's worth, the Labour side have / appoint / consult decent professionals on the other side of the table from company negotiators in the areas and fields that I get info on. Overall, for me, there is a clear plan to improve things. As long as the public monitor the data, and get out the way, the UK will improve.
You have no other set of managers in your political arena with the quality nor integrity to do this job. It is a huge, but possible, ask.  Persevere with these guys for 2 terms minimum.
You will fail if this doesn't work, you think this is bad, there's a lot more dying to come if you near the failed state level.

Give them the space and time to do the job.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 07:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:15:57 pm
Why dont we allow them to have that since it was a sign of a functioning nation at that time and also get the mega wealthy and super conglomerates to give us the tax were owed so young people can have that too?

Good old divide and conquer has absolutely brainwashed an enormous percentage of the population. Maybe this policy will prove popular after all. When alls said and done people dont care until it happens to them.

Maybe people dont care because its already happened to them? It happened to them with tuition fees, scrapping the EMA, benefits freezes, stagnant wages, unaffordable housing.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 08:12:21 pm »
Abstaining is such a cop out.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:39:19 pm
1 in 4 pensioners are millionnaires. Just think about that.

If it were me, i would take their houses.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 08:14:32 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:18:35 pm
Think plenty here are suffering Tory PTSD, any cut triggers that.
I could write pages about the path here, but look, to put this as simply as possible: you want to turn around a failing organisation / country, you both need to cut costs and grow revenues. For a large company, to do it well, the first year is often taken up taking the measure of everything, years two and three you streamline, gain the confidence of investors and creditors while creating a new, competition beating, future ready product portfolio, then years four onwards your operations put things to the test, year six, if you got your new vision and execution right, things start improving significantly on the balance sheet.
Now, a country is ultimately a management construct. That 100 percent depends on the quality of the managers. You can cut, but with a long term plan that improves matters in time, great. The Tories, cut, and brought the level down and enriched themselves. It is not the same. Your ultimate fate depends on what you build.
I posted, months ago, that this is a 10 year job. Months before Starmer said you'll only start seeing good signs in years 4 and 5 iirc. He sees what any decent analyst sees.
For what it's worth, the Labour side have / appoint / consult decent professionals on the other side of the table from company negotiators in the areas and fields that I get info on. Overall, for me, there is a clear plan to improve things. As long as the public monitor the data, and get out the way, the UK will improve.
You have no other set of managers in your political arena with the quality nor integrity to do this job. It is a huge, but possible, ask.  Persevere with these guys for 2 terms minimum.
You will fail if this doesn't work, you think this is bad, there's a lot more dying to come if you near the failed state level.

Give them the space and time to do the job.

Ha, 2 terms minimum? No chance. They will have to start delivering a better Britain in this term.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 08:26:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:32 pm
Ha, 2 terms minimum? No chance. They will have to start delivering a better Britain in this term.

The way some are carrying on theyll be lucky to get a school term, never mind a parliamentary one.
Online Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 08:32:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:32 pm
Ha, 2 terms minimum? No chance. They will have to start delivering a better Britain in this term.

I'm not sure how they recover the national mood after they've been basically trash talking the economy great for consumer confidence that. Feels all a bit Jimmy Carter and Malaise.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 08:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:32:13 pm
I'm not sure how they recover the national mood after they've been basically trash talking the economy feels all a bit Jimmy Carter and Malaise.

Reverse the WFA debacle, go after the likes of Mone and bring in a wealth tax.
Online Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 08:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:36:31 pm
Reverse the WFA debacle, go after the likes of Mone and bring in a wealth tax.
 8)

I think Starmer's not for turning. I'd be truly shocked if Starmer brought in a wealth tax far too radical a policy for him. Just as a story
I live in a pretty solid Labour working class area (for now I leave the UK at the end of the month). and I was in the post office just sorting some bits out and hearing the OAP's in the queue talking almost in disbelief and with hurt in their voices about how shocked they were that a Labour government would do such a thing. Anecdotal of course but this is really going to hurt Labour very badly. These were not rich people at all and they're about to be made poorer because of a Labour government how do you think this will turn out for Labour because it won't be pretty.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 08:50:56 pm »
I'd love to see Martin Lewis set up the next 3 months on ITV every night, letting every single pensioner who is entitled know how to register and get the allowance

The PLP are holding out on those who won't try to claim
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 08:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:44:28 pm
I think Starmer's not for turning.

Touche
 
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:32 pm
Ha, 2 terms minimum? No chance. They will have to start delivering a better Britain in this term.
It will be hard to lose a majority of their size in one term, whatever they do.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:32:13 pm
I'm not sure how they recover the national mood after they've been basically trash talking the economy great for consumer confidence that. Feels all a bit Jimmy Carter and Malaise.

It'll be simple. If this works and people have more money in their pockets by the end of this term then people will forget about this and vote for them. IF.
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:08:03 pm
It will be hard to lose a majority of their size in one term, whatever they do.

Everyone said the same about Johnsons majority in 2019. Labour's is big in numbers but built on shaky ground with a low vote share and owing a lot to the Tory/Reform split.
Online Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:21:38 pm
Everyone said the same about Johnsons majority in 2019. Labour's is big in numbers but built on shaky ground with a low vote share and owing a lot to the Tory/Reform split.

A mile wide and an inch deep. Not just tory/reform split but SNP collapse as well.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 09:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:21:38 pm
Everyone said the same about Johnsons majority in 2019. Labour's is big in numbers but built on shaky ground with a low vote share and owing a lot to the Tory/Reform split.

The Tory/Reform split is unlikely to change in this election cycle though.

Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 09:23:32 pm
A mile wide and an inch deep. Not just tory/reform split but SNP collapse as well.

The SNP are laughing at the whole target of criticism being on Labour for this because they've removed it in Scotland too
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 09:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:26:03 pm
The Tory/Reform split is unlikely to change in this election cycle though.

The SNP are laughing at the whole target of criticism being on Labour for this because they've removed it in Scotland too

I wouldn't speak too soon, as we saw in the last 5 years, a lot can change.

After Labour announced it, as it will have Barnett consequentials. The SNP also facing, in large part of their own making, a funding crisis because they avoided almost all the strikes over the last couple of years by offering bigger pay rises than down south and now have to pay for it...

Unlike Westminster they can't just choose to borrow more... the fiscal rules aren't optional for Holyrood.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 09:32:21 pm »
Just to keep updated on how Liverpool MP's voted

Ian Byrne (now independent) voted with the opposition

Kim Johnson and Paula Barker did not vote due to prior engagements (cowards)

Everyone else voted with the government
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm »
Oh a lot can chance in 5 years but like I said if people have more money in their pockets by the time the next election comes around and there's still 4 and a half years to go until we get to that.

Its still a political choice right? They could still choose to keep it and take the money from other areas...but they're getting away Scot free without criticism
Online Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:32:52 pm
Oh a lot can chance in 5 years but like I said if people have more money in their pockets by the time the next election comes around and there's still 4 and a half years to go until we get to that.

Its still a political choice right? They could still choose to keep it and take the money from other areas...but they're getting away Scot free without criticism

I mean it's a choice but there's only so manyother places you can cut from. They always get that criticism but never any suggestions on what they should cut, and then get criticism for whatever they do cut. They already spend a fortune mitigating Westminster actions already.
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:21:38 pm
Everyone said the same about Johnsons majority in 2019. Labour's is big in numbers but built on shaky ground with a low vote share and owing a lot to the Tory/Reform split.
I agree with all that but their majority is more than double what jonhson's was after 2019, big difference.
Offline Snail

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:08:03 pm
It will be hard to lose a majority of their size in one term, whatever they do.

Well see.
Offline Snail

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2237 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:32:21 pm
Just to keep updated on how Liverpool MP's voted

Ian Byrne (now independent) voted with the opposition

Kim Johnson and Paula Barker did not vote due to prior engagements (cowards)

Everyone else voted with the government

I know Ive mentioned Johnson on here before but I absolutely detest the fact that the boundary changes mean shes my MP now.
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2238 on: Today at 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:50:07 pm
Well see.
I said it will be hard, which it will, not impossible though.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #2239 on: Today at 09:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:34:06 pm
I mean it's a choice but there's only so manyother places you can cut from. They always get that criticism but never any suggestions on what they should cut, and then get criticism for whatever they do cut. They already spend a fortune mitigating Westminster actions already.

I dont want to cut anything, but we were told its would be on the broadest shoulders and pensioners on £218 p/week are certainly not the broadest shoulders.
