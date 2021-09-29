« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm

If they start doing lots of good my attitude towards them will change to one of belief.

:lmao and hell would have frozen over
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 09:36:02 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Just a reminder: this disaster of a black hole is less than 1.8 percent of the yearly expenses of the government.

The government has a £1.2 trillion bill each year. This £22 billion black hole is within the margin of error when we are talking about these sorts of numbers. At the same time, they are cutting fuel bills (£1.2 billion) and refusing to change the two-child policy (£2.5 billion), while giving billions overseas.

Labour and Reeves, like Osborne, are acting as if the government is run like a household budget. It isn't.

We have low interest rates (0-1%) because the Tories decided not to borrow to invest. Labour is planning the same thing with these restrictive fiscal rules.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:36:02 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.

Didn't take long for someone to manage to apportion blame to Labour despite years and year of Tory financial mismanagement
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:21:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:19:53 am
Just a reminder: this disaster of a black hole is less than 1.8 percent of the yearly expenses of the government.

The government has a £1.2 trillion bill each year. This £22 billion black hole is within the margin of error when we are talking about these sorts of numbers. At the same time, they are cutting fuel bills (£1.2 billion) and refusing to change the two-child policy (£2.5 billion), while giving billions overseas.

Labour and Reeves, like Osborne, are acting as if the government is run like a household budget. It isn't.

We have low interest rates (0-1%) because the Tories decided not to borrow to invest. Labour is planning the same thing with these restrictive fiscal rules.

You're posting this out of the context, add in the massive amounts of funding required from things like the NHS, energy, infrastructure etc. etc. All criminally underfunded by the torys for years whilst they lined their pockets. You make it sound like there is a magic money tree Labour can use to do everything they need which there isn't, the £22bil is on top of i.e. they need to find that money.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:21:09 am
Didn't take long for someone to manage to apportion blame to Labour despite years and year of Tory financial mismanagement

Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:36:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:49 am
Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
Since the swear filter persists in these auto-edits,* perhaps it should be, Jeremy Rt Horrible c*nt.

* If you can't beat 'em, and all that.

Or, Jeremy, the Rt Horrible c*nt?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:39:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:49 am
Jeremy c*nt would, what he did should be investigated, such a slimeball of a man.
The Tories are playing much "smarter" politics than Labour did in 2010.  They've seemingly tried to hide the extent of the financial problems in the lead up to the election and now they're going on the defensive whilst trying to rewrite history that they were actually managing the economy well.

Liam Byrne's light-hearted note will be held against Labour for all time whilst the Tories, despite leaving the economy in a far worse position, still pretend to be financially literate.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:41:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:39:49 am
The Tories are playing much "smarter" politics than Labour did in 2010.  They've seemingly tried to hide the extent of the financial problems in the lead up to the election and now they're going on the defensive whilst trying to rewrite history that they were actually managing the economy well.

Liam Byrne's light-hearted note will be held against Labour for all time whilst the Tories, despite leaving the economy in a far worse position, still pretend to be financially literate.

At least Labour are going out of their way to highlight the Tory mess rather than supinely getting in and grinning and bearing it, like Milliband.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:50:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:36:02 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg3z2xz1nzo

Case is a snake but this shows what a mess Labour inherited, I still believe the last 2-3 years the torys were just in it to make as much money as possible for themselves and their mates. It's why the right wing media are on at Labour for everything, their golden goose has gone.

There seems to be corruption everywhere.

There was a report on the Beeb yesterday about an agent whod fleeced Indian students looking for visas by charging them £15,000 for an application which is free. By the time the applicants were told that they couldnt have a visa he fled back to Pakistan with £1.2m.

Just one example of the middle man culture the Tories encouraged by their Covid free for all.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:21:56 am
You're posting this out of the context, add in the massive amounts of funding required from things like the NHS, energy, infrastructure etc. etc. All criminally underfunded by the torys for years whilst they lined their pockets. You make it sound like there is a magic money tree Labour can use to do everything they need which there isn't, the £22bil is on top of i.e. they need to find that money.
there is a magic money tree, it's called goverment bonds.

More goverment bonds issued = often higher inflation. The gocerment spent 400 billion in about two years. That shit wasn't in the bank. It was borrowed. Hence the high inflation.

The gocerment can still borrow to invest. Reeves is deciding not to. She is actively cutting investment, infrastructure projects etc

Again, a goverment isn't run like a house hold.

The NHS etc isn't because of lack of day to day funds either, it's because the Tories didn't invest in new technology and reform. They have been chucking money at the wall hoping things will change.

 The NHS is failing not because of lack of money, but a change of demographics, an unsustainable amount of people quickly coming into the country, zero reform to aged care etc

