Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 69427 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm

If they start doing lots of good my attitude towards them will change to one of belief.

:lmao and hell would have frozen over
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 09:36:02 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Just a reminder: this disaster of a black hole is less than 1.8 percent of the yearly expenses of the government.

The government has a £1.2 trillion bill each year. This £22 billion black hole is within the margin of error when we are talking about these sorts of numbers. At the same time, they are cutting fuel bills (£1.2 billion) and refusing to change the two-child policy (£2.5 billion), while giving billions overseas.

Labour and Reeves, like Osborne, are acting as if the government is run like a household budget. It isn't.

We have low interest rates (0-1%) because the Tories decided not to borrow to invest. Labour is planning the same thing with these restrictive fiscal rules.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:36:02 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.

Didn't take long for someone to manage to apportion blame to Labour despite years and year of Tory financial mismanagement
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:21:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:19:53 am
Just a reminder: this disaster of a black hole is less than 1.8 percent of the yearly expenses of the government.

The government has a £1.2 trillion bill each year. This £22 billion black hole is within the margin of error when we are talking about these sorts of numbers. At the same time, they are cutting fuel bills (£1.2 billion) and refusing to change the two-child policy (£2.5 billion), while giving billions overseas.

Labour and Reeves, like Osborne, are acting as if the government is run like a household budget. It isn't.

We have low interest rates (0-1%) because the Tories decided not to borrow to invest. Labour is planning the same thing with these restrictive fiscal rules.

You're posting this out of the context, add in the massive amounts of funding required from things like the NHS, energy, infrastructure etc. etc. All criminally underfunded by the torys for years whilst they lined their pockets. You make it sound like there is a magic money tree Labour can use to do everything they need which there isn't, the £22bil is on top of i.e. they need to find that money.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:21:09 am
Didn't take long for someone to manage to apportion blame to Labour despite years and year of Tory financial mismanagement

Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:36:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:49 am
Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
Since the swear filter persists in these auto-edits,* perhaps it should be, Jeremy Rt Horrible c*nt.

* If you can't beat 'em, and all that.

Or, Jeremy, the Rt Horrible c*nt?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:39:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:49 am
Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
The Tories are playing much "smarter" politics than Labour did in 2010.  They've seemingly tried to hide the extent of the financial problems in the lead up to the election and now they're going on the defensive whilst trying to rewrite history that they were actually managing the economy well.

Liam Byrne's light-hearted note will be held against Labour for all time whilst the Tories, despite leaving the economy in a far worse position, still pretend to be financially literate.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:41:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:39:49 am
The Tories are playing much "smarter" politics than Labour did in 2010.  They've seemingly tried to hide the extent of the financial problems in the lead up to the election and now they're going on the defensive whilst trying to rewrite history that they were actually managing the economy well.

Liam Byrne's light-hearted note will be held against Labour for all time whilst the Tories, despite leaving the economy in a far worse position, still pretend to be financially literate.

At least Labour are going out of their way to highlight the Tory mess rather than supinely getting in and grinning and bearing it, like Milliband.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:50:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:36:02 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.

There seems to be corruption everywhere.

There was a report on the Beeb yesterday about an agent whod fleeced Indian students looking for visas by charging them £15,000 for an application which is free. By the time the applicants were told that they couldnt have a visa he fled back to Pakistan with £1.2m.

Just one example of the middle man culture the Tories encouraged by their Covid free for all.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:56 am
You're posting this out of the context, add in the massive amounts of funding required from things like the NHS, energy, infrastructure etc. etc. All criminally underfunded by the torys for years whilst they lined their pockets. You make it sound like there is a magic money tree Labour can use to do everything they need which there isn't, the £22bil is on top of i.e. they need to find that money.
there is a magic money tree, it's called goverment bonds.

More goverment bonds issued = often higher inflation. The goverment spent 400 billion in about two years. That shit wasn't in the bank. It was borrowed. Hence the high inflation.

The gocerment can still borrow to invest. Reeves is deciding not to. She is actively cutting investment, infrastructure projects etc

Again, a goverment isn't run like a house hold.

The NHS etc isn't because of lack of day to day funds either, it's because the Tories didn't invest in new technology and reform. They have been chucking money at the wall hoping things will change.

 The NHS is failing not because of lack of money, but a change of demographics, an unsustainable amount of people quickly coming into the country, zero reform to aged care etc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 11:08:12 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:41:14 am
At least Labour are going out of their way to highlight the Tory mess rather than supinely getting in and grinning and bearing it, like Milliband.

They should/need to.

It is believed Brexit Dave won the 2015 election just after the 2010 victory, by blaming Labour for everything.  Starmer is trying to repeat history (not forgetting, it's actually true, this time).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 11:11:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:08:12 am
They should/need to.

It is believed Brexit Dave won the 2015 election, just after the 2010 victory, by blaming Labour for everything.  Starmer is trying to repeat history (not forgetting, it's also true, this time).
they certainly should, but should also be offering a positive future. They and starmer aren't. I have never seen a leader make such a speech like starmer did.

I was watching a clip from Tony Blair yesterday that he made about a month ago. He was basically as negative as starmer at the start, but then changed dirrction like a leader would do, and looked at the positives, the changes he would make, the opportunities out there.

That is a speech starmer should of made.

https://youtu.be/rpLovrhWEUo?si=SSWINx-1-PtF3uSW
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:51:26 am
there is a magic money tree, it's called goverment bonds.

More goverment bonds issued = often higher inflation. The gocerment spent 400 billion in about two years. That shit wasn't in the bank. It was borrowed. Hence the high inflation.

The gocerment can still borrow to invest. Reeves is deciding not to. She is actively cutting investment, infrastructure projects etc

Again, a goverment isn't run like a house hold.

The NHS etc isn't because of lack of day to day funds either, it's because the Tories didn't invest in new technology and reform. They have been chucking money at the wall hoping things will change.

 The NHS is failing not because of lack of money, but a change of demographics, an unsustainable amount of people quickly coming into the country, zero reform to aged care etc



Inflation wasnt caused by the government borrowing £400 billion as much as it was caused by disruption to supply chains (especially in China) caused by inflation, pent up demand and then Russia invading Ukraine.

And we keep hearing how so many of the immigrants on boats are young men, a lot are students and their families, these arent the kings of demographics that are huge drains on the NHS.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:11:52 am
they certainly should, but should also be offering a positive future. They and starmer aren't. I have never seen a leader make such a speech like starmer did.

I was watching a clip from Tony Blair yesterday that he made about a month ago. He was basically as negative as starmer at the start, but then changed dirrction like a leader would do, and looked at the positives, the changes he would make, the opportunities out there.

That is a speech starmer should of made.

https://youtu.be/rpLovrhWEUo?si=SSWINx-1-PtF3uSW
Blair has always had a gift for delivering speeches.  That's not something I've seen from any of the current cabinet.

I think with Starmer and Reeves they're very much working at under-promising and over-delivering.  The risk with that is always that you don't strive enough to deliver what could have been delivered with more ambition at the outset.  Johnson was clearly at the other end of the spectrum and Sunak ended up under-promising and under-delivering with his "five promises".

My main concern with Labour downplaying the future prospects how they are is that they risk losing people along the journey to the populists at Reform UK.  Once those people make the leap they aren't coming back because GDP is 1% higher than Reeves forecast or NHS wait times are a few weeks shorter than the doom-and-gloom predictions of Wes Streeting.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:19:08 am
Blair has always had a gift for delivering speeches.  That's not something I've seen from any of the current cabinet.

I think with Starmer and Reeves they're very much working at under-promising and over-delivering.  The risk with that is always that you don't strive enough to deliver what could have been delivered with more ambition at the outset.  Johnson was clearly at the other end of the spectrum and Sunak ended up under-promising and under-delivering with his "five promises".

My main concern with Labour downplaying the future prospects how they are is that they risk losing people along the journey to the populists at Reform UK.  Once those people make the leap they aren't coming back because GDP is 1% higher than Reeves forecast or NHS wait times are a few weeks shorter than the doom-and-gloom predictions of Wes Streeting.

Its not just the politics but the economics, keep painting bleak pictues for too long and people and businesses get scared and they stop spending and investing because they feel the future is uncertain and it becomes self fulfilling, an awful lot of economics is based sentiment.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:34:16 am
Its not just the politics but the economics, keep painting bleak pictues for too long and people and businesses get scared and they stop spending and investing because they feel the future is uncertain and it becomes self fulfilling, an awful lot of economics is based sentiment.
exactly. It would be like Churchill saying "lads we are fucked, but go out there in the beaches and do want needs to be done"

The country had had 14 years of politians saying "the next few years is going to be difficult" fuck off. Be bold labour!! You have 5 years. They scraped through in terms of vote numbers and starmer is -16 percent in the polls.

He is banking on doing "difficult stuff first" but first impressions matter, and often favourability decreases over time.


I'm shit scared they are going to ruin this chance by being timid,  looking good with the economy with 1 percent growth a year and not much change.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 01:11:47 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:51:26 am
there is a magic money tree, it's called goverment bonds.

More goverment bonds issued = often higher inflation. The goverment spent 400 billion in about two years. That shit wasn't in the bank. It was borrowed. Hence the high inflation.

The gocerment can still borrow to invest. Reeves is deciding not to. She is actively cutting investment, infrastructure projects etc

Again, a goverment isn't run like a house hold.

The NHS etc isn't because of lack of day to day funds either, it's because the Tories didn't invest in new technology and reform. They have been chucking money at the wall hoping things will change.

 The NHS is failing not because of lack of money, but a change of demographics, an unsustainable amount of people quickly coming into the country, zero reform to aged care etc



Its important to consider the cost of borrowing now compared to what it was a few years back. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63243918


https://www.ft.com/content/20b1c4cd-c471-4916-95c7-d93e95097228
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm
I started the day arguing for the governments VAT on schools. so I dont always condemn them.
Its been discussed before how not all pensioners who dont get pension credit can afford high energy bills.
I'll assume the worst of the cabinet  because of how they have acted since in opposition and in government.
If they start doing lots of good my attitude towards them will change to one of belief.





Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 01:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm
I started the day arguing for the governments VAT on schools. so I dont always condemn them.
Its been discussed before how not all pensioners who dont get pension credit can afford high energy bills.
I'll assume the worst of the cabinet  because of how they have acted since in opposition and in government.
If they start doing lots of good my attitude towards them will change to one of belief.

Gosh darnit Kenny, I love you and may you be blessed. You always seem to say what I feel much better than I can ever say it. I now only want two things in life:

1. A date with Ana de Armas
2. A beer with your good self

I suspect number 1 will remain a pipe dream.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 01:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:34:52 pm
Gosh darnit Kenny, I love you and may you be blessed. You always seem to say what I feel much better than I can ever say it. I now only want two things in life:

1. A date with Ana de Armas
2. A beer with your good self

I suspect number 1 will remain a pipe dream.

Unless he dresses up as Ana de Armas.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:34:52 pm
Gosh darnit Kenny, I love you and may you be blessed. You always seem to say what I feel much better than I can ever say it. I now only want two things in life:

1. A date with Ana de Armas
2. A beer with your good self

I suspect number 1 will remain a pipe dream.

 ;D  Thanks mate
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
More cuts:

Englands nature-friendly farming budget to be cut by £100m

Exclusive: Cut would mean at least 239,000 fewer hectares of nature-friendly farmland, according to RSPB

Quote
The government is to slash the nature-friendly farming budget in England by £100m in order to help fill what ministers say is a £22bn Treasury shortfall, the Guardian can reveal.

Nature groups and farmers have called this a big mistake, saying it jeopardised the governments legally binding targets to improve nature.

This cut would mean at least 239,000 fewer hectares of nature-friendly farmland, according to research by the RSPB, and this could increase if the smaller budget puts farmers off applying.

Civil service sources told the Guardian ministers were blaming an underspend of £100m a year from the £2.4bn budget for the cut, saying that because the Conservative government failed to spend the whole pot, it made it impossible to justify keeping it at that level to the Treasury.

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has asked departments including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to each find more than £1bn in savings, with others ordered to find hundreds of millions of pounds in order to help close the funding gap in the nations budget that Reeves says was left by the Tories.

The environment secretary, Steve Reed, promised earlier this year that Labour would cut through the Tory bureaucracy that has blocked farmers from receiving funding for work that includes protecting nature and wildlife habitats on their land in response to reports of the underspend, and accused the Conservatives of breaking their promise to farmers.

After the UK left the EU, farmers were no longer part of the common agricultural policy subsidies scheme, which paid land managers according to the acreage they farmed. Instead the devolved nations have set up their own farming payments system. In England, this is the environment land management scheme (Elms), which pays farmers to support nature by, for example, letting hedges grow wilder, or sowing wildflowers for birds and bees on field margins.

A report last month found butterflies, birds and bats are among the wildlife being boosted by the English scheme, and some areas had increased their bird numbers by 25%.

Nature groups said financial support for sustainable agriculture needed to be increased, and certainly not cut, if the targets to halt species decline by 2030 were to be met.

Alice Groom, the head of sustainable land use policy at the RSPB, said: Whilst we recognise the financial challenges government faces, investment in nature-friendly farming is critical, not just to meet our legally binding nature and climate targets, but also in order to underpin our national food security and the health of the economy.

A £100m reduction in funding would see 239,000 hectares less nature-friendly farmland, and a failure to invest in nature and climate is predicted to shrink the economy by 12%  an impact greater than Covid and the financial crash. As the latest independent research has found, we need to increase the agriculture budget in England, from £2.4bn to £3.1bn a year, if we are to ensure the future of our vanishing farmland birds and wildlife, clean rivers and thriving farming and rural businesses.

Vicki Hird, strategic lead on agriculture at the Wildlife Trusts, added: Cutting the Elms budget would be a very big mistake. Funding for natures recovery is absolutely critical to securing a prosperous and resilient future  to ensure that soils arent washed away, to secure a future for pollinators, and to help farms adapt to periods of heavy rainfall and drought. Any move to reduce funding for restoring nature will put farm businesses at greater risk of suffering from the impacts of climate change and will lead to greater economic costs in the long term.

The National Farmers Union said a cut to the budget would risk further undermining farmer confidence, which was already at a record low, and weaken food security.

The NFUs president, Tom Bradshaw, said: We have seen a collapse in farmers confidence, driven by record inflation, falls in farm income, and unprecedented weather patterns delivering relentless rain this year and a near drought last year.

In opposition the government consistently made clear its commitment to agriculture as a key driver of growth. Now it needs to deliver on that commitment. This government has said food security is national security. Now is the time to restore confidence by setting a multi-annual agriculture budget at the level needed to deliver economic growth in all that farming delivers for Britain.

A Treasury spokesperson said: Following the spending audit, the chancellor has been clear that difficult decisions lie ahead on spending, welfare and tax to fix the foundations of our economy and address the £22bn hole in the public finances left by the last government. Decisions on how to do that will be taken at the budget in the round.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/sep/03/englands-nature-friendly-farming-budget-to-be-cut-by-100m
