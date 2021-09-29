Just a reminder: this disaster of a black hole is less than 1.8 percent of the yearly expenses of the government.



The government has a £1.2 trillion bill each year. This £22 billion black hole is within the margin of error when we are talking about these sorts of numbers. At the same time, they are cutting fuel bills (£1.2 billion) and refusing to change the two-child policy (£2.5 billion), while giving billions overseas.



Labour and Reeves, like Osborne, are acting as if the government is run like a household budget. It isn't.



We have low interest rates (0-1%) because the Tories decided not to borrow to invest. Labour is planning the same thing with these restrictive fiscal rules.



