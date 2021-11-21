Exactly. It's classic Tory, divide and rule stuff.
I think Labour have exausted a lot of political capital and goodwill, on this issue - which was a totally needless thing to. I said right at the start of the announcement, you simply cannot do this without anything else there and at the speed it happened. If they said it'll be next winter, and the threshold for qualification was widened, I don't think you would see the amount of pushback there has been.
I really don't know what they were thinking.........?
Saving money, not much more to it. And it was needed. Surprised they chose this, but it's gonna help finanically.
And they've tried to target communication at pensioners who could be claiming benefits (Pension Credit), hence the big campaign for awareness. Claim what you're entitle to, to survive the winter.
There's a freakish amount of pensioners who do not claim all they are entitled to. That's the safety net I just don't see mentioned in the press - or here. Pension credit is the safety net.
Though I agree with Altman:
calls for the measures “to be annulled because they would significantly reduce state support for pensioners without sufficient warning and without a proper impact assessment, and because they present a significant risk to the health and wellbeing of many pensioners on low incomes”.
I don't get the rush
I don't get why not shore up the safety FIRST