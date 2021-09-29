they certainly should, but should also be offering a positive future. They and starmer aren't. I have never seen a leader make such a speech like starmer did.



I was watching a clip from Tony Blair yesterday that he made about a month ago. He was basically as negative as starmer at the start, but then changed dirrction like a leader would do, and looked at the positives, the changes he would make, the opportunities out there.



That is a speech starmer should of made.



https://youtu.be/rpLovrhWEUo?si=SSWINx-1-PtF3uSW



Blair has always had a gift for delivering speeches. That's not something I've seen from any of the current cabinet.I think with Starmer and Reeves they're very much working at under-promising and over-delivering. The risk with that is always that you don't strive enough to deliver what could have been delivered with more ambition at the outset. Johnson was clearly at the other end of the spectrum and Sunak ended up under-promising and under-delivering with his "five promises".My main concern with Labour downplaying the future prospects how they are is that they risk losing people along the journey to the populists at Reform UK. Once those people make the leap they aren't coming back because GDP is 1% higher than Reeves forecast or NHS wait times are a few weeks shorter than the doom-and-gloom predictions of Wes Streeting.