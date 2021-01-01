It should be owed when governments sit by and watch massive energy conglomerates taking the piss out of regular people, yeah. If they were getting their share of tax from them and prices were reasonable Id say no, but we know that will never happen so the state does owe something to prevent people freezing to death, yes.



indeed. But subsidies are basically the tax payer still paying these massive energy conglomerates.Truss/sunak spent 80 billion on subsidies for a short term benefit and we spend 5 billion a year on subsidies for just pensioners.All that going into those corporate coffer without any real lasting benefit. 80 billion pissed up the wall (in just the last 2 years). because governments over the last 30 years pissed all our money up the wall and decided being energy independent wasnt a good thing apparently.We could have been a Norway, with a 1 trillion pound bank account.